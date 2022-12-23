7 Best Fat Burners for Men in 2023: Top Supplements, Ingredients, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

If you’re a man who wants to shed some pounds and look his best, you've probably thought about using a fat burner. The best fat burner supplements for men can help accelerate your metabolism, enhance your energy levels, and achieve your weight loss goals quickly.

However, choosing the right fat burner from hundreds of options can be daunting. As a result, we've listed seven of the best fat burners for men in 2023, with PhenQ as our top pick for weight loss.

Best Fat Burners for Men

PhenQ – Best fat burner for men overall

Instant Knockout – Best fat burner for instant results

Burn Lab Pro – Best stimulant-free fat burner

PrimeShred – Best belly fat burner for men

Clenbuterol – Best fat burner for bodybuilders

TestRX – Best fat burner for boosting testosterone

GenFX – Best natural fat burner for men

Here is a detailed look at the best fat burners for men, looking at the formula and evidence behind each product.

1. PhenQ – Best Fat Burner for Men Overall

PhenQ is our top pick for the best weight reduction supplement for men. PhenQ contains a trademarked compound, α-Lacys Reset®, to boost your body's ability to burn calories, resulting in a faster metabolism.

It has a unique blend of ingredients that can help you gain muscle, lose weight, reduce fat accumulation, and decrease appetite. PhenQ also contains caffeine, which boosts energy levels and alertness and burns fat. As a result, you should be mindful of caffeine intake from other sources.

Pros

PhenQ contains 100% natural ingredients

60-day money-back guarantee

PhenQ works in five different ways to promote weight loss

Ingredients have little to no side effects

Cons

PhenQ contains caffeine which may affect the sleep cycle

There have been reports of nausea and insomnia in a small number of patients

Formula

PhenQ contains clinically-backed 12 ingredients:

Calcium Carbonate: A calcium supplement that promotes the development of strong bones [1].

A calcium supplement that promotes the development of strong bones [1]. Caffeine Anhydrous: Caffeine is the active element in coffee. As a stimulant, it increases energy levels and alertness while burning fat [2].

Caffeine is the active element in coffee. As a stimulant, it increases energy levels and alertness while burning fat [2]. L-Carnitine Fumarate: This natural amino acid helps transform stored fat into energy [3].

This natural amino acid helps transform stored fat into energy [3]. α-Lacy’s reset: A blend of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine that promote energy production and metabolism.

A blend of alpha-lipoic acid and L-cysteine that promote energy production and metabolism. Nopal Cactus: Also known as prickly pear cactus, it works best at suppressing appetite [4].

Also known as prickly pear cactus, it works best at suppressing appetite [4]. Magnesium Stearate: Often used as a non-active ingredient in the production of tablets and capsules [5].

Often used as a non-active ingredient in the production of tablets and capsules [5]. Capsicum Extract: Derived from cayenne pepper, capsicum can boost metabolism and thermogenesis [6].

Derived from cayenne pepper, capsicum can boost metabolism and thermogenesis [6]. Sipernat 225: A silicone compound included in many dietary medications and supplements.

A silicone compound included in many dietary medications and supplements. Niacin Powder: Commonly known as vitamin B3, which plays an essential role in energy production and metabolism [7].

Commonly known as vitamin B3, which plays an essential role in energy production and metabolism [7]. Piperine Extract: Also known as black pepper extract, it boosts the intake of the other ingredients [8].

Also known as black pepper extract, it boosts the intake of the other ingredients [8]. Chromium Picolinate: A vital mineral that promotes the absorption of sugar into cells and the release of insulin [9].

Summary

PhenQ is ideal for men who have difficulty losing weight with a strict diet and regular exercise. Its trademarked formula, α-Lacys Reset®, increases thermogenesis and metabolism, so you burn more calories.

2. Instant Knockout – Best Fat Burner for Instant Results

Instant Knockout is our favorite fat burner to develop muscle while losing weight and shedding body fat quickly. The reputable brand Roar Ambition manufactures instant Knockout, and it is one of the company's best-selling products.

Instant Knockout was formulated for MMA fighters and professional boxers who need to burn fat rapidly before a match. The natural ingredients help speed up your metabolism and boost energy levels, so it’s easier to lose weight and gain muscle.

Pros

No artificial ingredients in Instant Knockout

90-day money-back guarantee

Ideal for instant results and long-lasting energy

Endorsed by pro athletes

Cons

High caffeine content may keep you up at night

Requires intensive exercise and a healthy diet to be effective

Formula

Instant Knockout contains the following ingredients with evidence behind them:

Caffeine: An energy-boosting ingredient that promotes weight loss, muscle strength, and brain function.

An energy-boosting ingredient that promotes weight loss, muscle strength, and brain function. Green Tea Extract: Rich in catechins, which promote the regulation of hormones that increase thermogenesis and aid in the rapid breakdown of fat [10].

Rich in catechins, which promote the regulation of hormones that increase thermogenesis and aid in the rapid breakdown of fat [10]. Black Pepper Extract: Promotes weight loss by suppressing appetite, improving metabolism, and reducing fat intake in your cells.

Promotes weight loss by suppressing appetite, improving metabolism, and reducing fat intake in your cells. Glucomannan: Water-absorbent natural fiber obtained from the root of a konjac plant, which helps you feel full quickly and for longer [11].

Water-absorbent natural fiber obtained from the root of a konjac plant, which helps you feel full quickly and for longer [11]. Vitamins D, B6, and B12: These vitamins are crucial for a healthy, high-energy metabolism. Taking them after a hard workout will help restore the vitamins in your body. They're also beneficial for improving your mood and clearing your mind.

These vitamins are crucial for a healthy, high-energy metabolism. Taking them after a hard workout will help restore the vitamins in your body. They're also beneficial for improving your mood and clearing your mind. L-Theanine: Helps you maintain the increased energy you get from caffeine without a crash.

Helps you maintain the increased energy you get from caffeine without a crash. Cayenne Pepper: Can help with weight reduction by improving metabolism and providing a wide range of vitamins and minerals.

Summary

Instant Knockout can help you lose weight quickly if you struggle with fatigue and lack motivation. It contains natural ingredients to help you stay energized during your workouts, suppress your appetite, and enhance your body's ability to burn fat.

3. Burn Lab Pro – Best Stimulant-Free Fat Burner

Burn Lab Pro is our top pick for the best stimulant-free fat burner for men. Bodybuilders and MMA fighters use Burn Lab Pro when on a low-calorie diet to reduce fatigue and help them stay focused through their workouts.

Pullulan (fermented tapioca) makes each capsule vegan, easily digestible, and probiotic. Burn Lab Pro has everything you need to burn fat with a precise and efficient recipe, without stimulants. Although it might be challenging to retain muscle mass while losing weight, Burn Lab Pro can give your muscles the energy to push through strenuous workout routines.

Pros

All-natural and stimulant-free formulation

Ideal for cutting calories without losing muscle bulk

Full money-back guarantee for 30 days

Cons

Some ingredients may interact with other medications

The efficacy of some ingredients have mixed reviews

Formula

The five natural ingredients that make up the formulation of Burn Lab Pro include:

Cayenne Pepper Extract: Increases blood flow, digestion, and metabolism by generating heat in the body.

Increases blood flow, digestion, and metabolism by generating heat in the body. GTF Chromium: Can increase metabolism by improving the role of insulin in the body, which can help rebuild muscle, suppress appetite, and promote energy production.

Can increase metabolism by improving the role of insulin in the body, which can help rebuild muscle, suppress appetite, and promote energy production. HMB (B-hydroxy B-methylbutyrate): An essential amino acid that aids in reducing fatigue, enhancing performance, and increasing muscle growth [12].

An essential amino acid that aids in reducing fatigue, enhancing performance, and increasing muscle growth [12]. ForsLean (Coleus Forskohlii root): An extract of a tropical plant that enhances lean muscle mass. It also contains enzymes that help the body convert fatty acids to energy [13].

An extract of a tropical plant that enhances lean muscle mass. It also contains enzymes that help the body convert fatty acids to energy [13]. Black Pepper Extract: May boost cognitive function, intestinal health, and weight loss, among other health benefits.

Summary

Burn Lab Pro simplifies the process of weight loss. A few capsules 15 minutes before your workout can give you the energy to get through it. The caffeine-free formulation means you can drink coffee or energy drinks on gym days without fear of jitters or crashes.

4. PrimeShred – Best Belly Fat Burner for Men

PrimeShred is for men who want to burn stubborn belly fat while building muscle. The thermogenic fat burner employs a triple-threat approach to help you build those ripped, toned abdominals.

First, the plant-based ingredients instruct your body to begin burning fat by activating enzymes that break down fat. Then it increases your metabolism and burns fat faster. Finally, it maximizes your energy level and mental focus.

Pros

Formula targets stubborn belly fat and preserves muscle mass

100% money-back guarantee for 100 days

Boosts energy and improves gym performance

Contains vitamin B complex, which is ideal for vegans

Cons

Specifically formulated for bodybuilders

Effective only when combined with intense workouts

Your stomach may take a while to adjust

Formula

Green Tea Extract: Green tea is famous for its antioxidant effects and has been proven to boost metabolism.

Green tea is famous for its antioxidant effects and has been proven to boost metabolism. L-Tyrosine: It enhances focus, mental clarity, and concentration, which is ideal for working out.

It enhances focus, mental clarity, and concentration, which is ideal for working out. L-Theanine: An amino acid that improves concentration, focus, and metabolism.

An amino acid that improves concentration, focus, and metabolism. Rhodiola Rosea Root: This extract boosts the activity of enzymes that break down fat [14].

This extract boosts the activity of enzymes that break down fat [14]. Caffeine Anhydrous: Caffeine is a stimulant that boosts energy levels, alertness, and concentration.

Caffeine is a stimulant that boosts energy levels, alertness, and concentration. Cayenne Pepper: Helps ignite thermogenesis, which raises metabolic rate and increases fat burning.

Helps ignite thermogenesis, which raises metabolic rate and increases fat burning. DMAE: DMAE can improve mood, memory, and brain activity [15].

DMAE can improve mood, memory, and brain activity [15]. Green Coffee: Green or unroasted coffee has a high concentration of antioxidants and promotes metabolism and alertness.

Green or unroasted coffee has a high concentration of antioxidants and promotes metabolism and alertness. Vitamin B Complex: PrimeShred contains B vitamins, including B3, B6, and B12, to boost metabolism and more.

PrimeShred contains B vitamins, including B3, B6, and B12, to boost metabolism and more. Bioperine: A black pepper extract included in many fat burner products to enhance the absorption of other ingredients.

Summary

PrimeShred has many benefits, and bodybuilders will find it an excellent addition to their diet and supplement regimens. It's an ideal supplement for targeting belly fat if you don't frequent the gym.

5. Clenbutrol – Best Fat Burner for Bodybuilders

CrazyBulk designed Clenbutrol as a pre-workout supplement to take during the cutting or fat-loss phase. It works by converting your body's stored fat to energy. Clenbutrol helps you lose weight quickly since it increases metabolism and decreases appetite. It also boosts the production of dopamine in the body for improved motivation.

Clenbutrol also helps the body's melatonin and serotonin to have a more positive impact during sleep. As a result, it promotes better sleep and may increase your athletic performance.

Pros

Burns fat through thermogenesis

Boosts energy and stamina during a workout

Improves oxygen transport throughout the body

Maintains lean muscle mass

Cons

Takes about eight weeks for the best results

Effective only with a suitable workout routine and diet

Formula

Clenbuterol contains four natural ingredients:

Vitamin B3: These vitamins help boost your immune system and speed up your recovery time following a workout or strenuous exercise.

These vitamins help boost your immune system and speed up your recovery time following a workout or strenuous exercise. Garcinia Cambogia: Included in many fat burner supplements to raise the body's metabolic rate and promote weight loss [16].

Included in many fat burner supplements to raise the body's metabolic rate and promote weight loss [16]. Bitter Orange Extract: A dietary supplement that decreases cholesterol levels by inhibiting all inflammatory processes and lowering histamine levels. Besides promoting cardiovascular health, it also helps you stay motivated and active [17].

A dietary supplement that decreases cholesterol levels by inhibiting all inflammatory processes and lowering histamine levels. Besides promoting cardiovascular health, it also helps you stay motivated and active [17]. Guarana Extract: This caffeine-rich plant extract can increase your energy levels while improving cardiovascular health.

Summary

Clenbutrol helps to burn fat by boosting your body's temperature and maintaining muscle mass. It also promotes proper fat distribution while increasing your metabolic rate.

The vitamins in Clenbutrol can increase your body's oxygen circulation, resulting in more energy for your exercises and daily activities and less fat accumulation.

6. TestRX – Best Fat Burner for Boosting Testosterone

TestRX is our top pick for fat burning and increasing testosterone production. Testosterone plays a vital role in men's energy, mood, and building muscle mass. TestRX can improve your overall well-being and strength.

Pros

Packed with natural ingredients for testosterone production and muscle growth

Full money-back guarantee for 60 days

Boosts growth hormone production

Cons

May take three months to notice visible results

Formula

Below are the ingredients included in the TestRX formula:

Fenugreek: A well-known dietary supplement that may increase testosterone production [18].

A well-known dietary supplement that may increase testosterone production [18]. D-Aspartic Acid (DAA): Helps boost your HGH levels and testosterone production.

Helps boost your HGH levels and testosterone production. Magnesium: Magnesium is essential for many bodily functions and reactions.

Magnesium is essential for many bodily functions and reactions. Zinc: Zinc is an essential element required for a healthy immune system. It also boosts sperm levels and testosterone production.

Zinc is an essential element required for a healthy immune system. It also boosts sperm levels and testosterone production. Vitamin D3: Vitamin D positively impacts mood and bone health.

Vitamin D positively impacts mood and bone health. Vitamin K2: Vitamin K2 helps maintain testosterone levels and inhibits their conversion to estrogen.

Vitamin K2 helps maintain testosterone levels and inhibits their conversion to estrogen. Vitamin B6: B vitamins are critical for energy metabolism.

Summary

TestRX is an effective supplement for simultaneously reducing body fat and boosting testosterone levels. It works by increasing testosterone production in your body and promoting protein synthesis, which helps build muscle mass.

TestRX may also improve oxygen flow, physical endurance, and quicker workout recovery.

7. GenFX – Best Natural Fat Burner for Men

GenFX is ideal for people searching for all-natural fat burner supplements. It works by enhancing your human growth hormone (HGH) synthesis. HGH, in turn, increases fat metabolism and muscle growth. GenFX also promotes weight loss, reverses signs of aging, and increases vitality.

Pros

100% natural ingredients

Boosts HGH levels

Safe and effective for losing weight naturally

Cons

Can only be purchased through the official website

May not be vegan friendly

Formula

L-Pyroglutamate: One of the rare amino acids that affect both the central and peripheral nervous systems and the physiological systems. It enhances cognitive function by increasing the lifespan of neurons [19].

One of the rare amino acids that affect both the central and peripheral nervous systems and the physiological systems. It enhances cognitive function by increasing the lifespan of neurons [19]. L-Arginine: An amino acid that significantly raises hormone levels, particularly in the elderly. It can enhance endurance, promote fat burning, play a vital role in creating lean muscle tissue, and boost the immune system.

An amino acid that significantly raises hormone levels, particularly in the elderly. It can enhance endurance, promote fat burning, play a vital role in creating lean muscle tissue, and boost the immune system. L-Glutamine: One of the essential amino acids for coordinating cell development, cell division, muscle repair, and metabolism when you're stressed. It can also lower bad cholesterol and blood pressure and improve the immune system.

One of the essential amino acids for coordinating cell development, cell division, muscle repair, and metabolism when you're stressed. It can also lower bad cholesterol and blood pressure and improve the immune system. L-Glycine: L-Glycine plays a vital role in growth hormone production. Aside from that, it's calming to the brain, which helps to alleviate stress.

L-Glycine plays a vital role in growth hormone production. Aside from that, it's calming to the brain, which helps to alleviate stress. L-Lysine: This amino acid may improve the efficacy of arginine and boost immunity.

This amino acid may improve the efficacy of arginine and boost immunity. L-Ornithine: Boosts HGH levels and athletic performance [20].

Boosts HGH levels and athletic performance [20]. Chinese Ginseng: This herbal supplement has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It's known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. In addition, it can aid in regulating blood sugar levels [21].

This herbal supplement has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It's known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. In addition, it can aid in regulating blood sugar levels [21]. Bovine Pituitary Isolate: Inhibits or reverses the effects of muscle tone loss by stimulating the pituitary glands to produce more HGH [22].

Inhibits or reverses the effects of muscle tone loss by stimulating the pituitary glands to produce more HGH [22]. Phosphatidylcholine: This lecithin extract acts as an emulsifier that promotes quick and thorough absorption of other ingredients during digestion.

Summary

GenFX is an HGH releaser and an excellent choice for anybody searching for a healthy way to shed pounds. It can also help you feel and look younger if you've begun to experience the effects of aging on your mind and body.

How Do Fat Burner Supplements Work?

The best fat burners use natural ingredients to help you shed weight and build muscle. They can be most effective when combined with a nutritious diet and regular workout routine.

Fat burners work in different ways. They stimulate metabolism, decrease appetite, boost thermogenesis, and raise energy levels.

Some weight loss supplements do all of these, while others only do one or two. However, all fat-burning pills aim to break down undesirable fat when paired with diet and exercise.

Caffeine is a common ingredient in most fat burners. This stimulant speeds up your metabolism and stimulates your body to burn fat for fuel.

Other regular ingredients in weight-loss supplements include glucomannan and green tea extract. Glucomannan is an appetite suppressant, and green tea extract has thermogenic qualities.

How Did We Choose the Best Fat Burners for Men?

One of the most critical aspects in picking the best fat burner for men is the nature of the ingredients. Even though the FDA does not regulate fat burners, we only recommend supplements with ingredients that have been clinically proven to work.

Another factor to consider is the ease with which you can consume the supplement. A supplement that is easy to use will fit seamlessly into your lifestyle. Our top fat burners are available in tablet or capsule form, and you can easily add them to your diet.

Are Fat Burners for Men Safe?

Yes, fat burners for men should be safe to use. They contain natural ingredients that promote weight loss by increasing metabolism, boosting energy, and improving mental concentration.

There are no artificial ingredients or additives in the top fat burners, so adverse reactions are minimal. However, make sure you follow the recommended dosage.

Side Effects

Supplements made from natural substances have a lower chance of adverse effects. However, minimal side effects are possible. Caffeine jitters, for example, might occur if you are sensitive to the stimulant. Bloating, diarrhea, and stomach upset are other common but moderate side effects.

Underlying medical issues may trigger other adverse reactions like elevated blood pressure. In these instances, you should always consult your doctor before taking any new supplements.

FAQ

We answer your burning questions on fat burner supplements.

What Is the Best Fat Burner 2023?

We chose PhenQ as our best fat burner pill in 2023. ts all-natural recipe works in different ways to help you lose weight. It suppresses appetite, enhances your mood, inhibits fat absorption, boosts your energy levels, and burns stubborn fat.

Can You Take Fat Burners Without Working Out?

Yes, you can take fat burners on non-workout days, provided they don't include a lot of stimulants. Taking a fat burner such as Burn Lab Pro can help you recuperate more quickly on days when you don't work out. The best fat burners contain ingredients that aid muscle repair.

What Are the Best Fat Burners for Men Without Stimulants?

Burn Lab Pro is our top pick for the best stimulant-free fat burner. Some people should avoid stimulants like L-theanine and caffeine, such as those with high blood pressure or other heart conditions. Keep a watch out for green tea extract, another natural source of caffeine.

What Are Top Fat Burning Supplements That Actually Work?

Any fat-burning pills recommended in our guide above can help you achieve your weight loss goals when combined with a healthy diet and regular exercise, such as PhenQ and Instant Knockout.

We investigated each product for both safety and efficacy. Fat burners can help you lose weight, but only if combined with other lifestyle modifications.

Final Verdict: Best Fat Burners for Men

Stubborn fat may be a roadblock when trying to get in shape. Adding fat-burning supplements to your weight-loss regimen can help you get in shape faster. Fat burners come in various forms, so there's always a kind that can help you achieve your goals.

PhenQ is the winner of our best fat burner for men roundup due to its effective formula that works in five different ways to promote weight loss and maintain muscle.

