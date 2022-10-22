8 Best Pre-Workout Supplements Reviewed: What Are Pre-Workouts & Do You Need It?

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

No matter your discipline or sport, there will always be a point in training when you hit the wall. You may be stuck trying to level up or lack the motivation to push harder. Either way, that wall is keeping you from being your best.

Products like Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train boost the energy, focus, and performance you need to take your workout to the next level.

Best Pre-Workout

Not all pre-workout powders are the same. We’ve done all the research into ingredients, reliability, and effectiveness, so you can see at a glance which is the best fit for your needs.

1. Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train - Best Pre-Workout Overall

Paid Content

Pros

Less expensive than some options.

60-day guarantee.

Beta-alanine and taurine may improve athletic performance [1][2].

Cons

Limited to US and UK

Who Is Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train Best For?

The Crazy Nutrition pre-workout combines 19 powerful ingredients including beta-alanine, niacin, caffeine and taurine. It gives a much-needed energy boost to help you through intense workouts while helping you stay focused and determined.

This pre-workout is our top pick because it suits every athlete, whether you’re an avid gym rat or beating everyone around the track. Mix one scoop of pre-workout with 16oz of water; consume 30 minutes before a workout.

Choose from several artificial flavors, including blue raspberry, fruit punch, and caffeine-free green apple.

Who Should Avoid Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train?

Crazy Nutrition’s Pre Train contains high doses of potent ingredients, like betaine anhydrous and citrulline to achieve its effects. It can be helpful but may not be the best option for individuals with health issues.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Prickling, burning, or itching sensation

Weight gain

Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train Ranking: 4.9/5

Quality of Ingredients - 5/5

Crazy Nutrition’s pre-workout provides several effective ingredients without fillers, including taurine and tyrosine.

Flavor - 4.5/5

The blue raspberry flavor isn’t everyone’s favorite. However, Crazy Nutrition now offers two additional flavor options.

Texture - 5/5

Mixes easily with water without a chalky consistency.

Customer Ratings - 5/5

Customers say it provides them with the energy boost they need for serious workouts.

Summary

Crazy Nutrition Intense Pre Train offers an energy boost and increases performance, among several other benefits. Choose from several flavor options, including caffeine-free green apple.

2. Blackwolf - Best Tasting Pre-Workout

Paid Content

Pros

Free shipping in the US.

Creatine increases performance and gains.

Not as expensive as some options.

Cons

No guarantee.

Ingredients include fillers like silica.



Who Is Blackwolf Best For?

Blackwolf pre-workout supplements come in two highly rated flavors; green apple and blue raspberry. The supplement is packed with energy-boosting ingredients like caffeine and methylliberine.

Who Should Avoid Blackwolf?

Caffeine and methylliberine together mean a lot of stimulants. Anyone taking certain medications, including some depression medications, may want to try another product. Tyrosine can interact with those medications.

Potential Side Effects

Pre-workout itching from beta-alanine.

Upset stomach.

Blackwolf Ranking: 4.25/5

Quality of Ingredients - 4.8/5

The supplement is made in the USA in a certified facility with high-quality ingredients.

Flavor - 5/5

There are three flavor options: fruit punch, green apple, and blue raspberry. It’s our tastiest pre-workout pick.

Texture - 5/5

The powder mixes easily, without any clumps.

Customer Ratings - 3/5

Users had a few negative things to say about customer service. However, there were no complaints about the product.

Summary

Blackwolf has the highest score for flavor on our list, with three options to choose from. Paired with the appealing taste are effective ingredients like creatine and caffeine. It’s also an affordable option, with a reasonable price and free shipping.

3. Pre Lab Pro - Best for Muscle Gain

Paid Content

Pros

30-day money-back guarantee.

Caffeine can improve performance.

Beetroot powder may increase blood flow.

Cons

More expensive than some options.



Who Is Pre Lab Pro Best For?

Pre Lab’s pre-workout supplement provides a range of ingredients that can boost muscle gains. Beetroot powder can improve nitric oxide (NO) supplies and boost antioxidant levels. Essential nutrients like vitamin D can help muscles recover from workouts and support muscle growth.

Who Should Avoid Pre Lab Pro?

Tyrosine may not interact well with certain antidepressants, specifically MAOI-inhibitors.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach

Nausea

Pre Lab Pro Ranking: 4.75/5

Quality of Ingredients - 5/5

This supplement offers several ingredients common to pre-workouts, like caffeine and tyrosine. Most of the benefits claimed are backed by science.

Flavor - 4.5/5

A somewhat synthetic aftertaste is hard to avoid with supplements. Overall, its berry flavor is tasty.

Texture - 5/5

There are no reported problems with the texture; it mixes well in a standard shaker.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

This supplement boosts energy for workouts, though sometimes it might be too much and can cause difficulty sleeping and jitteriness.

Summary

While this supplement is one of the more expensive options, it provides a solid list of ingredients with effects backed by science. With its nitric oxide stacks, Pre Lab Pro boosts blood flow to the muscles, improving strength and stamina.

4. Powher - Best Pre Workout for Women

Paid Content

Pros

Beta-alanine may improve exercise performance

Caffeine boosts energy and may assist in weight loss.

Essential vitamins like folic acid and vitamin B12 are supplemented.

Cons

Free shipping only for larger orders.

Who Is Powher Best For?

Powher is a pre-workout supplement for women looking to increase energy and focus when working out. Ingredients are similar to other pre-workouts, including caffeine for energy and tyrosine for focus [3]. EnXtra, derived from Alpinia galanga, may help prevent a post-caffeine crash [4].

Who Should Avoid Powher?

Tyrosine can interact negatively with some interactions, including some antidepressants.

Potential Side Effects

Prickling or itching sensation.

Upset stomach

Powher Ranking: 4.75/5

Quality of Ingredients - 4/5

Science solidly supports the effects of many ingredients, like caffeine and beta-alanine. Others, such as beetroot powder and leucine, may not have as much evidence—but anecdotal reports are promising.

Flavor - 5/5

A single tasty flavor, pink lemonade, is available at the moment.

Texture - 4.25/5

Slightly gritty.

Customer Ratings - 5/5

Customers say it provides energy and tastes good.

Summary

Powher provides a boost of power with caffeine while helping to cushion the caffeine crash that follows. Vitamins and minerals help provide the building blocks for new muscle. More practically, it’s tasty and easy to drink, even if it does lack a money-back guarantee.

5. Xwerks Ignite - Best for Beginners

Paid Content

Pros

Free shipping.

Beta-alanine may boost exercise performance.

Tyrosine and DMAE improve focus and mood.

Cons

More expensive than some options.

Who Is Xwerks Ignite Best For?

Ignite might be the perfect choice for those trying out pre-workouts for the first time. It contains many common ingredients, like caffeine, beta-alanine, and tyrosine. However, the ingredients are in lower doses than many other pre-workout supplements. As a result, its effects might be gentler and more manageable for newcomers to fitness supplements.

Who Should Avoid Xwerks Ignite?

Specific ingredients may not mix well with some medications. In particular, tyrosine may interact with some antidepressants.

Potential Side Effects

Itching or tingling skin.

Upset stomach.

Nausea

Xwerks Ignite Ranking: 4.25/5

Quality of Ingredients - 4/5

Some ingredients are undoubtedly effective, such as caffeine and beta-alanine. Others, like citrulline and Rhodiola Rosea, have less scientific backing.

Flavor - 4/5

There are several flavor options, though some customers have described them as having a synthetic taste.

Texture - 5/5

The supplement mixes well with water.

Customer Ratings - 4/5

Many people have found it helpful, providing a genuine energy boost. However, there are complaints about the powder arriving clumped up in the tub.

Summary

Xwerks Ignite provides lower doses of several common ingredients, boosting energy and improving mood. It’s a gentler entrance to pre-workouts than some of the other options on our list.

Paid Content

Pros

No caffeine or potent stimulants.

Beta-alanine can magnify exercise performance.

Tyrosine can increase focus and motivation.

Cons

Restrictive refund and return policy.

Who Is Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre Workout Best For?

Many people prefer to avoid the jittery energy that comes with caffeine, and Transparent Labs has the answer. It provides ingredients like beta-alanine, which can improve your exercise performance. Even better, it lacks the stimulants that can lead to anxious tension.

Who Should Avoid Transparent Labs Stim-Free Pre-Workout?

If you use pre-workouts for the energy boost, Transparent Labs may not be the best option. You may want to opt for a more energizing choice, like Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train, if you’re looking for that energy kick.

Potential Side Effects

Itching and tingling skin.

Upset stomach.

Transparent Stim-Free Pre Workout Ranking: 4.4

Quality of Ingredients - 4/5

Several ingredients are undoubtedly effective. Tyrosine, for example, is associated with improved mood and focus. The benefits of other elements haven’t been well established.

Flavor - 4/5

Some customers dislike the flavor of this supplement. However, there are eight different flavor options with this stim-free supplement, so you might find one you like.

Texture - 5/5

The supplement mixes well with water and isn’t gritty or clumpy.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

Many users, particularly those who work out later in the day, appreciate the pairing of no stimulants and effective ingredients.

Summary

Transparent Labs stim-free supplement can help improve focus and motivation. It may also help you recover from workouts faster. It’s ideal for anyone who wants an exercise boost without shaky stimulation.

7. Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Powder - Best Pre-Workout for Men

Paid Content

Pros

Less expensive than other options.

Beta-alanine boosts exercise performance.

Creatine helps you get the most out of a workout.

Cons

Several fillers, like calcium silicate and silicon dioxide.

Who Is Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Best For?

Creatine can boost both strength and performance, leading to genuine muscle gains for men. Beta-alanine is linked to increased recovery times, and tyrosine helps maintain focus. The classic ingredients, like caffeine, can boost energy levels.

Who Should Avoid Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout?

Tyrosine may interact with some antidepressants, so check with your doctor before starting this supplement.

Potential Side Effects

Itchy or tingling skin.

Upset stomach.

Cellucor Extreme Pre-Workout Ranking: 4.6

Quality of Ingredients - 4.5/5

Most of the ingredients have sound scientific backing, with only a couple lacking significant support.

Flavor - 4.5/5

Most users agree that the five flavor options are tasty. Choose from Icy Blue Razz, Sour Patch Bros., Fruit Punch, Watermelon, and Ultra Frost.

Texture - 5/5

This pre-workout supplement mixes well, without clumping.

Customer Ratings - 4.5/5

Customers are satisfied, with some finding Extreme a step-up from Cellucor’s other pre-workout options.

Summary

Cellucor Extreme provides more energy and focus than the brand’s other options at a more affordable price.

8. Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink - Best Pre-Workout Drink

Paid Content

Pros

Beta-alanine improves workout performance.

Contains amino acids, citrulline and tyrosine.

Caffeine provides a boost of energy.

The liquid is more convenient than a powder.

Cons



Fewer effective ingredients.

Who Is Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink Best For?

If you’re pausing during a run to do some bodyweight exercises or hitting the gym after work, mixing powder can be a genuine inconvenience.

A can of pre-workout you don’t need to mix may be a good option for busy folks. It also works like an energy drink, supplying energy with caffeine and focus with tyrosine.

Who Should Avoid Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink?

This pre-workout energy drink doesn’t have the vitamins and other ingredients some supplements provide. If you’re interested in a broader range of components, another option, like Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train, might be better.

Potential Side Effects

Upset stomach.

Prickling or tingling skin.

Cellucor C4 On the Go Energy Drink Ranking: 4.5/5

Quality of Ingredients - 4/5

The energy-boosting ingredients included, like caffeine and beta-alanine, are effective. However, it contains flavorings and sweeteners.

Flavor - 5/5

It has several great flavor options, similar to many energy drinks. Choose from Icy Blue Razz, Fruit Punch, Orange Slice, and Watermelon.

Texture - 5/5

No need to worry about mixing or clumps.

Customer Ratings - 4/5

Complaints with shipping and packaging.

Summary

Cellucor provides an energy drink with a few performance-enhancing ingredients, like beta-alanine and tyrosine. The pre-mixed pre-workout is a convenient option for anyone on the go.

What Is a Pre-Workout Supplement?

A pre-workout is just that: a supplement you take before a workout. Pre-workouts contain various ingredients that should provide you with energy and nutrients to get the most out of your training. These supplements generally come as powders that you mix with water or other liquids. However, they also come as gels, tablets and drinks.

Taking pre-workout supplements before exercising can provide some benefits. The best window for supplementing can vary depending on the ingredients. However, the basic idea remains the same. A protein shake before a workout can provide your body with the building blocks for new muscle. Similarly, pre-workout ingredients can also improve exercise results.

When exercising, your body will use many resources, so stocking up beforehand means you won’t run out. However, if you have too many resources, your body won’t store much excess for later use. It uses what it can at that moment and gets rid of the rest.

As a result, the best time to provide your body with the nutrients is right before they’re needed. That way, you can get the most use out of them.

What Does a Pre Workout Do?

Pre-workouts may include ingredients with a range of intended effects. Some of the most common include:

Boosting energy: Caffeine is the most common stimulant. It provides some vigor to power through a workout.

Caffeine is the most common stimulant. It provides some vigor to power through a workout. Improving performance: Some ingredients may allow you to lift more, run longer, and improve focus. The results stick with you after the supplements have worn off.

Some ingredients may allow you to lift more, run longer, and improve focus. The results stick with you after the supplements have worn off. Muscle building: Pre-workouts may help maximize your muscle gains from each workout.

Pre-workouts may help maximize your muscle gains from each workout. Enhanced recovery: Do a more challenging workout, but be less sore and stiff afterward. Pre-workouts might reduce inflammation or prevent soreness, among other things.

Quick Guide to Pre-Workouts: How To Use and Things To Be Aware Of

Here are the answers to a few questions to get you started with a solid pre-workout supplement plan.

When Should I Take Pre-Workout?

The best period to take a pre-workout can vary depending on the ingredients of the specific supplement and your reactions to them. However, it’s likely to be between a half-hour and two hours before your workout [5].

For example, it’s recommended you take caffeine 15 to 60 minutes before you begin intense workouts to boost energy. On the other hand, citrulline may work best when taken about an hour before exercising. Shoot for a compromise, and don’t worry about the exact timing.

How Long Do the Effects Last?

The effects of pre-workouts will vary depending on the ingredient and according to the specific person. For example, the effects of caffeine will probably come and go fairly quickly. If you’ve ever had a cup of coffee, you have some idea of how caffeine will affect you. Its effects usually last a few hours.

On the other hand, you may not feel the full benefits of taking beta-alanine until you take it consistently for several weeks.

Can a Pre Workout Supplement Go Bad?

A pre-workout powder can certainly go bad. A tub will usually come with an expiration date printed on it somewhere. Avoid using supplements past their expiration date.

Some might include dairy ingredients that go bad and even make you sick. Other components might be less effective. Older powder supplements can also harden and form clumps, which are difficult to break up and unpleasant to drink.

Why You Shouldn’t Dry Scoop Your Pre Workout

Dry scooping is when you dump a scoop of the supplement in your mouth without first mixing it with water. There is absolutely no benefit with dry scooping.

The ingredients are intended to be mixed with water, so not doing so doesn’t concentrate or strengthen the effects. At best, it makes taking pre-workout as unpleasant and challenging as possible.

What’s In My Pre-Workout? Common Ingredients

Most pre-workout supplements will contain at least a few of the ingredients on this list.

Creatine

We all get a certain amount of creatine, either in our diet or made by our body from amino acids. It is used as part of the process that powers our muscles. Supplementing it can help provide energy to muscles during short-term, energy-intensive exercises.

Caffeine

A cup of coffee usually contains between 150 and 250 mg of caffeine [6]. That means one scoop of many pre-workout supplements has about the same caffeine content as a cup of joe. Caffeine can boost energy levels, and there is also some evidence it may assist with weight loss.

Beta-Alanine

If you’ve ever experienced pre-workout itching, you’ve probably had beta-alanine. It can lead to improvements in muscular endurance and performance. The itching is a side effect that you can avoid with lower doses. This ingredient works best when taken regularly over at least several weeks.

Citrulline

Citrulline is a non-essential amino acid that may help you improve your workout performance. It has also been associated with reduced soreness after working out. It’s thought to affect nitric oxide levels. It may also dilate blood vessels, increasing blood flow. Evidence for citrulline’s effects remains conflicting, however.

Taurine

Taurine is another amino acid. You may recognize the name from some energy drinks. It may have various effects, like altering metabolism and affecting body weight. However, it’s most often mentioned as boosting exercise performance. It may also be able to hasten muscle recovery. Evidence of its effects is mixed.

Tyrosine

Tyrosine is not an essential amino acid and isn’t directly involved in muscle building. Instead, it may provide focus and improve mood by boosting levels of neurotransmitters [3].

Betaine Anhydrous

Despite being commonly included in pre-workout products, there isn’t much evidence that betaine anhydrous provides many benefits. Though the evidence is mixed, it may provide some limited boost to workout performance [7].

Ingredient Safety

Many pre-workouts claim that their ingredients are all-natural and, therefore, perfectly safe. Unfortunately, the reality is a little more complicated. It’s essential to be aware of what’s out there, its effects, and how it can affect you.

Pre-Workout Ingredients To Look for

Any ingredients in pre-workout products have met a minimum level of safety to be included. However, pre-workouts are helpful because they can affect the levels of hormones and chemicals in the body. Here are some ingredients to look for:

Creatine

Caffeine

Beta-alanine

BCAA’s

Citrulline

Sodium bicarbonate

Nitrate



Ingredients To Avoid

As we’ve mentioned, most ingredients are generally safe. However, anything can be dangerous if there is too much. The more you take of something, the more likely you will experience side effects or interactions.

The classic example is stimulants. Combining large amounts of caffeine with other stimulants can cause a racing heart, sweating, anxiety, and worse. Pre-workouts often contain high doses of multiple stimulants.

Another issue to remain wary of is proprietary blends, which mix branded ingredients. Manufacturers sometimes include proprietary blends as an ingredient in supplements.

They don’t need to reveal the recipe for the blend, however. Therefore, a pre-workout could contain caffeine as a listed ingredient in the product and in a proprietary blend. The result is a higher caffeine content without users being aware.

How We Chose the Best Pre-Workout Supplements

Choosing the best pre-workout supplements can seem like an impossible task. However, the best options quickly become apparent when you know what you’re looking for.

Manufacturer Reputation

You can narrow the field of pre-workouts quickly just by asking around about other people’s experiences. Doing so can give you an idea of some effects and what to expect when dealing with different companies.

Product Transparency

Companies that are up-front about their products are more likely to deliver what they promise. Look for pre-workouts that provide their complete ingredient list in an easy-to-find place. Keep in mind that the list should include specific amounts and dosage sizes.

Advertised Benefits

There are genuine benefits to be had from using a pre-workout. However, those benefits have real limits. A pre-workout formula may be able to help burn fat, improve performance, help recovery, and a handful of other things. More elaborate claims require stronger evidence.

Quality of Ingredients

The effects of ingredients in supplements are based on scientific evidence, but not all evidence is equal. Some proven ingredients will more reliably lead to benefits. Ingredients with strong scientific backing in top pre-workout supplements include creatine, beta-alanine, and caffeine.

Artificial Additives

It’s not unusual to find loads of fillers and additives in a pre-workout formula. Some artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners may be inevitable, as strawberry lemonade is much tastier than the natural flavor of the supplement. Fillers can include silicon dioxide or calcium silicate.

Health and Safety

The most potent pre-workout formulas can include large doses of powerful ingredients. Multiple stimulants may boost energy, but it’s also liable to cause unpleasant or even dangerous side effects. Other components may interact with medications or aggravate existing conditions.

Flavor and Texture

The flavor and texture of a pre-workout powder are probably the first things you notice, particularly if it’s unpleasant. It doesn’t have to taste like fruit punch or strawberry lemonade, but it should at least be easy to get down.

Cost, Refund, and Guarantee

If you work out regularly and want to supplement before training sessions, the pre-workouts cost can add up quickly. The expense is even greater if you’re trying several options to find your favorite. We looked for affordable options and generous refund and guarantee terms.

Value for Money

The price of pre-workouts isn’t as simple as it may seem. Some may have a slightly higher price but include more servings per tub to balance the cost.

It’s also important to consider what you’re getting in terms of ingredients. You can save money by opting for a cheaper product, but you may pay for many fillers.

Serving Size

Serving size is an essential factor for several reasons when selecting pre-workout supplements. Larger servings mean more powder to get down. However, smaller servings may not be enough to provide all the benefits you’re looking for.

Benefits of Pre-Workouts

Pre-workouts can provide real benefits that help people reach their exercise goals. It’s not an easy task, so they use multiple strategies to improve workout performance.

Enhanced Physical Performance

Many of the ingredients in a pre-workout formula, like beta-alanine and creatine, are linked to higher rep counts and lower lap times.

Those results are achieved in several ways. For example, creatine may help prevent muscle fatigue, while citrulline is linked to increased blood flow. Your performance will only be boosted briefly, but the gains from those enhanced exercises will stick with you.

Increased Energy

Many pre-workouts include stimulants which can help power your exercise routine. Caffeine is the most common; other ingredients may support muscle energy production, as beta-alanine is believed to do.

Improved Focus

An intense workout can take as much mental focus as it does muscle power. Focus is essential for good form and staying safe. It can also help you push through blocks that might limit performance. Ingredients like tyrosine and DMAE boost focus by supporting the production of neurotransmitters like dopamine.

Muscle and Strength Gains

Pre-workouts can support muscle protein synthesis, the process that builds new muscle. They may also provide the raw materials for new muscle in the form of protein.

Disadvantages of Pre-Workouts

The primary disadvantage of using pre-workouts is the possibility of side effects. Due to the high amount of caffeine or stimulants in many pre-workouts, there’s a risk of over-stimulation. Another more serious disadvantage is addiction or dependence, which can develop over time.

Pre-workouts may work best for people who need a slight boost in physical and mental performance to reach their peak.

Even if you’re relatively far along in your fitness journey, you might look for benefits elsewhere first. Understanding your nutrition and how it affects your fitness will help more than any supplement.

Potential Side Effects of Pre-Workouts

Side effects of pre-workouts can range in severity. Some common side effects include:

Excess energy or restlessness

Trembling

Dehydration

Post-workout crash

Nausea

Headache

Itchy or tingling feeling

Insomnia

Upset stomach

Precautions

Both supplements and medications can affect how our body operates and, therefore, can impact each other. As a result, it’s always important to know how a new supplement might interact with medications you’re taking or any pre-existing conditions.

Medications for high blood pressure, depression, and diabetes often interact with ingredients found in pre-workouts, like tyrosine or ginseng. Check with your doctor to make sure any new supplement is safe for you.

Pre-Workout Tablets and Gels: Are They Any Good?

Pre-workout powders have become the default. However, tablets, gels, drinks, and other forms of pre-workout may be just as effective. The primary aspects to consider are the types and amounts of ingredients. If a tablet provides everything you need and is more convenient, try it.

With that said, it’s essential to keep the differences in mind. Gels and gummies might have more sugar, animal products, or other ingredients you’d rather avoid.

Natural Pre-Workout Alternatives

As we’ve mentioned, understanding how sports nutrition affects physical performance and overall health is key. Many of the ingredients you find in supplements can easily be obtained from your daily diet. The produce section of the grocery store is packed with natural pre-workout options.

Fruits: A piece of fruit may be the ultimate natural pre-workout. They contain sugar for an energy boost, protein for muscle building, and phytonutrients for other benefits.

A piece of fruit may be the ultimate natural pre-workout. They contain sugar for an energy boost, protein for muscle building, and phytonutrients for other benefits. Oats: Oats contain starches that your body can convert into energy and protein for muscle building. They may even help with muscle soreness [8].

Oats contain starches that your body can convert into energy and protein for muscle building. They may even help with muscle soreness [8]. Bread: Sugar, protein and other ingredients may help you power a workout.

Sugar, protein and other ingredients may help you power a workout. Sweet Potatoes: Starches and sugars can help power a workout, while phytonutrients may help prevent inflammation and speed recovery.

Starches and sugars can help power a workout, while phytonutrients may help prevent inflammation and speed recovery. Salt: The most basic of natural ingredients, salt is vital to hydration, metabolism, and a host of other functions in the body.



Can I Drink Coffee as a Pre-Workout?

Coffee may work for you as a natural pre-workout. While a caffeine supplement may work better in terms of performance, many people might prefer a well-brewed cup of coffee. However, it probably won’t provide the same degree of benefit that a pre-workout powder might [9].

FAQ

Still have questions about pre-workout supplements? See if we answer them below.

Which Pre-Workout Is Most Effective?

We found that Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre Train was the best mix of effects, price, and guarantee. However, even the best pre-workout supplements can’t make definitive claims about how their products will affect you. As a result, it’s difficult to say which pre-workout is the most effective for any specific person.

Is Pre-Workout Even Good For You?

Pre-workout supplements can provide many benefits by supplying natural ingredients. However, the results can depend on your present level of fitness and health.

For example, creatine is one of the best-studied supplements and can provide real benefits. However, you may want to skip it if you’re also trying to lose weight. Other ingredients come with similar considerations.

Is C4 a Healthy Pre-Workout?

In general, supplements are safe to use. Pre-workouts like C4 shouldn’t cause health problems when used as directed by a healthy person.

However, pre-workouts can put your body under some strain. Stimulants, for example, can put your cardiovascular system into overdrive. All ingredients in C4 are considered safe, though they all also come with the potential for side effects and negative interactions.

Our Ranking Methodology Explained

We base our ratings on a close review of each supplement. Moreover, we focus on the aspects most important to users, like flavor, texture, and effectiveness.

Quality of Ingredients

There are two ways to judge the quality of ingredients. The first is checking if the components of a supplement were safely made according to strict government guidelines. The second focuses on the effects of the ingredients themselves.

Flavor

Most people don’t take pre-workouts because they taste great, but it certainly doesn’t hurt. We included some of the best-tasting supplements, so you can look forward to drinking your pre-workout.

Texture

Like the supplement’s flavor, its texture can distinguish between a chore and a pleasure. The best supplements mix thoroughly, without a gritty or clumpy texture.

Customer Ratings

One of the best ways to judge a product is by word of mouth. Customer reviews can reveal problems with the product and issues like shipping and customer service.

What Are the Best Pre-Workouts? Final Verdict

Our top-rated pre-workout supplement was Crazy Nutrition Intensive Pre-Train. It provides a reliable mix of ingredients that can boost your workout at a reasonable price.

The best pre-workout for you is the one that provides the right blend of nutrients to support your training. It might be another option on this list, or even just managing your nutrition to improve your health.

References: