Alternatives to AA: Alternative Programs to Alcoholics Anonymous

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) has become the pattern for most types of addiction recovery, with copycats like Narcotics Anonymous or even Al-Anon, for family members of addicts. Unfortunately, while they are successful for many people, they don’t work for everyone. That’s why alternatives to AA like Sobriety Success and Alcohol Free Forever are preferred.

Programs like AA aren’t based on a scientific understanding of addiction. Instead, they're primarily based on trial and error. While they can work, some steps may even be harmful if taken at the wrong time. However, new alternatives to AA methods based on solid scientific research are starting to become available. Some AA alternatives are more effective than AA.

Top Alternatives to AA

What Is the 12-Step Process, and How Did It Become Popular?

It's important to note that the AA 12-step approach is not a rehabilitation strategy. Instead, it's a kind of mutual aid where people may discover sobriety via the power of friendship, sponsorship, and expression. Although 12-step programs exist for those with drug addictions, they are not as well-known as those for alcoholism and other AA alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous.

In 1935, alcoholics gathered in Akron, Ohio, to form Alcoholics Anonymous to provide mutual assistance to those struggling with alcoholism.

By 1939, three iterations of the AA group had produced 100 sober members, and one of the founders released a pamphlet describing the organization's ideology and the entire 12-step method. Some of them are:

Recognizing that one's life has spiraled out of control due to alcoholism. The realization is that one must turn to a higher power to regain sanity and stability. Choosing to put one's faith in God and submit one's will to God's care. Taking a sobering and honest stock of one's morals. Revealing one's mistakes and failings to a higher authority, oneself, and another person. Getting one's soul in shape so that a higher power may purge them of their flaws. Seeking divine intervention. The process of compiling a list of victims and developing a desire to make amends. Making direct apologies to those affected when feasible; exceptions include when doing so will cause more harm. Conducting regular self-examinations and making swift amends where appropriate. Increasing one's spiritual connection via prayer and reflection. Having undergone a spiritual transformation due to these measures, one goes on to help people in need and live by these values.

There were over 100,000 people in recovery by 1950, and endorsements by public figures and the media helped spread the recovery program to the general public.

Its place in American culture is continually growing, with AA being the ​​most commonly sought source of help for alcoholism. Globally, there are around 120,000 groups and more than 2 million members [3].

Drawbacks of AA

While immensely popular, there are complaints many have with the 12-step structure. These generally fall into three camps:

Research that indicates questionable effectiveness.

The fundamental role of spirituality and faith.

The specter of coercion among people forced to attend.

Those objections led to the development of alternatives to AA.

Evidence of Effectiveness Is Mixed

AA generally touts a success rate of around 50 percent. Many studies examining its preferred 12-step approach have found it to be largely effective with those who stick with the program [2]. However, many don’t engage over the long term, so the positive impact is lessened [3].

It’s estimated that only 25% of AA members make it to long-term attendance, as most drop out in the early stages [4]. Such statistics gave rise to AA alternatives to alcoholics anonymous.

A separate review concluded the effectiveness of AA and 12-step approaches for reducing dependence on alcohol [5].

Spirituality Is a Barrier for Many

The approaches AA uses to alcoholism recovery are rooted in faith and spirituality, unlike AA alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous. This is a huge obstacle for people wanting to get sober but are uninterested in spirituality or religion.

Another disadvantage is that the context for many of the 12 steps is Christianity. People outside of this faith may be hesitant to join a program with different beliefs and instead search for more open alternatives to AA.

Perception of 12-Steps Attendance through Coercion

As the dominant recovery program, unlike alternatives to AA, Alcoholics Anonymous has become a fixture in American treatment centers and other settings where the facility may require patients to engage with the program. Other mandates to attend result from legal judgments.

In any case, forced participation can be a significant turn-off for those in the program and can lead to other adverse side effects, such as guilt or other addictive behaviors. This situation has seen many consider AA alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Does AA Work for Everyone?

AA has been studied and proven effective and successful, but it’s clear that it doesn’t work for everyone.

A study compared AA and similar 12-step programs with other forms of treatment and alternatives to AA. Researchers found that 24% of participants remained fully abstinent from alcohol after 12 months [6].

These numbers are impressive and show the benefit AA has for many people, especially when combined with the fact that there are around 2 million members of AA, unlike alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous [7].

However, if this study is typical, AA doesn’t help more than 75% of people who try it, which is thousands of people—and might very well include you. If this is the case, there are several AA alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous you can try.

Why We Need Alternatives to AA

AA and the 12 steps programs often prompt mixed reactions, as some people swear by them and others disagree, unlike some alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous.

There’s a good explanation for that: While the research shows that 12-step treatment can be as effective as professional treatment modalities like cognitive behavioral therapy, it also shows that the 12 steps don’t work for everyone.

As one example, a prominent complaint about 12-step programs is the spiritual aspect, which is a primary part of it. For those who aren’t spiritual or religious, this can be a big turn-off; that’s one reason Sobriety Success and Alchohol Free Forever exist, to begin with—they’re meant to be secular AA alternatives to the 12 steps.

For some members, the social support of AA meetings are most important, so some alternatives to AA with mutual help groups could work. If so, people go to AA meetings if they prefer the 12 steps, while others could find alternatives to AA like Sobriety Success, Alchohol Free Forever, and Self Recovery. Basically, everyone could find workable programs for alcoholics solutions.

Providing these AA alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous would essentially move addiction treatment closer to other kinds of medical problems. As with any type of treatment, there isn’t one thing that works for everyone, so there need to be as many alternatives to AA as possible.

Most programs for alcoholics facilities in America are partly based on the 12 steps—making it the only option for many people. While alternatives to AA like Sobriety Success, Alchohol Free Forever, and Self Recovery do exist, they’re not nearly as available as AA—and they certainly aren’t built into professional programs for alcoholics in the same way as the 12 steps.

As more programs for alcoholics solutions are developed for alcohol addiction, alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous may help rehabilitate the larger alcoholic community.

Why Choose Alternatives to AA?

Some experts say that AA is the most effective way to get and stay sober, but remember that AA doesn't require exclusivity like other alternatives to AA. It can be a good method of support for your sobriety, but you can use your AA meetings in concert with medications, therapy, and other strategies.

Just because AA works for some doesn't mean it will work for you. Many people don’t like the idea of “finding a higher power” and prefer more secular organizations or alternatives to Alcoholics Anonymous.

Find programs for alcoholics that supports you, your recovery, and your specific needs—and don't be afraid to experiment. If it isn't working, change to something that resonates with you.

Summary of Alternatives to AA Treatment Programs

Over the decades, society has changed the way it treats AUD. Traditional treatments—such as AA or rehab—work for some but aren’t successful for everyone. New, alternative alcohol treatment programs incorporate counseling and anti-craving medication to maximize results.

Sobriety Success

Highlights:

Focus on your physical health as part of your recovery.

More than 25 self-paced courses provide a step-by-step guide.

Work with recovery specialists from home.

Ask questions and get help whenever you need it.

Work toward sobriety in the privacy of your home.

Treatment Focus:

The BIO Principle. Addiction is a biological effect, so it makes sense to address it on a biological level. AA and other 12-step programs focus on behavioral issues, essentially retraining habits. A perfect example is when you start to ask yourself significant questions like, does alcohol lower testosterone?

That’s an important part of any recovery program. However, Sobriety Success as one of the alternatives to AA addresses some physical aspects of addiction, making behavioral changes easier.

Drawbacks

It’s not clear if alternatives to AA like Sobriety Success offer a direct way to reach out for help in a tough moment. Ask Live Rehab allows you to contact an addiction professional, but it doesn't guarantee a response within a certain timeframe.

Summary

Sobriety Success is a part of Live Rehab, which can aid in recovery from several different types of addiction, making it one of the best alternatives to AA. Each program follows a similar path to recovery that you can follow from beginning to end without having to leave your home. It includes three aspects that work together to support you:

Recovery courses. The heart of the treatment is the courses. They are self-paced, so there is no pressure to advance before you’re ready.

The heart of the treatment is the courses. They are self-paced, so there is no pressure to advance before you’re ready. Monthly mastermind. The courses are self-paced, but you’re not left entirely on your own. A professional contacts you each month to talk through stuff and train issues you’re struggling with.

The courses are self-paced, but you’re not left entirely on your own. A professional contacts you each month to talk through stuff and train issues you’re struggling with. Ask Live Rehab. It’s important to be able to ask for help when you need it, especially in programs for alcoholics. With Ask Live Rehab, you can reach out to a professional at any time with questions. It’s a private space, so you’re always safe.

Sobriety Success, as one of the best alternatives to AA, also provides social support through a private social media group. There is also a library of additional resources, like e-books, checklists, and guided meditations. Other helpful resources may include Talkspace Review, the best online therapy providers, and the best online therapy that takes insurance.

Alcohol Free Forever

Highlights:

An email-a-day for 35 days to guide you through the first steps.

A simple 3-step program to quit drinking forever.

Books, audio CDs, handbooks, checklists, and other materials keep you on the right path.

Support your sobriety with multiple strategies, like meditation, hypnosis, and behavioral guides.

Treatment Focus:

Control cravings. Addiction is a big problem that will affect every aspect of your life. However, it’s the cravings for your addiction that you have to control in the moment-to-moment fight to stay sober. Alcohol Free Forever, one of the best alternatives to AA, helps you fight off and reduce those cravings through a combination of supplements and psychological exercises.

Drawbacks

A strong community is often vital to recovery, as everyone needs help in their weak moments. However, with alternatives to alcoholics anonymous like Alcohol Free Forever, you’re largely on your own. If you do end up needing assistance, you’ll have to find other resources.

Summary

Like AA, Alcohol Free Forever was inspired by a single man’s fight to stay sober. Through personal experience and research, he put together the Alcohol Free Forever program to help others in the same situation. The program addresses addiction using multiple strategies, each of which can be successful on its own.

As a result, alternatives to AA like Alcohol Free Forever, can seem like a small addiction recovery library all on its own. The first part of the program is the daily emails you’ll get for a little over a month. These will get you started and detail steps to take along your road to recovery. In addition to the emails, you’ll receive the following:

Alcohol Free Forever program book. The ‘textbook’ for the course offers the basics. It describes how to spot common roadblocks, outlines steps for creating a plan, and provides the backbone of your recovery program.

The ‘textbook’ for the course offers the basics. It describes how to spot common roadblocks, outlines steps for creating a plan, and provides the backbone of your recovery program. “What Alcohol Really Does to You” workbook. Rather than focusing on the physical consequences of alcohol addiction, this workbook walks you through the consequences to your family, relationships, and professional life.

Rather than focusing on the physical consequences of alcohol addiction, this workbook walks you through the consequences to your family, relationships, and professional life. Quit It Today audio CD. When you’re struggling with your sobriety, you can listen to this CD to help reduce cravings and calm down.

When you’re struggling with your sobriety, you can listen to this CD to help reduce cravings and calm down. Meditation Mastery. A beginner’s guide for meditation, calming your mind, and thinking clearly.

A beginner’s guide for meditation, calming your mind, and thinking clearly. “How to Eliminate Stress and Anxiety in Your Life”. Why do people drink? This pamphlet delves into the stress and anxiety of everyday life and provides healthier coping strategies.

Self Recovery

Highlights:

At-home addiction recovery program.

Less expensive programs are available for those on a budget.

Find resources for loved ones and friends.

Optional group sessions every week.

Designed by a psychologist and based on research.

Treatment Focus:

Emotional wellbeing. Addiction is often associated with other psychological struggles like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more. Twelve-step programs may address the addiction directly, but Self Recovery looks to the underlying issue that is driving the addiction. As a result, it is one of the alternatives to AA that can be helpful even if you’re already sober.

Drawbacks

Alternatives to AA, like Self Recovery, may be an expensive option for some, as each month costs around $100. There are less expensive options available, though they are very limited in scope.

Summary

Self Recovery addresses many of the criticisms of 12-step addiction recovery programs. It was designed by a psychiatrist, Dr. Daniel Hochman, MD. As a result, rather than trial and error, its principles are built on solid psychological research. Additionally, it’s private, self-paced, and can be completed in the privacy of your own home.

The same could be said for the other alternatives to AA options on our list. However, Self Recovery offers some features that may make it the best option. As we’ve already mentioned, a strong community is important for staying strong in tough moments, especially when considering AA alternatives. Self Recovery includes weekly virtual group meetings as an option.

As one of the best alternatives to AA, Self Recovery also offers another option that may be vital for many people: guidance for friends and loved ones. The recovery process is usually focused on the person recovering, as it should. That approach can leave the people around us unsure of how to help and how to draw appropriate boundaries. Self Recovery offers a course just for them.

FAQ: Alternatives to AA and 12-Step Programs

We answer your questions about AA and the best alternatives to AA.

Is AA Good for Everyone?

While AA is beneficial for many people, like any treatment, it is not the right choice for everyone. Some will be uncomfortable with the spiritual side and prefer nonreligious AA alternatives.

For other people, full abstinence—a key tenet of AA—doesn’t include other appropriate goals relevant for each person, including moderating drinking, stopping episodes of binge drinking, or becoming “mostly sober” (which could mean the odd celebratory cocktail). This is a situation that has given alternatives to AA a massive surge in interest.

Is AA the Only Solution?

Though AA is the most well-known solution for alcoholism, it is far from the only choice. There are many alternatives to AA, including cognitive behavioral therapy, Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), and programs like Sobriety Success, Alchohol Free Forever, and Self Recovery.

What Is the Success Rate of AA and 12-Step Programs?

A 2002 study with 279 people compared AA and similar 12-step programs with other forms of psychosocial treatment. The review found almost 25% of AA participants remained abstinent from alcohol one year after [6].

These numbers speak to the tremendous good AA has done and continues to do for its estimated 2 million current members [7]. But, if this study is typical, AA doesn’t help more than 75% of people who try it, giving rise to AA alternatives.

What Is the Best Alternative to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA)?

There are many alternatives to AA programs for alcoholics to stop drinking. The best one is the one that works for you. There are many paths to changing your relationship with alcohol. It may take some experimentation to figure out what treatment—or combination of treatments—is most effective for your unique needs.

Can I Combine AA with Alternative Approaches?

Yes. You may find that you enjoy certain aspects of AA but also require additional recovery support from alternatives to AA treatments like Sobriety Success. There is no "one true path" to changing your relationship with drinking. Try a few different treatments and stick with what works for you.

Conclusion

While Alcoholics Anonymous has proven successful for people worldwide over many years, it doesn’t work for everyone. This is why other techniques and AA alternatives such as Sobriety Success, Alchohol Free Forever, and Self Recovery now exist, so everyone has a program that works for them.

