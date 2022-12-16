9 Best CBD Creams of 2023 for Reliable and Fast-Acting Relief

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

CBD cream is a popular option for pain management, reducing inflammation, and treating a whole host of skin disorders. However, the quality of different topical CBD products varies significantly from brand to brand.

With the surfeit of products available, how do you start sifting through them to pick the best CBD cream that works for you? Here are our nine best CBD brands for 2023, including our top picks Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol and Spruce Strongest CBD Cream.

Best CBD Cream

CBD topical products can help relieve joint and muscle pain and reduce inflammation. They can also moisturize dry skin and improve superficial conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Here’s a quick look at the best topical CBD creams to treat a range of ailments.

1. Cornbread Hemp CBD Lotion + Menthol - Best CBD Cream Overall

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee.

Made with USDA-certified organic hemp plant

High-quality CBD made with organic ingredients

Legal full spectrum CBD brand

Cons

A bit expensive

Who Is Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol Best For?

Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol is ideal for people suffering from short-term and chronic muscle and joint pain.

It’s number one because it’s packed with naturally obtained ingredients such as full spectrum hemp extract, olive oil, olive leaf extracts, coconut oil, cottonseed oil, and rosemary. It also contains menthol, which soothingly relieves sore muscles and joint pain.

In addition, the Menthol formula contains other organic ingredients such as tea tree oil, lemongrass oil, and vitamin E, all of which promote healthy skin.

Who Should Avoid Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol?

This lotion shouldn’t be applied by those allergic to any of its ingredients, including menthol.

Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol Ranking: 4.9/5

Consistency - 4.9/5

This full spectrum CBD lotion with Menthol is lightweight and moisturizing, making it easy to apply and doesn’t leave any oily residue, too. What’s more, it’s quickly absorbed into the skin to provide cooling, soothing targeted relief.

Potency - 4.3/5

With 8 mg of CBD per ml, Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol is less potent than other topical CBD products on this list. That’s why we gave it a slightly lower potency rating. Third-party tests also reveal low amounts of minor cannabinoids in this product.

Price - 4.5/5

Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol costs a bit more than other topical CBD products on this list. However, its efficacy and the fact that it’s 100% organic justify its price.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

Most users are satisfied with the efficacy of Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol. It has helped many manage their chronic pain and sleep well at night.

Summary

Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol is an all-natural USDA-certified organic CBD brand that provides soothing overnight relief without causing any adverse reactions on your skin.

2. Spruce Strongest CBD Cream - Best Runner-Up

Pros

100% natural

Third-party tested

Zero high

Zero pesticides

Vegan and gluten-free

Cons

Shipping only within the U.S.

Who Is Spruce Strongest CBD Cream Best For?

Spruce Strongest CBD Cream is ideal for people suffering from chronic pain, including back pain, hip pain, headaches, and arthritic pain. With 1500 mg CBD, Spruce Strongest Cream is so much more potent than Spruce’s original 300 mg full spectrum CBD cream.

Who Should Avoid Spruce Strongest CBD Cream?

Pregnant or breastfeeding moms should talk to their primary healthcare provider before using this ointment. Children shouldn’t use this ointment. If they accidentally swallow it, seek medical care immediately.

Spruce Strongest CBD Cream Ranking: 4.8/5

Consistency - 4.9/5

This water-based cream absorbs well into the skin and isn’t as messy as some lotions. It contains moisturizing ingredients like mineral oil and paraffin.

Potency - 4.9/5

With 1500 mg CBD, Spruce Strongest CBD topical is one of the most potent topical CBD creams on this list, if not the strongest. It’s five times stronger than Spruce’s original CBD Cream for pain.

Price - 4.3/5

This full-spectrum hemp seed oil cream is much more expensive than any other cream on this list, hence its lower cost rating. However, its extra potency makes it worth trying out.

Customer Ratings - 4.8/5

Thanks to its incredibly high CBD content, many users find Spruce Strongest a very effective CBD cream for pain.

Summary

Spruce Strongest is an all-natural, full-spectrum, vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and third-party lab-tested hemp-infused cream that provides fast and convenient relief from pain for extended periods.

3. Spruce Topical CBD Cream - Best CBD Topical for Beginners

Pros

Made with 100% natural ingredients.

Pesticide-free.

Third-party lab tested.

Nice scent.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Cons

Available in just one size.

Who Is Spruce Topical Cream Best For?

This full-spectrum hemp-infused cream best suits beginners new to topical CBD. Directions encourage you to apply it as often as possible. It can replace your daily non-CBD cream.

The cream is 100% plant-based and contains skin moisturizing agents like mineral oil and paraffin.

Who Should Avoid Spruce’s Topical Cream?

If your skin is sensitive, you may want to steer clear of this CBD cream for pain. Similarly, pregnant or breastfeeding should also not use this cream without consulting their doctor.

Spruce Topical’s Cream Ranking: 4.8/5

Consistency - 4.9/5

This water-based cream absorbs well into the skin and isn’t as messy as some lotions.

Potency - 4.5/5

This high-potency full-spectrum CBD product has around 300 mg of CBD for every 2 ounces. It’s pretty strong, and other beneficial ingredients, such as mineral oil, magnesium stearate, and alcohol, complement it for the skin.

Price - 4.9/5

At $39.99, this cream is pretty affordable. It also offers free shipping and 15%-20% off with a coupon code.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

This cream is well-liked, judging by its primarily positive customer reviews. Users have found it to be an effective, fast-acting pain reliever from a company with a good brand reputation.

Summary

Spruce’s Topical Cream is a fast-acting, convenient, all-natural, third-party lab-tested topical. Apply it to your skin as often as possible to experience the relief provided by CBD oils.

4. CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula - Best for Athletes

Pros

Free shipping

Various discount options

Affordable prices

Vegan-friendly

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No fragrance options

Who Is CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula Best For?

CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula is the best CBD topical for athletes. It’s a perfect solution for calming sore muscles and joints, courtesy of the cooling solution provided by menthol and a slew of other high-quality plant-based ingredients.

Strong and fast-absorbing, CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula contains potent anti-inflammatory plant extracts such as menthol, caffeine, and white willow bark that effectively treat joint pain and muscle aches.

Who Should Avoid CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula?

If you want to relieve chronic pain caused by injury, arthritis, or other medical problems, CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula might not be the right solution for you. Before using this cream, consult your doctor if you have any medical issues.

CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula Ranking: 4.8/5

Consistency - 4.9/5

This water-based cream absorbs well into the skin and isn’t as messy as some lotions.

Potency - 4.9/5

CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula is available in three different CBD potencies: 500 mg, 1,000 mg, and 3,000 mg. Combining CBD with powerful anti-inflammatory plant extracts like caffeine, white willow bark, and menthol, CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula is a potent CBD formula.

Price - 4.8/5

Depending on potency, CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula goes for $32.99 - $109.99. This is quite a reasonable price for such a potent full-spectrum CBD cream.

Customer Ratings - 4.8/5

Most users are pleased with the efficacy and quality of CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula. It works well to relieve joint and muscle pain in athletes and people suffering from troublesome aches.

Summary

CBDfx Muscle & Joint Cooling Formula helps ease pain in your joints, muscles, and deep tissue. It’s a must-have for every athlete’s training table.

5. Medterra Pain Relief Cream - Best for Relieving Pain

Pros

Organically grown hemp-derived CBD products

Third-party lab tested and verified

Free shipping for purchases above $99

Pesticide-free

Cons

Shipping in the United States only

Who Is Medterra Pain-Killing Cream Best For?

This CBD product is ideal for relieving stiff necks and sore backs. It can also provide quick relief for joint and arthritis pain.

Registered as an over-the-counter product, it combines arnica and menthol to provide sharp relief and cooling action, along with other skin-nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera and jojoba oil to create a robust and soothing formula.

Who Should Avoid Medterra Pain-Killing Cream?

If your skin is sensitive, you may want to steer clear of this CBD cream for pain. Similarly, pregnant or breastfeeding should also not use this cream without consulting their doctor.

Medterra Pain-Killing Cream Ranking: 4.5/5

Consistency - 4.9/5

This cream has a similar consistency to Medterra Relief and Recovery Cream. The white cream feels like a lotion and quickly absorbs into the skin, providing fast cooling relief from pain.

Potency - 4.9/5

With its 500 mg and 1000 mg of CBD, Medterra’s CBD Cream for pain is a mighty CBD isolate cream with added pain relievers like Menthol and arnica, providing swift and satisfying relief from joint and arthritis pain.

Price - 4.3/5

This CBD isolate topical is a bit pricier than other pain-relieving CBD creams on this list. Its incredible strength, however, more than compensates for its price.

Customer Ratings - 4.9/5

Many customers suffering from nerve pain have found Medterra’s CBD isolate cream helpful. It has helped them find relief from injury, nagging nerve pain, and post-surgery pain. Many were impressed with how well and fast it worked.

Summary

Medterra Pain Relieving Cream is a registered over-the-counter product that aims to relieve severe pain like arthritis, joint pain, stiff neck, and sore back. Its menthol and arnica combination provides cooling, penetrating relief from excruciating pain.

6. Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream - Best for Eczema

Pros

Free shipping on purchases above $100

Third-party lab tested

Nice, mild fragrance

Made with organically grown hemp plant

Cons

Quite expensive

Who Is Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream Best For?

Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream is perfect for people seeking to reduce eczema. This potent cream combines a strong blend of pure Manuka Honey from New Zealand with CBD.

It’s available in 125 mg and 250 mg CBD strengths and can be applied regularly. For the best possible results, it should be regularly applied over an extended period.

Who Should Avoid Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream?

If you’re prone to skin irritation, it’s best to avoid Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream. Similarly, people with bleeding or open wounds shouldn’t use this cream.

Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream Ranking: 4.8/5

Consistency - 4.8/5

Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream appears to have a thick consistency, but it thins and looks like a lotion when you dip your fingers into the jar.

Potency - 4.3/5

Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream is available in 125 mg and 250 mg of CBD. It’s one of the least powerful CBD brands on this list, hence its fairly low potency rating.

Price - 4.6/5

Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream is quite expensive, considering its relatively low potency.

Customer Ratings - 4.8/5

Many customers are happy with its efficacy in nourishing and soothing their skin. It also provides relief from different kinds of pain.

Summary

Manuka Honey Healing Cream relieves inflammation, mild skin irritations, and other issues. The cream combines organic CBD ingredients with over 20 botanical extracts to help nourish and soothe your skin.

7. Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused CBD Cream - Best for Sensitive Skin

Pros

Made with organically grown hemp.

Third-party lab tested.

30-day money-back guarantee.

Military personnel discount.

Gluten-free and cruelty-free.

Scented and unscented forms.

Cons:

Shipping within the U.S. only.

Who Is Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream Best For?

This CBD product is ideal for people with overly delicate skin. Its natural ingredients like shea butter, arnica, and coconut help soothe itchy, dry skin and promote skin revitalization.

At the same time, its vitamins E and B5 work alongside pure apricot kernel oil to nourish and moisturize the skin.

Who Should Avoid Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream?

Pregnant or breastfeeding moms should talk to their primary healthcare provider before using this ointment. Children shouldn’t use this ointment. If they accidentally swallow it, seek medical care immediately.

Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream Ranking: 4.8/5

Consistency - 4.7/5

This cream has a somewhat “greasy” consistency, so apply it carefully.

Potency - 4.5/5

Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream has CBD content of 300 mg and 750 mg. That’s around 10 mg of CBD per gram, making it an upper-mid-ranked cream in terms of potency.

Price - 4.4/5

Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream is costlier than many other options. Still, it provides excellent value for money thanks to its beneficial ingredients that work directly on itchy, dry skin.

Customer Ratings - 4.4/5

Customers highly rate Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream. Many praise the ability of its botanical extracts to restore, rejuvenate, and revitalize itchy, dry skin.

Summary

Charlotte’s Web Hemp-Infused Cream packs plenty of skin-revitalizing ingredients that help improve itchy, cracked, and dry skin.

8. Charlotte’s Web Back & Neck Pain Ointment - Best for Neck Pain

Pros

Made with organic hemp authority certified ingredients

THC-free

Follows cGMP Standards

Cons:

Shipping within the U.S. only

Who Is Charlotte’s Web Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment Best For?

This ointment works best for people with minor neck, shoulder, and upper and lower back pain. With active ingredients like menthol and camphor, this ointment may help to minimize your discomfort.

Who Should Avoid Charlotte’s Web Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment?

Pregnant or breastfeeding moms should talk to their primary healthcare provider before using this ointment. Children shouldn’t use this ointment. If they accidentally swallow it, seek medical care immediately.

Charlotte’s Web Back & Neck Pain Relief Ointment Ranking: 4.4

Consistency - 4.9/5

This ointment has a slightly thick consistency, allowing you to squeeze it out of a simple pump bottle easily.

Potency - 4.9/5

This ointment contains 650 mg of CBD content, so it’s a highly-rated cream in terms of potency.

Price - 4.9/5

Charlotte’s Web Back & Neck Pain Ointment is very affordable, hence its high price rating.

Customer Ratings - 4.4/5

Most users report that this ointment absorbs deeply into the skin. This means it can provide longer-lasting relief from pain than other CBD ointments.

Summary

Charlotte’s Web Back & Neck Pain Ointment provides relief for arthritis pain and other types of pain, including neck and back pain. You can apply it directly to the problem areas, and it’s absorbed deep into the skin.

9. Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Pain Relief Cream - Best for Arthritis Pain

Pros

THC-free.

Follows cGMP Standards.

Made with all-natural ingredients.

Cons

Shipping within the U.S. only.



Who Is Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Pain-Relieving Cream Best For?

This cream temporarily relieves minor joint and muscle aches caused by arthritis. With its active ingredient Menthol, this cream is absorbed deep into the skin to provide quick relief and moisturize dry skin.

Who Should Avoid Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Pain-Relieving Cream?

Pregnant or breastfeeding moms should consult their primary healthcare provider before using this cream. This cream is off-limits to children.

Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Pain-Relieving Cream Ranking: 4.2/5

Consistency - 4.9/5

This ointment has a slightly thick consistency, allowing you to squeeze it out of a simple pump bottle easily.

Potency - 4.9/5

With 650 mg of CBD content, this CBD cream for pain is potent and highly recommended.

Price - 4.9/5

This CBD cream for pain is highly recommended because it’s affordable.

Customer Ratings - 4.2/5

Customers are generally satisfied with the efficacy of this CBD cream for pain. It provides fast and effective relief from pain.

Summary

Charlotte’s Web Arthritis Pain-Relieving Cream provides temporary, minor, targeted pain relief. It soothes little lower and upper back pain, including whole-body muscle soreness resulting from strains. It can be considered as one of the best CBD for arthritis.

What Is CBD Cream?

A CBD cream refers to any cream-based topical that contains some amount of CBD. Most premium CBD beauty and health creams contain equal parts water and oil to maintain skin moisture.

Some CBD topical products can also contain other minor cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, or other ingredients beneficial for the skin, like aloe and vitamin E.

How Does CBD Cream Work?

CBD pain relief creams work by activating your endocannabinoid system (ECS), which controls your sensations of pain and pleasure. They do that by binding to the cell receptors in your nerves, muscle tissue, and skin. This can relieve pain and inflammation.

How CBD Cream Helps With Pain Management

When you apply this cream to your body, the cannabinoid is absorbed by your skin. But instead of getting into your bloodstream, the cannabinoid interacts with nearby cannabinoid receptors, which alerts your endocannabinoid system to relieve pain at the source.

Is CBD Right for You?

Yes and no, depending on the individual taking it.

CBD has been researched for its possible benefit in relieving symptoms of various health disorders, including neurological conditions. There are so many options out there like the best CBD for anxiety, best CBD gummies for sleep, best CBD dog treats, etc. In addition, it can relieve certain kinds of pain and promote heart health.

On the other hand, while CBD is fairly well-tolerated, it may cause side effects like diarrhea, decreased appetite, dry mouth, fatigue, and drowsiness. Moreover, it may interact with other medicines, including blood thinners.

How to Use CBD Cream

To use this cream, apply it directly to the problem area. However, make sure to read the instructions on the package before applying. Avoid sensitive and broken areas of the skin.

Depending on the product’s other ingredients, you might experience cooling, warming, or tingling feelings.

Make sure to always read the packaging for specific manufacturer directions and recommendations.

Benefits of CBD Cream

Applying a CBD pain cream to your skin may alleviate pain and inflammation in the affected area and skin disorders. While studies on CBD have only just started, here are some potential health benefits of a CBD topical:

What Does Science Say?

Here are various health conditions that CBD creams for pain can treat, supported by scientific evidence:

CBD May Treat Acne, Eczema, and Psoriasis

Since cannabis contains anti-inflammatory properties, topical cannabis can potentially improve skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne by relieving the inflammation accompanying these diseases [1]. Additionally, topical cannabis application causes no side effects except contact dermatitis, which can develop after applying any substance to your skin.

CBD May Improve Symptoms of Temporomandibular Disorder

A 2019 study suggests that people suffering from temporomandibular disorder (TMD) can experience an improvement in their condition after using a CBD pain cream [2].

There’s also an ongoing clinical trial investigating whether orally taking CBD can relieve pain in the jaw and improve its function in people suffering from temporomandibular joint (TMJ) conditions [3].

CBD May Ease Pain Associated With Arthritis

A 2016 study investigated the effect of applying a CBD pain cream on rats suffering from arthritis.

After applying CBD gel to the rodents for four consecutive days, researchers noted decreased pain and inflammation in the rats’ problem joints. No noticeable side effects were reported [4].

The CBD gel’s pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory effects may potentially help people living with arthritis. But more human studies need to be done.

CBD May Reduce Peripheral Neuropathy Pain

In a small study done in 2020, researchers randomized 29 neuropathy patients to take a placebo or CBD oil. Those who took CBD oil experienced a considerable decrease in pain than those who took a placebo [5].

While these findings suggest that CBD can potentially relieve peripheral neuropathy pain, more research needs to be carried out on a larger group of people to verify these findings.

Potential Side Effects of CBD Cream

Topical CBD products aren’t known to cause any specific side effects. However, any product’s ingredients can cause irritation.

CBD creams can be beneficial for dry, slightly irritated skin. It’s crucial, however, to wait until any open sores or wounds heal before using CBD cream. Failure to do so can irritate the broken skin and set back the body’s natural healing process.

Precautions

Like other drugs, CBD cream may cause allergic reactions in some people, especially those allergic to nuts or trees.



How We Picked the Best CBD Creams

We selected the top CBD topicals above based on the following methodology:

Ingredient Quality

The CBD products on our list have clearly labeled high-quality and safe ingredients. We also confirmed that these products contain no mold, pesticides, and heavy metals.

Type of CBD

When choosing hemp creams, we considered the form of CBD they contain, such as full-spectrum CBD, broad-spectrum CBD, and CBD isolate.

Potency

The above isolate, full-spectrum, and broad-spectrum CBD products made our list based on their potency, i.e., the amount of CBD.

Product Transparency

Our list has isolated, full, and broad-spectrum products from CBD companies that show transparency in the CBD industry such as Nuleaf Naturals CBD and provide a certificate of analysis for each item based on their third-party lab test results.

Third-Party Testing

All the CBD topicals we selected have gone through third-party lab testing for toxins by ISO 17025-compliant labs.

Types of CBD Topicals

There are different forms of full, isolate, and broad-spectrum CBD topicals available, including:

Creams

Creams are the most common CBD topicals. Many of them contain broad-spectrum CBD, which has minimal amounts of THC or none at all, in addition to water and several active ingredients.

Balms

A CBD balm usually has CBD oil and is perfect for people seeking relief from pain and anti-inflammatory effects. They contain oils, waxes, butter, and active ingredients.

CBD balms are like broad-spectrum CBD creams, but they have no water. You can apply your CBD balm to any distressed or painful body part.

Salves

Unlike broad-spectrum CBM lotions and creams, CBD salves usually use waxes and fatty oils as inactive base ingredients. They tend to be softer than balms, which are typically thick, waxy, and quite solid. They’re an excellent option for providing direct relief to minor aches and pains.

Roll-Ons

CBD roll-ons are CBD topicals applied to benefit the body. Instead of a dropper, roll-ons use a rolling ball to topically apply the CBD product to the temple, neck, and wrists.

Ointments

Like any CBD salve, CBD ointments usually have waxes and fatty oils as inactive base ingredients. They’re also softer than balms, which are usually solid, thick, and waxy.

CBD Cream vs. Oil

CBD creams and oils work well to alleviate pain. CBD creams for pain are applied directly to painful areas to provide targeted relief. But it can take much longer to experience the effects as CBD gets into your skin.

In contrast, CBD oil can produce effects slightly faster thanks to its ability to circumvent the gastrointestinal system and head straight to the body’s cells to cause effects. At the same time, CBD oil can relieve other symptoms you may be experiencing, such as poor appetite, sleep disorders, and anxiety. Examples include the best CBD oil for dogs.

Is It Legal to Buy CBD Cream?

Yes, it’s legal. You can buy the cream as long as it’s hemp-based. It’s worth noting that the cannabis plant (marijuana) can also produce CBD, but it’s still illegal under federal law.

Moreover, the product you buy cannot contain over 0.3% THC, the natural psychoactive compound present in the hemp and cannabis plants.

FAQs

There are lots of CBD cream-related questions that people usually ask. Here are a few of them.

What Is the Best CBD Cream for Eczema?

The best CBD topicals for eczema include other soothing ingredients to alleviate itching and dryness. We picked Medterra Manuka Honey Healing Cream, as Manuka Honey can be especially effective for skin conditions.

What Is the Best Way to Apply CBD Cream?

To apply CBD cream, ensure your skin is clean and dry. Then, massage the cream on the affected part of your body as often as you need to. You should experience the effects of CBD within minutes of applying the cream.

Is CBD Cream Ok To Use?

Yes, it’s good to use. Many people usually tolerate CBD quite well. However, certain ingredients in these CBD products are more likely to irritate some people. Therefore, it’s best to try the product on a small area of your skin before applying it.

Our Ranking Methodology Explained

When ranking our best CBD creams, we used the criteria below:

Consistency

We came up with each CBD cream’s rating according to how it feels and ease of application.

Potency

We considered the total amount of CBD in each product. CBD products with higher CBD amounts were rated higher and vice versa.

Price

We also considered the price of each CBD topical when coming up with the rankings. Of course, pricier CBD topical creams were rated lower and vice versa.

Customer Ratings

We went through customer reviews of all topical products on our list and ranked each product according to its overall customer rating.

Best CBD Cream: Final Thoughts

CBD creams for pain can benefit people with different health disorders, including muscle and joint pain, neck pain, back pain, shoulder pain, hip pain, inflammation, arthritis, psoriasis, and eczema.

Various manufacturers in the CBD industry make a variety of topical CBD products. If you’re not used to CBD pain creams, you should apply a small amount to test them and gradually increase your intake.

Ideally, buy a potent, USDA-certified organic hemp cream from a renowned brand that uses high-quality, all-natural ingredients. Cornbread Hemp Lotion + Menthol is our top pick for these reasons.

