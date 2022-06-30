Best Dating Sites and Apps For a Perfect Match in 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

You think the best way to find love is by setting your standards low and combing through your friends' Facebook friends until you come across someone cute. You're wrong.

Nowadays, there are many dating sites where you can meet people locally and internationally. With dating apps, the options are endless.

They make it easier for you to locate plenty of fish in the sea so that no matter where you are, you can meet people anytime and anywhere on the internet.

The best dating websites like eHarmony also somehow make dating less daunting but rather more fun and exciting. They make jumping into the dating pool a lot easier compared to having to go on a first date and blind dates with mutual friends.

But let’s be honest – it can be a pain to sift through profiles and messages of people you think seem promising (and even more tedious if they do not respond).

Moreover, while there are plenty of dating apps and sites you can join on the web, not all of them will give you the experience you're looking for.

Some have a poor user satisfaction rating, while other dating websites are overcrowded with too many free users — making it hard to find other singles who like what you like.

To help you out, we’ve listed some of the best paid and free dating sites based on what you’re looking for in a relationship. We believe these sites are worth your time and money, so keep reading to know which dating app or website possibly has that person you are looking for.

Pay attention – you might find your next date, boyfriend, or girlfriend!

Best Dating Sites for Singles in 2022:

eHarmony : Best dating site overall

: Best dating site overall OkCupid : Top free dating app and site

: Top free dating app and site Dating.com : Simplest way to find the perfect match

: Simplest way to find the perfect match Reddit R4R : Great for anonymous dating

: Great for anonymous dating FriendFinder : Best casual dating site

: Best casual dating site EliteSingles : Best dating app for professionals

: Best dating app for professionals Seeking : Designed for wealthy dating

: Designed for wealthy dating Academic Singles : Great for educated singles

: Great for educated singles Badoo: Most active members

1. eHarmony - Best Dating Site Overall

Pros:

Genuine profiles

Dating site for serious, long term relationships

Biggest dating site online

Video chat feature

Cons:

Paid membership for more features

Lengthy sign-up process

Pricing:

$65.90 per month: Light membership

$45.90 per month: Plus membership

$35.90 per month: Extra membership

eHarmony is the best free dating site on our list. It is an online dating platform that has been around since 2000, with a whopping 119 million users as of writing.

Since it has been online that long, you can expect that it’s one of the top dating sites with plenty of diverse members. So, it’s a good choice if you’re looking for a place where you can meet people who want serious and long-term relationships.

But don’t get us wrong – it’s still a good site for casual dating, hookups, and even short-term relationships. Some would even say that it’s also good for simply socializing online.

As soon as you sign up at eHarmony, you’ll have to answer multiple questions to get you started. As a result, you’ll have a profile that includes your personality traits like how you communicate and what drives you daily.

This personality profile helps eHarmony find you matches based on the site’s Compatibility Matching System. Plus, if you sign-up for a premium subscription, you’ll also get tips on what personality your life partner should have for better dating online results.

When it comes to looking for online daters, the site doesn’t have a lot of options for filters. For a free membership, you can filter matches based on their smoking habits, whether they have kids or prefer to have one, age, and height.

Getting a premium membership or paid subscription will only add religion, ethnicity, income, and education to your filter choices. This isn’t really a lot compared to what other apps have.

Best Features of eHarmony:

Compatibility Matching System

Comes with a mobile app

View profile visits and mark profiles as favorites

Try eHarmony’s Video Chat Feature

2. OkCupid - Free Online Dating App

Pros:

Free membership has plenty of features

Quick sign up

Extensive search filters

Cons:

Can’t see likes until you pay or match with them

No option to “favorite” profiles

Pricing:

$11.99/mo: Basic membership

$39.99/mo: Premium membership

OkCupid is another popular international dating site that has been around since 2004, with more than 50 million users and counting.

Like eHarmony, this is an excellent choice if you’re looking for a dating site with plenty of fish in the sea – whether for short-term dating or serious relationships. It is also your best bet if you want to enjoy online dating for free with a good amount of features compared to other dating apps.

OkCupid’s algorithm use mainly factors that matter when determining matches. That includes a person’s view on travel, politics, socializing, gaming, music, etc. This is also a site that is friendly to the queer community as it allows female users to date both men and/or women or vice versa.

Unlike eHarmony, signing up at OkCupid is pretty quick and easy.

There are only a few questions you need to answer, which are usually related to current events. After that, you can answer more questions to help you find better matches – it’s all up to you if you want to answer only a few questions on the site.

Moreover, what many like about OkCupid is how extensive the search results could be, thanks to its filters.

For example, you can look for matches based on body type, height, spoken languages, employment status, astrological sign, lifestyle, and family-related situation or goals.

You surely can’t miss your perfect match with these!

OkCupid also comes with a dating app you can download for free, but you’ll find its desktop version more convenient if you use your PC more often than your phone. And if you do, you’ll be delighted to know that OkCupid’s desktop site is fully functional and has all the amazing features the dating app has to offer.

One downside of OkCupid is that it can be too casual for a dating app. What’s more, we find that some users only sign up on this app to find hookups. As a result, those who are actually looking for a serious relationship might get disappointed at some point – like me.

Don’t be sad, though! Let me tell you why.

My love story is incredibly unique — it started on OkCupid. Even though you've probably heard this one before, I’m pretty sure you've never heard it from someone with an OkCupid success story. So let me share my personal experience with this dating app real quick.

Long story short, this is where my husband and I met. I simply joined OkCupid to find English-speaking friends while living in Japan. Meanwhile, this guy I met from Croatia only signed up on OkCupid to find hookups.

Fast forward, we instantly hit it off, and it was love at first sight! We’ve only been on the app for a month, and we had already found each other.

He instantly flew from Croatia to Japan to be with me just two weeks after we met and started talking on OkCupid.

It was short, but those two weeks were unbearable. We wanted to see each other so bad that we were on video calls for almost 9 to 12 hours every single day! Finally, after two months of dating in Japan, we got married. It has been two years since then!

The most fun part of OkCupid was when we took the personality test and answered the questions together while we were on a call, and it made us learn a lot about each other in such a short time.

All in all, we highly recommend this dating app. Give it a try, and who knows? Maybe your future husband or wife is just a few clicks away!

Best Features of OkCupid:

Profile boost for better visibility

Specific searches thanks to extensive filters

See people who are online and nearby

3. Dating.com - Find a Match in the Simplest Way Possible

Pros:

Millions of active users

Live stream feature

Find matches based on interests

Cons:

Many fake profiles

Need credits to enjoy more features

Pricing:

$49.99 - 150 credits per month

$149.99 - 600 credits per month

$299.99 - 1500 credits per month

Dating.com has to be one of the pioneers of online dating as it has been around since 1993.

Today, it is available in over 32 countries with over 73 million members, and it’s a good choice if you’re looking for someone to date without all those questionnaires online dating sites like eHarmony and OkCupid have.

So, how do you find a match on this site without those? It’s simple. You can meet new people based on your interests and their profiles alone.

Here are all the interests listed on Dating.com that could be your primary basis when looking for a match:

Biking, Camping, Cars, Cooking, Dancing, Diving, Fashion, Fishing and Hunting, Games, Hobbies and Crafts, Hockey, Lying on the Beach, Meditation and Yoga, Movies, Museums and Art, Music and Concerts, Nature, Party & Nightclubs, Reading Books, Sailing, Shopping, Sports, Traveling, and Watching TV.

Aside from these common interests, you can choose the age groups and location of your potential match. You can also include their educational background, languages, body type, etc., on the filters.

Signing up on Dating.com is free, but there are valuable features that you can’t enjoy unless you purchase credits. For instance, you can’t send a message blast to potential matches.

In addition, while it is one of the best dating sites right now, it needs to weed out a lot of fake profiles. That said, you should be wary about the people you meet on this site.

Overall, Dating.com is ready to give you the best and most fun casual dating experience.

Best Features of Dating.com:

Broadcast feature (live stream)

Send profile gifts with credits

Filter based on location or country

4. Reddit R4R - Good Dating Site for Dating Anonymously

Pros:

Completely free

Plenty of active members

Respond to messages anonymously

Cons:

Mainly for hookups and non-serious relationships

Can be hard to navigate

Reddit is a discussion website where people around the world can talk about literally anything and anyone. The tagline of Reddit is ‘Dive into anything,’ so it’s not surprising that this is also a site where singles can meet.

In particular, if you’re looking to meet new people for different reasons, the best subreddit for you is Reddit R4R or r/r4r, with over 507,000 members as of now. The way things go here is pretty simple. All you need is to start a thread that mentions your age, location, and what you’re looking for, and you’re good.

If you’ve been in the online dating scene for a while, you’ve probably heard of people using Craigslist to find a date. This is something similar, but better and more modern. It’s also more widespread since Reddit R4R is accessible by people around the world.

Queer women or men can easily find matches here too. After posting a thread at R4R, all you have to do is wait for replies. People may do so on the thread you posted, but they can also just send you a message directly.

Now, if you’re looking for fellow Redditors near you and are looking for certain types of relationships, there are more subreddits that you can check.

If you’re looking for someone based on location, take a look at some of these subreddits:

New York - reddit.com/r/NTr4r

Philadelphia - reddit.com/r/philadelphiar4r

Atlanta - reddit.com/r/atlantar4r

If you’re looking for someone based on the type of relationship they want, you might want to check these out:

Best Features of Reddit R4Rs:

No membership needed

Anonymous interactions

Straight to the point conversations

5. FriendFinder - Great for Casual Relationships

Pros:

Simple sign-up process

Add personal blogs

Know how many active members near you

Cons:

Web version is a bit slow

Only good for hookups and casual dating

Pricing:

$39.95 per month - Gold membership

FriendFinder is a dating site and app that has been around since 1996. It has millions of profiles worldwide, but the number of active members isn’t really a lot compared to big dating sites like eHarmony and OkCupid.

With adult Friend Finder, you can have fun in chat rooms and go on live cams, letting you socialize and explore all types of fantasies – no strings attached.

You can also publish personal blogs on your profile. It’s an incredible feature that enables you to share your thoughts and experiences with other users you meet on the site. You can even share your dating experience here!

If there’s anything that we don’t really like about this dating site and app, it’s the number of fake profiles. This is why you should be careful about the people you meet.

But let’s be honest – no matter which dating site you use, there’s always gonna be fake accounts. It’s simply up to you and your instinct to judge.

All in all, if you’re in for a fling, something a little more casual, or hookups, you should give FriendFinder a try!

The Best Features of FriendFinder:

See how many active members near you

Share personal blogs

Live cams

6. EliteSingles - Dating Site for Professionals

Pros:

Millions of active members

Verified profiles

Speed dating events

Cons:

App only

Pricey membership fees

Pricing:

$99.95 per month - Premium membership

When it comes to matchmaking, it’s also crucial that you find people who share the same values and backgrounds aside from personality traits and interests. So, if you’re a working professional looking for one, EliteSingles is the perfect dating app for you.

Both the app and the web version feature exciting events like speed dating to help you lessen the awkwardness of meeting new friends or dates in person – especially on your first date!

The site also uses algorithms that could help determine if you’re a good match with someone. Since this is the case, expect that you’ll need to take a personality test and complete your preferences to find better matches.

It’s a safe platform, too! It ensures that every user on the site goes through a verification process. In addition, this dating site also performs regular profile checks for quality.

One downside of Elite Singles is its pricing. This dating app is a little bit expensive compared to most dating sites today. However, they do offer a free version, should you want to test the waters first before diving in.

With all that in mind, EliteSingles is the best dating site for professionals looking for a meaningful connection or long term relationship with more established singles.

Best Features of EliteSingles:

Profile quality checks and verification

Speed dating

Get 3 to 7 high potential matches daily

7. Seeking - Online Dating App for Luxurious Dating

Pros:

More women members

Thorough verification process

Over 20 million members

Cons:

Limited free trial

Expensive membership upgrade

Pricing:

$99.99 per month - Premium membership

$249.99 per month - Diamond membership

Free access for women and upgrade for college students

Looking for a wealthy and successful partner in life? Seeking may just be the right dating site for you.

Seeking has been around since 2006, with more than 20 million members as of writing. It is mainly known for luxurious dating, where attractive women and established men can meet.

You can easily tell that this site is really meant for wealthy dating. As soon as you log in to the website to create a Seeking account, the first question you’ll be asked is whether you’re an attractive or established man or woman.

When choosing your interests, you’ll see options that include a luxury lifestyle, a life of leisure, vacations, etc. You also can sign-up to look for a serious or open relationship with established men or women.

Seeking provides good security measures, which means it truly cares about the safety and privacy of its users. However, once you create an account, you’ll need to go through a rigorous verification process to find success on this platform. What’s more, the ID verification costs $4.99 to be processed.

In terms of pricing, Seeking offers a free trial for anyone who wants to test the site first before committing to anything. It’s also amazing how women and college students get free unlimited access.

Not for men, though. Male users need to pay for either a premium or a diamond membership to see the same benefits. That’s $99.99 and $249.99 a month, respectively!

Note that you can connect a LinkedIn profile to your Seeking account to help your potential matches get to know more about your background. And if you are in the US, you can also go through a background check to prove that you are the person you claim to be.

Overall, if you’re a wealthy and successful single who wants to experience elite dating and meet with more established and attractive partners, Seeking is definitely worth the shot.

Best Features of Seeking:

Thorough verification process

Background checks

Gift Wishlist

8. Academic Singles - Dating Service for Educated Singles

Pros:

Video chat

Profile verification

Many success stories

Cons:

Doesn’t have the option to date both men and women

Lengthy sign-up process

Pricing:

$98.85 for 3 months

$149.70 for 6 months

$239.40 for 1 year

If you’re a highly educated individual with a taste for an intellectual partner (e.g., academics, professors, etc.), AcademicSingles is your best choice!

While Academic Singles is accessible with a web browser, it’s best to download its app version. But if you prefer to access it with a PC or a laptop, just be sure to use Chrome as your browser for better compatibility.

Creating an account on AcademicSingles can take a while compared to most dating apps – you basically need to go through a personality test to ensure that the site knows what you’re looking for and get to know you better.

Sadly, you won’t really enjoy the full potential of this site if you don’t upgrade your membership. For instance, you won’t see the photos of your possible matches unless you’re a premium member. In addition, you’ll only get to see at least three matches a day which you can swipe left or right on.

The good news is that women can send messages at no cost. The bad news? Men would have to pay a little bit more. It’s only women who get free privileges.

Keep in mind that once you’ve upgraded your membership, canceling it would require you to contact their customer support, which might take a while to respond.

That said, if you’re looking for a long term relationship with one of the smartest singles on this dating app today, you will have to pay for it. But trust us when we say Academic Singles is well worth it! This site will definitely help you save time and effort as it strictly verifies profiles to avoid fake profiles and fruitless interactions.

Best Features of Academic Singles:

Favorite profiles

Personality tests for better matches

Good balance between males and females

9. Badoo - Mobile Dating App With the Most Active Members

Pros:

Increase popularity with credits

Add profile video (video intro)

See who favorited your profile

Cons:

Fake profiles

Limited search preferences

Pricing:

$12.99 per month - Premium

$2.99 for 100 credits

If you’ve been doing searches on the best dating sites right now, you’ve probably seen Badoo somewhere. True enough, it’s one of the bests today because of the number of its other active users from around the world – talk about more than 300 million members as of now!

Badoo has been around since 2006 and is affiliated with other dating sites like Bumble. This app is great if you’re looking for any type of friendship or relationship. Badoo’s app and website function smoothly, so it doesn’t matter where you access it.

Of course, as a social media platform, you can expect the same features social media sites offer. These include being able to upload photos and videos, check who’s online, chat with people, and see who has viewed your profile.

If you’d like to find people with similar interests and hobbies, you should try out Badoo’s Encounters feature. On the other hand, if you want to stand out from the crowd, try sending a video introduction!

There are a few fakes on this site, but they are pretty easy to spot. So, it’s best to only interact with people who have spent the time and effort to put content in their profiles, including pictures and videos.

In addition, you also get to see people online who are nearby. If you have credits, you can have your account featured or boosted for increased popularity. This simply means that more people will see your profile, which could increase the messages you get.

Overall, Badoo is great for socializing and meeting singles looking for short or long term relationships in the modern age.

Best Features of Badoo:

Video introduction

Increase popularity

See visitors and favorite profiles

How We Chose the Best Online Dating Sites on Our List

We carefully reviewed all the apps listed above, and here are some of the benchmarks we considered when looking at the best dating apps or websites.

Best Features:

Dating sites these days should no longer be just platforms that connect people. Instead, they should offer exciting features to help their users meet more matches and find what they’re actually looking for. The dating sites mentioned above all provide unique features that can only make your online dating experience better.

Number of Members:

Most dating apps or websites that made our list claim to have millions of users. While this can be true, we know that not all of the profiles they have in their database are active. So, we went on these dating sites to ensure that there was plenty of fish in the sea.

Membership Rates:

Some people are willing to spend money on paid dating sites, while others aren’t. So, even if most dating apps or websites on our list aren’t free, we made sure that their rates were reasonable.

You can tell that it’s worth paying for their dating service, judging by their success stories. This is why it’s also a good idea to check the reputation of an online dating site before signing up.

A free dating site shouldn’t be ignored too. While many think that a free dating site can be useless, other online dating sites like OkCupid allow free version account holders to enjoy great features that help improve their matches.

Quality of Profiles:

An online dating site becomes boring right away if the profiles they show you just don’t have much to offer. This is why a dating website must feature exciting tidbits about a person. We’re sure you don’t just want to know what they are doing on the site.

Dating apps or websites like OkCupid let you get a deeper understanding of a person based on their profiles alone. However, you can also immediately tell if someone is serious about meeting new people if they made an effort to fill out their profile details.

User Interface:

Until now, most online dating sites are hard to navigate. So, we made sure that the ones on our list are user-friendly and have features that make sense.

While some sites may appear cluttered at first, we still tried them out to see if it’s something you can get used to without the navigation getting to your nerves.

FAQs: What You Need to Know About the Dating Game

Why do people go on online dating sites?

People have different reasons for going online to find dates or partners. Some don’t have the time to go out and socialize, while others simply prefer meeting people online first before they go out in person.

What’s great about online dating is that you get to be direct about what you’re looking for even before getting to know someone. In addition, online dating sites make sure that they let your matches know if you’re after a serious relationship or casual dating when they show others your profile.

Is it safe to meet with people from dating apps and sites?

This honestly depends. You have to be smart when it comes to choosing the people you’d like to meet in person. The best you can do is to meet with them in public places first if you want to make sure that they are the person they claim to be online.

There will always be risks when meeting people you met online in person, so be careful. It’s all about trusting your gut. If something feels off, you most likely shouldn’t be meeting with this person outside the internet.

How do I choose the best dating site?

The best dating app or website will always depend on what you’re looking for. For instance, if you’re after a serious or long term relationship, go for sites like eHarmony or OkCupid. These dating platforms verify the member profiles and use algorithms to make matchmaking more accurate.

What should I avoid when meeting people online?

The red flags of online dating include lack of photos, limited information shared on their profile, and avoidance of video calls. Of course, you shouldn’t be entertaining people who are too upfront about sensuality if this is also something you’re not after.

What is the most popular dating site for a serious or long term relationship?

Our top pick for this is eHarmony if you are willing to spend a few bucks to meet genuine people who care about having real relationships. eHarmony has one of the best matchmaking algorithms today, so it’s worth paying for.

However, if you are not willing to pay for a matchmaking service, go for sites like OkCupid or Badoo. Even if you have a free account, you may use features that matter when it comes to meeting great people who could be your potential matches.

What is the best website for luxury dating?

Seeking is the best website for wealthy dating Whether you’re an attractive or established single, Seeking will let you undergo a strict verification process. To make things more serious, they also need you to pay for a membership. That’s how exclusive this site is.

Summarizing Our Top 5 Picks as the Best Dating Websites

Here’s an overview of the top five dating sites you should try today:

1. eHarmony

Real profiles

Serious relationships

Smart algorithm for matchmaking

2. OkCupid

Quick sign up process

Detailed search filters

Many features available with the free version account

3. Reddit R4R

No need to spend money

Anonymous dating

Date internationally or locally

4. Dating.com

Millions of active profiles

Go live to gain popularity

Get a match based purely on interests

5. FriendFinder

Fast sign-up process

See who’s online nearby

Post personal blogs on your profile

Best Online Dating Websites: Final Thoughts

If you want to meet someone and have fun doing it, the best dating sites are a brilliant way to go. We hope the top dating sites we listed above serve as a helpful starting point to finding your true love!

eHarmony ticks all the right boxes as the #1 dating site on the list. There is not much else to say about it, except that this is the site for you if you want to find a serious relationship or a soul mate. But if you want plenty of fish in your net and don't mind the occasional dud, check out OkCupid – our top 2 pick!

On the other hand, if you feel like it’s still a good time to date around before settling down, go for free dating sites like Reddit R4R and Badoo.

In the end, it really depends on what you're looking for. The most important thing to remember is that the top dating site for you is the one that gets you results. These sites are all worth a try, but only you can decide which one works best for you.