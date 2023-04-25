Best Crypto IRAs: Top Bitcoin IRA Companies in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

If handled properly, the best crypto IRAs can generate profits exceeding conventional retirement accounts' returns. However, Bitcoin IRAs are a recent offering. Selecting the incorrect provider is simple if you lack knowledge of the cryptocurrency industry.

This is where our services become valuable. Our group of experts in crypto and retirement has curated a list of the finest Crypto IRA businesses available, with iTrustCapital as our top pick. Our list is valid whether you're seeking a Simple, Traditional, or Roth IRA.

Are you prepared to discover more? Let's get started.



First Look:

iTrustCapital - Best for active investors Bitcoin IRA - Best for variety BitIRA - Most secure CoinIRA - Invest in precious metals as well Broad Financial - Best self-directed IRAs BlockMint - Best for IRA rollovers

Best Crypto IRA Companies in 2023

Here we review our top six crypto IRA companies in 2023 to help you make an informed decision.

1. iTrustCapital - Best Crypto IRA Overall

Free from monthly account fees (for personal accounts)

Minimum investment of $1,000

Supported by over 25 cryptocurrencies

1% trading charges (15-second settlement time)

Custody of Coinbase and third-party insurance

iTrustCapital, covered in prominent publications such as Bloomberg, CoinDesk, and Forbes, is ideal for individuals seeking complete authority over their retirement accounts.

The platform offers a comprehensive trading terminal with a nominal transaction fee of only 1% for all cryptocurrency trades. The trading terminal is quite powerful, although it lacks advanced charting features.

Users can place conditional orders (such as limits and stop losses) through the desktop or mobile app.

iTrustCapital is a unique Crypto IRA platform that offers investors the option to buy and hold precious metals like gold and silver in addition to digital assets. The platform allows opening an IRA account with a minimum investment of $1,000, which can be done in a few minutes.

Moreover, iTrustCapital assists in rolling over retirement funds into a Crypto IRA at no cost and handles all the IRS/Tax reporting for the users.

2. Bitcoin IRA - Best Variety for Crypto IRAs

IRAs, both traditional and Roth

Supported by 60+ cryptocurrencies

$300 million in insurance

More than 170,000 Americans use it

Controlled assets totaling more than $2 billion

BitcoinIRA has been offering Crypto retirement accounts since 2016, receiving more than 3,500 5-star Google reviews. The company is the top provider of these types of accounts. Interested individuals may inquire about the types of IRAs that BitcoinIRA offers.

In addition to conventional IRAs, Roth IRAs are available to clients who prioritize tax-free contributions over tax-deferred ones. Moreover, the platform provides an exclusive 'Saver IRA' account unavailable to other Crypto IRA providers.

This account allows investors to make monthly contributions as low as $100 without a minimum investment requirement. Additionally, clients need not worry about their crypto assets.

Bitcoin IRA uses secure, military-grade cold storage facilities and provides a $700 million insurance policy to back up all funds.

They offer support for more than 60 cryptocurrencies, including popular options such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash, as well as less common altcoins like Chainlink, Z Cash, and Polygon.

Additionally, there is no required minimum holding time, allowing for quick access to funds when necessary.

3. BitIRA - Most Secure Crypto IRA

Traditional, Roth, SEP, and Simple IRAs

A+ BBB rating and a 4.9/5 rating from Consumer Affairs

18 cryptocurrencies are accepted

No recurring monthly fees

$100 million in total investments

BitIRA is a reputed provider that caters to investors who prefer to manage their Crypto IRA actively.

To ensure the safety of customer funds, BitIRA has a $100 million end-to-end insurance policy that covers all aspects of the transaction process, unlike some policies that only protect user funds when they are in cold storage.

BitIRA's policy provides complete coverage for crypto assets during transactions and transfers.

BitIRA exclusively partners with cold storage providers who operate grade-5 nuclear bunkers monitored by on-site guards. This ensures that cryptocurrencies are stored securely, similar to gold in Fort Knox.

BitIRA offers a range of Bitcoin IRA products, including Roth, Simple, SEP, and Traditional options. The minimum investment amount for all these products is $5,000, with a yearly maintenance fee of $195. Unlike some other IRA companies, BitIRA does not charge a monthly fee.

4. Coin IRA - Well-Established Crypto IRA Company

Minimum investment of $5,000

Purchase platinum, silver, and gold as well

A+ BBB score

No setup, upkeep, or custody costs

Since its inception in 2017, Coin IRA has been rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. It is a branch of GoldCo, renowned for being one of the industry's most reliable and long-standing providers of precious metal IRAs.

Suppose you're inexperienced with Crypto IRAs or need assistance with the rollover process. In that case, Coin IRA has a team of professionals available to address your inquiries for 12 hours daily.

Furthermore, these customer service representatives are accessible through phone or email and do not receive sales compensation.

Equity Trust, a regulated and IRS-approved custodian with over $24 billion in assets under custody, holds all digital assets for custody. Coin IRA requires no setup, maintenance, or storage fees, unlike other IRA companies.

The transaction fees are low, with a charge of 1.25% on buys and 1% on sells, and settlement time is almost immediate. Additionally, customers can purchase and store Gold, Silver, and Platinum in their Crypto IRAs with a minimum purchase amount of only $10.

5. BroadFinancial - Best for Self-Directed IRAs

Starting prices between $1,195 and $1,295

LLC Checkbook IRAs and Trusts

Free transactions that never end

No requirement for a minimum investment

BroadFinancial stands out from other providers of crypto IRA by offering Checkbook plans instead of Custodian plans.

Checkbook IRAs provide complete control to the account holder rather than the custodian, resulting in lower trading fees and making them ideal for active investors who desire immediate access to their funds.

Simply put, a Checkbook IRA offers the account holder more autonomy and flexibility than traditional Custodian plans.

Regarding Checkbook IRAs, the initial expenses are comparatively higher than those of traditional Crypto IRAs, as they require the establishment of an LLC or Trust, costing around $1,195 and $1,295, respectively.

However, regardless of the option chosen, a yearly custodian fee of $100 applies. Suppose you are a beginner in crypto investments. In that case, you can attend BroadFinancial's webinars, which cover fundamental and advanced topics that even experienced investors may find engaging.

6. Blockmint - Excellent Roll Over Support

Minimum deposit of $10,000

Free exchanges for life for just $499 a year

Dollar-linked DAI coin

Support for interest-bearing coins

If you're interested in transferring your 401k, 403b, TSP, or 457 to a Crypto IRA, Blockmint can assist their team of specialists. You can open an IRA account in as little as five minutes and have your employer plan rollovers processed in only one week.

Although Blockmint offers a limited selection of supported coins and tokens compared to other Bitcoin IRA companies, they stand out as one of the rare providers of Compound and Yearn. Finance, two coins that earn interest.

Blockmint provides a yearly flat rate plan of $499, enabling unlimited trades without commissions through your self-directed IRA. If you choose not to pay the upfront cost, you will be charged 0.5% per trade.

There are no monthly maintenance fees for either option. Blockmint now supports DAI, a stablecoin with a fixed value equal to the US dollar.

This feature enables investors to safeguard their wealth by converting their retirement savings into DAI during market crashes. Subsequently, when the market recovers, they can transfer their savings back to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, etc.

Crypto IRA Tips and Tricks

Want to learn more about the ins and outs of crypto IRA? Here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Consider Non-Inflationary Cryptocurrencies

Certain cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Litecoin, have a distinct advantage over flat currency because they are non-inflationary, implying that their supply remains constant. This unique characteristic is a key factor in why these coins are highly sought-after.

When something becomes more readily available, its worth decreases. This can be observed with the United States dollar, as the Federal Reserve's actions to increase the amount of money in circulation have decreased the currency's purchasing power.

In contrast, Bitcoin has a fixed supply of 21 million, meaning that inflation should not significantly impact its value and those who hold it.

Think About Tech When You Invest in Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are not simply 'alternative assets'. Some coins like Chainlink and The Graph have practical applications beyond being a store of value.

To decide which coins or tokens to include in an IRA account, it is suggested to investigate their use cases, endorsements from prominent investment and technology companies, as well as their level of adoption.

It's important to remember that certain providers of Cryptocurrency IRA have restrictions on the number of coins/tokens they provide when researching various projects.

To access a wider range of supported cryptocurrencies, it's advisable to consider BitcoinIRA. This reputable organization has more than 60 coins/tokens on offer.

Consider Fees and Minimum Investment Requirements

Different Bitcoin IRA companies have varying minimum investment requirements, with some having larger requirements than others. For instance, Blockmint has set its minimum investment requirement at $10,000, while iTrustCapital's requirement is only $1,000.

Additionally, it is important to consider trading fees if you intend to trade your self-directed IRA actively. BitIRA charges 1.25% on all buys, while Blockmint has a lower fee of 0.5%.

Consider Precious Metals as Well

Although precious metals are categorized as 'alternative assets,' they are much more stable than cryptocurrencies.

Suppose you are interested in crypto's high-risk/high-reward nature but also want to safeguard your retirement accounts from possible losses. In that case, consider creating a Crypto/Precious metals IRA.

Top crypto IRA companies such as iTrustCapital and CoinIRA provide these services. Additionally, CoinIRA provides Gold, Silver, and Platinum.

The Best Crypto IRAs: FAQs

Are you still curious or unsure about investing in the best crypto IRAs? Check whether we addressed some of your concerns or questions in our comprehensive FAQ section.

What Are Crypto IRAs?

Retirement savings accounts with tax advantages that hold digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash instead of traditional instruments like stocks, bonds, and real estate are known as crypto IRAs. They function in the same way as traditional IRAs.

Consider Bitcoin IRA, one of the best crypto IRAs, the next time you’re looking for things to do with cryptocurrencies.

Traditional or Roth IRA, What's Better?

Although Traditional IRAs are popular, Roth IRAs also have advantages. The key distinction between the two lies in the method of funding.

Traditional IRAs are funded with pre-tax or tax-deferred funds. In contrast, Roth IRAs are funded with money that has already been taxed.

Can You Put Cryptocurrency in a Roth IRA?

It is possible to invest cryptocurrency in a Roth IRA through IRA companies such as iTrustCapital, BitcoinIRA, and BitIRA. In addition, some of the top Crypto IRAs, including iTrustCapital and CoinIRA, allow investors to buy and retain precious metals.

Which IRA Is Best for Crypto?

iTrustCapital and Bitcoin IRA are the leading providers of cryptocurrency IRAs, offering the best IRA options for digital assets.

With more than $2 billion of digital assets Bitcoin IRA manages, it has become a popular crypto IRA provider. Furthermore, if you already possess IRAs, the company can assist you in transferring them to their self-directed IRAs.

What IRA Allows Crypto Trading?

iTrustCapital and BitIRA offer Crypto IRA platforms that enable trading with cryptocurrencies.

Although the trading interface may not be as sophisticated as those provided by exchanges such as Binance and ByBit, it still permits conditional order placement and lacks significant information gaps.

Are Cryptocurrency IRAs Legal?

It is legal to have a cryptocurrency IRA as there are no regulations prohibiting it. The IRS treats certain cryptocurrencies similarly to traditional investment options like stocks and bonds regarding taxation.

Are You Taxed When Rolling Over an IRA?

Transferring an employer-sponsored retirement plan to a Bitcoin IRA account without any omissions of information can exempt you from tax payments. However, transfer fees and taxes will be applicable if the transfer amount is less than the full amount.

Best Crypto IRAs: Final Thoughts

Suppose you want to minimize the risk of investing in a Crypto IRA. In that case, we suggest iTrustCapital, which allows you to diversify your investment by adding gold and other precious metals to your portfolio.

Bitcoin IRA has earned the second spot on our list due to its extensive range of over 60 cryptocurrencies, a large insurance policy, and the abundance of positive reviews it has received.

Additionally, this provider differs from others as it does not have a minimum lock-up period, allowing clients to access their funds anytime.

Lastly, remember that companies that have extensive experience managing both conventional and digital assets are the best bet for future-proofing your investments.

