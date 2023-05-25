ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews 2023: Pros, Cons, Insurance Plans, and Alternatives

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Paradise Media.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) is a non-profit organization devoted to stopping animal mistreatment in the US. The organization focuses on providing quality care for domestic animals such as dogs, ferrets, and other furry companions.

The ASPCA also offers an excellent pet insurance program, which can give you peace of mind knowing that your furry friend will get excellent healthcare in times of an emergency, despite how much the treatment might cost.

Keep reading to learn more about the ASPCA pet health insurance background, insurance plans, fees, and alternatives.

Pros

For any ailment, including damaged ligaments, there are no prerequisite waiting periods.

Gives 24-hour access to a telemedicine service for animals.

Includes a 10% discount if you microchip several animals.

Covers the expense of veterinary emergency appointments.

One alternative is health insurance.

Cons

Just a few different deductible amounts are available for selection.

While the industry norm is usually 2 or 3 days, the accident coverage waiting time is 14 days.

Our Verdict

An ASPCA pet health insurance review will show that the organization has collaborated with Crum & Forster to provide pet owners with the best pet insurance policy. Their mission is to put a stop to animal cruelty.

Prices for the same plan can vary, depending on the annual deductible amount.

About ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

ASPCA pet insurance policies are made possible with the support of Crum & Forster, one of the best life insurance companies and the oldest pet insurance businesses in the country.

The latter is responsible for managing claims, collecting payments, and providing a smooth insurance brokerage experience, while the ASPCA focuses on rescuing, raising awareness, and similar activities.

Despite the common misconception, ASPCA pet health insurance is not owned by the American Society for Preventing Cruelty to Animals. Its primary source of revenue comes from trademark fees.

When reviewing ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, we found that people can select from various coverage plans, including accident-only policies. The company's pet insurance policies also include horses.

Unfortunately, the ASPCA Animal Health Policy does not extend to any "exotic pets." If you are considering pet insurance for your animal companion, you should look at what ASPCA Pet Insurance Coverage offers to determine if it is the right choice.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance’s Plans & Coverage

The following are the most recent ASPCA pet insurance options:

Accident-Only Coverage Plan

Our ASPCA Pet Insurance review notes that ASPCA offers thebest cheap pet insurance i n the event of an unexpected injury, such as damaged ligaments, bites, fractures, lacerations, toxic substance ingestion, and more.

The ASPCA pet insurance review plan offers full reimbursement for applicable veterinary expenses, including but not limited to treatments, exams, diagnostics, and procedures.

Complete Coverage Plan

An ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Review of the Platinum Plan reveals that this is the most comprehensive coverage available.

In addition to covering incidents listed in the Accident-Only policy, this plan also covers any medical services required to treat ailments such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), rheumatism, cancer, hip dysplasia, gastrointestinal issues, etc. cardiovascular conditions, behavioral disorders, and numerous other health issues.

Preventative Basic Add-On

According to the ASPCA pet insurance review, you may get $250 in annual coverage on routine exams for a monthly payment of $9.95.

What Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover?

Our ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review of the comapny’s "Full Coverage" plan reveals that it is tailored to meet your furry companion's medical requirements in case of an injury or sickness.

This plan covers outlay such as:

Gonorrhea (UTI).

Illnesses such as hypothyroidism.

Diseases in eyes, hearts, and hips that can be passed down from generation to generation or be present at birth.

Pharmaceuticals requiring a doctor's prescription.

Ruptured tendons.

Indigestion.

Poisonous ingestion.

Otitis media.

In the case of intervertebral disc disorder (IVDD), hip dysplasia, and other illnesses.

Non-medical remedies include chiropractic adjustments and physical therapy.

Cancer and diabetes are examples of chronic diseases.

Complications such as bone fractures.

Scans using magnetic resonance imaging.

Pacing, chewing, and tugging at their hair or skin are bad habits.

Bloodwork.

Implantation of a microchip.

Diagnostic procedures such as ultrasounds.

Diseases of the spine.

Our ASPCA pet health insurance review can help pet owners learn more about the plan offered and the additional wellness coverage option that can be extended.

ASPCA pet insurance reviews suggest that this option can help cover the cost of preventive treatments such as vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, and teeth cleaning.

What ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Doesn’t Cover

ASPCA pet insurance reviews show policies that do not cover some medical issues. The following matters are excluded from ASPCA pet health insurance policies:

Resources required for childbirth.

Circumstances that existed before the start of coverage.

Amputations like declawing, tail docking, and ear clipping are frequent eugenic practices.

ASPCA Pet Insurance reviews state that the ASPCA does not provide coverage for any pre-existing illness before a pet's enrollment for insurance.

The ASPCA pet insurance review states that if an animal has recovered from an injury or disease and does not exhibit any recurrences after 180 days, it may qualify for protection (except for knee or ligament problems).

ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews: Waiting Periods

When you look into an ASPCA pet insurance review, you may assume that your pet will be instantly covered once you purchase the policy, but that's not always the case.

The waiting period is when you purchase the insurance and when the coverage begins.

The ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review reveals that the insurer has a 14-day waiting time for accidents and illnesses, while Pets Best and Embrace have a two-day or three-day waiting period for accidents.

Other pet insurance companies have a 14-day waiting period for illness.

If your pet is of a breed that is more prone to conditions such as a cruciate ligament injury, it can be worrying that ASPCA Pet Health Insurance does not cover the waiting period for such an ailment. Therefore, it may be worth considering ASPCA pet insurance in this regard.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Routine Wellness Plan

How much does pet insurance cost? The cost of preventive pet care, such as vaccinations, annual examinations, and pest and tick treatments, can be expensive.

Several pet insurance providers offer wellness plans that can help to cover these expenses, and the ASPCA pet insurance review is a great resource for finding the best option for you.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) provides this protection as an add-on to their pet insurance coverage. To explain how it functions: You'll have to choose a bundle of preventative care coverage (rates begin at $9.95/month).

Every health plan has a different selection of covered health services and a yearly cap on the amount you can claim. For example, visits to the vet may only be repaid up to $50 annually, depending on the plan you choose.

Once you have paid out of pocket, you must submit a reimbursement application.

Depending on your chosen plan, you could be qualified for reimbursement for the following:

Regular cleanings are part of appropriate dental care.

vaccinations, spaying/neutering

Using a Fecal Screen to Diagnose Urinary Tract Infection.

monitoring the blood.

Heartworm and flea medication.

Inspections of the body.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Coverage Levels

ASPCA pet health insurance provides the following coverage plans

Maximum Annual Limit Options

The ASPCA pet insurance review sets an annual limit to the number of benefits disbursed by the company for each policy held within the policy year.

You are responsible for covering the remaining costs of your pet's medical bills once the annual maximum of your insurance has been reached.

The ASPCA provides the following choices for yearly limits:

$7,000

$4,000

$5,000

$3,000

$10,000

Deductible Options

In an ASPCA pet insurance review, your out-of-pocket cost for covered veterinarian care before your insurance provider steps in is referred to as a deductible.

$500

$100

$250

Reimbursement Options

The reimbursement percentage is the amount the ASPCA pet insurance plan agrees to repay for qualified expenses.

90%

70%

80%

How To Save Money on ASPCA Pet Health Insurance

To lower the cost of your ASPCA Animal Insurance insurance, choose one of two options:

Individuals who opt to protect multiple animals at once with one policy can benefit from discounts of up to 10 percent.

with one policy can benefit from discounts of up to 10 percent. Those employed by ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) can take advantage of a 10% discount on the organization's standard insurance plan.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Premiums

ASPCA Pet Medical Insurance, one of the best pet insurance providers in 2023, offers competitive rates, depending on criteria like your pet's species, age, and where you live. To find out the exact cost of your insurance, you can get a free quote from the company's website.

If you're a proud owner of multiple pets, you're lucky! You can get a 10% discount when you purchase ASPCA Pet Healthcare Coverage for them all at once.

Aa noted in our ASPCA pet insurance review, the approximate monthly payments for the Full Insurance Package with a $5,000 annual allowance, an 80% reimbursement rate, and a $250 deductible for pets in Columbia, South Carolina.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: Our Ranking Methodology

To develop our ranking of pet insurance providers, we consulted PetInsurer.com to assess them based on several factors, the most important of which being the cost, making up 40% of the overall calculation.

We computed the average prices of pet insurance plans, such as those with the most extensive benefits (unlimited cover, a $500 deductible, and a 90% repayment rate). Ten percent of the total is held back due to the extended waiting duration.

Conditions like hip dysplasia and cruciate ligament problems often have a longer waiting period with animal insurance. The plans that obtained the highest ratings had either no waiting period, fewer than six months, or enabled the waiting period to be bypassed.

A portion of the score, 10%, is allocated to those that pay veterinarians directly. Pet insurers who can manage such payments are given bonus points. Furthermore, the same amount is given to those that provide veterinary medical hotlines available 24/7.

Lastly, 10% is reserved for insurers that offer wellness programs as an extra fee.

In the ASPCA Pet Insurance review, ten percent of the total score was allocated to cover the costs of a vet exam, even if it was necessary due to an illness or injury. Companies that provided coverage were awarded additional points.

The ASPCA Pet Insurance review scored ending-of-life costs at five percent, with higher totals awarded to those that paid for euthanasia, cremation, or burial.

The ASPCA Pet Insurance review found that insurers got a five percent score deduction if they had multiple pets since they are often eligible for a discount when they insure multiple animals with the same company.

Nonetheless, all pets insured with the same company were provided bonus points.

How Do I File Claims With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance?

The ASPCA Pet Insurance review outlines several options for filing a claim through the website, mobile app, phone, email, and fax. You can track the claim's progress on the website or app and choose between direct deposit and a paper check for reimbursement.

Generally, resolutions are reached within 30 days, and customers will receive updates on their ASPCA pet health insurance review status via email. Customers can always contact ASPCA pet health insurance customer service.

Phone: 866-204-6764

Email: cservice@aspcapetinsurance.com

ASPCA Pet Insurance Reviews: Customer Experience

The Guides Home Team reviewed many ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance reviews and Trustpilot reviews to assess customer contentment.

The ASPCA pet insurance review had a mixed response from customers, with some praising its rapid claims processing, easy direct deposit options, straightforward billing, and helpful customer service.

In contrast, others commented about slow response times and reimbursements that were lower than expected.

Compare ASPCA Pet Health Insurance vs. Embrace

In an ASPCA pet insurance review, it is important to note that both ASPCA Pet Health Insurance and Embrace offer similar protection.

Our ASPCA Pet Insurance review states that companies' policies for congenital conditions, accidents, and illnesses will provide financial coverage for medical care, testing, and behavioral therapy.

ASPCA Pet Insurance does not limit alternative treatments such as medical supplementation and grubs.

Pets of any age can get accident-only coverage from ASPCA, while Embrace's accident coverage is only available to those aged 15 and above.

According to ourEmbrace Pet Insurance reviews, Embrace's 48-hour grace period for all diseases is notably shorter than the 14-day waiting period required by ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance.

However, Embrace's 6-month waiting period for orthopedic issues is much longer than ASPCA Pet Insurance's 14-day grace period.

According to our ASPCA Pet Insurance review, if a pet displays a common symptom for six months, it is typically classified as "treated" regarding pre-existing diseases.

With this, ongoing conditions could be managed in the same manner as incidents and diseases. Embrace has a one-year "healing" clause before a sickness is considered "recovered."

The ASPCA Pet Insurance website additionally specifies that it claims the authority to include pre-existing conditions in the future "at its discretion." Ultimately, it is up to you and your pet's needs to decide which provider you choose.

Compare ASPCA Pet Health Insurance vs. Lemonade

If you're seeking pet insurance, you may have seen ASPCA Pet Healthcare Insurance and Lemonade Animal Medical coverage as two of the most renowned companies. These companies offer similar policies that can be compared in ASPCA pet insurance reviews.

Both provide accident and illness arrangements and general health and preventative medicine, such as vaccinations, dental work, and free office visits.

As noted in our Lemonade pet insurance review, Lemonade only offers two coinsurance rates, 70% and 80%, while ASPCA Pet Health Insurance provides those percentages and an additional 90%.

Lemonade Insurance can offer up to $100,000 in annual coverage when considering ASPCA Pet Insurance review plans. However, cheaper policies only pay a maximum of $5,000 annually.

This ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review shows that ASPCA Pet Insurance covers both accidents and illnesses and provides yearly limits from $5,000 to $20,000.

Furthermore, ASPCA Pet Medical Insurance reviews reveal that it is available in any state of the United States. In contrast, Lemonade is only available in 37 states and the District of Columbia.

While the ASPCA Pet Health Care plans to provide greater freedom, your pet may find saving money with Lemonade. Achieving the finest service for you and your pet requires balancing your needs and resources.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Reviews: FAQs

Here, we answer a few frequently answered questions about ASPCA pet health insurance.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Spaying and Neutering?

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance reviews may indicate that certain plans cover spaying and neutering.

Prime Preventive Care provides a full range of wellness preventatives for just $24.95 monthly, while Preventive Basic Add-On offers a more limited selection for $9.95 monthly.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Pre-existing Conditions?

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance reviews indicate that the policy doesn’t cover any pre-existing health issues your pet may have had when enrolled. However, their definition of preexisting conditions is distinct from most other pet insurance providers.

Provided that a particular disorder remains diagnosed for 180 days, aside from bones and joint difficulties, your pet could be eligible for future coverage.

How Long Is the Waiting Period for Coverage With ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Plans?

According to ASPCA pet health insurance reviews, there is a 14-day waiting period before the health insurance under the ASPCA Pet coverage kicks in for any covered diseases or accidents.

Do ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Premiums Help Shelter Pets?

According to its website, ASPCA pet insurance reviews state that the ASPCA receives royalties from insurance companies for using its brand. ASPCA does not provide insurance services itself.

These funds are not donations but rather intended to help animals the ASPCA works to protect, like those in shelters.

How Can I Reach ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Customer Service?

Reaching out to ASPCA Pet Health Insurance customer service is a straightforward process: they can be contacted by phone at 1-866-204-6764, or an email can be sent to cservice@aspcapetinsurance.com between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST on weekdays.

Does ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Cover Exotic Animals?

The standard pet insurance plan from the ASPCA only covers cats and dogs, not more unusual pets. If you're interested in horse coverage, you can look into the ASPCA's offerings in states like New York City, New Jersey, Virginia, California, and more.

You can also check out ASPCA pet insurance reviews for coverage options.

To find out how their horse insurance coverage differs from their packages for cats and dogs, you can check out ASPCA pet insurance reviews.

Does My Pet Need a Vet Exam Before I Sign Up for a Policy?

An ASPCA Pet Health Insurance review requires no extra medical documents or proof of a recent physical or veterinary checkup.

The Bottom Line: Is ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Best for You?

If you're looking for a reliable and respected insurance provider, ASPCA pet health insurance has got you covered. The company provides coverage for microchipping and veterinary examination fees, features that are not typically offered in most pet insurance plans.

Our ASPCA pet insurance review notes that the ASPCA provides several pet insurance coverage plans, providing veterinary services, emergency care, and other preventative medical treatments.

You can get an individualized estimate based on your pet type and location on the ASPCA website.

If you'd rather not wait 14 days for accident coverage or need yearly limits higher than $10,000, consider alternative pet insurance providers like Lemonade or Embrace.

