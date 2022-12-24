The Best Hearing Aids of 2023: Get Top Quality Products at Affordable Prices

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Many people experience deteriorating hearing as they age or have hearing loss from spending extended time periods in loud environments. The best hearing aids can help make it easier to interact with your loved ones and the world around you by amplifying sounds.

There are many models and types of hearing aids available. Some require a visit to the doctor to obtain, while others can be purchased over the counter.

Sorting through the many options available can be a challenge. We have done the research for you and present our top five picks to help you make a decision and choose the device most suited to your needs.

Best Hearing Aids of 2023

MDHearingAid: Best Overall Hearing Aids

Signia: Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Widex: Most Commonly Prescribed Hearing Aids

Otofonix: Best Low-Cost Hearing Aids

Eargo: Best Hearing Aid Financing Options



1. MDHearingAid - Best Overall Hearing Aids

Pros of MDHearingAid Best Hearing Aids:

Four models to choose from

Option for rechargeable or disposable battery

FDA-certified

45-day trial

Affordable options

Cons of MDHearingAid Best Hearing Aids:

Behind-the-ear models only

Customer support not available on weekends

Not covered by insurance

If you are looking for a hearing aid that offers quality and affordability, MDHearingAid has some of the best hearing aids available. They have a range of options to help you stay on budget while getting an effective medical-grade device certified by the FDA.

Take a convenient online hearing test, order your preferred model of hearing aid, and then have it shipped directly to your door. The process is fast and simple, and comes with monthly payment plan options and a 45-day trial.

MDHearingAid Hearing Aid Price: 5/5

The cost of MDHearingAid devices is $199.99 to $799.99 per hearing aid. If you qualify for a monthly payment plan, you could owe as little as $25 per month.

The price is lower than most because the company keeps overhead costs at a minimum. There are often specials and discounts being run that can lower the price even further.

Selection of MDHearingAid Hearing Aid Types: 4.9/5

MDHearingAid does not offer in-ear models at this time. However, you can select from multiple types of behind-the-ear hearing aids. Choose from digital, rechargeable, and smart hearing aids. There are simple models or high-tech options that are Bluetooth-enabled. All models have environmental settings.

The Air model is the least expensive. It has feedback cancellation and a battery life of up to 26 days. It’s the simplest device and doesn’t offer a smartphone app or water resistance.

The Volt is the most popular and has additional tech features. It comes with a rechargeable battery and dual directional microphones. The battery life lasts for up to 22 hours.

Volt Max is the more expensive offering, is smartphone compatible, and has personalized hearing and adaptive technology. A full battery charge lasts for 15 hours.

MDHearingAid Hearing Aid Features: 4.9/5

Choose the rechargeable battery if you prefer to avoid opening the hearing aid and replacing the battery on occasion. Compare hearing aids side by side, or answer a few simple questions to receive recommendations.

MDHearingAid has a user app available to help both the wearer and any caregivers manage the device. It allows you to personalize your settings and offers assistance and support.

MDHearingAid Customer Support: 4.8/5

When you purchase a hearing aid from MDHearingAid, you’ll be given access to a specialist to help fit your device. Hearing specialists and licensed audiologists are there to answer your questions and support lasts your entire lifetime. The downside is that customer support is available on weekdays only.

Overall Score of MDHearingAid Hearing Aids: 4.9/5

2. Signia - Best Hearing Aids for Severe Hearing Loss

Pros of Signia Hearing Aids:

Excellent sound quality

Tinnitus friendly

Bluetooth connectivity

Cons of Signia Hearing Aids:

More expensive than others

Can be bulky

Some complaints about customer service

Signia is one of the best companies for high-quality hearing aids. They provide exceptional sound quality and connectivity, and are tinnitus friendly. However, they tend to be on the more expensive side.

Original Medicare does not cover the cost of hearing tests or hearing aids, but some Advantage plans may. Signia states that they offer a no-obligation trial, but further information is not readily available on the website.

Signia Hearing Aid Price: 4.1/5

Signia hearing aids are pricier than others and average between $1,500 and $3,000 per ear. While expensive, the price includes all services you need to get your hearing aid, from a hearing test to a fitting and tuning.

Selection of Signia Hearing Aid Types: 5/5

Customers have a broad selection of products to pick from for mild to profound hearing loss. There are in-the-ear, in-the-canal, receiver-in-canal, completely-in-canal, and behind-the-ear models. Some users complain that several hearing aids are bulky in appearance.

The wide selection makes Signia a great choice for the best hearing aids for the entire spectrum of hearing loss. It is easier for users with severe hearing loss to find a device and set of features that work for them thanks to these extensive options.

Signia Hearing Aid Features: 4.9/5

Signia uses the latest technology to deliver high-quality sound with noise reduction. High-end models include rechargeable batteries and tinnitus treatment. There are also models available with Bluetooth or Dolby-digital sound.

Take the online hearing test to get fast results. It only takes five minutes to determine if you have hearing loss and require a hearing aid. All devices are custom-fit by professionals.

Signia Customer Support: 4.8/5

There is a mobile app available for convenient access to 24/7 support. However, some customers report trouble getting their questions answered.

Overall Score of Signia Hearing Aids: 4.7/5

3. Widex - Most Commonly Prescribed Hearing Aids

Pros of Widex Hearing Aids:

May be covered by Medicare

Fast customer service

Water-resistant

Cons of Widex Hearing Aids:

Pricey

Crowded spaces can affect performance

Can’t purchase on the website

Widex is the hearing aid most often prescribed by doctors. It is an expensive option, but some Medicare plans cover the cost of your new hearing aid.

The best hearing aids deliver clear and amplified sound. Widex uses Puresound technology for a pure and natural sound.

Take the free online hearing test and find out in minutes if you have hearing loss. Then, start browsing the selection of hearing aids to find one that meets your criteria. Unfortunately, you can’t purchase these devices directly from the website. However, Widex can help you locate an audiologist.

Widex Hearing Aid Price: 3.9/5

Each hearing aid costs $2,000 to $5,500. You can protect your investment in your new hearing aid with an extended warranty. The price of Widex hearing aids is a downside for some customers, but there is the possibility that the cost could be covered by your insurance.

Selection of Widex Hearing Aid Types: 5/5

Widex helps you find the best hearing aids in part through their impressive selection. They have close to 30 models and additional accessories. Choose from in-the-ear or behind-the-ear models.

If you want something even more discreet, the completely-in-canal hearing aids are nearly invisible. These are customized to the shape of your ear canal for maximum comfort.

Widex Hearing Aid Features: 4.7/5

Widex hearing aids are smartphone friendly. Use the app to personalize your settings and change the volume. Results and sound quality can be lower in large crowds.

Most hearing aids from this company are rechargeable and equipped with wind reduction technology. They are also waterproof and feature a discreet design.

Widex Customer Support: 4.9/5

Support options on the website are narrowed down by the type of hearing aid you have, making it easier to access appropriate information that is specific to your questions. Customers report fast service.

Overall Score of Widex Hearing Aids: 4.6/5

4. Otofonix - Best Low-Cost Hearing Aids

Pros of Otofonix Hearing Aids:

Affordable

FDA-approved

45-day trial

Cons of Otofonix Hearing Aids:

Behind-the-ear models only

Not for severe hearing loss

Sound can be metallic

Otofonix has the best hearing aids for users looking for affordability, easy operation, and quality sound. The company keeps costs low by working directly with the manufacturer.

These devices have little to no feedback noise, multiple program settings, and digital processing. Try your new hearing aid worry-free for 45 days. If you aren’t 100% satisfied, you’ll get your money back.

Otofonix Hearing Aid Price: 5/5

The cost of Otofonix hearing aids is $199 to $1,000 each. They are some of the best hearing aids to fit a limited budget. The reason for the lower cost is that the devices are not calibrated by a professional audiologist. While audio quality is typically good, some users report a metallic sound.

The website frequently has discounts and specials available. Compare models and take advantage of current offers for extra savings.

Selection of Otofonix Hearing Aid Types: 4/5

The current product lineup consists of five behind-the-ear models. The high-end options are outfitted with microphones, volume control, and noise reduction. There are models available for various hearing problems so you can get the correct type to address your individual concerns.

Otofonix Hearing Aid Features:4.3/5

Otofonix hearing devices are meant to enhance the sounds of your environment, but they aren’t professionally calibrated. This is the reason why they aren’t highly effective for individuals with more severe hearing loss.

They have a range of features, from smart capabilities to rechargeable batteries to all-in-one models.

Otofonix Customer Support: 4.4/5

Customer service is available to walk you through the selection and purchase of the best hearing aid for your needs. Request a callback and an agent will contact you within 24 hours. You can also access customer service via phone, email, and online chat.

Overall Score of Otofonix Hearing Aids: 4.⅘

5. Eargo - Best Hearing Aid Financing Options

Pros of Eargo Hearing Aids:

Monthly payment plans

Mobile app available

45-day refund policy

Cons of Eargo Hearing Aids:

Not suited for severe hearing loss

High cost

Customer service options limited

Eargo offers the best hearing aids that come with options to finance your purchase. The upfront cost can be too expensive for some customers to work into their budget. Fortunately, you can opt for a payment plan to break the cost down into more manageable monthly payments.

Get started by taking the online hearing screening. Discuss your results with a licensed hearing professional who can help you select the right device.

Eargo Hearing Aid Price: 4/5

The cost of Eargo hearing aids ranges from $1,950 to $2,450 per ear. Pay in full or request a payment plan as low as $90 per month. The company provides a free sample and you can try out your new device for 45 days and get a full refund if you aren’t satisfied.

Selection of Eargo Hearing Aid Types: 4.2/5

There are four in-the-ear models available that are discreet and effective. They are easy to use, rechargeable, and practically invisible once placed in the ear. However, they aren’t recommended for individuals with serious hearing loss.

Non-working samples are available free of charge. Request one to test out the look and feel of the hearing aid.

Eargo Hearing Aid Features: 4.5/5

Eargo hearing aids give consistent results indoors and out due to wind reduction technology. Use the mobile app for greater flexibility and convenience.

If you think you might need a hearing aid, use the hearing test offered online to find out. Once it is completed, Eargo will email you your results.

Eargo Customer Support: 4/5

Eargo provides lifetime support to guide you through the selection and setup of your device, as well as provide answers to your ongoing questions. Some users complain of long hold times and non-functioning prompts. The only way to speak to an agent by phone is to request a callback.

Start with a Welcome Call for one-on-one advice and support. Hearing specialists are trained to help you get the most out of your device. They can even make adjustments remotely. If you aren’t satisfied, return the hearing aid within 45 days for a refund.

Overall Score of Eargo Hearing Aids: 4.2/5

How We Selected the Best Hearing Aids

Discovering that your ability to hear is starting to deteriorate can be stressful and scary. However, there are plenty of options available to help. Today there is a huge range of hearing aids to pick from. You can stick with a simple no-frills model or pick one with all the bells and whistles.

No matter what your level of hearing loss and needs, there are several important criteria you should look for in the device you choose. Consider how the company and device you are considering stack up in these key areas.

Price of the Best Hearing Aids

As with most product purchases, the cost of the hearing aid you select is likely to be one of the first things you notice, and a main consideration of which you choose. Compare several similar models that have the features you require to find out which offers the best value.

It may be tempting to go with the hearing aid that has the lowest price tag, but think about your long-term use and satisfaction. Sometimes it’s better to spend a little more upfront to have a device that provides all the capabilities you want and need for the best user experience.

If the model you want is out of your budget, find out if there are payment plans or discounts available. Hearing aids are not usually covered by insurance, but there are other ways to keep your costs low. Check the website of the company for the latest offerings.

Features of the Best Hearing Aids

The best hearing aids today have a host of features to select from. Here are a few that you should consider:

Bluetooth capability

Smartphone app

Water and wind resistant

Rechargeable

Programmable and personalized settings

Background noise reduction

Number of microphones

Telecoils

Remote controls

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to features. You need to know what options you have and decide what capabilities you want in your device.

Choice of Model and Type

There are two main types of hearing aids: in-the-ear and behind-the-ear. Which version you choose depends on your preference and what is the most comfortable for you to wear and operate.

A multitude of specific models are available within these broad categories. For example, you may select an in-the-canal hearing aid for an in-ear model that is more discreet and almost impossible to see.

Research the model type that you like the most. It’s a good idea to purchase from a company that offers a free trial so you can return the device for another model if the first choice doesn’t suit.

Customer Support

Selecting a hearing aid and then learning how to use it can be a challenge. Make sure the device you purchase comes with access to customer support. You should be able to reach out and have your questions answered using the contact method you prefer.

Many of the best hearing aids offer support throughout the selection process. Find out if the company has trained hearing specialists and audiologists to fit your hearing aid.

Buying Guide for the Best Hearing Aids

Hearing aids often require a substantial financial investment. It’s critical that you understand what you need to look for and how they work before making your choice. Read these frequently asked questions for more information to help you decide.

What Is a Hearing Aid?

Hearing aids are small devices that sit in or behind the ear and make it possible for individuals with hearing loss to hear more clearly. The device captures and amplifies sounds while filtering out distracting background noises.

While a hearing aid can’t restore your hearing, it can help you to hear speech and sounds more clearly, which can drastically impact your life for the better. They are discreet devices that should be comfortable to wear.

How Do the Best Hearing Aids Work?

The best hearing aids use the latest technology to amplify sounds. The microphone picks up sounds and converts them into digital signals. Each sound that is received this way is strengthened in volume and then delivered back to the wearer’s ear through the speaker.

Models may have one or two microphones. Dual microphones are usually more expensive but deliver better sound quality.

You can get a hearing aid by visiting an audiologist and getting fitted for a device, or by using an online company to take a screening test and order your selected model. Over-the-counter hearing aids are usually not recommended for those with severe hearing loss.

How Do I Know If I Need a Hearing Aid?

Pay attention to any changes that are happening with your hearing abilities and behaviors. Signs that you should see a specialist to get a hearing test include the inability to hear or understand people when you hold a conversation.

Trouble deciphering what people are saying over the phone or in large groups are other indications that your hearing may have deteriorated. Another common sign is a new preference to hike up the volume of your television or radio louder than you used to, or louder than what others are comfortable with.

If you begin to notice these or other unusual symptoms, make an appointment to have your hearing checked. You can choose to visit your doctor in person or try an online hearing test. Your results should show you how severe your hearing loss is so you can take the appropriate follow-up steps.

What Style of Hearing Aid Should I Choose?

The device style that will work best for you depends on your level of hearing loss, lifestyle habits, and aesthetic preferences. The two main types to choose from are in-the-ear and behind-the-ear.

ITE hearing aids are custom-fit so they can be worn in the ear canal. Some sit deeply in the ear canal and are almost impossible to see. These are usually available in skin tones to be less noticeable.

BTE devices sit on top or behind the shell of the ear. A small tube runs from the device into the ear canal. These types generally have greater capabilities for advanced technology and features.

How Can I Get One of the Best Hearing Aids?

There are two ways you can get a hearing aid. The first is by scheduling an appointment with an audiologist. They will perform a hearing test to measure the degree of loss in each ear and discuss your options with you.

Hearing aids that you get with the help of your doctor typically come with a higher level of support in the form of fittings and tunings. These are the best hearing aids if you have severe loss, as your device is professionally calibrated to give you a personalized experience.

It is also possible to purchase a hearing aid over the counter, without the need for a doctor's visit. OTC devices are generally good for mild to moderate hearing loss. They are usually less expensive since you are required to fit them yourself.

How Do I Select the Best Hearing Aid for Me?

There are several factors that you should consider when you select your hearing aid. The first is price. These devices can be expensive, and you must find one that fits your budget. That said, you should purchase the highest-quality hearing aid you can afford.

A hearing aid that allows you to program the settings that work for your level of hearing is important for a better experience. Many new models include smartphone connectivity so you can use the app to change volume and adjust your preferences.

You may also want to look for a device that has two directional microphones instead of one. Two provide greater sound quality. A telecoil can be added to further amplify sound and provide more clarity. These are essentially small antennas that pick up signals.

Many people prefer models that reduce background noise, making it easier to hear people speak without getting distracted by sounds from the surrounding environment. Feedback suppression prevents unnecessary noise, such as mechanical sounds, from distracting you. Tinnitus masking features amplify environmental sounds to cover ringing in the ears.

Battery type is another consideration. Hearing aid batteries are small and can be difficult to change out. If you don’t want the hassle of replacing your battery on a regular basis, go for a rechargeable battery instead.

Consider the available hearing aid features and decide which ones are the most important, and most useful, for you. Your level of hearing loss also impacts the type of hearing device and required features you should look for.

The best hearing aids give you a trial period to test out the device and make sure it’s suited to your needs. Reading reviews and testimonials from past customers is another way to get a good idea of a product’s quality and the service offered by the company.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Hearing Aids

MDHearingAid

Price: $199.99 to $799.99 each

Trial period: 45 days

FDA-Certified: Yes

Signia

Price: $1,500 to $,3,000 each

Trial period: No-obligation trial, details unknown

FDA-Certified: Yes

Widex

Price: $2,000 to $5,500 each

Trial period: No-obligation trial available after submitting your information; three-year manufacturer’s warranty

FDA-Certified: Yes

Otofonix

Price: $199 to $1,000 each

Trial period: 45 days

FDA-Certified: Yes

Eargo

Price: $1,950 to $2,450 each

Trial period: 45 days

FDA-Certified: Yes

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Hearing Aids

The best hearing aids greatly improve quality of life by amplifying sounds so you can hear more clearly. This allows you to converse with friends and family, enjoy going to the movies, or listen to the radio.

Each person’s level of hearing loss and specific concerns are unique to them. For that reason, the right hearing aid is highly subjective. We have provided our recommendations of the top products that deliver the quality and features the majority of customers look for in their devices.

All of them have benefits, but MDHearingAid is our first choice for a low-cost and high-value model that can be used by most customers. Take advantage of the convenient features and advantages of this or another of our choices for the best hearing aid.