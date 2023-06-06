Best Gold IRA: Top 12 Gold IRA Companies to Invest In [2023]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

Disclaimer: This article is not meant to constitute financial advice, this is purely for informational purposes. Please consult a financial advisor before making any major financial decisions.

The best gold IRA companies can protect your retirement savings from rising interest rates, stock market volatility, and ever-increasing inflation.

After all, gold has been the go-to hedge against inflation for centuries, and the illustrious metal has even outperformed the stock market since 2000.

Nevertheless, gold IRAs are still seen as an alternative investment, and it’s not always clear which providers can be most suitable for your retirement and investment goals.

If you’re looking to buy gold direct, check out our list on where to buy gold online

Luckily, our financial experts have surveyed the available options and identified the top 12 gold and precious metals IRA companies—with Augusta Precious Metals as our top choice.

Now, let’s see which of them may work best as an IRA partner of choice for you.

Disclosure: The owners of this content may be paid to recommend the following gold IRA companies. The content on this website, including any positive reviews of Augusta Precious Metals, American Hartford Gold, and other reviews, may not be neutral or independent.

Best Gold IRA Companies

1. Augusta Precious Metals - Best Gold IRA Company Overall

Pros:

The BBB has awarded them their highest possible rating of A+.

Plenty of free educational resources.

Excellent assistance for customers.

Precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum.

Shipping is free of charge for all purchases.

Kingdom Trust, which oversees over $12 billion in assets, is a dependable partner.

Gold and silver at reasonable prices.

A complete catalog of ancient coins.

Cons:

No platinum or palladium is provided.

The only metals considered are silver and gold.

We need a $50,000 minimum investment.

Augusta Precious Metals specializes in vending gold and silver coins and bars for IRAs. The company makes sure that all their metals are 99% pure, except for American Gold Eagle coins, which have a purity of 91.6%.

Augusta publishes the gold IRA price online, and the pricing internally is determined by adding a margin to the melt value or base price. Changes in pricing are usually due to market conditions, supply and demand, and public opinion. Augusta encourages investors to compare its rates with other brokers and offers a seven-day window for investors to revoke their investments.

Why We Chose It

To ensure you make an informed decision, it is advisable to compare the costs of the top-rated gold IRA companies. Although many of these companies claim to offer competitive pricing, only a handful provide comprehensive breakdowns of their costs.

In our best gold IRA research, Augusta Precious Metals stood out as having the most transparent and straightforward pricing policy and fee structure among all the best gold IRA companies.

Augusta, which was established in 2012 by Isaac Nuriani and is still run by the same family, has consistently been commended for its honesty and transparency. It has received perfect ratings from the BCA.

Augusta garners the trust of its customers by responding promptly to their needs, giving them a full refund if they are not satisfied with their purchase, and keeping prices low.

In order to obtain information regarding the fees associated with setting up an IRA and storing gold, it is necessary to directly contact the gold IRA provider. Augusta has a great buyback program and relies on Delaware Depository's widely dispersed vault locations to meet the storage needs of their customers.

With a self-directed account, there are no service charges. Augusta consistently receives high ratings from customers, which is a testament to their commitment to providing excellent service. Augusta's onboarding and transaction processes are entirely automated, and their team of experts assists customers with all necessary paperwork.

Augusta may not be the right place for those who want to buy palladium or platinum as it mainly focuses on trading silver and gold bullion and coins. Its straightforward pricing system is a suitable choice for IRA transfers, as it requires minimal documentation.

Summary

Even though there are multiple options available for precious metals IRAs, it's essential to choose a reliable one. Augusta Precious Metals is considered one of the best gold IRA companies due to its excellent reputation, positive reviews from satisfied customers, and commitment to educating its clients.

>>Try Augusta Precious Metals to get the best gold IRA

2. American Hartford Gold - Best Gold IRA Company for Small Investments

Pros:

The sign-up process only takes a few minutes.

The entry point is low, at just $5,000.

Outstanding inventory of coins and bullion.

Using their services does not need any upfront payment.

Provide safe and secure choices for keeping your precious metals by partnering with market leaders.

Cover the costs of maintenance, insurance, and storage for a period of three years.

Cons:

Both platinum and palladium are now unavailable.

Annual fees will increase for bigger accounts.

Sanford Mann established American Hartford Gold, a family-owned precious metals company based in Los Angeles in 2015. The company offers several services to its customers, including free shipping, a buyback guarantee, and price matching.

Why We Chose It

American Hartford Gold has a $5,000 Gold IRA minimum, which is lower than the industry standard. Customers can opt for two options to convert their current IRA into a gold-backed retirement plan, and both options have no hidden costs or taxes.

The team at American Hartford Gold has been recognized for their attention to detail and professionalism, which has earned them a strong reputation for responding promptly to customer inquiries around the clock. This allows customers to conduct transactions with American Hartford Gold from anywhere.

American Hartford Gold has teamed up with two leading companies in precious metals security, Brinks and Delaware Depository, both of which offer highly secure storage facilities for precious metals.

However, the company has been criticized for its slow processing times, which can take up to five days to complete each purchase and an additional week for delivery. It should be noted that American Hartford Gold only ships within the United States and its territories.

Summary

Many top-rated companies offering gold IRA services, such as American Hartford Gold, offer alluring benefits and options to attract prospective customers. However, what distinguishes this company from the rest is its outstanding customer service. Additionally, we were impressed by the fact that the company covers the expenses of storage, maintenance, and insurance premiums for the initial three years.

>>Check the best gold IRA on American Hartford Gold

3. Oxford Gold Group - Best Gold IRA Company for Educational Resources

Pros:

Provides gold and silver as investment options for retirement accounts.

Superior attention to each and every client.

Large collection of instructional materials.

Customers have given it a high rating.

Both silver and gold are liquid investments.

Cons:

A drop in the market might make it harder to recover.

The owners' identities remain mostly unknown.

Oxford Gold Group is a company that provides advice to individuals who are interested in investing in precious metals for retirement purposes. The company can assist in purchasing gold and setting up a Gold IRA to benefit from tax advantages.

Why We Chose It

Oxford Gold Group specializes in helping people diversify their investment portfolio by buying silver, gold, and other precious metals using their current IRAs and 401(k)s. The company is a precious metals broker and offers different options, such as silver, gold, platinum, and palladium in various forms like coins, bars, and bullions.

Along with selling precious metals, the company also provides free educational resources and research to its customers.

Investors must give due consideration to the storage of precious metals as they are vulnerable to damage and theft. Proper storage is crucial to ensure the safety of the metals. The Brinks Depository located in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the Delaware Depository found in Wilmington, Delaware, function as depositories for the company.

However, the ownership of the firm is unclear as there is no information provided about the company or its employees on its "About" page. Patrick Granfar, the president and co-founder of the company, is one of the few individuals we could identify through his LinkedIn profile.

Summary

Oxford Gold Group offers gold, silver, palladium, and platinum at discounted prices. They are considered a reliable dealer of precious metals IRAs, although customers should remain vigilant regarding possible fraudulent activities. Oxford Gold Group provides a convenient way for beginners to invest in gold through regular or small purchases or a gold IRA.

>>Check the best gold IRA on Oxford Gold Group

4. Lear Capital - Best Gold IRA Company for First-Time Buyers

Pros:

Fast processing and delivery times are guaranteed.

There is a no-questions-asked refund policy for the next 24 hours after your purchase.

Provides each client with a dedicated representative who works in their best interest while also advancing Lear's goals.

Free use of the Lear Center for Digital Learning.

Cons:

There is a fairly large minimum order value that must be met.

Minimal yearly fees are charged for self-directed IRAs.

Lear Capital suggests its clients to broaden their investment portfolio by acquiring precious metal coins, such as silver, gold, etc. that fulfill the requirements of an IRA, as determined by the Internal Revenue Service. The company differentiates itself from its rivals by assigning a personal account manager to each investor instead of outsourcing this responsibility.

Why We Chose It

For certain types of self-directed IRAs, Lear Capital expects an initial investment of $280 plus an annual fee of $200, which is proportional to the amount of capital invested. Insurance, safekeeping, security, and round-the-clock internet access are all included in a single, low monthly fee.

Although the values of platinum, gold, and silver fluctuate over time, Lear Capital ensures that there will be no unexpected charges. Before making a purchase, your expert will provide you with a comprehensive estimate that includes all taxes and fees.

To invest in Lear Capital, a minimum of $25,000 is required as the initial investment, although it is not clear from the website if this amount has been revised. The majority of evaluations are positive, with clients appreciating the company's efforts to educate them about their investment options before making a purchase.

Lear Capital has received a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot from over one thousand reviews, indicating that customers are generally satisfied with the service provided and the transparency of the investment options presented.

Summary

For almost a quarter-century, Lear Capital has been a reputable player in the industry of precious metal IRAs. The firm provides its customers with easy and hassle-free transactions, a buyback scheme without any extra charges, and guidance from experienced staff who will make sure they understand the process thoroughly and are able to get their queries addressed.

>>Discover the best gold IRA companies on Lear Capital

5. Goldco - Best for Customer Support

Pros:

Very simple user interface.

There are a plethora of resources for education.

The indicated price is what is directly charged to customers.

Long tradition of providing service commencing in 2006.

Silver purchases above $100,000 are eligible for a 10% discount.

Providing gold and silver in the form of bullion.

Excellent help for those who need it.

There is often no initial fee.

Cons:

Costly $25,000 investment at the beginning.

Unfortunately, there is no platinum or palladium available.

High yearly operating expenses, at least at the outset.

A complete pricing list is only available by contacting a sales representative.

Goldco, a well-established company that specializes in gold IRAs, prioritizes safeguarding individuals' financial futures and assets. With almost a decade of experience in protecting customers' retirement savings, Goldco is a top choice for those considering a gold IRA rollover or new gold IRA.

Why We Chose It

Regardless of the type of tax-advantaged retirement plan or savings one has, Goldco's team of experts can assist in securing assets through a precious metals IRA. In addition, Goldco also provides direct sales of precious metals like silver and gold, enabling customers to diversify their investment portfolios.

The company has received an A+ rating from both the BBB and the Business Consumer Alliance.

No other gold IRA company puts in as much effort as Goldco Precious Metals to earn the trust of its customers by offering them transparent and comprehensive investment information. Goldco is a unique firm that has been in business since 2006, and it has a well-established reputation for delivering outstanding customer service.

Goldco's "white-glove service" involves assigning a specialist to clients from account opening to the most recent transaction, ensuring they have access to expert guidance throughout. The company encourages clients to take advantage of its comprehensive learning resources on its website, including e-books, videos, and in-depth blogs.

Goldco has received almost perfect gold IRA reviews on websites such as Trustpilot and Consumer Affairs due to its strong commitment to satisfying its customers. Any fees, account minimums, custodianship, or safekeeping queries should be directed to Goldco.

Summary

Goldco provides guidance to investors regarding important decisions and legal issues related to precious metals. They offer retirement account options (IRAs) and investment choices that are authorized by the IRS.

Goldco has expertise in both the gold and silver markets as well as IRAs. One of the main reasons for Goldco's consistently high customer satisfaction ratings is its exceptional client service.

>>Try Goldco to get the best gold IRA

6. Noble Gold Investments - Best for Smaller Investors

Pros:

Leadership with a focus on economic growth.

Excellent selection of gold IRA custodial services.

There are no setup fees for new accounts.

Many precious metal coins and bullions are available for purchase.

Excellent stock buyback plan.

Non-IRA accounts are one of several choices.

You need just put down a minimum of $2,000.

Cons:

Not as well-known as rivals.

Silver IRAs have higher custodial fees.

All gold goods may not be IRA-eligible.

Noble Gold Investments is a relatively new player in the market for gold IRAs, having been established in 2016. However, it has quickly become a popular choice among novice investors due to its low minimum purchase requirement for gold of $2,000.

The company offers a range of options for investors, including gold and silver IRAs with access to bars and coins, as well as the ability to buy and sell platinum and palladium. Thanks to its connections with various precious metals buyers and sellers, customers of Noble Gold Investments can take advantage of competitive prices.

Additionally, the company offers a "no-questions-asked" buyback program, which can be beneficial for those looking to sell their precious metals quickly.

Why We Chose It

Despite being a relatively new player in the gold IRA industry, Noble Gold Investments has already made a name for itself by catering to novice investors with its low minimum investment requirement and ample educational resources.

The company has received favorable ratings from reputable consumer organizations, including a five-star rating from Consumer Affairs and a BB rating from the BCA. Prospective clients are given an introductory consultation and access to educational materials to ensure that both parties understand each other's needs and goals.

Clients are then assigned a trustworthy adviser who guides them without resorting to aggressive sales tactics.

Noble Gold Investments may not have the lowest prices, but they are reasonable. Unlike other companies, new clients are not charged any setup fees. However, there is an annual service fee of $80 for all accounts along with a yearly storage charge of $150 for segregated storage, which is available for all accounts irrespective of their size.

Customers can buy gold at lower prices because of Noble Gold Investments' extensive network of suppliers and partners. They also offer a "no questions asked" buyback service. Equity International acts as the custodian for Noble Gold Investments, and your account information is always available on their website.

Additionally, the firm uses international Depository Services (IDS) for storage.

In the United States, there are two locations and one in Canada where storage is provided at the advanced IDS facility as part of the insurance contract offered by Lloyd's of London.

Noble Gold Investments allows potential customers to explore educational materials and gather essential information on their website before contacting a representative to establish an account. While some of the registration process can be done online, assistance from a professional is required for the remaining steps.

Summary

Noble Gold Investments is an organization that is dedicated to providing its clients with exceptional service and financial security. They prioritize helping customers make safe and risk-free investments in precious metals.

Their website is user-friendly and offers a wealth of information on investing, economics, and precious metals IRAs. The company offers some of the most competitive market pricing for non-IRA and IRA investments, and their customer service team is courteous, accommodating, and reliable.

With its strong focus on customer care, transparent pricing, and a wide range of IRA-approved precious metals, Noble Gold Investments is an excellent choice for investors of all levels looking to invest in precious metals and secure their financial future.

>>Try Noble Gold Investments to get the best gold IRA

7. Patriot Gold - Best Gold IRA for Easy Account Creation

Pros:

For payments above $100,000, there are no further charges.

Investors are provided with up-front costs.

The top gold IRA providers have been around for a while and have a solid reputation in the industry.

Positive feedback from many influential people.

Free investing guidance is included with gold IRAs.

Cons:

There are a number of gaps in the site's design and information, and some of it is confusing.

Unfortunately, IRAs do not accept palladium or platinum.

You may acquire all the details by filling out a simple online form.

Patriot Gold Group has gained the trust of its customers and received high praise from consumer groups by offering gold IRAs to help them prepare for the future. The family-owned business consistently exceeds customer expectations and keeps prices low to earn its place as one of the top gold IRA companies.

Why We Chose It

Patriot Gold has an exceptional reputation with customers, receiving a flawless score from Consumer Affairs and the Business Consumer Alliance.

Customers who purchase gold, silver, palladium, and platinum bullion or coins from Patriot Gold can avoid intermediary markups by paying the company's investor-direct pricing.

Patriot Gold takes pride in its long-standing commitment to exceptional customer service, with its financial advisors asking relevant questions to understand customers' financial goals.

However, Patriot Gold's website lacks information on costs, account requirements, and other details, so it's best to call the company and inquire directly.

Summary

If you're interested in a Precious Metals Individual Retirement Account, Patriot Gold Group could be a helpful option to consider. Investors can store precious metals in a self-directed IRA, which offers tax benefits and diversification. It's a great choice for those looking to safeguard their retirement savings.

>>Check out Patriot Gold to get the best gold IRA

8. Gold Alliance - Best Gold IRA for Low Fees and Minimum Investment

Pros:

Provides storage alternatives that are both segregated and non-segregated to their customers.

Preferred Trust Company, GoldStar Trust Company and Equity Trust Company are all IRA custodians that work with Gold Alliance.

Plenty of rave reviews on independent review sites.

The Delaware Depository is often regarded as the best bank vault in the world.

Cons:

The price of rare coins tends to be greater.

Platinum and palladium are not available for purchase.

Gold Alliance, a renowned provider of precious metals IRA services, has rapidly gained popularity since its inception in 2002. Clients looking for IRA custodial services have three options: Preferred Trust Company, GoldStar Trust Company, and Equity Trust Company.

Why We Chose It

The company has partnered with Delaware Depository to offer secure vault storage for its clients. Gold Alliance offers a variety of coins and bars in different sizes and weights, but the website does not provide pricing information.

Instead, customers can call a toll-free number for assistance. Gold Alliance is dedicated to educating the public about the advantages of investing in precious metals and is proud of its excellent customer service. When it comes to starting in the Gold IRA market, Gold Alliance is a dependable option to consider.

Summary

Gold Alliance can be advantageous for many investors, although there are other alternatives that may save time and effort. However, if you are worried about the expenses of storage or prefer to begin investing with a small amount, Gold Alliance could be the perfect choice for you.

>>Check out Gold Alliance to get the best gold IRA

9. Advantage Gold - Best Gold IRA Provider With Intuitive Website

Pros:

The United States Mint has authorized the company as a recognized dealer.

Client training is a top priority for them.

They guarantee rapid processing and delivery.

Excellent interface that is simple to use.

The firm is highly recommended by both TrustLink and Trustpilot.

Both bullion coins and collector coins with a higher market value.

Cons:

Unfortunately, the website does not display the current coin price.

The value of rare coins is often greater.

Advantage Gold emerged as one of the leading Gold IRA providers since its establishment in 2014. The company promises to guide its potential clients in selecting precious metals, assist in creating a Precious Metals IRA, manage all the particulars of an IRA rollover, and offer continuous support as long as the IRA account is maintained.

Why We Chose It

Advantage Gold also provides buyback services for customers who want to sell their gold or silver, ensuring that they receive the current market price for their metals, and the entire transaction process typically takes less than a day.

The company takes pride in its exceptional customer service, which is evident in its focus on helping inexperienced investors, with dedicated account agents making investing in precious metals an easy task.

Advantage Gold has received numerous five-star ratings from customers on review sites like TrustLink and Trustpilot.

Summary

This company is highly recommended for those who are new to investing in precious metals within their IRA. Advantage Gold excels in customer education. They offer a wide selection of IRA-eligible coins, but unfortunately, there is no pricing information listed on their website.

>>Get the best gold IRA on Advantage Gold

10. Birch Gold - Best Gold IRA Company for Investment Guide

Pros:

Flat pricing is more convenient for regular customers and large orders.

Non-affiliated custodians and depositories are encouraged to partner with them.

A flawless score on Trustpilot and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau attest to the company's stellar reputation.

Price details that are both clear and straightforward.

When you spend over $10,000, shipping is on the house.

There might be a plethora of palladium and platinum-containing products on the market.

Since 2003, they have served over 7,000 satisfied clients.

Cons:

If you make infrequent purchases, a flat rate plan may not be the best option.

Clearing a financial transaction might take a few weeks.

Birch Gold and other trustworthy precious metals IRA providers claim to provide complete transparency about all charges. Birch Gold's website contains all the details you need, such as fees, taxes, and other transaction-related expenses, to determine the cost of opening a gold IRA. There won't be any surprises if any price changes are communicated beforehand.

Why We Chose It

Birch Gold has collaborated with Brink's Global and Delaware Depository Services to ensure the safety of its precious metals. These reliable banks and credit unions offer secure storage vaults for your valuables, and all your storage and transport needs are fully insured, giving you peace of mind.

One of the benefits of using a custody and storage service for your precious metals is the ability to have them audited by an impartial third party. Brink's, for example, conducts regular audits to ensure compliance with all U.S. IRA regulations.

Birch Gold is highly regarded by its customers for its responsiveness to their needs, receiving an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and a 4.9-star rating from 83 customers. While the effectiveness of Birch Gold's flat rate pricing strategy is still up for debate, those who buy large quantities frequently can potentially save the most money.

However, those who purchase small amounts infrequently may find that the total cost, including shipping and storage, outweighs the value of the product.

Summary

Birch Gold is a highly effective provider of precious metals investment services, thanks to its extensive experience in the industry and outstanding reputation. The company offers a range of user-friendly services, including retirement planning and bullion purchases, while also educating customers on the intricacies of investing in precious metals, such as gold.

>>Try Birch Gold to get the best gold IRA

11. RC Bullion - Best for IRA Rollovers

Pros:

Investing is unlimited.

If you invest over $25,000 in the first year, you won't pay any fees.

The coins that are being distributed may be easily identified and there is a demand for them among normal investors.

Minimal initial investment required is just $10,000.

Cost of storing funds once only (not based on account value).

Gold coins, silver coins, platinum coins, and palladium coins are all available.

A+ rating from the BBB.

Cons:

It is currently impossible to invest in cryptocurrency.

Shipping times are rather long.

RC Bullion is a company based in Beverly Hills, California that deals with precious metals and offers gold IRAs. Its main focus is on providing top-notch services to its clients and being one of the best gold IRA companies and precious metals dealers in the market. The key performance indicator for RC Bullion is customer satisfaction.

The company has a range of precious metals, including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins that can be held in a precious metals IRA. In addition, bars are also available in their stock. RC Bullion's website has a section that provides information on gold and silver investments, including the spot price of precious metals.

Additionally, the website offers a free guide to those interested in gold IRAs.

Why We Chose It

RC Bullion is a reputable broker that has a national presence. They specialize in converting customers' pre-existing IRAs or previous 401Ks into gold IRAs and precious metal IRAs, which are then added to their individual retirement accounts.

In addition, the company provides customers with tangible investment items that are safely and securely delivered to their front doors. The knowledgeable professionals at RC Bullion can recognize the types of bullion items that are likely to become rare and valuable in the future due to their extensive knowledge.

RC Bullion offers a complete range of market-available coin and bar goods, including contemporary silver, gold, palladium, and platinum products. The company claims they can identify the specific type of precious metal items you need and deliver them quickly and securely.

At RC Bullion, their IRA department is dedicated to providing excellent customer service, which is the foundation of their business. The entire team at RC Bullion is committed to making sure that every aspect of a transaction is satisfactory to their clients. RC Bullion can help you with purchasing silver, gold, palladium, or platinum for direct delivery or converting to a self-directed IRA.

Summary

RC Bullion deals in solid gold IRAs and offers a selection of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins suitable for holding in an IRA, albeit with a smaller range than most local merchants.

They stand out from competitors by waiving fees for at least the first year for customers who roll over $25,000 or more, making them a top contender among gold IRA companies. While Strata Trust is their preferred custodian, there is no information about their preferred depository or management on their website.

>>Try RC Bullion to get the best gold IRA

12. GoldBroker.com - Simple and Safe Best Gold IRA

Pros:

Signing up with GoldBroker.com is simple and safe.

They currently have a wide variety of silver and gold coins in their stock.

Provides safe and convenient international storage options in Singapore and Switzerland as well as Canada.

Cons:

Neither its vault partners nor the amount of precious metals it stores are made public.

Products containing platinum and palladium are few.

Their coin collection is geared for bulk purchases.

Founded in 2011 by Fabrice Drouin Ristori, GoldBroker.com is a renowned market leader in the field of gold investments. Its primary objective is to assist consumers in taking advantage of the benefits of investing in gold.

The company provides free shipping for silver and gold purchases to its customers in the US, while also offering international shipping, primarily to France. All gold and silver orders are shipped securely and insured.

Why We Chose It

GoldBroker.com is primarily a custodian of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, but also sells them as bars and coins. It has offices in London, Malta, and New York City, with its parent company's headquarters and back office located in Malta.

The company emphasizes the importance of physically owning and storing gold or silver bars and coins outside of the traditional banking system. To ensure maximum security and protection, they offer designated storage options in Canada, Switzerland, and Singapore.

GoldBroker.com's main goal is to provide investors with a straightforward way to store their precious metals abroad and privately.

Gold and silver investors can have complete authority over their assets without the involvement of middlemen, as GoldBroker.com allows them to keep full possession of their valuable metals under their own names.

They can initiate their investments by depositing a minimum of $5,000 for either gold or silver. In addition to their traditional larger bars, they have recently introduced the sale of coins and smaller bars of one-ounce gold, platinum, and palladium. The larger bars range from 15 ounces of gold to 1,000 ounces of silver.

Summary

GoldBroker.com is an excellent choice for inexperienced investors who are interested in gold. With their specialized knowledge and helpful customer support, GoldBroker.com offers a range of investment accounts at affordable rates. Their features are designed to ensure safety and simplicity, making it a great option for those looking to invest in gold.

>>Try GoldBroker.com to get the best gold IRA

How To Get Started With Gold IRA Companies

1. Select the Right Gold IRA Company: The first step involves picking a gold IRA provider you feel is the best fit for your needs and investment goals.

2. Decide What Kind of IRA You Want: Although most investors will choose a traditional gold IRA, others may opt for a silver or even platinum/palladium IRA. Whichever option you end up choosing, take a moment to speak to a financial advisor for a second opinion.

3. Roll Over Existing Retirement Accounts: The process of transferring funds from an existing IRA or retirement account is called a rollover. A gold IRA rollover will be conducted by the IRA company you choose and will likely come with a transfer fee.

4. Pay Fees and Purchase Gold: Once your old account has been rolled over, the only thing left to do is to pay the opening costs and purchase whichever coins, bars, or bullion you feel are the best fit for you.

How We Chose the Best Gold IRA Companies

Available Products and Assets: Although the focus of this article is on gold IRAs, we made sure to include a few options that offer silver, platinum, and palladium IRAs as well.

Customer Service: Rolling over your traditional IRA into a gold IRA is a major financial decision. Because of this, we only chose Gold IRA providers that employ knowledgeable customer service staff with an in-depth understanding of IRS and tax compliance.

Fees: We only recommend IRA companies that offer competitive and transparent pricing with no hidden fees or monthly service charges.

Reputation: Your financial future is of great importance, and only companies of the highest repute should be entrusted with its management. Because of this, all providers included in our list hold favorable ratings from the BBB, Business Consumer Alliance, and Consumer Affairs.

>>Try Augusta Precious Metals to get the best gold IRA

The Best Gold IRA Investments: FAQs

What Is a Gold IRA?

An Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is a savings plan that helps people save for retirement.

While traditional IRAs include investment vehicles like stocks, bonds, and CDs, gold IRAs let you invest your savings in gold coins, bars, and bullion.

Are Gold IRAs the Best Way To Invest in Gold?

Like any investment, the best gold IRA companies come with their own set of pros and cons.

On the pro side, IRAs offer several tax advantages that you won't get from standard investments. Additionally, most contributions made to your self-directed IRA are tax-deductible.

On the downside, whether it be gold, silver, platinum, or palladium IRA, you'll be subject to yearly custodial and administrative fees.

However, depending on the amount of gold and other precious metals you own, this custodial fee may still be less than what you would pay for a safety deposit box at the bank.

What Is the Best Company To Buy Gold From?

Because gold prices are determined by the market, you won't find much price difference among vendors, especially for bullion or IRA-eligible coins.

That said, some vendors have higher minimum purchase limits than others. For an accessible vendor of gold and other precious metals, we strongly recommend Augusta Precious Metals or American Hartford Gold.

How Has Gold Performed Over the Past Year?

Gold has been fairly stable over the past year. This precious metal has been stuck at $1,800/oz. range.

That said, gold has performed better than most asset classes over the past 30 years, and since 1990, this metal has enjoyed an impressive increase of over 490%.

What Are the Gold IRA Tax Rules?

One of the main concerns people have about rolling over their traditional IRA or 401(k) into a gold IRA is losing their tax-exempt status.

If you roll over 100% of your existing IRA into gold or other precious metals IRA, your investment will maintain its tax-exempt status.

However, if you choose to undergo a partial rollover, expect to pay some tax on the transfer.

How Do I Transfer My Existing IRA to a Gold IRA?

Transferring your existing IRA to a gold IRA is called a rollover.

Rollovers are easy to perform, and any of the reputable gold IRA companies will help you through the process.

Is It Better To Buy Gold Coins or Gold Bars?

Because gold coins are more costly to manufacture, gold bars typically offer more value.

When buying gold coins for your IRA, remember that only coins with a purity of 99.5% are IRA-eligible.

In the long run, gold bars typically perform better than gold coins. However, the value of gold has much more to do with market movements than what form the metal takes.

>>Try Augusta Precious Metals to get the best gold IRA

Why Is Gold a Hedge Against Inflation?

It's common to hear a person say that an ounce of gold has increased in value by over $1,400 since the 1970s.

While this statement is partially true, it would be more accurate to say that the American dollar has lost over 2500% of its value relative to an ounce of gold since the 1970s.

The reason for this is inflation.

As the US Federal Reserve releases more dollars into the money supply, the value of each dollar goes down. Because gold cannot be printed in the same way as dollars and requires a great deal of effort to locate, mine, and process, it's not subject to the forces of inflation.

As a result, trading dollars for gold has been a popular investment strategy during economic downturns as it provides a hedge against inflation.

Do Gold Bars Lose Value?

The value of a gold bar fluctuates with the market price.

Normally, the value of gold increases when the market goes into a downturn, and investors move their wealth into gold as a hedge against inflation.

What Is the Minimum Investment To Open a Gold IRA Account?

The minimum required investment when opening a gold IRA account varies depending on the company in question.

For example, while Goldco requires a minimum investment of $25,000, Noble Gold will let you open a precious metals IRA account for as little as $2,000.

Final Thoughts on the Best Gold IRA Companies

If you are concerned about the long-term stability of your retirement savings, a gold IRA is worth some serious consideration.

Gold has proven to be a reliably stable investment and most gold IRA companies—Augusta Precious Metals and American Hartford Gold included—offer self-directed IRAs, meaning you can also put your investment to work.

For more information, contact the gold IRA company to receive an investors guide—they’re absolutely free and will prepare you well for the initial investment steps.

>>Try Augusta Precious Metals to get the best gold IRA