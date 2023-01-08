5 Best Business Checking Accounts for LLCs in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

The best business checking accounts give you easy access to the best business banking features and functions. With the rise of digital banking for greater flexibility and convenience, mobile apps and online accounts are in high demand.

When you’re selecting the best bank for your business, consider the most important criteria. It should have low fees, no restrictive transaction limits, and a good reputation. Compare several banks and look into the bonuses and perks they offer to get the most out of your account.

Best Business Checking Accounts

Novo: Best Business Checking Account Overall

NBKC Bank: Best Business Checking Account for Small Businesses

BlueVine: Best Business Checking Account for High Volume of Transactions

Axos Bank: Best Business Checking Account for Free ATMs

Chase Bank: Best Business Checking Account for New Customer Bonus

1. Novo – Best Business Checking Account Overall

Pros:

More than 15 integrated apps

Discounts and perks available

All ATM fees are reimbursed

Fully digital banking

Fee-free transactions

Cons:

No physical branches

Need a money order to deposit cash

Bill pay doesn’t allow recurring payments

Novo is an excellent choice for a full-service online business checking account. You have the convenience of accessing your account anytime and anywhere without having to make it to a local branch during business hours.

The apps are another perk that makes Novo one of the best business checking accounts. You have free access to helpful apps like Square and Shopify to simplify your transactions, all without additional fees. Enjoy a discount on QuickBooks online and even process your first $20,000 worth of credit card transactions fee-free through Stripe.

You can process common transactions like transfers, payments, and deposits easily and safely with Novo. One of the downsides of this online business bank is that you must purchase a money order to deposit cash. This can be an inconvenience if your business frequently deals in cash.

Opening Deposit: 4.6/5

You can open a Novo business checking account today without making a deposit. However, you must add $50 to your account to gain access to all features.

Fees: 5/5

There is no fee to use any of the included third-party apps through Novo, although the use of some app features may require purchase. ATM fees, including international ones, are reimbursed every time you use your debit card anywhere in the country. Another perk is the lack of any monthly service fees.

Required Monthly Balance: 5/5

Conduct your business without worry. There are never any minimum balance requirements to maintain, so you can use your money as you need.

Digital Access: 4.8/5

Novo banking is one of the best business checking accounts because all banking is done exclusively online. There are no brick-and-mortar locations to visit. While a few customers may find this troublesome, most enjoy the easy convenience of online business banking.

You receive a virtual card that allows you to spend securely. Create and manage as many invoices as you need for your business. Send check payments to any payee through the mobile app to save time and money. You can also link a PayPal account to make payments.

Extra Perks: 4.7/5

Novo has plenty of extra features and perks to make banking with them a breeze. When you open an account, over 15 apps are already integrated into the platform for you to use. These apps have a range of functions, from payment processing to syncing your data.

Overall Score: 4.8/5

2. NBKC Bank – Best Business Checking Account for Small Businesses

Pros:

Network of 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs

Get a business credit card with cash back rewards

Many services are fee-free

Cons:

Limit of $12 per month for ATM reimbursement fees

$45 fee for some wire transfers

Only four branches located in Kansas City

Small businesses love the convenience and range of features offered by NBKC Bank. They make the list of the best business checking accounts due to the benefits of digital banking with few fees.

Use the large network of ATMs to make cash withdrawals or a deposit. You also have the option to choose one of three business credit cards where you can earn points and cashback.

Opening Deposit: 5/5

Open your account for free. NBKC Bank never requires a minimum deposit.

Fees: 4.5/5

If you open a Free Business Checking Account you have access to a basic checking account without transaction or overdraft fees. While incoming domestic wire transfers are zero cost, there is a small $5 fee for all outgoing transfers. If you send a wire transfer internationally, the fee is $45 for both outgoing and incoming.

Required Monthly Balance: 5/5

It can be difficult to manage the constant flow of incoming and outgoing payments while worrying about keeping your business checking account balance above a certain number. NBKC Bank takes the guesswork out of the equation with no minimum monthly balance.

Digital Access: 4.8/5

NBKC Bank offers full-service digital banking for all of your small business checking needs. They rank as one of the best business checking accounts because they make managing your finances easy with a simple platform and an unlimited number of transactions.

If you happen to live in the Kansas City area, you can visit one of four available branches. However, everything you need is right at your fingertips online.

Extra Perks: 4.4/5

When you choose to bank with NBKC, you have access to one of the best business checking accounts for small businesses. Not only can you process your daily transactions safely and securely, but you can also expand your capabilities with a business credit card that makes purchases even easier.

Other great features include the option to customize your account with merchant processing or desktop deposit. NBKC also has a free Money Market business savings account that you can open along with your business checking account.

Plus, you can learn about startup business loans here after opening a checking account for your small business.

3. BlueVine – Best Business Checking Account for High Volume of Transactions

Pros:

Unlimited transactions each month

Earn interest

Bill payments are free

Cons:

Out-of-network ATMs have a $2.50 fee

Fee charged to deposit cash at Green Dot locations

Single-user accounts only

If you are looking for the best business checking accounts to process a large number of transactions, then BlueVine is the best choice for you. There are no limits to the number of deposits, withdrawals, or transfers, making it a great option.

A unique feature of a BlueVine business account is that you can earn interest. Your business checking account comes with 1.2% APY for balances of $100,000 or less.

Opening Deposit: 5/5

BlueVine is another great option for one of the best business checking accounts that do not require a minimum deposit. Open an account at any time with no need to transfer or deposit money until you are ready to start processing transactions.

Fees: 4.3/5

When you bank with BlueVine, you will never be hit with an overdraft or insufficient funds fee. Making payments and paying bills are also free.

You can use any of the more than 38,000 MoneyPass ATMs at no cost. However, out-of-network ATMs have a $2.50 fee. It also costs $4.95 to deposit cash with Green Dot. While these charges are both minimal if used on occasion, they can add up quickly. Plan your transactions to avoid racking up too many fees.

Required Monthly Balance: 5/5

With no monthly balance to maintain, you can focus on running your business instead of being concerned about getting hit with a fee for dropping below the minimum.

Digital Access: 4.2/5

Get full digital access to your account, along with zero caps on transactions with this online bank. Make deposits and pay your bills at any time that works for you.

BlueVine doesn’t allow joint accounts for multiple users or business partners, which can be restrictive. There is only one account owner who can make decisions. However, you can give someone you trust access to your business checking account. There is also the option to add subaccounts that can help you manage your finances more easily.

Extra Perks: 4.2/5

BlueVine stands out as one of the best business checking accounts by offering customers 1.2% APY. They are one of the few banks with this perk. Some eligibility requirements may need to be met before your account can earn interest.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

4. Axos Bank – Best Business Checking Account for Free ATMs

Pros:

Free ATMs or ATM fee reimbursements

24/7 customer support

81% APY

Cons:

Deposit required to open an account

Monthly service fee

No third-party apps

Any business that frequently uses ATMs to make deposits or withdrawals will consider Axos one of the best business checking accounts. There is a large network of fee-free ATMs and other domestic ATM fees are reimbursed.

Axos Bank is a great option for a business checking account that earns interest. It also stands out as a digital bank that also offers 24/7 customer service to answer your questions and concerns.

There are many positive features but a few drawbacks. You’ll be able to make unlimited transactions each month, but there is a small fee that is charged after a certain number of free ones. There is also a monthly service fee if your account drops below the minimum balance.

Opening Deposit: 4.3/5

Axos required a deposit of $100 to open a Business Interest Checking account. The Basic Business Checking account minimum deposit is much higher, at $1,000. Many other online banks don’t require a deposit.

Fees: 4.5/5

There is a cap to the number of free transactions you are permitted with the Basic account. After 200, you are required to pay a small fee for each additional transaction.

Required Monthly Balance: 4.4/5

The Basic Business Checking account doesn’t have any monthly service fees to worry about. The Business Interest Checking charges $10 each month that your account drops below an average daily balance of $5,000.

Digital Access: 4.5/5

Axos Bank is fully digital. Take care of all of your business checking transactions in one convenient place. You may add employees to your account to process transactions and manage your finances.

Extra Perks: 4.8/5

There is an option to earn a bonus when you sign up as a new business. Some terms and conditions apply to qualify. Axos Bank is another rare find that applies interest to your account. You can earn 0.81% APY on balances up to $50,000. The interest percentage drops for higher balances.

Your business checking account is compatible with QuickBooks to make bookkeeping easy. You can also accept ACH payments from vendors and customers.

Overall Score: 4.5/5

5. Chase Bank – Best Business Checking Account for New Customer Bonus

Pros:

16,000 branches across the nation

Cash bonus when you open an account

Fast debit and credit card transactions

Cons:

Monthly service fee

Limited ATM network

Fees apply to some transactions

Chase Bank is a little different than others that made the list of best business checking accounts. The reason is that you have the option to conduct your banking needs fully online or by visiting one of their branches.

Choose from three business checking accounts to match the needs and requirements of your business. Chase Business Complete Banking has the lowest monthly fees and is geared toward small business owners.

Even though Chase is an established financial institution with many in-person branches, its ATM network is limited to just 4,700.

Chase Bank also offers small business loans and financing solutions.

Opening Deposit: 5/5

Chase Bank does not require a minimum deposit to open a business checking account.

Fees: 4/5

There are fees for using the QuickAccept feature to process debit and credit card transactions. Fees apply to transactions that take place at a physical location after 20 per month.

Cash deposits have a limit of $5,000 each month and then fees are assessed. Chase also has high fees for overdrafts.

Required Monthly Balance: 4/5

The Chase Business Complete Banking account requires you to retain a minimum daily balance of $2,000 to waive the $15 per month service fee. The Chase Performance Business Checking account charges $30 per month if your balance drops below $35,000. Finally, the Chase Platinum Business Checking option requires you to keep a balance of $100,000 or pay a fee of $95 per month.

Digital Access: 4.1/5

Chase Bank gives business checking customers the best of both worlds. You can choose to manage your account fully online or visit a nearby branch. This is an excellent option for any business owner who likes to have several options available.

Extra Perks: 4.6/5

Get $300 when you open a new Chase Business Checking account. There are some terms and conditions to qualify for this bonus.

The feature QuickAccept allows your business to easily process card payments. You can enter the card information into the app manually or use a mobile card reader. QuickDeposit is great to scan and deposit checks through the app with your phone or by using a scanner for larger volumes of checks.

Chase Business Checking offers consulting services that can be helpful for business owners. You may also speak with their customer support team to help resolve any issues.

Overall Score: 4.3/5

How We Chose the Best Business Checking Accounts

Finding the right bank to handle your financial transactions is a decision that deserves careful thought. We compared some of the top choices for the best business checking accounts using the following criteria:

Deposit required to open an account

Minimum monthly balance

Fees

Digital access

APY

Bonuses and special features

Customer service

Reputation

Transaction safety

Always consider all the options before making a decision regarding your finances. A business checking account can make handling a steady stream of transactions a breeze when you select the one that’s right for your needs.

Guide for Selecting the Best Business Checking Accounts

Check out these frequently asked questions to gain a better understanding of the best small business bank accounts and how they work. The more informed you are, the easier it will be to decide which bank is best for your business.

How Are Personal and Business Checking Accounts Different?

The basic features of personal and business checking accounts are the same. They both allow you to manage your money by making deposits and withdrawals.

Business checking accounts are more involved and have additional tools required to manage your business effectively. These include the ability to accept payments from customers and vendors, create invoices, and even process payroll.

How Do I Open a Business Checking Account?

Opening a business checking account is typically a straightforward process. Most banks allow you to complete the entire application online. If your chosen bank has branches that you can visit, you can also apply in person. In some cases, applications by phone are also accepted.

With some banks, you can be approved and start using your account in minutes. Others require a longer time to process your application. It depends on the bank you work with and its requirements.

What Documentation Is Required To Set Up My Account?

The information you need to open your account is fairly standard. Gather all the necessary documentation before you begin your application to make the process faster.

You will need your Employer Identification Number as well as your personal Social Security number. Have at least two forms of I.D. available as every bank has different requirements.

Any additional information depends upon the type of business you own and whether it’s a sole proprietorship, a partnership, or an LLC. You can always contact the bank’s customer service department if you are unsure of anything.

Can I Open a Business Checking Account With Bad Credit?

Many banks mainly look at your Chex Systems history. This contains information about your current or previous bank accounts such as unpaid balances or repeated overdrafts.

If your business is too new to have a credit score, the bank will likely look at your personal credit score. It’s not impossible to open a business checking account if you have poor credit, but it can make it more difficult.

Business owners with negative items on their credit report that are a barrier may have a better chance of approval from a smaller bank or credit union. Be familiar with your credit score and history so you know what to expect.

Learn more about business loans for bad credit here. You can also read about how to get small payday loans online no credit check here.

What Services and Features Are Included?

Some features are standard to most banks. The best business checking accounts are easily accessible and offer a fully digital experience for busy owners on the go. You can make deposits, transfers, payments, and withdrawals quickly and easily.

Determine if your chosen bank allows you to write paper checks or if you can send them from a mobile app. Some owners prefer to have a physical record, while others want to be paperless. Your bank may offer you a debit card only, or the option to open a business credit card.

Familiarize yourself with the common fees associated with the account you apply for. You don’t want to be stuck paying fees that are tied to your most common transaction type. It’s also a good idea to find out if you need a deposit to open an account and if the bank charges a monthly service fee.

If your business has unique needs, you may need to research any additional perks that are associated with the checking account. Always ensure that the bank has the capabilities to handle everything you need before you open your account.

How Do I Choose the Best Business Checking Account for My Company?

This depends entirely on what your business needs. Take into consideration things like your current business size and the number of people who need access to the account. Some banks have restrictions that allow only one user to make decisions.

Make a list of the types of transactions that your business deals with the most. If you process a lot of card payments, then you want to look for a bank that has no fees for these transactions. Businesses that handle a lot of cash should look for in-person branch access, no caps on monthly cash deposits, and deposits that don’t charge fees.

Another thing to look at when choosing the best business checking account is the ability to use third-party apps to make business functions easier. Some banks have common apps already integrated with their mobile banking platform, while others are incompatible.

Final Thoughts on Selecting the Best Business Checking Accounts

When you compare the best business checking accounts, keep in mind the features that are most important for your business.

If you are just starting and building up revenue, then an account with no minimum balance or excessive fees would be best. Businesses that have a lot of cash flow can benefit from an account that earns interest.

Are you constantly on the go and require a stellar mobile banking app, or do you need to visit a branch once in a while? Do your research and understand the advantages of each option before you make your choice.

Related Articles