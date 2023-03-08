Is AskNow WORTH the Money? [Psychics, Readings, Prices & Deals - 2023 Review]

You’ve heard all the rage about the AskNow psychic website.

From providing affordable and insightful psychic readings to talented psychics helping you connect with the spirits of the departed, it seems like the perfect site for the psychic curious.

But although you want to dip your toes into the world of psychic readings, you’re not the type to make a decision blindly.

You want to know the ins and outs of any service you try and have an idea of what to expect.

We get it. We’re the same.

That’s why we decided to review AskNow.

In this AskNow review, we will investigate whether or not Asknow is a decent option for getting readings over the phone or by email.

To evaluate them, we dialed their phone number, 1-888-815-1999, and participated in their free trial, which lasted for 5 minutes at first and was then extended to 1 hour when we consulted a total of 6 psychics.

We also went through several online message boards and forums and reviewed and gathered the customer evaluations we found there.

So let’s find out if AskNow is worth its salt.

AskNow Overview - What To Expect from AskNow.com

What we like about AskNow:​

$1 per minute

17+ years of experience

Screened psychics

Budget-friendly prices

24/7 support

What we didn’t like about Asknow:

No satisfaction guarantee

Master psychics are expensive

Deals:

About AskNow - Website, Psychics, Prices & More

Finding solutions to life's questions with the assistance of gifted psychics may sometimes be a crucial stage in the decision-making process.

If you're having trouble deciding what to do with a particular relationship, whether or not to make a change in your work, or how your finances will pan out in the future, consulting a professional may assist.

It’s also the case when you are confronted with problems in your life that you are unsure how to fix.

A psychic reading done via a platform like AskNow may assist you in gaining a better understanding of the choices available to you.

After that, you'll be able to choose which option will serve your needs best.

Last but not least, if you have just experienced a loss, consulting with a psychic advisor may also be beneficial.

A medium may help you communicate with the departed and provide closure to the situation.

How Do I Use the AskNow Website?

If you want to utilize AskNow, you first need to determine whether you wish to have a psychic reading over the phone or online via chat.

The next step is to choose the initial plan that best suits your needs; packages are available at $1 per minute.

You will get 5 FREE minutes to utilize with an expert advisor or master psychic when you purchase. These minutes may be used whenever you choose.

After the introductory period ends, you may keep talking to a master psychic for $13 or more per minute, Elite advisors for $10 to $12.99 per minute, or a Top-rated advisor for $3.99 to $9.99 per minute.

The most well-regarded financial counselors often charge the most affordable rates.

Once you have located the psychic you wish to talk with, you may contact them by phone or chat if they are accessible, or if they are unavailable or busy, you can request a callback.

A scheduled appointment is another available choice, but you must register before scheduling a session.

The website directs you to this page when you first begin planning your appointment. You must provide a credit card to sign up for the free trial offer.

How to Find Psychic Advisors On AskNow

Select Psychics from the primary navigation bar of the site to communicate with a psychic via it.

On the Psychic page, you may see the profiles in their whole or filter them according to certain criteria.

There are two different filtering choices available.

You may choose whether you'd like a chat, a phone call, or a Spanish-speaking advisor to help you.

You also have the option to select the Filter by criterion by clicking on it.

This will give you access to other criteria, such as availability, price, experience, and kinds of readings and areas of expertise.

After narrowing down the list of psychics in some way, you may see their brief listings.

These indicate their degree of experience, their level of availability, the areas of knowledge they specialize in, the languages they speak, their basic qualifications, the methods they use (phone or chat), and their zodiac sign.

Click the Full Profile button next to each psychic's name to see further details.

On the entire profile page, you'll find customer ratings and reviews. A review may provide information about a psychic's abilities and approach and temperament.

How to Save $$$ on AskNow? Free Trials & Deals

AskNow, in contrast to some other platforms, provides new customers with discounted prices and free trial minutes.

Their deals include 30 minutes for $30, 20 minutes for $20, and the opportunity to speak with a master psychic or top ranked elite psychics for five minutes free of charge.

After the time limit on your free reading has passed, you will be given the option of continuing your session with the presently assigned reader at a higher price or selecting an adviser from the top-rated group who will charge a lower fee.

However, expertise is still necessary for a top-rated psychic.

You will need to sign up for a new account with AskNow, complete with a username and a password, to take advantage of the deal they are now offering.

To buy the introductory package, you will also be required to submit the details for your credit card.

You have the option of doing this by calling the number +1-800-227-5669 or by utilizing their web form.

What Payment Methods Does AskNow Accept?

AskNow is able to process payments made using major credit and debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

Can I Request a Refund from AskNow?

You may request a refund even if you haven't finished your first reading by simply hanging up the phone and calling customer support.

They will reimburse you for up to 5 minutes of reading time. Talk to support if you're a returning client.

>> Related Articles <<

AskNow.com Reviews from Real Customers

We have combed the whole of the internet in search of genuine user testimonials to compile the most informative AskNow review possible.

We believe these evaluations will be helpful to you in making a decision regarding the site and obtaining the most accurate psychic reading possible.

No Longer A Skeptic - One Of The Most Impressive AskNow Advisors

AskNow has a rigorous screening process that guarantees that only those who possess real psychic abilities are accepted.

For this reason, AskNow readers always end up being the best of the best compared to other psychic networks.

We read many reviews, and numerous AskNow clients had incredible things to say about Devin Starlight.

You are aware that if some names show up more often than others, it is a good indication that you should give them more of your attention and time.

Go-To Site For Weekly Online Psychic Reading Services

Most people want to get onto a psychic website, find a psychic reader they connect with, and consistently get accurate readings.

This reviewer got precisely that on AskNow and has since made the site her go-to for weekly readings.

AskNow Com Impressed On The First Try

When getting a psychic reading service, patience is a virtue. As Kelsie says, you may have to “kiss a few frogs” before finding a psychic you gel well with.

She was patient in her search and finally landed on a psychic who seemed to be providing accurate insights.

So, we advise you to take advantage of the free psychic reading minutes provided on the site to get a feel of various psychic advisors before committing to a paid session.

This way, you have a better chance of getting accurate psychic readings.

Good Customer Service Representative

Despite Jennifer's low rating (3 stars), she mentioned how nice it was to interact with the staff. She contacted customer service explaining her issues and noticed how friendly they are.

This is amazing in our books since a friendly customer service agent is often the obstacle that must be overcome before one may speak with the most talented phone psychics that their money can buy.

Jennifer's helpful guidance in her initial reading is mainly responsible for her rating of three stars.

Now, we will freely acknowledge that the advice from the AskNow advisors look pretty odd. However, Jennifer "gave up," and as a result, there is no way that we can ever know whether or not Mystic Melissa's counsel was accurate.

>> Related Articles <<

Best Psychics Available - AskNow Psychic Reviews

We've narrowed down the finest AskNow psychics by reading AskNow psychic reviews and feedback from the service's own customers.

Devin Starlight - Best Past Life Psychic According to Reviews

Devin Starlight has been doing readings for approximately 2,000 people on AskNow alone, and she has a five-star rating on average for each one.

She has 21 years of expertise.

In addition to other subjects, she delves into issues such as former lives and manifestation.

Devin is a skilled psychic who costs $13 per minute after an introductory offer of five free minutes and then $13 per minute afterward.

Psychic Clarissa - Best Love Psychic Reader According to Reviews

Clarissa has more than 15,000 successful readings on AskNow to her name.

Her clients consistently give her five stars for the insightful guidance she provides.

Questions on love and relationships and tarot readings are some of her areas of expertise.

Clarissa, a master adviser, charges a fee of $13 per minute after the introductory offer and the first five free minutes of consultation.

Medium Jozette - Best Psychic Medium According to Reviews

Jozette, as her name implies, is a medium that receives communications from the other side.

She has completed around 40,000 readings, all of which received a rating of five stars on average.

After the introductory offer has been used up, the standard rate for Jozette is $13 per minute.

Psychic Readings Available on AskNow

AskNow's talented psychic advisors provide readings in each of these nine primary areas.

You are not required to choose a specialty, but doing so might increase the likelihood that you will be connected with a psychic who specializes in your region.

Dream Analysis

Dream analysts interpret the meanings of the symbols that appear in your dreams to provide insight into your own subconscious.

They come in especially handy when you are confronted with a challenge or a challenging decision.

Money & Finance

If you are concerned about your financial situation, consulting with master advisors specializing in this area may help you get clarity on the relevant problems and point you in the direction of the most effective following measures.

Professional concerns, such as obtaining a job that pays more, may be addressed in their financial guidance and the topic of money itself.

Numerology

For accurate numerological readings, numerologists need both your date of birth and your entire name.

These numbers then provide insight into your destiny, including your strengths and shortcomings, as well as your skills.

Careers & Goals

Professions and aspirations Psychics concentrate on the circumstances of your job. If you're stuck or hesitant about a career transition, they can assist.

Horoscope & Astrology Readings

Astrologers consider where the planets were located at the time of your birth, where they are located now, and where they will be found in the future to provide insight into both the overarching patterns of your life and individual occurrences that may have an impact on you

Love and Relationships

Professionals in the field of love and relationships provide advice on romantic and familial matters.

They are free to talk about past relationships, such as breakups, soulmate connections, and exes, as well as any other relationship-related questions.

Tarot Card Readers

Tarot card readers consult standard decks of 78 cards to provide answers to your concerns and get insight into your life in general.

You may better understand the energies influencing various aspects of your life by looking at the meanings and symbols of each of these cards, which each have their unique significance.

Spiritual Guides

When responding to your inquiries, these AskNow psychics consult spirit guides for assistance.

They can help you with a specific problem in your life by tapping into your energy and consulting their guides.

Past Lives

Master advisors who have lived in previous lives check your energy to discover what former lives are impacting you now.

They are able to aid you in overcoming previous challenges while simultaneously maximizing your abilities.

AskNow Review: Does AskNow BEAT other Networks?

1. Kasamba vs. AskNow

When you first start working with a new advisor on Kasamba, you'll get 3 complimentary minutes of consultation time.

On Kasamba, in contrast to AskNow, where the introductory offer must be utilized on the same psychic, you are free to test several other psychics.

If you are seeking a distant reading, Kasamba is a wonderful option to AskNow since they give readings by email.

Additionally, if you are unsure which advisor to go with, they are a fantastic option to consider.

Winner? For Love, Choose Kasamba

2. Psychic Source vs. AskNow

Psychic Source provides LIVE psychic sessions through video chat and inexpensive phone readings and readings conducted over the internet.

Facebook psychic readings are also available at a minimal price.

Their offer for new customers includes 3 free minutes when purchasing a more extensive package at $1 a minute.

A psychic Source is an excellent option if you want to try getting a reading done via video call.

Winner? For face-to-face readings, choose Psychic Source

3. Keen vs. AskNow

In addition to offering readings through email, Keen transcribes conversations for online readings conducted via chat rooms.

You can test an advisor risk-free for three minutes before committing to a more significant financial commitment.

Keen is an excellent choice if you want to keep a record of the chats you read.

Winner? For chat readings, choose Keen

AskNow Review - Your Questions About AskNow.com Answered

What Should I Expect From an Online Psychic Reading On AskNow?

When you have successfully connected with your psychic advisor, they will inquire as to whether there are any specific concerns that you would want to address during your session.

Tell the psychic you'd like to read regarding your current life. After that, the psychic will attune themselves to your energy.

They may accomplish this goal using clairvoyant abilities or instruments like angel cards.

Next, they will respond to your inquiry by answering it or describing the situation you are now experiencing in your life.

It is in your best interest to wait to get your reading until they have completed speaking since this will enable them to do so without interruption.

Make notes of your inquiries as you go along, and then bring them up after the meeting.

How Is AskNow Different From Other Psychic Websites?

AskNow is unlike other psychic websites because it facilitates simple interactions between its users and the psychics it features.

On the phone, it's one-click dialing; online, you may wait in line or request a callback.

Differentiating AskNow from similar sites is the prominence given to each psychic's astrological sign. This allows you to choose a reader best aligned with your beliefs and personality.

In addition, they are unique in that their new-customer offer enables you to test out their elite advisors or master psychics.

It's the same as having psychics close by, no matter where I am on the globe.

Is There Customer Support on AskNow Psychics?

Yes, you may contact customer service by sending an email to customerservice@asknow.com if you have any questions or concerns.

They may also be reached by phone at the toll-free number +1-800-227-5669.

Their network of customer support representatives is accessible around the clock, every day of the week.

Does AskNow Have an App?

Yes, the AskNow app is available in the Apple store.

In addition to seeing your daily horoscope and connecting with highly regarded psychic consultants, the app also serves as a customer support hub.

Because the AskNow app has been optimized for mobile devices, you may rapidly consult with psychics no matter where you are.

According to one user's feedback, "The App is extremely clean and simple to use." Additionally, it enables you to read articles.

AskNow allows you to access its resources whenever it is most convenient for you by linking you to all of the essential parts of the primary website.

Are AskNow Psychics Legit? AskNow Review Verdict

AskNow is a genuine psychic network connecting users with highly rated psychic consultants specializing in a wide range of topics.

Some asknow.com reviews include bad psychics and doubtful advice from AskNow.

Use the website's filtering tools to choose a psychic that meets your requirements for the best possible experience with AskNow's online psychic readings.

Spend time reading reviews or comments from previous customers to get further information.

Then, take advantage of the free trial offer to make sure that they are a suitable fit for one another.

Have you ever used AskNow before? How would you describe the psychic encounter you had?