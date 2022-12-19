2023’s Best Online Psychic Reading Sites for Phone, Chat or Video Readings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Getting a psychic reading should be an uplifting experience.

Gifted psychics can see so much further into our lives than we can by ourselves, that it should come as no surprise to hear that a psychic reading can help heal so many issues.

Closure. Clarity. Reassurance. Guidance. Whatever soul-healing truth you seek, a real psychic will guide you to the right path.

But let’s slow down for a moment.

Before we continue, you should know that we don’t truly believe that every psychic is legit or even capable of offering true spiritual advice.

Fake psychics exist.

No matter the industry, we can’t escape from scammers looking to make quick cash.

That’s why, we’ve spent the last few years reviewing and testing as many psychic services as possible.

We personally tried and tested almost every possible network, discount, and free psychic reading deal available to find out where to get the best psychic reading online.

Now, let’s see if we can find the perfect site for you.

Best Online Psychic Reading Networks - Quick Look

Kasamba - Best psychic website (70% OFF + FREE minutes) Psychic Source - Compassionate mediums ($1/minute readings) Keen - 1,700+ gifted psychic readers (FREE mobile app) AskNow - Highly screened tarot readers (*FREE minutes) Mystic Sense - Insightful spiritual readings with cheap psychics Oranum - LIVE streamed video readings

In a Hurry? Where to Get a Psychic Reading Online

1. Kasamba - Insightful Love & Relationship Psychic Readings

If something is tugging at your heartstrings, Kasamba could be a good option.

From romance, dating, and marriage to cheating and divorce, Kasamba’s vetted love advisors offer a variety of niche services at convenient pricing using specialized tools:

Tarot cards

Runes

Crystals

Clairvoyance

Dream analysis

Astrology readings

Past life readings

and more

2. Psychic Source - Compassionate Online Psychic Mediums

With more than 30 years of experience, Psychic Source is not only a well-established online psychic reading website, but it’s also a collection of top-notch psychic mediums.

If you need some guidance from the other side, then Psychic Source has a medium for you.

3. Keen - 1,700+ Online Psychics To Choose From

With all the problems in the world, it’s nice to know that Keen has more psychics to answer your questions than any other psychic reading site.

No matter what type of answers you’re looking for, Keen has got accurate psychic readings but cheap psychics for you.

Got time? Best Online Psychic Reading Sites in Detail

1. Kasamba - Best Online Psychic LOVE Reading

If you find yourself stuck in a weird cycle of romantic disappointments, then you probably need a top psychic reader ASAP.

In this case, I recommend Kasamba’s online psychics as they have helped millions of people mend a broken heart or find their twin flame. They’re also on call 24/7, which is quite convenient.

Finding a Psychic on Kasamba: 5/5

The easy-to-navigate menu categorizes each Kasamba psychic reader under the type of readings they specialize in. This can be tarot, astrology, love, relationships, etc. (32 categories in total).

Just pick a category, and you’re a step closer to a reading.

The detailed profiles then show you psychics’ availability, psychic abilities, and backgrounds. You can also filter out profiles based on other relevant categories, such as site ranking and price range.

Scheduling a Psychic Reading on Kasamba: 5/5

Scheduling a reading can be done right from the reader’s profile page. You can opt for chat or phone readings. If it turns out they’re not available, you can leave them a message about when you’d like to talk.

This pretty much covers the basics. Now, let’s take a look at other details.

Kasamba Special Features: 5/5

From astrological readings to tarot cards and clairvoyance, Kasamba provides you with a broad choice of gifted psychics to help address any issue you want to resolve.

What’s more, the “Best Match Guarantee” allows 3 FREE minutes of chatting with each new advisor you try, thus letting you experience a few different online psychic readers before committing to a paid reading.

And if you’re still unhappy with your experience, there’s a satisfaction guarantee that offers a site credit up to $50 on your last paid reading.

Pros

20+ years of experience

30+ specialties available

Insightful psychic love readings

Satisfaction guarantee

FREE chat minutes (every new psychic)

70% OFF you first reading

Cons

Email readings can take up to 24 hours

Psychic Reading Advisors to Look For

One of the most popular accurate psychics on Kasamba is Psychic Hermes. With over 22,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5, PsychicHermes specializes in love readings for singles of all ages to help find that special someone.

Another top psychic reader is Cali. Having more than 20,000 reviews and an average 5-star rating, Cali specializes in psychic readings on marriage. Considering she’s been with her husband for over 18 years, we figure she knows her stuff.

Why We Recommend Kasamba for LOVE Psychic Readings

As mentioned above, Kasamba has a wide variety of 300+ psychic readers and a Best Match Guarantee to help you find the right psychic.

Combined with their 3-minute trial and a 70% discount on sign-up, I think this makes it the best psychic site overall (with an emphasis on love readings).

Additionally, the fact that you can get an online chat or a phone psychic reading 24/7 is quite convenient if you don’t have much free time during “business” hours.

Learn More: Full Review

2. Psychic Source - Insightful Mediumship Psychic Readings

Most cultures throughout history have looked to their elders for advice.

Psychic Source fills the grandparent role as the oldest online psychic site, providing a large library of readers and psychic mediums. What’s more, they offer all means of communication, from phone calls to texting and video calls, for a more personal touch.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The extensive library contains experienced mediums and great user deals. In other words, Psychic Source is truly a classic among online psychic reading websites.

Here’s how it works.

Finding a Psychic on Psychic Source: 5/5

If you’re new to the world of psychic readings, then finding the right psychic can be tricky.

The “Find a Psychic” tool on Psychic Source is an efficient way to search for an advisor. Simply answer a few easy questions, and you’ll quickly be guided to your perfect match.

On the other hand, if you prefer to browse, all of the psychic advisors on Psychic Source have their own individual profiles where you can see their specialties, skills, background, and customer reviews.

Scheduling a Psychic Reading on Psychic Source: 5/5

Every advisor profile on Psychic Source lists an advisor’s days and hours of availability for two weeks.

To make an appointment, all you have to do is either click the call button or consult their chat schedule to select a time that’s right for you.

Psychic Source’s Special Features: 4.75/5

Here’s what to love about Psychic Source:

Packages of 10, 20, and 30 minutes are available to new customers for $1 per minute. This allows you to try a few psychic readers at an 80-90% discount before you decide on which one you want to commit to.

There’s a Satisfaction guarantee that states if you’re not happy with your last reading, it’s free. What’s more, you get additional 3 free minutes with your first paid reading.

Finally, you aren’t limited to chat and phone psychics. This psychic reading site offers online psychic readings via video chat so you can have a virtual tête-à-tête with your advisor.

Pros:

30+ years of experience

Video, chat, or phone psychics

Insightful blog space

Established psychic mediums

$1/minute introductory packages

Cons:

Not all psychics offer video chat

Psychic Reading Advisors to Look For

Currently a Featured Medium on Psychic Source, Psychic Juliette is a true medium who can read without any tools. With hundreds of reviews and an average 5-star rating, she is a wise and compassionate psychic reader for anyone seeking to connect with the spirits.

Using Tarot cards and offering Reiki for remote healing, Psychic Rachelle has over 1400 reviews with an average of 5 stars. She is primarily concerned with helping people through difficult times and frequently does remote healing during her sessions.

Why We Recommend Psychic Source for Medium Readings

The Grandaddy of online psychic readings, Psychic Source, is an excellent choice for beginners due to the low introductory cost for a reading.

Better still, you can find 10, 20, and 30-minute bundles for as low as $1 per minute.

Add to that the highly renowned clairvoyant psychics that can open up the spirit world, and you’re one step closer to realizing which direction you need to take.

Learn More: Full Review

3. Keen - 1,700+ Advisors for Online Psychic Reading

“Go big or go home” just so happens to be Keen’s slogan for a while. And rightfully so!

Representing the largest community of online psychic readers, Keen has been providing tarot readings, numerology and astrology readings, and highly accurate psychic readings in general for well over 20 years.

So what’s keeping this site in the spotlight?

Finding a Psychic on Keen: 5/5

The first thing you’ll see on the Keen site is the “Find Your Best Psychic Advisor” filter.

There you can select the type of reading, means of communication, and price range you’re comfortable with. This pops up an extensive list of highly-rated mediums you can browse to find an advisor

If you’re in a rush, they also have a quicker “Get Matched” menu. After just a few brief questions, this nifty little filter will hook you up with a psychic reader in literally seconds.

Scheduling a Psychic Reading Online on Keen: 4.75/5

Regardless of who you choose, you can schedule an appointment on their profile.

Simply click on call, chat, mail, or ping, and someone will get back to you. Some Keen psychics even have an “Alert Me” option in case it’s an emergency and you need a psychic reading immediately.

How thoughtful. But there’s even more to it.

Keen’s Special Features: 4.75/5

To put your newbie nerves at ease, Keen’s “Readings 101” explains the ins and outs of their services. This includes explaining the types of readings offered, the best questions to ask, and how you should prepare.

When you’re looking for cheap deals, Keen’s “Best Psychic Advisor” filter has a price range selector front and center, so you can get a cheap psychic reading online and keep your costs realistic.

Pros:

Largest community of online psychics

Intuitive search filters to find best match

Free psychic reading minutes

10-minutes for $1.99

“Readings 101” - a helpful guide

Cons:

Limited customer service hours

Psychic Reading Advisors to Look For

A psychic medium with almost 4,000 readings to her credit and a 4.9 out of 5 stars average rating, Ms. Clock uses the esoteric technique of automatic writing to connect with her spirit guides.

A clairvoyant reader with 58,000 readings and a 4.9 average rating, Prophetic Consciousness is known for its accuracy, honesty, and kindness.

Why we Recommend Keen for Budget-friendly Online Psychic Readings

What sets Keen apart is the sheer amount of online psychics to choose from more than any other online psychic reading site. What’s more, The “Readings 101” guide is the ultimate customer “how-to” for having a great psychic reading online.

An excellent starting point for beginners, right?

And let’s not forget their 10 minutes for a $1.99 deal that lets you try a few psychics and not bust your budget. This deal is perfect if you want a quick tarot shuffle for close to nothing.

Learn More: Full Review

4. AskNow - Accurate Tarot Card Readings

Online for over 17 years, AskNow is one of the best psychic reading websites out there. Known mostly for their online Tarot readings that cut directly to the chase, they also boast the most highly-screened psychic readers on the Internet.

Let’s check out how it works

Finding a Psychic on AskNow: 4.5/5

Although the search filter on AskNow is not as easy to find as on top psychic reading sites, once you’re there, it’s a good thing.

With several filtering options available, such as reading type, category, and price, it allows first-timers to find a suitable medium.

Scheduling a Psychic Reading Online on Asknow: 5/5

All you have to do to schedule an appointment on AskNow is go to an advisor’s profile page.

There you’ll find their days and hours of availability for two weeks. When you’re ready, simply click on “schedule an appointment” or call the toll-free 1-888-815-1999 number that’s listed.

You can opt for phone psychic readings or chat psychic readings.

AskNow’s Special Features: 4.75/5

If you’re looking for an accurate psychic reading, then AskNow is the place.

They have the most “screened, scrutinized, and tested” psychic readers of any online site. This means you’re bound to find legit professionals, not scammers looking to make a quick buck.

AskNow also has deals for new customers with 20-minute and half-hour packages at $1/minute. These deals come with extra goodies upon purchase like free minutes with a Master Psychic, the highest-rated and most experienced psychic readers they have.

Pros

17 years of experience

Strictly screened psychic readers

Regular testing of established advisors

Insightful tarot card readings

$1/minute for new customers

Cons

Satisfaction guarantee limited to $5 credit

Psychic Reading Advisors to Look For

A Master Reader who specializes in the cards, John Alexander is one of the busiest and most experienced Tarot card readers on AskNow.

With over 25,000 readings to his credit, Mr. Alexander can lay out an insightful Tarot reading for whatever it is you need to know.

Another Master Advisor, Psychic Virgo99 has done over 32,000 readings with just about all 5-star reviews. Even though she specializes in love and relationships, there’s no subject that her Tarot reading can’t shed a light on.

Why We Recommend AskNow for Tarot Readings

They’re not the oldest or the biggest of the online psychic reading sites, but AskNow is the iron horse. For over 17 years, they’ve been providing their customers with solid, dependable online readings.

Whether it’s their highly screened, trustworthy psychics, excellent Tarot readers, or their great $1/minute introductory deals and FREE Master minutes, AskNow is a stone-cold classic.

Learn More: Full Review

5. Mysticsense - Cheap Spiritual Psychic Readings

Though other psychic websites can shout a bit louder about their first-time customer deals, Mysticsense has the lowest regular prices of any of the major online psychic reading platforms.

Combine that with rigorously screened psychics and accurate spiritual readings, and Mysticsense is a site worth exploring.

Finding a Psychic Reader on Mysticsense: 4.75/5

To get going on Mysticsense, all you have to do is click on “Get Started.”

Pretty straightforward so far.

Then the efficient search filter will allow you to choose from an array of gifted psychics based on the reader’s tools, specialty, reading style, and site rating.

Tools include categories like angel/oracle cards, chakras, astrology, crystals/crystal ball, etc., and you can even opt for a medium that works with no tools.

Scheduling a Psychic Reading Online on Mysticsense: 4.75/5

To schedule an online chat psychic reading, a phone call, or a video reading, all you have to do is go to an advisor’s profile and click on the appropriate icon.

For instance, if you’re interested in a phone psychic reading, then click the “call me now” button.

If the psychic reader isn’t available then click on “schedule” where you will see their calendar of appointments.

Mysticsense’s Special Features: 4.75/5

While some sites try to offset high per-minute prices with free minutes and special deals, accurate readings on Mysticsense normally range from $0.99 to $9.99 per minute.

These low prices also cover the coveted Mysticsense spiritual readings, which many users feel are the best online.

Yet even though their prices are generally low, Mysticsense still offers a five-minute free psychic reading with your very first reading.

Pros

Easy to search for psychics

Lowest prices of any major site

All Advisors thoroughly screened and tested

Insightful spiritual readings

Cons

Some Advisors are “chat only”

Not that many advisors

Psychic Reading Advisors to Look For

A naturally gifted spiritual reader practicing for over 20 years, Crystal has over 250 reviews with an average 5-star rating.

Why we Recommend Mysticsense for Spiritual Readings

With everyday customer-friendly prices, rigorously screened psychics, and some of the best Spiritual readers on the Internet, Mysticsense is not the flashiest of sites, but they host the best psychic readers available.

6. Oranum - Online Psychic Reading via LIVE Video

With a flashy website and a free live chat room concept, Oranum is a site worth checking out if you want a colorful and unique reading experience.

Finding a Psychic Reader on Oranum: 4.75/5

A live stream chatroom experience is often associated with the adult industry, but Oranum is far from that. Offering mediums the option to stream their accurate readings on a live chatroom flips the way most psychic reading websites work.

Once you choose the type of psychic reading you want from the main menu (numerology readings, past life readings, fortune telling, love readings, etc.), you can watch the stream or try to request a service.

Scheduling a Psychic Reading Online on Oranum: 4.75/5

All you have to do to schedule a reading is click the “start session” button on any screen where there’s a live reader. After that, the sound will be activated so you’ll be able to hear one another.

If a reader isn’t live, you can still send them a message to find out when they’ll be streaming again.

Oranum’s Special Features: 4.5/5

There’s only one thing causing the buzz about Oranum, and it’s their free live chat room approach to online clairvoyance.

What’s more, if you ask one of the readers questions, you might even get an answer for free.

You can watch them, but they can’t see you. This allows you to try out as many talented psychic readers as you’d like at no cost. Of course, you only get a single question.

Pros

A spiritual community

Free LIVE psychic chat room

Live streamed video based sessions

Closest platform to in-person experience

Vote weekly for the best psychics

Phone psychic readings and chat psychics available

Cons

Confusing “Coin” payment system

No public reviews

Psychic Reading Advisors to Look For

MarthaSun is one of the popular Oranum psychics focusing on Tarot reading and angel card readings.

MarthaSun is a go-to guide for those of you who have burning questions on any issues on love or career.

Why we Recommend Oranum for LIVE Video Readings

Once you get past its colorful and theatrical trappings, the only real reason to visit Oranum would be to experience their FREE psychic chat room live.

Besides being the easiest way to get a free psychic reading online, (if only for one question), it’s also a great concept, and I’m surprised more sites aren’t doing it.

The Best Online Psychic Reading Services - Our Ranking Criteria

Even though a psychic reading can be a very subjective experience, it is nonetheless a real phenomenon. With that in mind, you might be wondering how we went about judging the best psychic reading websites.

Here are a few things we look for in platforms that claim to offer the best online psychic readings.

Are online psychic advisors screened?

Every service on the internet is subject to scammers, and things can’t be left to chance if you’re going to charge people for a psychic reading.

Making sure the site you’re visiting has thoroughly tested all of their online psychics is a top priority when raking the sites.

Is the platform well-established?

Psychic readings can be miraculous, but they are also meant to impart wisdom. Understanding how to tell people what they need to hear, in a way they can hear it and process it, only comes with experience.

This depends on the psychic readers themselves, however, a well-established site will surely know how to showcase the cream of the crop.

Can YOU see feedback from other clients?

We considered customer feedback as an essential backup to the screening process. It’s one thing to take a test, but quite another to do psychic readings online to a live audience.

With that in mind, customer feedback (and satisfaction) is absolutely important when it comes to rating services.

What’s the price like?

Once the legitimacy of a psychic reading site has been determined, the next obvious concern for the customer is price.

That’s why we made sure that all the psychic reading sites we reviewed had prices (and deals) for every budget.

How many online psychic readings are there?

To best serve the diverse needs of their global audience, online psychic reading sites need to provide customers with a wide variety of psychic readings.

As a great Master once said, “There is more than one way to the top of the mountain.”

Can you get a free psychic reading?

When the average person realizes that online psychic reading websites charge by the minute, they think, “Wow, that can get expensive.”

That’s why we looked closely at which sites offered their customers free psychic readings, a.k.a, free and discounted minutes.

Phone psychics, chat psychics, video sessions?

While video readings are the best way to emulate a genuine seance, online chat psychic readings and phone psychic readings are more versatile and convenient.

They’re cheaper, too.

For those who may not have a cell phone, email readings are another way to connect with an online psychic. In my opinion, the more ways a site can offer its services to customers, the better.

What about a satisfaction guarantee?

Customers need to know that they can get their money back if whatever they’re buying doesn’t work. This is especially true for an online psychic reading session.

Even though the online psychic sites we’ve reviewed only offer refunds in terms of site credit, we thought it was important that each site took some responsibility for policing their service.

Avoid Getting Scammed by a Fake Psychic Readings!

To avoid getting scammed by a fake psychic, here are some things to keep in mind:

Research

Do the tedious part and research what you’re paying for.

Stick to the psychic websites with the best reputations and the best online psychics who have done the most readings.

Read customer reviews, too.

Check to see if there are free minutes deals. If there are, use them to try out one or more psychics before committing to a paid reading.

Remain Calm

Try to relax beforehand with some breathing exercises. If you’re stressed, it will affect the reading and distract the psychic.

Don’t be afraid. No one is going to cast a magic spell on you and you’re not talking to a god. You’re just asking a question and listening to the psychic’s advice.

Don’t spend extra money

Decide how many minutes you can afford and stick to it. If the psychic starts drifting off-topic, steer them back. If they continue, stop the reading. Don’t let a psychic run the clock on you.

Avoid 100% free psychic readings

Inexperienced or bogus psychics are usually the ones doing most of the free psychic readings on places like Facebook. What you’re hearing may be free, but who needs the aggravation if they say something weird or uncomfortable, resulting in anxiety for you?

Avoid claims of curses

Any psychic who tells you that you’re cursed is a con artist. It’s a common scam to scare you and get you to pay for a special magic spell to break the curse. If something like that happens, report it to the online psychic reading service you’re using.

Avoid Unrealistic Claims

Online psychic readings are very much a “let the buyer beware” business.

Be careful of online psychics who spin fantastic yarns about either their power or yours. If your psychic reading online starts to sound like a horror movie or a fairy tale, follow your spidey sense and move on.

If your time was seriously wasted, inquire about getting a refund via customer service.

Best Psychic Reading Services - FAQ

What Is a Psychic Reading?

A psychic reading is when someone with heightened senses and gifts connects with your energy to reveal things about your past, present, and future life.

By consulting with a psychic advisor on an online psychic reading platform, you could get otherworldly guidance for money issues, love and relationship advice, and more.

What to Expect From Online Psychic Readings?

Online psychic readings are usually charged by the minute and consist of the customer first asking a question, followed by the psychic using their extrasensory perception (and perhaps an esoteric tool like tarot cards or crystal ball) to provide an answer.

What Sort of Issues Can I Talk About With a Psychic?

The types of issues you talk about with a psychic should be based on what you’re comfortable with.

Most online psychics are used to doing online readings about some very personal subjects like adultery and grief, so you can rest assured nothing human is alien to them.

Can I Get Genuine Advice From an Online Psychic?

Yes, you can receive genuine advice from an online psychic depending on the type of question you ask.

The best questions to ask an online psychic should revolve around your emotional and spiritual development, as well as your relations with the people in your life.

This is because psychics read human energy and, therefore can be very accurate in advising on human interactions.

It is less advisable to ask Psychics questions about overly broad matters that are beyond anyone’s control, such as when inflation will go down and what will happen in the future.

How Can You Tell if a Psychic Is Legitimate?

You can tell if an online psychic is legitimate before a reading by looking at their customer reviews. See what people have had to say about that reader’s accuracy and insights.

You can tell if a psychic is legitimate following a reading by meditating on what they’ve said, too. Were the things they told you about the people and situations in your life accurate? Did you feel the psychic was able to truly sense what you were feeling?

Should I Get a Psychic Reading or a Tarot Card Reading?

Between a psychic reading and a tarot card reading, you should get whichever one feels right to you. Some people feel more comfortable with tarot card readings because the cards are tangible things with basic meanings that are generally agreed upon.

On the other hand, the notion of a psychic pulling things randomly out of the air can tend to make an overly logical or rational person suspicious and uncomfortable.

How to Prepare for an Online Psychic Reading?

To prepare for an online psychic reading, you have to do a few things to ensure the connection is as strong as possible.

Indeed, online psychics depend as much on their connection to the customer as they do on their psychic power. To help facilitate your connection with your online psychic reader, here are 3 things you can do before the reading.

Limit your expectations of what’s supposed to happen. Forget what you’ve seen on TV and in movies. Try to be open to the experience. Try to prepare your question(s) ahead of time so you can ask them quickly and clearly. Don’t talk too much. You’re paying for the psychic’s insights, so listen.

Best Online Psychic Reading Services - Wrapping Up

Hopefully, this review has provided you with some valuable info for finding the best psychic readings online. Of course, if you’re not familiar with the world of online psychic reading platforms, then what’s here might seem like a lot to digest.

Perhaps a recap might be in order?

First, we have Kasamba, our overall winner. They offer the best psychic readings on love and relationships. According to the Beatles, that’s all you need, right?

Psychic Source, not only is the oldest of the psychic services online but it’s also known for world-class mediums with deep connections to the spirit world.

AskNow hosts the best online tarot readings, offering free minutes with the Master Psychics to anyone seeking guidance from top-tier advisors.

With enough platforms and psychics to cover all arcane readings, you’re on your way to exploring the very best psychic reading sites the Internet has to offer.

Powell A.J., Moseley P. When spirits speak: absorption, attribution, and identity among spiritualists who report “clairaudient” voice experiences. Mental Health, Religion, & Culture. 2020.