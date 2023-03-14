The Best Fitness Trackers 2023: Start Losing Weight with Our Top-Rated and Reviewed Products

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Picking the right fitness tracker can seem like a challenge, but it doesn't have to be. We've created a list that breaks down the details of all the best fitness trackers on the market today, which will make it easier for you to choose the right one.

Best Fitness Trackers: Improve Your Health with the Top Weight-Loss Products

1. Fitbit — Best Overall Fitness Tracker

Pros of Fitbit Fitness Trackers:

Easy-to-read color screen

Hits the sweet spot among affordability, attractiveness, accessibility and ease of use

Easy fast-pair with Android phones

Alerts for both high and low heart rates

Built-in GPS and ECG

Cons of Fitbit Fitness Trackers:

In-depth health metrics locked behind subscription service

No music storage or playback control

No speaker or mic for calls

The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitness trackers for the average user, striking a fine balance among cost, attractiveness, accessibility and ease of use. It is made for the person who is not an ultra-marathoner or a powerlifter. With a variety of features that track heart rate, sleep and more, it's a great option for those who are just starting with fitness tracking.

Cost of Fitbit Fitness Trackers: 4/5

The Fitbit Charge will cost you between $130 and $180, depending on where you get it (i.e., much cheaper on Amazon). There is also a $10 subscription service for Premium users, which allows you to access the Daily Readiness feature and personalized sleep and stress information.

Design of Fitbit Fitness Trackers: 4/5

Sporting a fairly sleek design, the Fitbit Charge 5 has a smaller screen and no button as opposed to some of the other models on this best fitness trackers list. However, the onscreen information is big enough so that it's easier to see. Even though the Fitbit Charge has no buttons, it does have a nice bright AMOLED screen with softer lines and a broad range of sensors, such as ECGs and stress scans. You can also see it outdoors when you set the brightness to maximum.

Fitbit Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 5/5

The battery life is strong with this one when compared to other best fitness trackers that need to be charged more regularly. It contains heart rate alerts, an ECG and an assortment of other health metrics you might be interested in. Additionally, the premium service provides the Daily Readiness score, which is based on your metrics and lets you know if you're ready to work out or if you should slow things down and meditate.

Fitbit Fitness Tracker Performance: 5/5

The Charge 5 can track over 20 different exercises (and auto-detect a few, as well), from yoga to running. Its built-in GPS is accurate, so going outside without your phone is not a problem. A built-in buzz when you reach different heart rate zones can help you stay motivated while running.

Overall Score of Fitbit Fitness Trackers: 4.5/5

2. Apple Watch — Best Fitness Tracker for iPhone Users

Pros of the Apple Watch Fitness Tracker:

Seamless integration with iPhone

Affords access to Apple's features

Better algorithms for cycling

Premium design

Cons of the Apple Watch Fitness Tracker:

Requires daily charging

No always-on display

Lacks SpO2 and EKG

If you're an iPhone user, then the Apple Watch may be just what you're looking for in the best fitness trackers. The newest model includes a larger display, built-in GPS and new health-tracking features. It's also swimproof and has a more durable design.

Cost of the Apple Watch Fitness Tracker: 3.5/5

As with most other Apple products, the cost can be on the upper end. But if cost isn't a thing for you, then this is a good choice due to the extensive range of features available.

Design of the Apple Watch Fitness Tracker: 5/5

Apple is known for its sleek designs, and the Apple Watch SE is no exception. With the familiar rounded aluminum chassis, curved edges and Digital Crown on the side, you'll be right at home if you've used an Apple Watch in the past.

Apple Watch Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 3.7/5

The Apple Watch SE has all the features of the Watch 6, including GPS, onboard sleep tracking, and the watchOS 7, which provides more ways to track your fitness in the Workouts app. The main downside is that the battery requires daily charging, so this category scores a bit lower than the others on this list.

Apple Watch Fitness Tracker Performance: 4/5

The Apple Watch SE does not have an always-on display, SpO2 or ECG like other models in the best fitness trackers list, but that is all it lacks. For a younger healthy person, an ECG feature is not necessary, especially considering the watch comes equipped with abnormal heart rate alerts.

Overall Score of the Apple Watch Fitness Tracker: 4.3/5

3. Garmin vívofit jr. — Best Fitness Tracker for Kids

Pros of the Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker:

Easy for kids to use

Has a reward system that kids like

Battery lasts up to a year

Good visibility in sunlight

Cons of the Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker:

Kids can't manage their tasks on the device

Only works with other Garmin devices

Small screen and button

Who says grownups should get all the best fitness trackers? The Garmin vívofit jr. is the perfect little smart watch for kids and encourages them to keep track of their health metrics. The tracker features a colorful design that’s durable and water-resistant, making it ideal for active kids. Parents can also create chore lists on their phones that will transfer to the watch and notify the child when it's time to complete the chore.

Cost of the Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker: 4/5

At around $70, it's an affordable price for what you get. If you are interested in helping your children have fun while keeping track of their health and wellness, the price is worth it.

Design of the Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker: 3.8/5

This is a device for kids, so an adult probably wouldn't find it all that appealing. However, there are different styles that kids will enjoy, including Marvel characters and Disney princesses.

Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 4.5/5

One reason the vívofit jr. 3 is one of the best fitness trackers is that it's durable, which means it can get a little banged up and still work fine. With 5 ATM water resistance (meaning it can last up to 50 meters underwater), the kids can be out in the rain and not worry about the device getting waterlogged. The battery life is also a plus. Since there is a replaceable battery, it lasts up to a year. The kids will also enjoy each device's themed adventures, whether they like the Avengers or Disney princesses.

Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker Performance: 3.5/5

Even though this is one of the best fitness trackers, the screen is tiny, so it can be a challenge to navigate, even for kids with small fingers. If you're trying to set up chores for your kids, it can also be challenging. There is no way to check a chore off in the tracker app, so you have to do it with your phone.

Overall Score of the Garmin vivofit jr. Fitness Tracker: 4.2/5

4. Xiaomi Mi Band — Best Value Fitness Tracker

Pros of the Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker:

Best value for the price

Has a good night mode

Excels at the basics

Cons of the Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker:

No third-party apps or watch faces

Some features not available outside China

Only supports metric system

The Xiaomi Mi Band is one of the best fitness trackers on the market. It's incredibly affordable with a long battery life, provided all features aren't being used at the same time. However, it does have some tracking accuracy limitations.

Cost of the Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker: 5/5

The Xiaomi Mi Band is a good value for the features it offers. With a price point of around $53 for global models, it can't be beaten.

Design of the Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker: 3.8/5

If you have ever used a Mi Band, you won't see much innovation in the upgrade of the Mi Band 6. The design remains relatively unchanged from previous generations. However, the AMOLED display is much larger, clocking in at 1.56 inches, compared to the 1.1-inch screen of the Mi Band 5, giving it a leg up over the other best fitness trackers.

Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 4/5

One of the best features of the Xiaomi Mi Band is its night mode. The display can be set to dim on a schedule or at sunset. Its raise-to-wake function can also be scheduled, so you don’t accidentally trigger it while you sleep. The Xiaomi Band 6 can also track several sports profiles, including niche ones like badminton, kickboxing and Zumba.

Many features are not available outside of China, however, like Near Field Communication or a voice assistant. With a lack of third-party app support, this one scores a bit lower on the best fitness trackers list.

Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker Performance: 3.6/5

Unfortunately, the Mi Fitness app is not amazing in the usability department, despite it being more aesthetically pleasing than the previous app. It lacks heart rate tracking in workout summaries. You can see the average and max heart rate, but you can't click on any one area to see what your heart rate was at a given time. Additionally, if you use the Imperial system for measuring, then you'll be out of luck, as Mi Fitness only uses the metric system.

Overall Score of the Xiaomi Mi Band Fitness Tracker: 4/5

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch — Best Fitness Tracker for Android users

Pros of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker:

Uses Wear OS 3

Long-lasting battery

Rotating bezel used for user interface cycling

Cons of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker:

Many features only available on Android or Samsung phones

Lacks Google Maps, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp

Charger is proprietary

In the middle of the best fitness trackers list, the Samsung Watch has many pros and cons. Some pros are that it tracks your fitness activity, heart rate and sleep patterns. It also has a built-in GPS so you can map your runs or biking routes. Plus, it is compatible with Samsung phones and most Android smartphone brands.

And if you like to swim, the Galaxy Watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters. Cons of the device include its high price tag and the fact that it requires a smartphone to function properly. Additionally, some users have found the Galaxy Watch bulky and uncomfortable to wear. Overall, it deserves its spot among the best fitness trackers, but it has some drawbacks that you should keep in mind before purchasing.

Cost of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker: 3.7/5

A Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will run you about $399 at a minimum. This is for the smallest 41mm option. The prices only go up from there, so you may want to go with one of the older models if you're on a budget.

Design of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker: 4.8/5

The Galaxy 3 has a stylish circular screen with a rotating bezel and resembles a high-end wristwatch. It comes in a black and silver 46mm version or a smaller 42mm version available in either rose gold or midnight black.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 3.7/5

The Galaxy Watch 3 has an improved Samsung Health app and additional sensors that can auto-detect six different exercises (with 39 in total). When you’re too sedentary, it will give you helpful nudges, and when you’re sleeping, it will track fairly accurately.

Unfortunately, the lack of third-party app support knocks this device down a few pegs on the best fitness trackers list, as apps like Google Maps, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are noticeably inaccessible.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker Performance: 4/5

The rotating bezel that cycles through the various UI menus is one of the most attractive features of this fitness tracker. Your fingers won't cover up the touchscreen (which is an issue with pretty much any smartwatch), making it much easier to navigate.

Overall Score of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Fitness Tracker: 3.9/5

6. Moov Now — Best Screenless Fitness Tracker

Pros of the Moov Now Fitness Tracker:

Good battery life

Automatic coaching with audio feedback

Great for those who focus on endurance

Cons of the Moov Now Fitness Tracker:

The strap and clasp need improvement

No GPS or heart rate monitoring

No screen display and difficult syncing process

Inaccurate sleep tracking

The Moov Now is a great choice for those looking for an affordable, reliable device. It is comfortable to wear and gives you detailed feedback on your workout. However, it is not as stylish as some other best fitness trackers on the market, and it does not have all the bells and whistles of some of the more expensive devices. Overall, the Moov Now is a great basic tracker that will help you meet your fitness goals.

Cost of the Moov Now Fitness Tracker: 4/5

At around $60 on Amazon, the Moov Now is quite affordable, and you get your money's worth for the features offered.

Design of the Moov Now Fitness Tracker: 3.7/5

Even though this is one of the few on the best fitness trackers list that has no screen, it still has four different color options to choose from: red, blue, black or white. Two different straps for the ankle and wrist are also available, and both are breathable and sweatproof.

Moov Now Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 3.6/5

The Moov Now is small and comfortable, with a long battery life that lasts about six months, meaning there's no need to charge it. On the downside, there is an unfortunate lack of GPS and heart rate monitoring. The sleep tracking is not very accurate, and the workouts lack variety.

Moov Now Fitness Tracker Performance: 3.5/5

This is one of the best fitness trackers for endurance runners as it offers instant audio feedback through the Moov App. This feedback includes a measure of your running form through range-of-motion, cadence and impact score.

One of the downsides is that the clasp and strap need improvement. The strap can be hard to close and may open from time to time. If you're not careful, it may even come off completely without you noticing due to the device's lightweight design.

Overall Score of the Moov Now Fitness Tracker: 3.8/5

7. Polar Ignite 2 — Most Stylish Fitness Tracker

Pros of the Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker:

Summary dashboard updated weekly

Bluetooth gym equipment connectivity

Metal bezel engraved with stylish design

Cons of the Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker:

Intermittent issues with phone syncing

No always-on display

Lack of onboard music storage, downloadable apps and support for mobile payments

The Polar Ignite 2 is one of the most feature-rich best fitness trackers. It has everything you need to stay motivated and on track with your goals, including a built-in GPS, metrics tracking and even a test to assess your fitness level. Plus, it's stylish and comfortable to wear, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a fitness tracker.

Cost of the Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker: 3.8/5

The Polar Ignite 2 costs about $229, so it sits comfortably in the middle tier. If budget is one of your main concerns, you may want to check out the less expensive Polar Unite for $149.95.

Design of the Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker: 5/5

This is one of the best fitness trackers on the market in terms of style. It comes equipped with an engraved metallic bezel display and has four color options: black, pink, blue or champagne.

Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker Features and Accessibility: 3.6/5

The Polar Ignite 2 has a similar setup process to other Polar devices, so if you're familiar with those, then the setup should be a snap. As long as you have the Flow app, you can easily sync your data to your phone.

Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker Performance: 3.8/5

The interface’s minimalistic approach contains little more than white text on a black background with accents of additional color. It has a side button and touch screen for easy navigation. However, there may be occasions when the watch does not respond to touch input, so you have to swipe a few more times. This puts it lower on the best fitness trackers list.

Overall Score of the Polar Ignite 2 Fitness Tracker: 3.7/5

Other Alternative Options

Motiv Ring: Best Ring Fitness Tracker

A fitness tracker that you wear on your finger. It has several features that make it unique and beneficial for fitness tracking. Key features include 24/7 fitness activity tracking for sleep, steps, calories burned and active minutes.

Bellabeat: Best For Women

The Bellabeat LEAF fitness tracker is designed for women and offers in-depth data, including menstrual cycle tracking. A couple of downsides include a lack of data displayed on the device and a fragile spring clip.

Fossil: Best Hardware

The Fossil Watch has several features that make it a great choice for those looking for the best fitness trackers. It comes equipped with a bright, crisp display, GPS and heart rate sensor. It also has several pre-installed watch faces to match your taste. The battery life is moderate, though a little better than average.

How We Selected the Best Fitness Trackers

Those who are interested in fitness trackers are concerned about several factors, including:

Affordability

Accessibility

Ease of use

Third-party app support

Design

Battery life

These were all factors that were considered when ranking for the best fitness trackers. Features were weighed against the cost.

Best Fitness Trackers Buying Guide

These are some questions you can consider when thinking about which fitness tracker is right for you.

How Can a Best Fitness Tracker Help Me Achieve My Goals?

A fitness tracker is a great way to keep track of your weight loss goals and progress. By monitoring your activity level, heart rate and sleep patterns, you can get a better idea of how well you're doing and what areas you need to improve. Additionally, many of the best fitness trackers come with apps that allow you to see your metrics over time. This can be a great motivator to keep going.

That said, you may need help focusing on achieving weight loss. For example, the best pre workout supplements can boost your energy levels and help you focus on your exercise. Natural appetite suppressants can also help reduce food cravings so you can stay on the path of your weight loss journey.

You can read this PhenQ review to learn more about how the best pre workout for men or consider the best fat burners for men, like phentermine weight loss pills to help you shed pounds.

Do I Want Something Fashionable or Utilitarian?

It depends on your personal fitness goals and style preferences. If you're looking for a tracker that will help you stay motivated, a utilitarian model may be a better option for you. However, if you're looking for something that doubles as a fashionable accessory, a more stylish model could work. Ultimately, the best fitness trackers are those that meet your needs and fit your lifestyle.

What Size Fitness Tracker Should I Get?

There's no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the ideal fitness tracker size will vary depending on your individual needs and preferences. However, we can give you a few things to keep in mind when making your decision.

First, think about what activities you'll use your fitness tracker for. If you're mostly interested in tracking your steps and general activity level, a tracker with a smaller display might be a good option. However, if you want to track your heart rate or use other advanced features, the best fitness trackers for you might have a larger screen with a more robust feature set.

Another thing to consider is how visible you want your fitness tracker to be. If you want something inconspicuous and discreet, a smaller tracker might be the way to go. On the other hand, if you don't mind being a little more conspicuous, you can opt for a larger tracker without worry.

How Long Does the Fitness Tracker Stay Charged?

Assuming you're using your fitness tracker for its intended purpose, you can expect the battery to last quite a while. The best fitness trackers are designed to be durable, so their batteries tend to be as well. Of course, how long the battery lasts will also depend on how often you use it and what features you have turned on.

In general, you can expect your fitness tracker's battery to last for several days or even weeks before needing to be recharged.

How Durable Is the Fitness Tracker?

Some fitness trackers are designed to be worn all day, every day, for months or even years at a time. Others are not as durable and may need to be replaced more frequently. However, even the best fitness trackers will eventually need to be replaced. So, it's important to keep this in mind when choosing one.

There are a lot of great options out there, but make sure you choose one that will last as long as you need it to.

Which Fitness Tracker Is Right For Me?

It depends on your needs and goals. If you're looking for something simple that just tracks your steps and basic activity level, there are plenty of affordable options. However, if you're looking for a fitness tracker that does more, such as tracking your heart rate and monitoring your sleep, you'll need to pay a bit more.

It's also important to consider how you want to wear your fitness tracker. Some people prefer wrist trackers, while others prefer clip-on styles. And, of course, many of the best fitness trackers are built into smartwatches. Think about what you want to track and how much you're willing to spend, and you should be able to find the perfect fitness tracker for you.

However, keep in mind that you need more than just a fitness tracker to achieve your weight loss goals. Appetite suppressants can help you reduce food cravings and decrease overall calorie intake. Learn more about natural appetite suppressants in this Leanbean review.

You can also consider a metabolism booster to promote weight loss or subscribing to one of the best weight loss programs to develop healthy eating habits. This Nutrisystem review will explain everything you need to know about weight loss programs. However, you may explore an alternative option in this Noom review for your long-term weight loss goals.

Best Fitness Trackers Quick Comparison Summary Guide

Fitbit

Best feature: High and low heart rate alerts and great sleep tracking

3rd-Party App Support: Yes

Battery life: Long; rechargeable

Apple Watch SE

Best feature: Plenty of third-party support

3rd-Party App Support: Yes

Battery life: Short; rechargeable

Garmin vivofit jr.

Best feature: Fun apps that get kids moving

3rd-Party App Support: No

Battery life: Extra-long; not rechargeable

Xiaomi Mi Band

Best feature: Best value for the number of available features

3rd-Party App Support: No

Battery life: Medium; rechargeable

Samsung Galaxy Watch

Best feature: Rotating bezel for UI navigation

3rd-Party App Support: No

Battery life: Long; rechargeable

Moov Now

Best feature:Useful audio feedback

3rd-Party App Support: No

Battery life:Extra-long; not rechargeable

Polar Ignite 2

Best feature: Stylish design with metallic bezel engraving

3rd-Party App Support: No

Battery life: Long; rechargeable

Final Thoughts about Choosing the Best Fitness Trackers

There are a lot of fitness trackers on the market, so it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. The most important thing to consider is what features you need and how much you're willing to spend.

Some of the best smartwatch brands for fitness tracking have basic features, like step counting and sleep tracking, while others include more advanced features, like heart rate monitoring and GPS. If you're just starting with fitness tracking, a basic model might be all you need.

But if you're serious about working out and want more detailed data, you'll need to spend more for a tracker with advanced features.

