Best CBD Oil for Dogs Review: Top Brands and Buying Guides

CBD is becoming an increasingly popular option for pain relief and treatment of other health conditions. A regular CBD regimen for your dog can bring pain relief, help treat seizure disorders, and offer support for anxiety.

Our top recommendation is Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs, a full spectrum CBD offering a range of potential benefits. It’s also USDA-certified organic to ensure safety.

All the products on our list contain quality ingredients specifically formulated for pets to ensure safety.

Best CBD Oils for Dogs

CBD can serve as a standalone treatment option for your dog’s health and wellness issues or complement other strategies. Let’s review our top ten recommendations for the best CBD oil for dogs.

1. Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Well - Best CBD Oil for Dogs Overall

Pros

Broad terpene profile

Third-party tested

USDA-certified organic

Dosage formulated for dogs’ needs

Cons

No worldwide shipping

Who Is Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Well Best For?

The first CBD product dog owners should consider is Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Well. With a broad terpene profile, including beta-caryophyllene, the oil has an anti-inflammatory effect and can calm an irritated digestive tract [1].

Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Well also contains linalool and myrcene, which are helpful in relieving anxiety and occasional joint stiffness [2]. Another top ingredient the oil contains is organic turmeric, which can potentially be effective at helping ease joint inflammation in your dog [3].

Since the product is third-party tested and USDA-certified organic, you don’t have to worry about any pesticides or other substances that can be harmful to your dog.

Who Should Avoid Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Well?

Avoid this product if your dog is allergic to hemp products, including hemp seed oil. We recommend initiating treatment in small doses and closely monitoring how the product affects your dog.

Possible Side Effects

Drowsiness

Lethargy

Summary

Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs is your best option overall. It features an easy-to-measure dose of CBD and terpenes naturally found in hemp. Besides relieving your dog’s anxiety and joint inflammation, it can also calm an irritated digestive tract.

2. Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets - Best CBD Hemp Oil for Dogs

Pros

Third-party lab tested

30-day refund guarantee

Family-owned CBD company

Made from only organic hemp

Cons

Limited to only one potency option

Higher price tag than other brands

Who Is Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets Best For?

Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets is our choice as the best CBD oil for dogs overall due to its effectiveness and simple dosing. The dropper includes markings to regulate the dose according to your dog’s needs.

Studies show that traditional NSAID treatments are not as effective as CBD oil for pain control in dogs with osteoarthritis. CBD oil has significantly fewer side effects than conventional pharmacological treatments [4].

In addition to pain control, CBD oil treatment offers relief from inflammatory allergic disorders, anxiety, digestive system issues, and chronic itching. There are also indications that CBD oil can provide anticonvulsant properties for dogs with epilepsy [5].

Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets?

Any medication or supplement carries a risk of an allergic reaction. We recommend you start with small doses and closely monitor how they affect your dog.

Potential Side Effects

Sleepiness

Lethargy

Mild digestive discomfort

Summary

Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil is an effective treatment for dogs with chronic pain, anxiety, and other inflammatory disorders. The dropper makes calculating the daily dose simple, and the reported side effects are mild.

3. Spruce Dog CBD Oil - Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Arthritis

Pros

Highest potency CBD oil for dogs

Third-party tested

Broad spectrum CBD oil

Ideal for large dogs

Cons

On the high-end of the price range for pet CBD products

May be too strong for smaller dogs

Who Is Spruce Dog CBD Oil Best For?

The super-concentrated level of CBD oil means you don’t have to give your dog a lot of it to be effective. For dogs with arthritis, this provides consistent pain relief as it’s easy to maintain base levels of CBD in their system.

Pain relief is shown to be more effective when CBD levels are maintained at a constant level in the bloodstream rather than being allowed to wear off over time [7]. The concentration of Spruce CBD oil allows you to do this without giving your dog high volumes of the product.

Spruce CBD products stand out from the competition because of their unique manufacturing method. Instead of using a traditional carrier oil, Spruce Dog uses MCT coconut oil, which has a more natural flavor and is less irritating to a dog’s digestive system.

Who Should Avoid Spruce Dog CBD Oil?

The high potency of Spruce broad-spectrum CBD oil makes it a better option for medium to large dogs than small dogs. Since CBD oil is dosed by weight, pet owners may have difficulty obtaining a small enough dose for dogs with low body weights.

Potential Side Effects

Lethargy

Digestive upset

Summary

We recommend Spruce CBD Oil for large dogs suffering from pain due to osteoarthritis. The high potency level makes it the best CBD for arthritis and the suitable option to provide your dog with long-term pain control.

4. Pure Hemp Botanicals Pure Pet Harmony - Best Organic CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros

Three different dosing options

Easy to follow dosing instructions

Can be used topically

Third-party tested

Cons

No difference between pet and human CBD oils

Who Is Pure Hemp Botanicals Pure Pet Harmony Best For?

Pure Pet Harmony offers broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs that contain all organic ingredients. For pet owners concerned about sustainable, quality-sourced products, this oil provides effective pain relief in an organic formula.

All of Pure Hemp’s organic hemp products are put through rigorous testing to ensure the purityof their product and provide consistency between batches.

Who Should Avoid Pure Hemp Botanicals Pure Pet Harmony?

Bear in mind that the label is the only difference between this manufacturer’s human CBD tincture and CBD pet tincture. Carrier oils used in CBD oils, including Pure Hemp Botanicals Pure Pet Harmony, are known to cause digestive issues in some dogs [6].

Dogs with pre-existing digestive system conditions should avoid CBD dog products that aren’t specifically formulated for dogs with sensitivities.

Potential Side Effects

Vomiting

Stomach discomfort

Summary

Pure Hemp Botanicals Pure Pet Harmony offers an organic broad-spectrum CBD oil for dogs that provides effective pain relief.

5. Medterra CBD Pet Oil - Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Cancer

Pros

Uses only CBD isolate

Several flavor options are available

Third-party tested

Available in four potency options

Beef and chicken flavors

Cons

No refund policy on opened boxes

Who Is Medterra CBD Pet Oil Best For?

Medterra’s CBD Pet Oil is made with CBD isolate rather than full-spectrum CBD oil. This is ideal for pet owners who don’t want to risk exposing their dogs even to trace amounts of THC.

We recommend Medterra CBD Pet Oil as the best CBD oil for dogs with cancer, as CBD isolates have been found to have an inhibitory effect on cancer cells, meaning they slow down tumor growth.

For dogs with incurable cancer, this can significantly improve their quality of life by alleviating symptoms [7].

Who Should Avoid Medterra CBD Pet Oil?

There is some potential for CBD oil to interact with other medications. If your dog is undergoing cancer treatment or is on prescription medications for pain, discuss possible interactions with your veterinarian before starting CBD treatment.

Potential Side Effects

Sleepiness

Medication reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions

Summary

Medterra CBD Pet Oil offers supportive treatment for dogs with cancer and has the potential to slow down cancer-cell growth. It also provides the pain relief CBD oils are known for to improve your dog’s overall quality of life.

6. Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD Tincture - Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Dogs

Pros

All-natural ingredients

Gluten-free

Uses coconut oil to prevent digestive upset

Cons

Highly concentrated

Not ideal for small dogs

Lower potency than other CBD pet tinctures

Who Is Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD Tincture Best For?

Absolute Nature CBD Tincture is ideal for senior dogs who require an additive-free supplement or who have stomach sensitivities but need pain relief.

This CBD pet tincture uses coconut oil as a carrier, which is easier to digest than other carrier options.

This tincture contains high-quality ingredients that are organically sourced and guaranteed to be pesticide-free.

Absolute Nature also uses CO2 extraction methods to remove CBD from the hemp plant. This ensures that no harmful chemical residues are left behind after extraction.

Who Should Avoid Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD Tincture?

The highly concentrated, high-potency formula of Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD oil makes it inappropriate for use in toy dog breeds.

No studies show what level of CBD could be toxic, but the recommended dosing range is between four and 20 mg/kg of body weight [8].

We will dive into more specifics about CBD dosage for dogs later in the article.

Still, the 500 mg per drop concentration of Absolute Nature’s Full Spectrum CBD product means that dogs weighing under 25 pounds will exceed the recommended dosage when using this product.

Potential Side Effects

Lethargy

Sleepiness

Summary

Absolute Nature Full Spectrum CBD Tincture is an all-natural, additive-free choice that is specially formulated for sensitive digestive systems.

7. NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil - Best CBD Oil for Dogs With Hip Dysplasia

Pros

Variety of dosing options

Free shipping

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Non-GMO product

Cons

Easy to lose count of CBD oil dosage

Who Is NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil Best For?

NuLeaf Naturals is a full-spectrum CBD oil product, which means that it targets all aspects of the endocannabinoid system to provide effective pain relief.

By including full-spectrum CBD, NuLeaf Naturals offers therapeutic benefits from more than just CBD. It also contains terpenes and flavonoids. These substances have been shown to provide more effective pain relief than CBD alone [9].

There are several modalities for pain relief, and NuLeaf strives to target as many of these as possible in a single product. NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil specifically targets inflammation to reduce pain.

Hip dysplasia is one of the most common causes of osteoarthritis in a dog’s hips.

Cannabinoids have been found to reduce the inflammation within the joint space that leads to pain. Studies have also shown increases in the amount of synovial fluid within the joint space of dogs taking CBD oil compared to dogs on placebo treatments [10].

Who Should Avoid NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum Pet CBD Oil?

There are no contraindications for using NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil. Still, there is a possibility of hypersensitivity or allergic reaction to any new supplement or medication.

Potential Side Effects

Drowsiness

Allergic reaction

Summary

NuLeaf Naturals offers a wide range of high-quality CBD products for pain control and targets the inflammatory response from hip dysplasia and osteoarthritis. This provides effective pain relief and improved mobility for dogs with these conditions.

8. Charlotte’s Web Full Spectrum Hemp Extract for Dogs - Best for Dogs With Allergies

Pros

Quality-tested

Non-GMO

Free shipping

Unflavored or Chicken

Full spectrum CBD organic hemp oil

Cons

Requires twice-daily dosing

Expensive

Who Is Charlotte’s Web Full Spectrum Hemp Extract for Dogs Best For?

Charlotte’s Web offers a chicken-flavored CBD hemp oil that’s our recommendation as the best CBD option for dogs with allergies.

This product has been found to be very effective against allergies. Hemp seed oil is also known for being gentle on the digestive system, and data support the use of hemp oil proteins as ingredients in hypoallergenic foods [13].

Who Should Avoid Charlotte’s Web Full Spectrum Hemp Extract for Dogs?

Use caution when initiating CBD treatment in epileptic dogs who are already well-controlled on anti-seizure medications. CBD interferes with the mechanism of action of the medications.

Potential Side Effects

Lethargy

Interaction with seizure medications

Decreased alertness



Summary

Charlotte’s Web full spectrum CBD products have the potential to reduce seizure activity in dogs. As it can interfere with anti-seizure meds, it is important to consult with your veterinarian before starting treatment.

9. Jupiter Pawsome Organic CBD Drops - Best for Dogs in Pain

Pros

Flavor free

THC free

Subscription service option

Organic

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Low concentration

Big dogs will require a significant amount of the supplement

Who Is Jupiter Pawsome Organic CBD Drops Best For?

Jupiter Pawsome offers high-quality CBD oils for dogs who experience chronic pain.

Studies show that CBD offers analgesic and anxiolytic effects for chronic pain. While most of these studies are on human patients, there is significant anecdotal evidence showing that the same is true in dogs [12].

Jupiter Pawsome is also a great choice for dogs with allergies, as it is made with only two ingredients.

Who Should Avoid Jupiter Pawsome Organic CBD Drops?

The lower concentration of CBD oils in this supplement means you may have to stock up on refills more often than you’d like if your dog is larger in size.

Additionally, CBD oils have been shown to be effective for moderate to severe pain but have not demonstrated effectiveness with mild aches and pains. Dogs who do not have significant pain may not find relief from the use of CBD drops.

Potential Side Effects

Sedation

Increased appetite leading to weight gain

Summary

Jupiter Pawsome is a limited-ingredient product that effectively treats moderate to severe pain in dogs. Only two ingredients decrease the likelihood of an allergic reaction, making it a good choice for dogs with sensitivities.

10. CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Pet Oils – Best CBD Oil for Dogs with Seizures

Pros

Subscription service

Easily accessible lab test results

Non-GMO formula

Two different concentrations

Cons

Free shipping requires a purchase of $75 or more

Who Is CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Pet Oils Best For?

CBDistillery is the best choice of CBD pet oils for dogs with seizures. The product contains only two ingredients: hemp seed oil and CO2 hemp extract.

Hemp plant extract has been shown to positively affect dogs who experience seizures. A study at Colorado University showed that dogs given CBD for 12 weeks had 33% fewer seizures than those given a control seizure medication.

Note that CBD can interfere with the action of prescription anti-seizure medications, so it’s important to consult your veterinarian before initiating treatment [10].

Who Should Avoid CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Pet Oils?

If your dog has severe allergies, contact your veterinarian before giving CBD oils. While the chances of a reaction are very low, it is not a guarantee. There is also potential for interaction between CBD oils and allergy medication.

Potential Side Effects

Hypersensitivity reaction

Medication interaction

Digestive upset

Summary

CBDistillery is a hypoallergenic option for dogs with allergies. The use of hemp oil as the carrier oil also makes it gentle on your dog’s sensitive digestive system.

11. Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Oil Tincture: Calming - Best for Dogs With Anxiety

Pros

Lower price than competitor’s products

Mid to high dosing level

Third-party tested

Cons

No flavor options

Hemp plant source is not certified organic

Who Is Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Oil Tincture Best For?

Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Tincture offers a solution for dogs who struggle with anxiety. While some research shows that CBD oils have no effect in high-stress situations, they may be effective for generalized anxiety that can occur daily.

Research results for dogs who exhibit fear aggression are promising. A study showed that dogs administered CBD daily displayed less aggressive behavior in stressful situations than dogs given placebos [14].

Who Should Avoid Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Oil Tincture?

Since Lazarus Naturals has no flavor options, picky and uncooperative dogs may not take it.

Potential Side Effects

Lethargy

Allergic reaction

Summary

Lazarus Naturals CBD Pet Oil Tincture: Calming is a good choice for dogs with anxiety.

Studies show that it is the best CBD for anxiety or generalized panic rather than high-stress situations. It may also be effective for reducing fear aggression reactions in some dogs.

Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil for Dogs

Hemp oil has been used as an effective treatment for pups with skin conditions like eczema and allergies. It can also help improve hair health by adding omega-3s, which are necessary to keep your dog's fur strong.

However, don't get excited about using this product if they suffer from arthritis or cancer. The active ingredients in hemp oil may not help these conditions, but CBD oil does help. Similarly, CBD creams can also help with arthritis, chronic pain, and inflammation.

Is It Good To Give CBD Oil to Dogs?

The risks and safety profile of CBD in dogs have not yet been studied. The FDA doesn’t approve CBD for use, and there are no set guidelines for dosing humans or pets.

While there isn’t research specific to dogs, there is enough scientific data on the effects of CBD in humans to get an idea of the potential risks and benefits.

CBD has very few side effects when taken in the recommended dosage. Side effects like dry mouth, drowsiness, and stomach upset may appear at the onset of treatment. They’ll usually disappear after a few days [15].

Do Vets Recommend CBD Oil for Dogs?

There isn’t a definitive yes or no answer to this question. The American Veterinary Association maintains that research on CBD oil in dogs is limited. However, the anecdotal evidence of its efficacy can’t be ignored.

Nevertheless, if you are considering CBD treatment for your dog, you should always discuss the treatment with your veterinarian.

Some vets are on-board with using CBD as a treatment option, while others are more apprehensive. Regardless of where your vet stands, they need to know what supplements you may be giving your dog.

Is CBD Oil Safe for Dogs?

Yes, CBD is generally safe for dogs, but that doesn’t mean it’s totally free of side effects.

The potential side effects of CBD oil for dogs are sourced from reports by dog owners who use CBD. Here are some signs to look out for:

Dry mouth: In dogs, this side effect presents as increased thirst.

In dogs, this side effect presents as increased thirst. Drowsiness: The calming effects of CBD can also cause drowsiness, especially if your dog is new to CBD or you are using an increased dose.

The calming effects of CBD can also cause drowsiness, especially if your dog is new to CBD or you are using an increased dose. Low blood pressure: High doses of CBD are known to cause drops in blood pressure in humans. This can cause dizziness or disorientation.



How Did We Choose the Best Dog-friendly CBD Oils?

Not all CBD oils are created equal. Every manufacturer in the CBD industry claims that their product is the best.

It can be challenging to determine which CBD oil products are high quality and which ones aren’t. We've filtered through the noise to help you avoid falling prey to clever marketing tactics.

Here are the factors we looked at in creating our list of high-quality CBD oil options for your pet.

Specific for Pets

Every selection in our list is specifically formulated to be safe for pets.

We looked for brands that were THC free, so they don’t affect your dog’s neurologic functioning or cause harmful side effects.

Dogs also need different doses of CBD. Brands designed for pets have guidelines for adjusting the dose according to your dog’s size and weight rather than a single dose recommendation.

Extraction Procedure

CBD oil can include three types of extracts:

CBD isolate: Isolate CBD products contain pure CBD and 0% THC. While this extraction method involves the most processing of the three, some prefer isolates because they are guaranteed pure CBD.

Isolate CBD products contain pure CBD and 0% THC. While this extraction method involves the most processing of the three, some prefer isolates because they are guaranteed pure CBD. Broad spectrum CBD: This CBD oil is minimally processed and still considered THC-free. Parts of the cannabis plant that are thought to enhance efficacy are included.

This CBD oil is minimally processed and still considered THC-free. Parts of the cannabis plant that are thought to enhance efficacy are included. Full spectrum CBD: Full spectrum CBD oil involves the least amount of processing. The end product still contains under 0.3% THC (the maximum requirement for a THC-free product). It is also thought to offer the greatest efficacy of all the extraction methods.



Quality Hemp Source

You want the best CBD oils for your pet, and we do too. Therefore, we only chose CBD products that use sustainably sourced ingredients that are grown using the best farming practices.

We considered where the hemp oil comes from, how it gets processed, whether it’s grown indoors or outdoors, and whether crops get sprayed with herbicides or pesticides.

We looked for hemp sources grown organically or from natural growth sites. Location matters too. The CBD products on this list source hemp oil from plants grown within the USA, so the environmental impact of shipping is reduced.

Third-Party Testing

Any CBD brand worth taken seriously will have its products tested by an independent lab. This is what is referred to as third-party testing.

Lab results should be available to consumers to show transparency about what is included in their CBD products. CBD oils with out-of-date or unavailable lab results were not considered for our list.

Flavor

Dogs are often picky or uncooperative when taking supplements or medications. Unlike humans, they don’t have the reasoning ability to understand why they need it. They simply know it smells or tastes bad.

The CBD products in our list are either completely flavor-free, so your dog can’t taste them, or they offer dog-friendly flavors that are appetizing to your pet. This makes it easy to provide your dog with regular doses without a fight.

CBD Oil for Dogs: Dose Calculator

It is important to note that each dog is unique and affected by CBD differently. The dose calculator is only a guideline.

If you’ve decided to use CBD oil for your dog but are unsure how much your dog needs, we’re here to help.

The recommended dose schedule for CBD oil is twice per day, and the dosage is based on your dog’s weight. Once you know their weight, you can use our dose calculator to determine how much CBD oil to give.

Small Dogs 5-35 pounds: 200 mg per 30 mL bottle

200 mg per 30 mL bottle ¼ mL equals 1.75mg of CBD

Medium Dogs 35-75 pounds: 500 mg per 30 mL bottle

500 mg per 30 mL bottle ¼ mL equals 4.25mg of CBD

Large Dogs 75 pounds+: 800 mg per 30 mL bottle

800 mg per 30 mL bottle ¼ mL equals 6.75mg of CBD

Giant Dogs 100 pounds+: 1100 mg per 30 mL bottle

1100 mg per 30 mL bottle ¼ mL equals 9.25 mg of CBD

Each CBD dropper is labeled with ¼ mL, ½ mL, ¾ mL, and 1 mL marks so you can find the proper dosage for your dog. A good guideline for the CBD dosage for your dog is 0.2 mg of CBD per pound of body weight.

Pros and Cons of CBD Oil for Dogs

While the scientific data is still developing, it does appear promising regarding the effects and risks of using CBD oil for dogs.

Pros

Improves sleep quality

Cancer-fighting properties

Reduced phobias and anxiety

Soothes arthritic joints

Reduces seizure risk

Reduces chronic pain

Counteracts the effects of bowel disease

Decreases the chance of developing tumors

Protects the nervous system

Promotes immune system function

Promotes easier digestion [13]

Cons

Lack of scientific research into long-term effects

Ingesting CBD at high doses can cause excessive drowsiness or lethargy

Lack of regulatory oversight currently in place

Some CBD products on the market contain THC, which can be dangerous for dogs

FAQs

We’ve answered the most common questions about CBD oil for dogs.

What Kind of CBD Oil Is Best for Dogs?

The best CBD oil for dogs is one that’s made specifically for use in pets and not humans. Full-spectrum CBD oils, like Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets, are thought to provide the greatest effects. Broad-spectrum hemp oil and isolated products are also good.

What Does CBD Oil Do for Dogs?

CBD oil is worth trying for dogs who are experiencing a decreased quality of life, chronic pain, or are suffering from issues that aren’t responding to traditional treatments.

While new studies about CBD benefits in humans and pets are being published regularly, we are still in the early stages of understanding the true potential of CBD oil.

The majority of evidence is anecdotal but appears very hopeful. No evidence suggests that CBD oil is dangerous when given in the recommended dosage.

Where Can I Buy CBD Oil for Dogs?

The best place to buy CBD oil for dogs is directly from the manufacturer’s website. Each of the pet products on our list has a website where you can purchase CBD pet tinctures or CBD oil online.

Many of the companies offer free shipping and even subscription services that auto-ship to your door so you never run out.

How Do I Choose CBD Oil for My Dog?

Here are some tips to help you choose the best CBD oil for your dog:

Look for full or broad spectrum CBD. These products include important cannabinoids that provide your dog with the largest range of benefits.

Hemp products that are extracted using CO2 extraction are less likely to contain chemical residues that can be left behind by other extraction methods.

Check the manufacturer’s certificate of analysis showing that a third-party laboratory tested the product.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is found in cannabis and hemp, but there are differences between the two. CBD oil made from hemp can only be legally sold if it contains less than 0.3% THC.

This way, your dog can still enjoy all the positive effects of CBD oil without the psychoactive effects caused by THC. Essentially, it prevents your dog from getting “high.”

Which CBD Oil Do Vets Recommend?

Under current law, veterinarians cannot recommend cannabis or its products for use on animals. There are currently very few studies conducted on the use of CBD in animals, and most of the evidence is anecdotal.

Hopefully, this will soon change. Studies on the use of CBD oil in dogs, like one currently being funded by AKC Canine Health Foundation, may provide some of the scientific data needed to gain legal approval for CBD products [16].

Will CBD Oil Calm a Dog Down?

Yes, anecdotal evidence exists for CBD working for canine anxiety. Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets, for example, is well-reviewed to help with separation anxiety in dogs. In scientific studies, there aren’t too many tests on the efficacy of CBD for dog anxiety.

One of the best studies on CBD effects and canine anxiety has serious limitations. The stressful stimuli used in the study were extremely high-level noise stressors.

The study also claims that CBD may have been administered too early or too late to be effective at reducing anxiety for the dogs in the study; it was given four to six hours before initiating stressful noise stimuli [17].

You may also consider the best CBD gummies for sleep that help reduce anxiety and alleviate pain to improve sleep quality.

What’s the Best CBD Oil Dosage for Dogs?

The American Kennel Club recommends a dose of 0.1 to 0.2 mg per kilogram of body weight twice daily with food or the best CBD dog treats.

This dose can be gradually increased, but increasing the dose doesn’t always mean increased effectiveness [18]. CBD is thought to have a biphasic pharmacological response, meaning that too much or too little of the product won’t be effective [19].

Best CBD Oil for Dogs: The Verdict

Honest Paws CBD Oil for Dogs - Well was the most potent product we found and had some of the best customer reviews. Cornbread Hemp CBD Oil for Pets was a close second. These two products had great brand reputations and were third-party tested.

Being mindful about the type of product you give your dog will help to ensure that they don’t experience any adverse effects.

CBD can give your dog a significant improvement in its quality of life. However, it’s important to follow dosing guidelines and speak to your veterinarian about any possible side effects before initiating treatment.

Ultimately, CBD oil is considered a safe and effective way to relieve pain and anxiety, reduce seizures, and stall cancer growth in dogs. We hope our guide has helped to direct you towards quality CBD oil products and the path of improving your dog’s health.

