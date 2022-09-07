5 Best No Credit Check Loans and Bad Credit Loans with Guaranteed Approval

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

Can you relate to how helpless and blindsided one can feel when they are in a financial emergency? Good for you if your friends are within touching distance and can help. Otherwise, you are left with loans from traditional institutions, which are rarely available if you have bad credit. There’s still one more option you may not have considered yet - no credit check loans from online lenders. Check out some of the best no credit check loan lending services available;

5 Best No Credit Check Loans

WeLoans - Best for overall

Poor credit? No problem. WeLoans can still help you secure a good no credit check loan offer by connecting you to some of its lenders who grant loans between $500 and $5000. Your eligibility is assessed based on factors like your state legislation and capacity to pay back rather than your credit ratings.

Its loans have favorable interest rates and are thus, good options for consolidating debts and financing large purchases. Worried about not getting approved? Lenders within WeLoans have an outstanding approval rate - of 97%. What this means is that there is a high probability of getting approved for a loan once you meet the basic eligibility requirements.

Pros

Lenders have high approval rates, up to 97%

Loans can be used for consolidating debts

No prepayment fees or penalties

Partner lenders are CFPB-compliant

Cons

Not ideal for entrepreneurs who do not receive their paycheck via checking account deposits

iPaydayLoans - Best for bank-level confidentiality

iPaydayLoans has built a solid reputation for bank-level confidentiality among its growing user base.

Granted, you have to enter some personal and financial details in the loan request form when applying for a no credit check loan. But, thanks to its security architecture, there is a low risk of losing your data due to data breaches. The service employs industry-leading encryption protocols to keep your data safe and away from the reach of unauthorized websites and individuals.

The service’s no credit check loan lenders are also certified, licensed and dependable. To help bad credit borrowers’ profiles get better, they report timely payments to the major credit bureaus.

Pros

Lenders report payments to TransUnion, Equifax and Experian

Bank-level confidentiality and security

Website is easy to use and navigate

No hard credit inquiry policy

Zero security deposit requirements

Quick loans are available

Cons

Applicant must have a steady monthly income of $1000 to qualify for its loans

CocoLoan - Best for easy application process

Forget filling out multiple paperwork and joining queues in different banking halls only to get turned down in the end. Do it the simple way with CocoLoan . Its application process is straightforward and can be completed online. Its no credit check loan request form can be completed in as little as three minutes and its partner lenders have high approval rates. These lenders do not run hard credit inquiries on applicants and have no minimum credit score requirements.

Pros

Application process is straightforward

Zero paperwork

Lenders have high approval rates

Loan offers are accessible by bad credit borrowers

Cons

Lenders may charge late payment fees

US Bad Credit Loans - Best for bad credit loans

US Bad Credit Loans is best known for helping bad credit borrowers get timely financial assistance through its extensive lenders’ network. Lenders within its network charge competitive interest rates on its bad credit loans and do not charge any hidden fees. The platform itself does not charge for connecting you to these lenders (zero origination fees). Usually, the approved loan amount is disbursed as soon as the same or the following business day after approval.

Pros

No origination fees

Competitive interest rates

Medium loan amounts up to $5000

Zero hidden fees

Cons

Service isn’t available in all states

US Installment Loans - Best for weekend emergencies

Through US Installment Loans , borrowers can obtain personal installment loans from $100 to $35000 and no credit check loans up to $5000. The service is available round the clock and over the weekends, making it a popular name among people with weekend emergencies. Its partner lenders allow borrowers to apply for a loan with a co-applicant. This can help the applicant qualify for better offers, as applying with a co-applicant makes you a lesser lending risk to the lender.

Pros

The service is available 24/7

Bank-level encryption and security protocol

Co-applicants are allowed

Cons

Getting no credit check loans higher than $5000 may be a little difficult for bad credit borrowers

FAQs

What Are No Credit Check Loans? Do They Really Exist?

No Credit Check Loans exist. However, unlike what you may have thought at first, they do not necessarily mean loans without credit checks. Instead, they are loans approved for applicants without the usual hard credit checks. Soft credit checks may be run on the applicant instead.

What Are the Differences Between Soft Credit Checks and Hard Credit Checks?

A hard credit check will reflect in your credit report while a soft credit check won’t. So hard credit checks or inquiries generally have a negative impact on an applicant’s credit score while a soft credit check has none. Finally, multiple hard credit checks make lenders consider you a high-risk consumer. You typically have to authorize them too.

Can I Find Any No Credit Check Loans with Guaranteed Approvals?

No, you can’t, and that’s because there are no loan offers with 100% guarantees. You can find no credit check loans but not with guaranteed approvals. What we have is where approval chances are high. Your approval chances are in the 90th percentile when you apply for a no credit check loan via WeLoans or any of its sister services.

