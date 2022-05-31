10 Best No Credit Check Loans in 2022 with Guaranteed Approval

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

With up to 35.3% of US citizens having a credit score below 630, bad credit loans are becoming more and more popular in the US to fill this gap. So, whether you need a loan or credit card, but don't qualify due to your poor credit score, turning to a no credit check loan might be your only option.

There are many different types of no credit check loans available today that are willing to offer you flexible loan terms without checking your credit – from shorter-term personal loans online up to longer-term bad credit loans.

You won’t even need to go to direct lenders anymore, even for car loans!

However, a bad credit loan usually includes high APRs. Therefore, once you apply for one, don’t expect the interest rate to be as low as what other banks or financial institutions would give you.

MoneyMutual is one of the online platforms that shows your loan inquiry to different lenders in their network. Don’t worry because they only do soft credit checks - so your credit score is safe! This is also where people with poor credit would find excellent deals.

We want to make sure that you find the best bad credit loan possible for your individual needs.

So, in this guide, we’ve listed down some of the best no credit check loans for bad credit in 2022 that you can get guaranteed approval for.

Let’s get to it!

Best No Credit Check Loans:

MoneyMutual - Best no credit check loan overall

- Best no credit check loan overall Funds Joy Loans - Simplest way to get a loan

- Simplest way to get a loan CashUSA - Great for fast loans

- Great for fast loans BadCreditLoans - Top site for a bad credit loan

- Top site for a bad credit loan PersonalLoans - Great for quick personal loans

- Great for quick personal loans Citrus-Loans - Excellent for personal no credit check loans

- Excellent for personal no credit check loans Lending Tree - Wide variety of no credit loans

- Wide variety of no credit loans Credible - Different types of secured and unsecured loans

- Different types of secured and unsecured loans Avant - Get a credit card and personal no credit loan

- Get a credit card and personal no credit loan AmOne - Personal and business loans

Disclaimer: Online loans should not be used as a long-term financial solution. Customers should seek credit counseling if they are experiencing credit difficulties.

1. Money Mutual — Best No Credit Check Loan Overall

Paid Content

Money Mutual Pros:

Same-day funding

Trusted by over 2 million customers

Loans up to $5000

Easy to use

Money Mutual Cons:

Unavailable in some states

MoneyMutual has been in the industry for over a decade. Since 2010, this has been a trusted, free resource platform for potential borrowers and lenders alike.

This is a perfect site to get a personal loan that you can use for emergencies, car repairs, medical bills, travel, or other unexpected expenses.

MoneyMutual Loanable Amount: 4.3 / 5

You can apply for a loan of at least $100 to $5000 on this platform. The application process is very simple.

All you need is to fill out an online form that includes the disclosure of your employment status and monthly income. It will only take five minutes to complete the application.

After submission, simply wait to get offers from lenders who are willing to work with you.

Once your loan is approved, you’ll be able to get the loan funds in your savings account or any bank account within 24 hours.

MoneyMutual Processing Fees and Rates: 4.5 / 5

MoneyMutual doesn’t disclose the interest rates that their lenders offer. What they guarantee is that they won’t charge any extra fees on using the platform for loan requests.

MoneyMutual Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

The MoneyMutual website has a helpful resource page where you can find answers to common questions and concerns.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t offer a live chat feature. So, if you need further help or assistance, you can always send them an email at customerservice@moneymutual.com. You may also call them at 844 276 2063.

Same-Day Funding With MoneyMutual

2. Funds Joy Loans — Simplest Way to Get a Payday Loan

Paid Content

Funds Joy Loans Pros:

Loan up to $2500

Fast and easy application process

No origination fees

Funds Joy Loans Cons:

Low minimum loan amounts

Funds Joy has been around since 2018, and it’s a good choice if you’re looking to take a quick payday loan that you can repay right away.

As soon as you log in to the website, you’ll get to see how upfront and direct they are with the application process.

Funds Joy Loanable Amount: 4 / 5

The minimum loan amount you can get from Funds Joy lenders is $200, and the highest is $2500. The amounts are relatively low but good enough for payday loans.

In addition, funds Joy’s simple application process can get you a loan approval in just 10 minutes.

Funds Joy Processing Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

The APRs will depend on the type of loan you’ll get and your debt to income ratio. A personal loan interest rate could range from 4.99% to 450%.

If you take cash advance payday loans , the APR might vary from 200% to 1386%. However, despite the high payday loan interest, the site doesn’t charge any extra fees, so it’s not all bad.

Funds Joy Customer Service: 3.8 / 5

While there is no phone number listed for Funds Joy, you can still send them a message on the “Contact” page of their website.

Fast Loans With Funds Joy

3. CashUSA — Top Fast Loan Service

Paid Content

CashUSA Pros:

Personal loans up to $10,000

Get loan funds the next day

No origination fee

CashUSA Cons:

The minimum loan amount is only $500

First on the list is CashUSA. It is easily one of the most popular and trusted peer-to-peer lending platforms in the US. It has been around since 2015, and it’s the go-to of people who need a quick personal loan if they have no credit yet or have a poor credit score.

What’s also great about CashUSA is that it aims to educate people on how to handle their finances. CashUSA has an Education Center page where you’ll find resources and tips on how to manage your credits and debts, and do banking efficiently.

CashUSA Loanable Amount: 4 / 5

Loan offers on this site typically range from $500 to $10,000. The amount you’ll get will depend on the lender and your location.

Once you accept an offer and complete the loan approval, your money will be credited to your bank account on the next business day.

CashUSA Processing Fees and Rates: 4.8 / 5

CashUSA doesn’t charge any fees for you to find a lender willing to approve your personal loan. However, these lenders may be the ones that will charge additional fees aside from the interest.

Many lenders at CashUSA offer loans with rates ranging from 5.99% to 35.99% that you can pay from 3 to 72 months.

CashUSA Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

There are a few ways to get in touch with a CashUSA support agent if you need any help or assistance. You can email them at support@cashusa.com or give them a call at 866 9763 6587 for immediate queries or concerns.

Get a Loan the Next Day With CashUSA

4. BadCreditLoans — Top Loan Service for People with Bad Credit

Paid Content

No Extra Fees With BadCreditLoans

BadCreditLoans Pros:

No origination fee

Personal loans up to $10,000

Relatively low APRs

Doesn’t require any collateral

BadCreditLoans Cons:

Lengthy application process

Another platform where you can find many lenders to give you a personal loan is BadCreditLoans. This company has been around since 1998 and is operating in Nevada.

BadCreditLoans also goes the extra mile by showing your loan requests to third-party non-lender networks.

This is great if you don’t get any offers from their own network of lenders. That said, they definitely help improve your chances of getting a loan approval despite bad or no credit.

BadCreditLoans Loanable Amount: 4 / 5

Just like CashUSA, the bad credit loan you can apply for may range from $500 to $10,000.

It’s also pretty easy to apply for a loan on this website. All you need to do is complete the online form and let them know your employment status. After that, you’ll be able to choose from the available loan offers.

Once your application is approved, you can get the loan funds in your bank account on the following business day.

BadCreditLoans Processing Fees and Rates: 4.8 / 5

Bad Credit Loan doesn’t charge an origination fee. Therefore, it’s completely free to use the platform if you want to connect with a lender.

However, since this is the case, know that the site may show you ads or offers for credit-related services like debt relief, credit repair, and credit monitoring. It’s not that bad, though, considering you don’t have to pay an extra cost.

You can expect interest rates to range from 5.99% to 35.99%, with loans payable from 3 to 72 months.

BadCreditLoans Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

If you need any help or assistance, you can use the website’s contact form to send them a message or email them at support@badcreditloans.com. For immediate queries or concerns, you can call them at 800 245 5626.

5. PersonalLoans — Good for Quick Unsecured Personal Loans

Paid Content

PersonalLoans Pros:

Minimum loanable amount of $1000

Bad credits loans up to $35,000

No hidden fees and upfront cost

PersonalLoans Cons:

No BBB rating

PersonalLoans was founded in 2001 and is now one of the oldest platforms that help people get personal loans. Like CashUSA and BadCreditLoans, this is also an indirect lender. It’s only a platform where borrowers and lenders can partner up.

This is great for people who are looking to borrow money for different reasons, such as home improvement, payday loans, debt consolidation, medical expenses, bill payments, and of course, for people with bad or no credit.

PersonalLoans Loanable Amount: 4.3 / 5

At PersonalLoans, you can request a loan of at least $1000 to $35,000. All you have to do is fill out the website’s online form and wait for the offers from potential lenders.

Once they approve your request, they will send the funds to your bank account on the next business day.

PersonalLoans Processing Fees and Rates: 4.8 / 5

Using this platform to get loan offers is free. However, lenders may charge origination fees or other upfront fees before you can get a loan, so be sure to check the terms before filling out the online form.

When it comes to loan interests, its rates are comparable to CashUSA and BadCreditLoans. The loan offers might have an APR ranging from 5.99% to 35.99% and are payable within 3 to 72 months.

PersonalLoans Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

If you need help from the PersonalLoans customer support, you may send them a message on the website’s “Contact Us” page or email them directly at support@personalloans.com.

You can also call them at 1 800 772 2274 for immediate assistance, available on Mondays to Fridays, from 6 AM to 7 PM PST.

No Hidden Fees With PersonalLoans

6. Citrus Loans — Speedy Approval Process

Paid Content

Citrus Loans Pros:

Loan up to $2500

Speedy approval

Member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA)

No extra fees

Citrus Loans Cons:

High-interest rates

$100 minimum loan amount

Limited customer support

As a member of the Online Lenders Alliance (OLA), Citrus Loans is one of the trusted loan platforms that could help you in a sticky financial situation.

This is good for a payday loan or cash advance loan that you can use for different reasons like car repairs, vacations, or any emergencies.

Citrus Loans Loanable Amount: 4 / 5

Payday lenders on this site can let you borrow at least $100, while the max amount is $2500. This makes the website only suitable for quick loans that you want to pay right away. After all, the allowable repayment period on this site is only 14 days to 24 months.

To request a loan, you need to fill out an online form to request a loan, which will only take five minutes to finish.

You can also expect to receive approval in as fast as two minutes! Once approved, you’ll immediately get your money on the next business day.

Citrus Loans Processing Fees and Rates: 4 / 5

Citrus Loans’ interest rates are also high and range from 261% to 1304%, which is usual for payday loans. Good thing the site doesn’t charge any other fees.

Citrus Loans Customer Service: 4 / 5

Unfortunately, there’s no way to send Citrus Loans a message on its website or email them directly. However, if you wish to contact a representative for any help or assistance, you may call them at 888 372 6219.

Speedy Approval With Citrus Loans

7. Lending Tree — Variety of Loans for Bad Credit

Paid Content

Lending Tree Pros:

Has Insurance

Different loan options

Self credit check

Lending Tree Cons:

Charges at least 3% origination fee

minimum of $1000

Lending Tree offers different types of loans like personal loans, business loans, student loans, home loans, and bad credit installment loans. They also provide insurance and auto loans. It’s simply a one-stop shop for your borrowing needs.

What’s even better is that Lending Tree also allows you to do a credit check on your own for free when you create an account with them. This way, you can easily monitor your credit score and see tips on how you can improve it.

Lending Tree Loanable Amount: 4.5 / 5

The amount you can get will depend on the type of loan you apply for. For personal bank loans, the minimum amount is $1000, and the max amount is $50,000. For other loans available on the site, the minimum is also $1000.

Like other lending platforms, all you need is to fill out the application form. You’ll then be able to see the loan offers and apply.

Note that the loan funds will take at least two to four business days to process, so you might want to consider other platforms if you need money right away.

Lending Tree Processing Fees and Rates: 4.3 / 5

Lending Tree charges a 3% to 6% origination fee when you get approved for a loan. How much they will charge depends on your credit report and credit history. Regarding loan interest, it may range from 7.04% to 35.89%.

LendingTree Customer Service: 4.5 / 5

The website’s “Contact Us” page has a form that you can use to send Lending Tree a message. However, the best way to get a hold of a Lending Tree representative is by giving them a call at 800 813 4620. Here are their operating hours:

Monday to Thursday: 8 AM to 9 PM EST

Friday: 8 AM to 8 PM EST

Saturday: 10 AM to 7 PM EST

Closed on Sundays

Plenty of Loan Options With Lending Tree

8. Credible — For Unsecured and Secured Loans

Paid Content

Credible Pros:

Different types of online loans are available

No hard credit score check

Trusted by over 2.2 million customers

Offers insurance

Credible Cons:

Website is not accessible outside the US

Credible makes it easy for people with bad or no credit to take a loan. Some of the loans available on this platform include student loans, business loans, personal loans, and home loans.

You can also apply for mortgage refinancing, auto loans, and insurance.

This website has been around since 2012, with over 2.2 million customers. So, rest assured that this platform lives up to its name.

Credible Loanable Amount: 4.5 / 5

The amount you can get on this platform will depend on the type of loan you’re applying for. If you need a personal loan, you can apply for a minimum of $600 up to $100,000.

It’ll only take around two to five minutes to apply. Simply fill out a form in sections or pages, and you can expect a decision in no time.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait for up to five business days before you can receive the loan funds. So, you better apply early if you’re interested!

Credible Processing Fees and Rates: 4.5 / 5

It is absolutely free to use Credible when you’re looking for a partner lender. However, most lenders may charge additional fees, so be sure to check the loan agreement first before finalizing anything.

The interest rate for a personal loan would range from 3.99% to 35.99%, depending on your credit and loan amount.

Credible Customer Service: 4.8 / 5

What makes Credible “extra” compared to other platforms is that if they can’t find you the best rates, they will give you a $200 gift card.

This is as long as you find a better rate elsewhere. As soon as you get a loan somewhere else, let Credible know within ten days so that they can give you the gift card.

You may contact Credible about this by sending them an email directly at support@credible.com. You may also call them at 866 540 6005 during the following operating hours:

Monday to Thursday: 6 AM to 6 PM PT

Friday: 6 AM to 4 PM PT

No Hard Credit Score Check With Credible

9. Avant — Get a Credit Card and Unsecured Personal Loan

Paid Content

Avant Pros:

Offers a credit card

Fast application process

Up to $35,000 loan

Mobile app for iOS and Android devices

Avant Cons:

Charges an administration fee

Minimum credit score required is 600

Avant is also a fintech where you can find lenders that could give you a personal loan. It is trusted by over 1.5 million customers throughout the United States, making it a legit and trusted site like all the other platforms mentioned above.

Aside from personal loans, you can also apply for an Avant credit card.

In addition, it also has a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, which would make it easier for you to manage your personal loan account.

Avant Loanable Amount: 4.5 / 5

For unsecured personal loans, you can get at least $2000 to $35,000. It only takes a few minutes to fill out Avant’s online form and about a minute to get loan offers from its network of lenders.

Avant Processing Fees and Rates: 4.3 / 5

Avant charges an administration fee that will be deducted from your loan proceeds once you receive it. This fee could go as high as 4.75% of your loan funds. In addition, the loan interest rate you may get would range from 9.95% to 35.99%.

Avant Customer Service: 4.8 / 5

If you download the Avant app, you have the option to chat with an agent during their operating hours. You may also email them directly at support@avant.com or call them at 800 712 5407 for any loan queries or concerns.

Take note of Avant’s open hours if you want to call them or chat with an agent:

Monday to Friday: 7 AM to 10 PM CT

Saturday and Sunday: 7 AM to 8 PM CT

10. AmOne — Offers Personal and Business Loans

Paid Content

AmOne Pros:

Can borrow up to $50,000

Offers competitive interest rates

Free service

AmOne Cons:

Reports of too many phone calls

AmOne has been around since 1999, and it is a great platform to find interested lenders for people with any credit score.

Whether you have good or bad credit, AmOne can partner you up with some of their network of lenders for personal, small business, unsecured, and installment loans.

AmOne Loanable Amount: 4.5 / 5

The minimum loan amount you can request is $1000, while the max amount is $50,000. In addition, AmOne will ask for your estimated credit score.

Unfortunately, AmOne doesn't offer a credit report check as Lending Tree does, but no worries! You can still do your own credit check on websites like FICO and Credit Karma to see your latest credit score.

It’s perfectly fine to do this because they will only do a soft check, so it shouldn’t impact your credit score status.

AmOne Processing Fees and Rates: 4.3 / 5

Borrowers are free to use AmOne’s services to find potential lenders. The minimum interest rate you can get from the online lenders here is 4.99%, and the maximum is 35.99%. In addition, you can choose a loan term between 24 to 84 months.

AmOne Customer Service: 4. / 5

Should you need any help or assistance, you may call AmOne at 1 800 781 5187 for free live support. They are open from Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 9 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 5:30 PM ET.

Factors We Considered When Choosing Our Top Picks for No Credit Check Loans:

Loan Amounts:

The first thing that many would think about when applying for a loan is how much money they can get despite their bad credit scores. Unfortunately, no credit check loan lenders typically offer a low minimum amount that is only good as payday loans.

Still, that didn’t stop us from finding platforms like Credible and Lending Tree that go beyond these expectations. These are sites that offer not only personal loans but also student, business, and home loans.

Application Process:

Fortunately, most of the companies that made our list do not require a lengthy application process. When people go online to apply for a loan, they expect that they won’t have to deal with anything tedious.

The sites on our list could get you a loan offer in just 10 minutes.

These are also bad credit loan companies that won’t harm your credit score with a loan inquiry.

When you go to banks and inquire about a loan, some won’t tell you that they will do a hard credit check, which could impact your credit score.

Online lenders, however, only do a soft credit check or no credit check at all, so no need to fret!

Interest Rates:

Aside from how much you can get from a lender, it’s also crucial to consider the loan interest rate. Expect high-interest rates for payday loans offered on sites like Citrus Loans. For personal loans, your APR will depend on your credit score and credit history.

Types of Loans Offered:

Usually, no credit check lenders only offer personal loans. However, there are now websites like Lending Tree and Credible that have a network of lenders that are willing to offer more.

Aside from personal no credit check loans, these lenders also offer refinancing, debt consolidation loans, and insurance.

Customer Service:

Any problem related to money can be very stressful, and this is why it’s important that these platforms are easy to get a hold of.

Until today, many prefer calling their bank, credit union, or any financial institution. The majority of the websites listed here have a phone number you can call. It’s only a plus if they have an email address or live chat support.

Best Bad Credit Loans With No Credit Check: FAQs

What is a payday loan?

A payday loan is usually a small bad credit loan with a high-interest rate. This is what sites like MoneyMutual offer. It’s only ideal to get if you need it so badly and you just can’t wait for the next payday.

What is an unsecured loan?

An unsecured loan is basically a type of loan that a lender offers without any legal claim to the assets of the borrower. It is also called a no-collateral loan.

What’s the easiest loan to secure with no or bad credit?

The best and the easiest loan to get for people with bad credit scores is a personal loan. No credit check loans are usually issued by platforms like CashUSA as personal loans that you can use for any reason. Usually, people need it for emergencies.

How do I Check My Credit Score?

You can check your score by requesting a credit report from different credit bureaus like Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. You can also do this online on websites like Credit Karma.

Can you get a loan without going through a credit check?

Yes, you can take a loan without a credit check. However, expect that the APR will be high.

Even if you have the option to get a loan without a credit check, it’s still a wiser idea to go for a lender that runs at least a soft credit check. This way, you can get competitive loan offers even with a bad credit score.

How big of a loan can I get with no credit?

Based on the loan platforms we’ve listed above, you can get loans ranging from $100 to $50,000.

Payday loans usually have a low minimum amount. If you’re applying for a personal loan, the minimum is usually $1000.

Final Thoughts on the Best Credit Check Loans You Can Get

Plus, you can always try some of the top credit fixing services out there.

Nowadays, many fintech and credit unions would offer loans with no credit check . That said, even if you have bad or no credit, it’s possible to take out a loan without much hassle. However, a low APR isn’t guaranteed with no credit check loans.

If you want to get the best loan offers, go for MoneyMutal and BadCreditLoans , as they only do a soft credit check, which won’t impact your credit report status.

It’s best for people who are in the process of building their credits or can’t get loan approval from direct lenders.

Now, if you do get a good offer, always read the fine print. Make sure that you don’t miss any of your monthly payments to help build your credit. The better your credit score, the better offers you get, so always keep that in mind!

