Adam Neumann Net Worth: Career, Income, and Legacy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Miles Bridges plays professional basketball for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA. Before graduating, he played college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans.

Long has the Charlotte Hornets sought and failed to achieve the status of an NBA contender. Miles Bridges, a small forward who developed into a consistent franchise player in his second season, has been a positive force as of late.

While it's not always possible, the Flint, Michigan native showed the maturity to embrace his evolution after a rough start in the NBA. The Charlotte Hornets have often referenced Miles Bridges' meteoric climb to fame.

In addition to his spectacular dunks, Bridges has helped propel the Hornets to the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference with his relentless play on the floor.

The Hornets will be counting on Bridges to keep up his strong performance, as his development has been crucial to Charlotte's overall success.

This article looks into Miles Bridges net worth of around $5 million, plus his career and investments.

High School Career

As a freshman, Bridges represented the school he grew up at, Flint Southwestern Academy, on the varsity basketball team.

He was 6 ft 4 ins (1.93 m) tall at 14 years old. Bridges averaged 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game while leading his club to a 17-6 record to the regional playoffs.

A scholarship to play sports at Oakland University was promptly granted to him. In July of 2013, Bridges relocated to Huntington in West Virginia and attended Huntington Prep School.

In junior year, he and his team went to Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, Queens, New York to play in the 2015 Dick's Sporting Goods High School Nationals Tournament.

At the John Paul Jones Arena in Virginia, Bridges participated in the 2015 NBPA Top 100 Camp. As a senior, he led Huntington Prep to a 25-11 record while averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 2.0 steals a game.

College Career

Although ESPN rated Bridges as the eighth-best overall prospect in the 2016 high school class, Rivals.com ranked him as the tenth-best player in his class.

He was offered positions in Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon, but he declined each one. This commitment to Michigan State was revealed on October 3, 2015. Head coach Tom Izzo called him a "blue-collar superstar," and he was expected to contribute right away.

He was selected as the conference's Outstanding Freshman and to the league's All-Conference Team. Both the USBWA and the Sporting News Freshman All-American Teams included him.

He was also chosen to the AP All-Big Ten Second Team and the AP Big Ten Newcomer of the Year teams.

Shortly after Michigan State's elimination from the NCAA Basketball Tournament in 2018, Bridges made public his decision to skip his remaining years of college and enter the 2018 NBA draft.

Miles Bridges Age, Height, and Weight

This talented basketball player was born on March 21, 1998, in Michigan. For a professional athlete, Miles has a great frame of 6 feet and 7 inches. He weighs about 102 kg.

Professional Career

On June 21, 2018, Bridges was chosen by the Los Angeles Clippers with the twelfth overall choice in the 2018 NBA draft.

Miles Bridges net worth began to rise when he signed a four-year, $16.3 million deal on July 2, 2018 to join the Hornets. He was a 2019 Slam Dunk Contest competitor.

On February 14, 2020 in Chicago, during the Rising Stars Challenge, Team USA beat Team World by a score of 151-131, with Bridges being voted the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

Underrated Player of NBA?

In the 2020–21 season, Miles Bridges entered the spotlight. He finally broke out of his shell while playing for the Charlotte Hornets, proving that he has an NBA career ahead of him.

Bridges has had a phenomenal season consisting of highlight reel dunks and nasty smashes, but many basketball fans still don't understand how talented he really is.

Throughout his basketball career, Bridges has been an unstoppable force. The Michigan State basketball standout had an impressive highlight reel while wearing the Spartans jersey, and he was voted to the All-Big Ten First Team in the year he entered the draft.

Fans of the Hornets team are interested in Bridges' performance, and there is a good argument to be made for him to win the NBA's Most Improved Player title.

Progression

Bridges's conventional metrics have improved, with new career highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game. The athlete's aggressive style has led to him attempting the most free throws per game for his squad. The team as a whole, as well as the individual players, have benefited greatly from Bridges' output.

With Miles at the helm, the Hornets have improved, and he leads the team in win shares and plus-minus.

Are Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges Related?

They're not related. Both Mikal and Miles Bridges were born in the United States; Mikal in 1996 in Philadelphia and Miles in 1998 in Flint. However, they were both selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Family

Raymond Miles and Cynthia Bridges are the parents of Bridges. His parents had a huge role in shaping him into a basketball fanatic.

As a center and power forward at Flint Northern, Raymond Bridges won two consecutive Class A state titles in 1971 and 1972 under head coach Bill Frieder.

Miles's father introduced him to the game of basketball when he was only two years old, and the legacy he left behind is a source of inspiration for him.

His mother, Cynthia, told the school newspaper at Michigan State that her son has ADHD and that she would want to see him play more basketball to help him get rid of the extra energy.

The Detroit Free Press referred to Miles as a "mama's boy" in a piece from November of 2017.

According to the report, Cynthia wanted her son to be a "one and done" player so that she could retire after working as a hospital receptionist for 42 years.

Miles Bridges Sister

Tara Rushing is the older sister of NBA star Miles Bridges. According to Miles, his older sister Tara had a pivotal role in his formative years.

Both Tara and Miles spent their formative years in Flint, Michigan. With her family and friends, she often attends Miles's sporting events.

Miles Bridges Wife

Milles' longtime girlfriend and fellow basketball lover, Michelle Johnson is now his wife. The two started dating sometime in the latter half of 2015 or the first half of 2016.

Bridges' wife, Michelle, played basketball at St. Joseph Catholic High School and was bornSeptember 3, 1997, in Huntington, West Virginia. Her dad is Scott Johnson, the AAU team's head coach for the West Virginia Thunder.

Johnson attended Middle Tennessee State University, where she participated in a variety of sports, including basketball. After spending a year at Middle Tennessee State University, Michelle decided to make the switch to Marshall.

Miles and Michelle have two children: Ace Miles Bridges, born in 2018, and Ayla Marie Bridges, born in 2020.

Controversy

According to a press release from Michigan State University in 2018, the school's best scorer, Miles Bridges, had donated $40 to a charity of his choosing to satisfy an NCAA violation uncovered through a university-conducted assessment of claims made in papers disclosed by Yahoo! Sports.

The files were associated with an FBI investigation into bribery in collegiate basketball.

Christian Dawkins, a former worker of NBA agency Andy Miller, said in financial papers that he gave Bridges' mother $400 in cash and $70 for dinner.

After conducting their own investigation, Michigan State eventually declared that they found the charges to be inaccurate with regards to the loan.

It was uncovered during the school's investigation into those allegations that Bridges' members of the family had supper with an agent outside his knowledge. This is in violation of NCAA regulations.

Bridges were reintroduced by the NCAA, which MSU discovered after the fact. As part of the requirements for reinstatement, Bridges had to donate $40 to a charity of his choosing, the value of the supper.

Miles Bridges Net Worth

Miles Bridges net worth is believed to be $5 million.

The four-year, $16,000,000 deal that boosted Miles Bridges net worth, has a guarantee. It also pays an average of $4 million each year for the Michigan native to play for the Charlotte Hornets. In 2021–22, Bridges made $5.4 million in basic pay.

He claimed to be in the second group while talking to GQ Sports. His "one rule" for handling money is to put away no more than 20% of his earnings and put the other 80% into investments or savings. The end of his career will provide him the opportunity to sort things out.

Endorsements

In 2018, Nike signed Miles Bridges, the No. 12 selection in the NBA draft, to a four-year endorsement contract.

He spent $30,000 on a Rolex and $60,000 on chains. After then, the bulk of the remaining money went into matters of more immediate importance.

Sportscasting reports that he bought his mom a house 20–30 minutes away from his home for $200,000. After that, he bought his lover an Audi, and himself a $100,000 Range Rover so that his youngster could go in the backseat safely.

Last but not least, he spent $600,000 on a house for himself in Charlotte, making it his single costliest buy.

Social Media Presence

When it comes to social media, Miles Bridges is all over the place. The basketball star keeps in touch with his legion of admirers through their preferred medium of communication: the Internet.

Even more, he often gives his fans a peep into his private life. If you want to keep up with what he's doing on a daily basis, you may follow him on social media.

Miles Bridges Net Worth FAQs

Want to know more about Miles Bridges net worth? We answer popular questions people who are curious about Miles Bridges net worth ask.

Is Miles Bridges All-Stars?

For whatever reason, the NBA did not choose Miles Bridges as a starter. He will try again for another crack at earning his first All-Star bid.

Will Miles Bridges Get a Max Contract?

Miles Bridges net worth could’ve increased when the Hornets extended his deal, allegedly for $60 million over four years, but he rejected the offer.

Because of his improved performance, he will be eligible for a significant raise in salary come summer's restricted free agency. Over a four-year period, his best offer sheet could be worth up to $130 million. This could result in a significant boost in Miles Bridges net worth.

Who Was Miles Bridges Traded For?

The Charlotte Hornets acquired Miles Bridges from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had been selected before him.

Miles Bridges Net Worth: Final Words

Miles Bridges net worth is estimated to be $5 million. He is a top player in the NBA Playoffs. Contract arrangements and endorsement deals account for the bulk of Miles Bridges net worth.