Admission Essay Writing Service: Best College Application Essay Services of 2022

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

An admission essay writing service can play a vital role in your college application process. A university admission essay is a personal statement highlighting students' writing skills and personalities. Getting admission essay writing help ensures you only submit an academic-level, plagiarism-free college application essay.

Explore the best admission essay writing services in our roundup. Discover why PaperHelp is our top pick, granting you access to professional essay writers at an affordable price.

Best Admission Essay Writing Services

PaperHelp - Best admission essay writing service overall EssayPro - Best in 24/7 customer support 99Papers - Best in free additional features Essaybox.org - Best in writing style matching Finest Essay - Best in writers’ academic credentials GradeMiners - Best in security features MasterPapers - Best in direct writer communication Royal Essays - Best in client confidentiality Dissertation Guru - Best in new user discounts EssayEdge - Best in editing assistance

A college admission essay could indicate future academic success since word choices can reveal how students think and tackle topics [1]. Nevertheless, competition can be tough among university applicants since Ivy League schools receive thousands of applications yearly [2].

The best admission essay writing service enables your statement to stand out from the submission pile. Experienced writers can guide you to conform to the expectations of college admissions officers during the selection process [3].

Learn about the top admission essay writing service alternatives of 2022. Find out which is the best college admission essay writing service for you.

1. PaperHelp - Best Admission Essay Writing Service Overall - Ranking: 4.9/5

Pros:

Multiple essay services.

Plagiarism-free content.

Transparent classification of professional writers.

Budget-friendly rates for standard orders.

Fast results for VIP clients.

Cons:

Additional charges for extra services.

Why Pick PaperHelp?

Select PaperHelp if you’re searching for the best admission essay writing service which offers different types of essay assistance. You can choose from college admission essay writing services, essay help, rewriting, grading, or correction services.

PaperHelp is viable if you prefer to pick college application essay writers according to their language skills and client ratings. Basic Writers offer regular services without extra fees. Advanced and Top Writers are native English speakers, although Top Writers have an edge due to top-notch ratings.

Lastly, PaperHelp is suitable if you want maximum value for your money. Standard orders have an affordable price with a reasonable submission timeframe. If you invest in a VIP membership, you can expect speedy results on your application essay orders.

Who Shouldn’t Pick PaperHelp?

Consider other options like 99Papers if you value free add-on features. PaperHelp requires you to pay extra charges for additional writing services, such as plagiarism reports, abstract pages, bibliography, outlines, charts, and editorial checks.

PaperHelp Ranking: 4.9/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 5/5

You can look forward to the best essay quality from PaperHelp. Professional writers with academic degrees and English proficiency write each original, plagiarism-free application essay.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

PaperHelp has a respectably quick turnaround time. This best admission essay writing service produces standard orders within 20 days and rush orders within three hours.

Cost - 4.9/5

PaperHelp’s undergraduate rates start at $13 per page for 20-day orders and $43 per page for three-hour orders. The company offers a money-back guarantee and discounts to customers.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

PaperHelp achieved a high rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars according to 2,385 customer reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

PaperHelp wins as the overall best college admission essay writing service for students. The first-rate essay assistance by expert writers gives you the best bang for your buck.

2. EssayPro - Best Admission Essay Writing Service With 24/7 Customer Support - Ranking: 4.8/5

Pros:

Round-the-clock customer service.

Economical rates.

Free originality report.

Limitless revisions.

English-proficient writers.

Cons:

Long wait for standard orders.

Why Pick EssayPro?

EssayPro is the best college admission essay writing service with constantly accessible customer service. You may contact the support team 24/7 to order a college essay or inquire about writing services.

EssayPro is fitting if you’re looking for an admission essay writing service with budget-friendly rates for both standard and rush orders. All orders include a complimentary plagiarism report, unlimited revisions, and formatting.

Who Shouldn’t Pick EssayPro?

Go for other alternatives like 99Papers or PaperHelp if you prioritize quick submissions for standard orders that range from 15 to 20 days. EssayPro’s basic orders involve a two-month wait for college essay writing results.

EssayPro Ranking: 4.8/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.9/5

You may expect great quality from EssayPro’s application essay writing service. All writers are Native English speakers who passed the company’s writing tests.

Turnaround Time - 4.7/5

EssayPro is an admission essay writing service with a slow turnaround time. It completes basic orders within two months, while you can pay higher rates for six-hour results.

Cost - 4.9/5

EssayPro’s college essay pricing for two-month orders starts at $11.40 per page. The cost of six-hour writing services begins at $17.10 per page.

User Feedback - 4.7/5

EssayPro gained an impressive 4.74 out of 5 stars based on 14,805 customer reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

EssayPro excels as the best college admission essay writing service if you need customer support that’s always available.

3. 99Papers - Best Admission Essay Writing Service With Free Additional Features - Ranking: 4.7/5

Pros:

Complimentary extra services.

Unlimited editing.

Anti-plagiarism policy.

ESL writers.

Quick results.

Cons:

No VIP membership.

Why Pick 99Papers?

99Papers is the best college admission essay writing service if you appreciate complimentary premium features. You don’t need to pay extra fees for add-on services, such as limitless revisions, originality checks, formatting, outlines, title pages, and citations.

99Papers is a practical option if you wish to guarantee that your college application essay is plagiarism-free. It ensures that all writers compose the admission essays from scratch by scanning the content via licensed software.

Who Shouldn’t Pick 99Papers?

Try another admission essay writing service like PaperHelp if you plan to subscribe to a VIP membership. While 99Papers allows you to pick your preferred college admission essay writer, it doesn’t have an exclusive subscription option for top prioritization of orders.

99Papers Ranking: 4.7/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.7/5

You can look forward to good-quality papers from 99Papers. Writers with ESL skills and academic backgrounds write original admission essays.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

99Papers has a quick turnaround time frame of 15 days for standard orders of application papers. You can anticipate speedier results for rush orders ranging from 10 days to three hours.

Cost - 4.6/5

99Papers has economical pricing for college application essays, with 15-day orders at $12.80 and three-hour orders at $33.30 per page. It provides a money-back guarantee and free inquiry to customers.

User Feedback - 4.6/5

99Papers received a solid score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, according to 129 customer reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

99Papers is the best college admission essay writing service with free add-on features for students.

4. Essaybox.org - Best Admission Essay Writing Service in Writing Style Matching - Ranking 4.5/5

Pros:

Writing style matches.

Free extra services.

Complimentary plagiarism check.

Accessible customer support.

Quick results.

Cons:

High rates for standard orders.

Why Pick Essaybox.org?

Essaybox.org is the best college admission essay writing service if you wish to pick an admission essay writer whose writing style is similar to yours. It ensures that your personal statement reflects your writing approach.

Essaybox.org is appropriate if you need free additional writing services. It offers complimentary outlines, title pages, bibliography citations, unlimited revisions, plagiarism checks, and 24/7 customer service.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Essaybox.org?

Find another admission essay writing service like PaperHelp or EssayPro if you want to save money. Essaybox.org has a higher starting price for basic orders than some essay writing services for college students.

Essaybox.org Ranking: 4.5/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.6/5

You can look forward to dependable writing quality from Essaybox.org. This best admission essay writing service hires experienced writers with proven academic backgrounds.

Turnaround Time - 4.5/5

Essaybox.org has a reasonably fast turnaround time. You can expect results from standard orders in 15 days and rush orders in three hours.

Cost - 4.4/5

The cost of Essaybox.org’s 15-day orders of admission essays begins at $17.34, while three-hour orders start at $36.72. The company offers clients a money-back guarantee and installment payment options.

User Feedback - 4.5/5

Essaybox.org got a decent score of 4.56 out of 5 stars from 115 customer reviews.

Summary

Essaybox.org is the best college admission essay writing service if you need a writing style match with an application essay writer.

5. Finest Essay - Best Admission Essay Writing Service in Writers’ Academic Credentials - Ranking: 4.4/5

Pros:

Strong academic credentials of writers.

Multimedia instructions.

Option for different versions of the same papers.

Original content.

Data confidentiality.

Cons:

Steep pricing.

Slow results.

Why Pick Finest Essay?

Finest Essay is the best college admission essay writing service if you prefer to work with writers with advanced academic credentials. The writers have achieved an MA or a higher degree.

Finest Essay is fitting if you’re interested in giving multimedia instructions to writers. You can attach photos, screenshots, and documents to your college essay instructions. You can also request two different writers to write the same essay to pick the best version.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Finest Essay?

If you have a restricted budget, you can buy essay from other admission essay writing services like PaperHelp or EssayPro. Both the standard and rush orders are expensive compared to some writing services.

Finest Essay Ranking: 4.4/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.7/5

You can anticipate reliable writing quality from Finest Essay. Writers with advanced academic degrees create original content while maintaining client confidentiality.

Turnaround Time - 4.4/5

Finest Essay has a slow turnaround time. You must wait 30 days for standard orders, while the rush order for a college application essay takes 24 hours.

Cost - 4.3/5

Finest Essay’s admission essay pricing for 30-day orders begins at $24.68. The cost of 24-hour orders starts at $45.34.

User Feedback - 4/5

Finest Essay currently doesn’t have consumer reviews from reputable third-party websites like Sitejabber or Trustpilot.

Summary

Finest Essay is the best college admission essay writing service if you wish to collaborate with writers with impressive academic backgrounds.

6. GradeMiners - Best Admission Essay Writing Service in Security Features - Ranking: 4.3/5

Pros:

Multiple safety features.

Quality assurance team.

Plagiarism detection software checks.

Instruction compliance.

Round-the-clock customer service.

Cons:

Long waiting time.

Costly rates.

Why Pick GradeMiners?

GradeMiners is the best college admission essay writing service if you prioritize digital safety. It protects your online privacy through secure payment methods, anonymous communication, data confidentiality, and accessible customer support.

GradeMiners is also the best admission essay writing service for quality control. The team ensures that the staff will write accurate content and comply with instructions. The plagiarism detection software confirms that each writer creates original papers.

Who Shouldn’t Pick GradeMiners?

Try other options like PaperHelp or 99Papers if you need speedy results. GradeMiners’ standard orders involve a 30-day wait for application essay writing services.

GradeMiners Ranking: 4.3/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.3/5

You can expect the varying quality of GradeMiners’ essay writing services. It depends on whether an international or native English writer is assigned to write your admission papers.

Turnaround Time - 4.3/5

GradeMiners has a slow turnaround time as an admission essay writing service. The writers complete standard orders in 30 days and rush orders in 24 hours.

Cost - 4.3/5

GradeMiners has high rates that start at $34.10 for 30-day orders and $58.40 for 24-hour orders. Still, it offers students and other customers a money-back guarantee and discounts.

User Feedback - 4.5/5

GradeMiners received a respectable rating of 4.53 out of 5 stars from 234 reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

GradeMiners is the best college admission essay writing service with security features that safeguard your privacy.

7. MasterPapers - Best Admission Essay Writing Service in Direct Writer Communication - Ranking: 4.2/5

Pros:

Direct chatting with writers.

Progress monitoring.

Multi-level writer selection process.

Zero plagiarism.

Client confidentiality.

Cons:

Expensive pricing.

Slow results.

Why Pick MasterPapers?

MasterPapers is the best college admission essay writing service if you want to communicate with a writer directly. It provides a chat platform and allows you to monitor the progress of your college application essay writing project.

MasterPapers is appropriate if you wish to patronize an admission essay writing service with a strict selection process. The company requires writers to have a university degree, work experience, and company exam passing scores.

Who Shouldn’t Pick MasterPapers?

Find another admission essay writing service like 99Papers or PaperHelp if you have limited funds. The pricing of MasterPapers standard and rush orders might be costly for students on a budget.

MasterPapers Ranking: 4.2/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.5/5

You can look forward to decent writing quality with zero plagiarism and client confidentiality from MasterPapers. The company carefully selects each writer through a multi-step process.

Turnaround Time - 4.2/5

MasterPapers has a slow turnaround period of 30 days for standard orders. You can pay higher fees for rush orders that range from 20 days to 24 hours.

Cost - 4.2/5

The cost of MasterPapers’ 30-day orders for application essays starts at $23.97, while 24-hour orders begin at $48.28. The best admission essay writing service offers students and other clients a money-back guarantee and discounts.

User Feedback - 4.5/5

MasterPapers gained a creditable rating of 4.51 out of 5 stars from 274 customer reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

MasterPapers is the best college admission essay writing service that lets you chat with a writer personally.

8. Royal Essays - Best Admission Essay Writing Service in Client Confidentiality - Ranking: 4.1/5

Pros:

NDA writer agreements.

Limitless revisions for 30 days.

Accessible customer service.

Encrypted live chat.

ESL and ENL writers.

Cons:

Lengthy wait for submissions.

Costly rates.

Why Pick Royal Essays?

Royal Essays is the best college admission essay writing service that safeguards your privacy. While it’s not the only company to offer client confidentiality, it has an edge because it requires writers to sign NDA agreements and communicate via encrypted live chat.

Royal Essay is suitable if you need dependable customer support. The support team is available 24/7. The company also offers unlimited revisions for 30 days.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Royal Essays?

Consider another admission essay writing service like 99Papers or PaperHelp if you need swift submissions. You must wait for two months for Royal Essay’s standard orders.

Royal Essays Ranking: 4.1/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4/5

You can expect adequate writing quality from Royal Essays. This best admission essay writing service hires ENL and ESL writers to create application papers for students.

Turnaround Time - 4/5

Royal Essays has a slow turnaround time as an admission essay writing service. The writing team completes standard orders in two months and rush orders in 48 hours.

Cost - 4/5

Royal Essays’ pricing for two-month orders begins at £26.60 or $29.84, and 48-hour orders at £42.34 or $47.49. Despite high rates, it offers a money-back guarantee and discount coupons.

User Feedback - 4.6/5

Royal Essays got an acceptable rating of 4.62 out of 5 stars from 53 customer reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

Royal Essays is the best college admission essay writing service that promotes client confidentiality via NDA writer contracts.

9. Dissertation Guru - Best Admission Essay Writing Service With New User Discounts - Ranking: 4/5

Pros:

Big discount for first-time customers.

Money-back surety.

Round-the-clock customer service.

Subject experts.

Zero plagiarism.

Cons:

No pricing or turnaround estimates.

Doesn’t specialize in application essays.

Why Pick Dissertation Guru?

Dissertation Guru is among the best dissertation writing services if you want significant discounts as a first-time user. The company offers 70% off on your initial order. It also provides a money-back surety and 24/7 customer service to all clients.

Who Shouldn’t Pick Dissertation Guru?

Select another admission essay writing service like PaperHelp or EssayPro to estimate your order's cost and submission time. Dissertation Guru doesn’t publicly list pricing and turnaround information, although you may contact the company to request details.

Dissertation Guru Ranking: 4/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.2/5

You can anticipate acceptable quality from Dissertation Guru, although it has general essay writing services not dedicated to admission essays. Subject specialists with ENL or ESL English skills write plagiarism-free content.

Turnaround Time - 4/5

Dissertation Guru doesn’t share turnaround time estimates for college essay orders on the official website.

Cost - 4.2/5

Dissertation Guru doesn’t disclose its application essay pricing transparently. Nevertheless, the company provides a 70% discount to welcome students and new customers.

User Feedback - 3.7/5

Dissertation Guru received an average rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars based on one customer review at Trustpilot.

Summary

Dissertation Guru is the best college admission essay writing service and PhD dissertation help that grants generous discounts to first-time clients.

10. EssayEdge - Best Admission Essay Writing Service in Editing Assistance - Ranking: 4.6/5

Pros:

In-depth editorial services.

Brainstorming sessions.

Interesting packages for students.

24/7 customer service.

Experienced editors.

Cons:

Expensive pricing.

Why Pick EssayEdge?

EssayEdge is the best college admission essay writing service if you prefer to write your statement and need editors to fine-tune the content. Seasoned editors offer brainstorming sessions, proofreading, critiques, revisions, and phone conversations.

EssayEdge is also suitable if you’re interested in preset packages for students, inclusive of customer support. It showcases four plans: All In One, Proofreading, Standard, and Premier.

Who Shouldn’t Pick EssayEdge?

Check out cheap essay writing services like EssayPro or 99Papers if you have a limited budget. Most EssayEdge plans are expensive because they include multiple editing services.

EssayEdge Ranking: 4.6/5

Overall Quality in Writing - 4.6/5

You can expect EssayEdge editors to improve the quality of your application essay writing. The editing team has an average experience of 12 years and expertise in over 40 academic disciplines.

Turnaround Time - 4.7/5

EssayEdge is the best admission essay writing service with a swift turnaround time. Expect editing results ranging from 14 days to 48 hours.

Cost - 4.2/5

EssayEdge’s Proofreading plan starts at $69, the Standard package at $149, the All In One plan at $229, and the Premier package at $379.

User Feedback - 4.9/5

EssayEdge has an admirable rating of 4.95 out of 5 stars from 73 customer reviews at Sitejabber.

Summary

EssayEdge is the best college admission essay writing service if you require editorial assistance as a writer directly composing your college essay.

>>Get started with EssayEdge

Methodology for Admission Essay Writing Service Ranking

We evaluated five factors while ranking the top college application essay writing services:

Standout Features: We emphasized the defining features of every admission essay writing service. Overall Quality in Writing: We assessed the writing quality according to the skills and qualifications of the writers. Turnaround Time: We estimated the turnaround time for regular and rush orders of university application papers. Cost: We examined the current pricing of standard and rush orders for college admission essays. User Feedback: We researched the average ratings of each company according to third-party customer reviews.

Admission Essay Writing Service FAQs

Here are the answers to frequently asked questions about admission essay writing services:

What Is an Admission Essay?

An admission essay is a personal statement submitted by students to colleges as part of the application process. This short essay allows admission officers to learn about the applicants’ personal stories and basic knowledge integration [4] [5].

What Are the Admission Essay Writing Steps?

Follow these five steps to write a college application essay:

Read the application instructions. Create an introduction. Write your ideas and thoughts. Proofread and format the content. Submit your essay.

Some students even use simple project management software to organize their thoughts when writing a college admission essay.

Is It Safe and Legal to Use an Admission Essay Writing Service?

Yes, it’s safe and legal to use a college application writing service if the company offers legitimate services and plagiarism-free content by expert writers.

You can read more about resume writing services, “pay someone to write my paper” services, and research paper writing service here.

Final Thoughts: Best Admission Essay Writing Services

An admission essay writing service can increase students’ chances of getting accepted into their dream universities. We recommend all the best college application writing services in our roundup. Our first choice is PaperHelp since it combines first-rate writing quality, budget-friendly prices, and fast results.

We hope our review has guided you to pick the perfect admission essay writing service.

Related Articles:

References: