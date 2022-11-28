Best Dissertation Writing Services - PhD Dissertation Help, Thesis Writing Services, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Thousands of students across the US are turning to dissertation writing services with the rise of online learning. Low motivation levels, insufficient assistance from the dissertation supervisor, and high-stress levels have contributed to the surge in demand for dissertation writing services.

A revelatory Stressays study reported that the interest in dissertation services rose by 20% in 2021 versus the same period in 2020.

PaperHelp is currently the most popular choice among students for dissertation writing services. Let's find out why.

Best Dissertation Writing Services

PaperHelp - Best dissertation writing services overall

EssayPro - Best-priced dissertation writing services

EssayBox - Most high-quality dissertation writing services

99Papers - Best range of writing services

Dissertation Guru - High-quality freelancers

Finest Essay - Fastest dissertation service

PaperHelp is a legitimate service that gets the top spot among the best dissertation writing services. It offers everything from PhD dissertation help to thesis writing services and more. Other dissertation writing services on this list may be cheaper, but the quality is the trade-off.

Here's an in-depth review of EssayPro, EssayBox, 99Papers, and other leading providers on the market. Keep reading to explore the best dissertation writing services online that best fits your needs (and your budget).

1. PaperHelp - Best Dissertation Writing Services Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros:

Team of 482 Ph.D. specialists.

Expert writers and plagiarism-free work.

Assistance available at any stage of the dissertation.

Affordable rates and a money-back guarantee.

Quick response time.

Cons:

Extra costs for a plagiarism report.

Higher fee structure for top or advanced writers.

Why Pick PaperHelp?

If you're looking for a professional dissertation writer, PaperHelp's thesis writing service is a good option. From the get-go, a calculator lets you calculate the estimated cost of your order so that you can proceed stress-free. With a plagiarism-free report, you can ensure that the work you receive is original.

PaperHelp is a good choice for students on a budget who need work completed within a strict deadline. The website is user-friendly and easy to navigate, making it one of the best dissertation writing services.

Who Shouldn’t Pick PaperHelp?

PaperHelp has its share of negative reviews, with some reports stating that customers were paid to remove negative reviews from the platform.

PaperHelp Ranking: 4.9/5

Quality - 4.9/5

With five-star reviews, PaperHelp promises work of high quality. They hire writers with the best credentials, so you can be sure you're working with a professional writer.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

You could get a doctoral dissertation in 20 days at $20 per page.

Cost - 4.8/5

Dissertation writing assistance is available starting at $20 per page, but the final prices vary based on the number of pages, academic level, type of paper, and deadline. PaperHelp also has a loyalty program, so you could avail of some great discounts if you are a returning customer.

Summary

Several graduate students testify that PaperHelp is the best online service for dissertation writing assistance. With tens of years in the industry, it has become students' go-to website for all academic levels.

2. EssayPro - Best Priced Dissertation Writing Services - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros:

Plagiarism-free reports.

No limits on the number of revisions.

Quick response time.

Flexible discount system.

Money back guarantee.

Round-the-clock customer support.

Cons:

The bidding process results in increased rates.

The payment interface is not user-friendly.

Why Pick EssayPro?

EssayPro offers various services, including proofreading, rewriting, and editing. Essay Pro lets you search for writers based on their expertise, bios, and ratings to ensure you get the best writer for the job.

Who Shouldn’t Pick EssayPro?

Keep in mind that revisions are pretty common. This could be a concern if you need more time for revisions. EssayPro's dashboard is also relatively slow to load, which can be frustrating.

EssayPro Ranking: 4.8/5

Quality - 4.8/5

Although EssayPro does a good job, it loses a few points against competitors because the number of revision requests is quite high.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

The writers on EssayPro are friendly and efficient. While the turnaround time will vary depending on the requirement, writers could deliver as fast as six hours on some requests.

Cost - 4.8/5

EssayPro offers highly affordable rates for dissertation assistance. A single page starts at $12, and you get a 5% discount for every extra page, and you can get up to seven pages at a discount rate of 30%.

Summary

EssayPro has a solid academic and business writers workforce and is a top-rated online dissertation service.

3. EssayBox - Most High-quality Dissertation Writing Services - Ranking 4.⅕

Pros:

Wide variety of services on offer.

Low starting price - $6.

Cons:

Additional charges for top or ENL writers.

Misses deadlines.

Why Pick EssayBox?

If you’re looking for PhD dissertation help, consider EssayBox, which lets you choose between ESL and ENL writers. Writers with professional credentials are available to work on your tasks. The outline, revisions, and bibliography are all completely free. For an extra charge, you can also request a plagiarism report.

Who Shouldn’t Pick EssayBox?

Low paper quality is one of the main concerns that EssayBox users have reported. There is no way to check writer profiles and communicate with them directly, making the site’s claims of providing professional writers suspect.

EssayBox Ranking: 4.1/5

Quality - 4/5

Quality is a serious concern with EssayBox. Customers have reported grammar issues and structural errors with the writing. The site lets you choose from different writer levels. If you choose a standard writer, you could be in trouble. What's worse, you can only request revisions if you place another order.

Turnaround Time - 4.1/5

While EssayBox is reasonably reliable for PhD dissertation help, some reviews claim that the platform needed to catch up on deadlines. If you are on a strict, urgent deadline, think again before you place an order on this site.

Cost - 4.7/5

EssayBox is priced higher than other options in this article. A Master’s thesis will set you back $24 per page, while it would cost you $28 for one page of a Ph.D. thesis. Prices are reduced for extended deadlines and higher for work that needs to be completed within a shorter deadline. If you choose a top writer or ENL writer, be ready to shell out another $8/page.

Summary

EssayBox has become a popular name among students looking for the best dissertation writing services by offering professional and original dissertations and theses at a reasonable price.

4. 99papers - Best Range of Writing Services - Ranking 4.5/5

Pros:

Professional academic writers and editors.

100% original and double-checked papers.

Money back policy.

Cons:

Low-quality output.

24 hour turnaround time is expensive.

Why Pick 99papers?

One of the top reasons to pick 99papers is that the platform offers unlimited free revisions within a period of 10 days after your order has been delivered. Whether you choose PhD dissertation help or thesis writing services, you can even get revisions made after paper approval. Making this 99papers one of the best dissertation writing services.

Another unique feature is that several premium features like the title page, bibliography page, outline, and originality checks are available to you free of charge.

Who Shouldn’t Pick 99papers?

Keeping in mind that the quality of writing is poor on research papers and poems alike, you might be unhappy and want a refund. That's where it gets complicated. Full refunds on the platform are rare, and the amount refunded is decided on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the amount of work put in by the writer.

99papers Ranking: 4.5/5

Quality - 4.3/5

While 99papers does deliver good quality writing or at least satisfactory services occasionally, they need to be consistent with the output quality. Some customers have reported a great experience with their first few orders, followed by terrible work on subsequent requests for extra papers.

Turnaround Time - 4.7/5

You can get PhD dissertation help from 99papers in as little as three hours at a premium price. However, don't expect quality work in such a short period. If you're looking for quality, be ready to wait for a few days at least, especially for more complex work.

Cost - 4.9/5

With a starting price of $8.97 per page, 99papers caters to various audience groups and is affordable for high schoolers on a shoestring budget.

Summary

99papers' primary selling point is that it offers a broader range of writing services than most other services on the market. It goes beyond dissertation help and thesis writing services. Poems, corporate writing, quiz writing, and poster writing are some of the unique services they offer. However, due to the poor output quality, it is not our first choice.

5. Dissertation Guru - High-Quality Freelancers - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros:

Quality checks.

Transparent pricing.

Live chat to communicate with your writer.

Friendly support team.

Cons:

Very few online reviews.

Slow support agents.

Weak refund policy.

Why Pick Dissertation Guru?

Dissertation Guru consults students on the various aspects of a good dissertation, including professional research, unique and error-free content, formatting and references, and more.

Dissertation Guru assures customers that they will work solely with native English writers trained as dissertation writers, so you don't have to worry about subpar writing.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Dissertation Guru?

While Dissertation Guru is modestly priced, there are cheaper options available. Opting for other services could save you some extra bucks if you're a student on a shoestring budget.

Dissertation Guru Ranking: 4.7/5

Quality - 4.8/5

Dissertation Guru uses advanced plagiarism detection software and has a Quality Assurance Department to guarantee research papers of a high quality.

Turnaround Time - 4.8/5

Turnaround time can range from one hour to 30 days, depending on the amount you are willing to pay for your paper. If you're willing to shell out a considerable sum, you can get your paper in a couple of hours.

Cost - 4.6/5

Pricing on Dissertation Guru is influenced by the type of work required, the academic level, and the number of pages. The turnaround time expectation can result in price changes.

For instance, a one-page college essay could cost you $40.65 for one-hour delivery, but the price reduces significantly as you extend the delivery time. You can get the same essay at $24.26 in 24 hours

Summary

The writing process on Dissertation Guru is pretty straightforward. You submit an order form, a writer is assigned to you, and you download your custom dissertation once it's ready. There's complete transparency regarding pricing and turnaround time, making this platform easy to use and efficient.

6. Finest Essay - Fastest Dissertation Service - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros:

Experienced and academically-accomplished writers.

Seasonal offers, discounts, and bonuses are available.

Round-the-clock customer support.

Cons:

Users aren’t always able to select specialist writers.

Why Pick Finest Essay?

With Finest Essay, you can ensure on-time delivery even for extremely tight deadlines. While a Ph.D. dissertation is often due in 30 days, a shorter essay can be done in a matter of hours.

In the rare case that you feel the paper is not compliant with the details on your order or is plagiarized, the efficient support team will resolve your issues on priority.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Finest Essay?

If you're looking for the best dissertation writing services that offer specialists, there are better choices. While the platform does offer qualified experts across 50 subject areas with over four years of academic writing experience, it may not be possible to select the one you want.

Finest Essay Ranking: 4.7/5

Quality - 4.7/5

Finest Essay's services score high on quality with plagiarism-free paper delivery and expert editor checks. It may not give you the top scores you can expect from PaperHelp.

Turnaround Time - 4.7/5

The platform is transparent about the turnaround time to deliver papers of different academic levels, and they generally honor their commitment. Be ready to pay a premium if you request a custom writing service on a super urgent deadline.

Cost - 4.6/5

High school essays cost $11 per page; undergraduate essays are priced at $13 per page, while a professional dissertation paper goes up to $19 per page.

Summary

Finest Essay is a reliable platform to hire a pro essay writer and get flawlessly edited academic papers. It's easy to sign up, affordable, and safe.

5 Tips to Pick the Best Dissertation Writing Services

Here are five tips to help you pick the best dissertation writing service.

1. Never Compromise on the Service Quality

Superior quality of service is essential. The best dissertation writing services never compromise on quality for the sake of a few extra bucks. When you seek dissertation help, don’t opt for a cheap service; instead do your research and ensure you’re paying for high quality and error-free thesis writing services.

We recommend choosing the best essay writing service to get top-quality work.

2. Ensure It Offers Versatile Writing Services

When you recruit a writing service, ensure the platform is able to ensure that the source is capable of delivering various writing services. These could include:

Thesis writing services

Dissertation writing services

Coursework services

Essay writing

3. Look For 24/7 Customer Service

Responsive customer agents ensure that you can contact the dissertation writing service whenever you need to. The best dissertation writing services always offer round the clock customer support.

4. Research Their Reputation

It's important to check customer reviews of even the best dissertation writing services online. Some options may be better for thesis writing services, while others may be better for PhD dissertation help. Choose a reputable platform that has delivered consistently high quality output over a long period of time.

5. Check That the Pricing Matches Your Budget

Some dissertation writing services will be cheap but won’t offer quality, so choose an affordably priced service that won’t compromise on quality. Many of the best dissertation writing services are priced based on the level of academic writing, number of pages and expected turnaround time.

Customer Reviews

Here’s a look at some honest feedback from customers who have used some of these services for a Ph.D. dissertation proposal, literature review, or other research projects.

PaperHelp review

Frida is grateful for PaperHelp making schoolwork easier for students. She’s especially pleased with the good prices and professional managers and authors.



EssayPro Review

Diana expressed that she had a good experience with EssayPro.



Essay Box Review

This reviewer was very pleased with the quality of writing; stating they found no errors or needed changes.



99papers Review

Ericka is pleased with the professionalism and quick customer service.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are the top questions asked about dissertation and thesis writing services.

What Are Some Good Academic Writing and Editing Services?

Dissertation writing companies like PaperHelp, EssayPro, and EssayBox are the top online writing services to consider if you need a custom dissertation. You can hire a dissertation writer on these platforms to get help with custom dissertation writing, research work, data collection, or editing.

PaperHelp is the best dissertation writing service and is the most popular choice among students.

Is It Safe to Use Dissertation Writing Services Online?

The best dissertation writing services are safe to use. Whether you need help with your dissertation topic, research proposal or to have your master's dissertation edited, you can find a dissertation service online. Such services not only get dissertations written but also give you a plagiarism report so you can be sure the work you receive is completely original and safe to submit.

Are Dissertation Writing Services Legal?

Yes. Dissertation services are completely legal. At the bottom of any dissertation writing service, you'll notice a disclaimer stating that the service provided is solely for inspiration. This means that the work can be used as a sample for your project, and it isn't illegal.

Can I Get a Dissertation Urgently?

Yes, you can get a dissertation urgently with the best dissertation writing services. Thousands of undergraduate students worldwide use dissertation writing companies at the last minute to help them get their academic degrees.

Most of these companies have a panel of trained writers who can complete assignments at short notice and provide genuinely excellent dissertation writing services. They are trained to work under high pressure and deliver on strict deadlines, all while delivering top-notch quality.

Final Words: Best Dissertation Writing Services

From order form to delivery, the best dissertation writing services have streamlined the process of completing a dissertation. Whether you need thesis writing services or editing assistance, getting PhD dissertation help is now easier than ever.

PaperHelp is the undisputed leader among the best dissertation writing services. The platform offers legit and reliable dissertation help at all academic levels and at an affordable price, letting you hire a paper helper in less than three minutes.

Depending on your requirements, there are several other options to choose from. Examine the pros and cons of each and understand your requirements before you make a decision.

