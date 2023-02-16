2023 Best Online Courses and Classes: Learn From the Comfort of Your Home

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

The internet has often been called one of the most excellent tools for learning. However, only in the last few years has that potential truly begun to be realized with the explosion of platforms offering online courses. The best online courses educate and entertain, helping you develop professional skills or improve your life.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the best online courses are found on the best platforms. Coursera topped our list as the best platform for online courses overall. Many platforms specialize in different topics, and if there are specific topics or areas of learning you’re interested in, another platform may be a better option.

Best Online Courses

Coursera - Best online courses overall

Udemy - Best online courses for professional development

SkillShare - Best online courses for creative skills

Udacity - Best online courses for tech expertise

MasterClass - Best online courses for personal development

Pluralsight - Best online courses for programming skills

Lecturio - Best online courses for student nurses

Picmonic - Best online courses for medical students

edX - Best online courses for undergrad credit

LinkedIn Learning - Best online courses for job seekers

1. Coursera - Best Online Courses Overall - 4.9/5

Pros:

Learn from experts at hundreds of leading universities and companies

Pay nothing to take a long list of free courses

Earn professional certifications, university credit, and even complete a degree

Free and low-cost courses on computer programming, running a business, languages, and more

Cons:

Just as expensive as a standard university or certification course

Coursera Ranking: 4.9/5

Coursera’s goal is to provide first-rate learning opportunities to everyone who wants them, making this one of the best online courses. They partner with prestigious universities, professional societies, and government agencies worldwide. While they do offer some of the best free online courses, you’ll have to pay for certification and degree courses.

Pricing: 4.75/5

You won’t save money on degree or certification courses, as they cost just as much with Coursera as anywhere else. Coursera is therefore not the best online courses for those on strict budgets.

Courses: 5/5

You can find classes on everything from data analytics to switching careers. University-level instructors teach many, and experts teach all, which is why Coursera is among the best online courses.

Quality of the Coursework: 5/5

Since university instructors teach many of the best online courses, the courses follow a traditional outline.

Extras: 5/5

Coursera offers several additional benefits, including an involved community to help you handle problems and offer advice. Teachers can also find resources to help with their own online classes. Apps are available for Android and iOS devices.

2. Udemy - Best Online Courses for Professional Development - 4.8/5

Pros:

Courses are offered in over a dozen languages

Earn learn business skills, or focus on personal development

It emphasizes programming, web development, and other computer skills

Cons:

Anyone can offer courses

Udemy Ranking: 4.8/5

Pricing: 5/5

Udemy doesn’t offer courses for college credit, so they don’t have to charge college credit prices. The price for individual courses varies but is usually around $15 or $20. You can also sign up for a monthly payment to access specific courses.

Courses: 4.75/5

Udemy is perfect if you’re interested in learning new business and programming skills. Some professional certifications are available.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.75/5

Udemy is a platform where instructors can offer courses, so the quality of the course will depend on the instructor.

Extras: 5/5

Udemy offers Android and iOS apps, so you can check into your course and continue learning on the go. Additionally, Udemy will help you develop a course if you have skilled expertise.

3. SkillShare - Best Online Courses for Creative Skills - 4.75/5

Pros:

Take courses for professional skills, business acumen, and personal development

Try a seven-day free trial before you have to pay

Scholarships are available for low-income learners

Cons:

Skillshare doesn’t offer certificates of course completion

Skillshare Ranking: 4.75/5

Pricing: 5/5

Skillshare starts with a seven-day free trial. At the end of that, you’ll be charged $165 for a year of access to courses.

Courses: 4.75/5

You can find courses on programming, design, creative endeavors, and skills to make life easier. However, there are no college or professional certification courses available.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.75/5

As with many similar websites, the quality of the coursework will depend mainly on the instructor. Skillshare helps you find the best instructor with ratings and top teacher tags.

Extras: 4.5/5

Skillshare offers apps for Android and iOS. Other extras include scholarships for a free year of access, a limited number of free classes, and training for businesses.

4. Udacity - Best Online Courses for Tech Expertise - 4.5/5

Pros:

Heavy focus on computer programming, technical topics, and business skills

Receive support from mentors and tutors who are on call to help you with your courses

Nanodegree programs offer Additional job training to support coursework

Long-term courses provide in-depth instruction

Cons:

You can expect to pay university prices but may not get college credits

Udacity Ranking: 4.5/5

Pricing: 4.75/5

Each course has its own price so that you can choose your educational investment based on your budget. However, you can expect to pay hundreds or even thousands of dollars for a course.

Courses: 4/5

Udacity can provide programs you may not find with other online course platforms, like artificial intelligence and cloud computing schools. However, they don't give the range of programs you'll find elsewhere.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.5/5

Udacity doesn’t offer university courses, so the quality depends on the instructor's and the platform's standards.

Extras: 4.5/5

Udacity retired their app a few years ago, though they say a replacement is on the way. The most important extra may be the mentor program, which connects students to tutors who can respond to problems within just a few hours. If you sign up for a Nanodegree, you can also expect job search coaching.

5. MasterClass - Best Online Courses for Personal Development - 4.5/5

Pros:

Learn from celebrities, experts, and literal masters

Focus on personal development and life skills, including cooking, music, and wellness

Pay an annual fee for access to hundreds of expert courses

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

The direct benefit to professional development or formal education is limited

MasterClass Ranking: 4.5/5

Pricing: 4.5/5

The cost is under $200 for a year of access to MasterClass’s library. Whether it’s worth it depends on your interest.

Courses: 4.75/5

While they aren't as rigorous as a college course, the topics offered by MasterClass are varied, engaging, and presented professionally by genuine experts. Sessions by MasterClass provide more hands-on instruction. MasterClass is also one of the best online language courses.

Quality of the Coursework: 4/5

The courses take the form of lectures and demonstrations. Structured coursework needs to be more present in the headline courses. Sessions by MasterClass, included with the standard subscription, offer the opportunity to get personal instruction.

Extras: 4.25/5

There are no certifications or degrees on offer through MasterClass. You can access classes offline or through apps, though it may depend on your chosen plan.

6. Pluralsight - Best Online Course for Programming Skills - 4.4/5

Pros:

Improve your tech skills at your own pace

Use Skill IQ and Role IQ to diagnose areas of improvement

Build skills in focused labs with consistent feedback

Focused and concise video lectures

Cons:

Strong focus on technical skills

No certifications are offered

Pluralsight Ranking: 4.3/5

Pricing: 4.3/5

At first glance, Pluralsight may seem less expensive than other platforms. However, that price doesn’t include certificates of completion or professional certifications you can get elsewhere as part of the course price. Additionally, you’ll have to pay for the premium plan to get full access to courses and certification prep.

Courses: 4.5/5

The courses available through Pluralsight are great if you’re focused on programming, UX design, or similar tech fields. In fact, the platform is often regarded as one of the best online coding courses.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.5/5

Pluralsight is for professionals, so they assume you’re motivated to complete your course. Courses include assessments, bite-size lectures, and labs for skill-building.

Extras: 4.4/5

The Pluralsight iOS app allows you to access your coursework whenever you have time to watch a lecture or work in a lab. You can also access courses through desktop apps or your TV.

7. Lecturio - Best Online Courses for Student Nurses - 4.3/5

Pros:

Receive study help and support to guide you through nursing school

Enter your courses and dates to get a customized study plan

Video lectures are synced to your class schedule

Explore linked topics when you’re having trouble with a concept

Cons:

Valid only for student nurses

Lecturio Ranking: 4.25/5

Pricing: 4.5/5

20% of video lectures and quizzes on Lecturio are available for free. You'll have to pay for Lecturio Premium to get the full benefit. The plans are affordable at $30/month or $120/year.

Courses: 4/5

The courses are designed to support student nurses who are taking college courses. Rather than complete courses independently, they provide support and additional resources.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.3/5

Lecturio provides student nurses with lectures and exercises that provide additional context and depth to their school work. Lectures are backed up with handouts, and knowledge is tested with quiz questions.

Extras: 4.3/5

Lecturio does its best to make its content easy to use and access. One cool feature will sync Lecturio’s course progress with your class dates, so you’re always on track.

8. Picmonic - Best Online Courses for Medical Students - 4.2/5

Pros:

Picmonic uses visual mnemonic methods to help students recall detailed facts

Learn medical concepts with memorable characters and easy-to-understand analogies

Rather than providing lectures, short videos focus on concepts and vocabulary

Create a customized study guide for upcoming tests

Cons:

Designed as a learning aid, not complete courses

Picmonic Ranking: 4.2/5

Pricing: 4.25/5

Picmonic is relatively inexpensive, with a one-year subscription costing less than $50.

Courses: 4/5

Picmonic doesn’t offer complete courses. Instead, they offer something closer to a study guide or tutoring service that helps students remember key concepts and vocabulary.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.25/5

Each video is designed to be easy to understand and retain, with plenty of mnemonic devices. Retention is tested with quiz questions.

Extras: 4.25/5

Every user has access to an analysis of their study habits and success. You can also enter the date of an upcoming test and get a customized study schedule. iOS and Android apps allow students to learn whenever they have the time.

9. edX - Best Online Courses for Undergrad Credit - 4.2/5

Pros:

Learn skills, earn college credit and receive professional certifications

Micro Bachelors and Micromasters programs offer affordable ways to start earning credits

X-series courses provide deep dives on selected topics

Take lessons from prestigious universities like MIT, Harvard, and even Sorbonne

Cons:

College credits mean paying college tuition prices.

edX Ranking: 4.2/5

Pricing: 4/5

The price of different courses and programs will vary. However, if you’re looking for professional certifications or college credits, you should expect to pay university prices. Alternatively, check out the best Ph.D. dissertation help services, a research paper writing service, or the best college essay writing services.

Courses: 4.5/5

edX has a slate of courses similar to what you'd find on other online learning platforms. There is a focus on technical skills like programming and web development, with professional skills coming a close second. However, they also offer classes on history and other topics that aren’t found elsewhere.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.2/5

Most courses are offered through partnerships with universities or professional societies. As a result, you can expect a similar experience if you had taken the course directly from those institutions.

Extras: 4.5/5

edX has a few benefits worth checking out, particularly their Microbachelors and Micromasters programs. They offer entry to university programs at a reduced rate. edX also offers Open edX, an open-source platform for hosting courses.

10. LinkedIn Learning - Best Online Courses for Job Seekers - 4.1/5

Pros:

Easily display certificates and coursework on your LinkedIn profile

Try free for one month

Focus on your professional development needs and identify skills to advance your career

Structured coursework provides a clear path to advancement

Cons:

Exclusively focused on professional development

LinkedIn Learning Ranking: 4.1/5

Pricing: 4.5/5

You can select a monthly plan for LinkedIn Learning and pay about $40 each. However, if you opt to pay for the whole year, they’ll take 50% off.

Courses: 4/5

While LinkedIn Learning offers courses on interpersonal communication and how to develop habits for success, they’re all focused on advancing your career. Check the best resume writing services when you’re ready to find your next role.

Quality of the Coursework: 4.25/5

LinkedIn Learning courses are organized around quizzes and projects, with lectures delivered by video. As a result, the classes are well structured with clear advancement milestones.

Extras: 4.75/5

The point of using LinkedIn Learning is the extras, like quickly displaying certificates of completion and project portfolios to potential employers.

How We Chose the Best Online Courses Providers

Dozens of businesses provide online training, certification, and higher education opportunities; all you have to do is research. We researched and compared more than a dozen industry leaders to compile a list of the most excellent online learning resources available today, resources that will aid students in their pursuit of academic, career, and personal success.

The following were factors in our analysis:

Examination of websites and catalogs to learn about the courses and resources offered by various institutions

Whenever available, sample courses and study resources

An assessment of student feedback provided on sites like G2, Trustpilot, and Facebook Reviews.

The following four factors were considered when deciding which programs made the cut.

Flexibility

Many students prefer taking online classes because they can learn at their own pace and in their environments. With on-demand, differentiated and self-paced learning, flexible virtual meetings, and asynchronous assignments, the businesses on our list make education more accessible and convenient.

The time it takes to finish the courses was also considered. It was important to us that students be able to have their education done in a matter of weeks or months.

Value

One further perk of taking classes online is saving money compared to enrolling in a two- or four-year university. While the reduced cost of these courses is appealing, we checked to ensure they didn't sacrifice quality.

To ensure that students receive the resources they need, we compared providers regarding course content, access duration, course completion verification, and more.

Student Satisfaction

Given the proliferation of MOOCs, it would be impossible for any group to evaluate them. To learn more about their experiences, we sought out former students of these institutions.

We looked through user evaluations on sites like Reddit, Trustpilot, G2, and others to get an idea of the quality of education and interactions with instructors and support staff offered by these providers.

Faculty and Course Developers

We also looked at the course creators and instructors for these virtual institutions. Several, like edX and Coursera, provide students with access to world-famous professors by compiling courses from the best institutions in the world, such as MIT, the University of Toronto, Kyoto University, and many more.

What to Consider Before Signing Up for the Best Online Courses

Before signing up for a course, here’s what you should consider.

Your Education Goals

What is your motivation for enrolling in a course? Want to find an alternative to a four-year university? Do you feel stuck in your current role and need to acquire new knowledge and abilities? Is it to expand your mind or develop yourself? If you have specific objectives, choose an online school that offers courses tailored to those aims.

For example, if you’re looking for the best graphic design online courses, Pluralsight might be the best option.

Many organizations, such as LinkedIn Learning and Coursera, provide students with career-oriented training that will equip them with the skills necessary to get work in the industry of their choice. Other resources, such as The Great Courses, are geared toward individuals who have yet to exhaust their learning capacity.

You may also want to consider how to buy an essay paper online or buy a term paper online. If you don’t have time to complete a course, check out the best dissertation writing services or the best essay writing services.

Your Budget

The cost of online education is sometimes far lower than the cost of a conventional one. However, if you plan on attending several programs, the fees might mount up quickly. In addition, students often need help getting grants or subsidies for these best online courses, so they must pay the total price themselves.

Finding the right and best online course provider begins with determining what you can spend on the program. A subscription service like FutureLearn makes sense if you want to take several courses. It's possible to discover comparable courses offered by several vendors with varying per-course costs.

If you’re on a strict budget, you may want to consider the best free online courses. Coursera, for instance, offers various free courses.

Your Learning Style

Best online courses provide many benefits but are only suitable for some. The best online courses are often successful for self-motivated students who pay attention during lectures, complete reading assignments and practice course material independently. These courses also require an adequate level of focus and dedication to see them through.

However, online classrooms may not be best for kinesthetic learners who thrive on direct interaction with their teachers and peers. HubSpot Academy is one of several online education companies that offers the best free online courses for first-time students.

Whether you're interested in online education but are curious if a particular course will fulfill your requirements, this is a great chance to try it out before spending any money on it.

Your Tech Set-up and Learning Environment

Check the technology setup required for an online course before signing up for it. The essential minimum is often a device with internet access and a connection fast enough to watch or download content.

Many online education companies now offer mobile applications; however, most students still utilize PCs. It's also essential to eliminate any potential sources of disruption when you're in class or working on an assignment.

Getting a pair of noise-canceling headphones is a good idea if you study in a noisy place.

Differences Between Paid and the Best Online Courses

Our recommended service providers often provide paid and free online courses. There are several benefits to enrolling in a course that costs money, such as having access to additional resources, receiving feedback on your work, and receiving recognition for your efforts.

Putting financial weight behind a course also serves as a motivator for students to complete it. There are, however, situations when a free course might be enough. Students should think about the following before enrolling in a course to choose the best one for themselves.

Individuals need to study the fine print when enrolling in a course to ensure they can afford it.

Certificates

The completion certificate or transcript students get from a paid program is a valuable asset in the job market or when applying to graduate school.

However, in other cases, such as when a student is taking a course out of pure curiosity, they are not required to provide evidence of completion. When picking between paid and the best free online courses, students should consider whether they need a certification.

Length of Access

Students in paid courses get longer or unrestricted access to course materials, which is another crucial distinction between paid and the best free online courses. Students enrolled in the best free online courses often have restricted access to course resources.

In certain cases, students may decide it's worth it to pay in order to have access to additional resources, such as extended access to the course or the option to review previously covered material. A free course might be enough if that's not the case.

Limited Versus Full Access

In most cases, only those who pay for a course will have access to all features. Typically, businesses may need payment for access to services like grading, quizzes, examinations, hands-on projects, and certifications.

Some students may be content with the bare minimum that the best free online courses provide, while others may want to pay for the whole experience.

How Do I Build and Sell a Course?

The proliferation of online education platforms has given regular people a chance to enroll in courses and become instructors. The first stage is deciding what kind of course or lecture you want to give, which might be anything from a semester-long college seminar to a one-time public talk.

The prospective teacher should also evaluate their own abilities and what experiences and training they have that make them qualified to instruct the subject. Possessing a degree in the area, particularly one at the graduate level or above (such as the terminal degree in the field, a Ph.D.), is highly valued by students.

Having such a degree not only demonstrates that you have achieved a high level of study in the field, but it also makes you eligible to lecture at any college or university and on an online platform.

In some industries, such as manicurists who wish to teach nail care, a certification or license may be accepted in place of a bachelor's degree.

Also, there are many scenarios where someone with expertise in the industry or with a specific task (such as a stay-at-home parent who wants to teach laundry skills) might qualify to impart knowledge thanks to the democratization of material.

The platform most suitable for your qualification and the kind of course may then be determined. If you are not a Harvard professor, your material probably won't be accepted on Harvard's education website.

However, there is a plethora of sites out there, so the next step is to locate one; you should begin by visiting the aforementioned sites, keeping in mind that some are more suited to academic courses than others.

Once you've zeroed in on the right site, reach out to them; many provide resources for aspiring teachers.

Is YouTube a Good Online Course Website?

You should check out YouTube and other internet video-streaming sites to improve your abilities. There is plenty of material to study, everything from cooking a new meal to mending an automobile to sprucing up a house.

But there are restrictions on what may be accomplished with this material. The fact that anybody may teach it means that the quality of instruction might range widely; in most circumstances, students won't be learning from qualified professionals like college professors. Educating as well as entertaining is a common objective.

The previous example of a culinary film demonstrates how this works, but formal instructional material is better suited for a classroom setting.

Finally, although an LMS may prove that the student has learned anything, YouTube does not. That is to say, there is no way to prove to a potential employer that you've acquired any new skills since there are no diplomas or certifications to show for it.

Are Harvard's Best Online Courses Really Free and Worth It?

The prestigious Harvard University does, in fact, offer online courses. They provide a wide range of the best online courses, both paid and unpaid.

Harvard University has the largest endowment of any US university at $40 billion and counting, so they can finally use some of that money to help others.

A joint venture between Harvard and MIT, edX provides the best online courses from both institutions. Remember that although Harvard's best free online courses are advertised on the Harvard Online site, you'll find the actual course materials on edX.

A recent tally puts the number of excellent Harvard University courses at about 140. For example, "Nonprofit Financial Stewardship Webinar: Accounting and Financial Statements: An Introduction" would appeal to a narrow yet dedicated audience.

There are both paid and best free online courses available; examine the details carefully before enrolling, or use a filter to see the best free online courses suited for you.

The CS50 series is a well-liked subset of these MOOCs since it covers fundamental computer science concepts. This curriculum is designed for advanced placement students at the secondary level.

Over 30 courses are offered, including CS50's "Introduction to Game Development," an intermediate-level course on "The Development of 2D and 3D Interactive Video Games."

The 12-week, 6-9 hour per week course is taught in English, however, students may go through it at their own speed. Anyone can access the course materials and do an audit for no cost, but only those who pay $199 will get a Verified Certificate upon completing the course.

Best Free Online Courses FAQ

Want to know more about enrolling in an online course but don't know who to ask? We've got you taken care of.

What Courses Are Available for Free Online?

All of the courses that are mentioned on this page may be taken for free via the internet, including the following:

Intro to HTML and CSS by Udacity

How to Start a Dropshipping Business by Shopify Academy

Online Video Marketing Course by HubSpot Academy

Cold Email Masterclass by Mailshake

Inbound Marketing Certification by HubSpot Academy

Simply create an account on each site and start studying. If you want to know which best free online courses are offered by each provider, you should check out their whole catalogs.

What Online Courses Are in Demand?

The exponential rise of technical subjects has increased interest in online technical courses, including those focused on programming. To provide just one example, the need for software developers is expected to increase by an average of 25% between 2021 and 2031. Compared to the median of all occupations, that's a significant increase (20%).

However, courses in high demand are not uniform among disciplines. For example, search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most in-demand marketing skills, so a degree in SEO would be a great way to start a marketing career.

Which Certificate Course Is Best?

Ultimately, your goals should guide you toward the ideal certificate program. We suggest beginning with a broad certification program and then honing down on an area of interest.

You may, for instance, become certified in digital marketing if you want to enter social media marketing. This will provide you with a foundational understanding of digital marketing and prepare you for further advanced study. After you've mastered social media, you may become certified in it.

What Is the Best Free Online Course Platform?

We advise you to check out either Udemy or Coursera if you're looking for courses emphasizing advancing your profession. We advise using edX for any theoretical university-level coursework.

Where Can I Get the Best Free Online Courses With Certificate?

HubSpot Academy and Google Skillshop both provide free courses with certificates. The cost of a course certificate varies widely among online education platforms like Coursera and edX.

Is an Online Certificate Worth Anything?

Yes! A certification earned online is valuable. Not only will it make your CV stand out more, but it will also guarantee that you are fully equipped to carry out the responsibilities of the position you want. Achieving an online certificate requires time and dedication, two qualities highly valued by any employer.

Learning Is an Investment That Continues to Pay

In the words of Benjamin Franklin: "The greatest return on any investment is the return on your investment of knowledge."

This is more true now than ever before. There is an obvious need to keep improving one's abilities because of the rapid pace at which new technologies emerge.

Whether you're aiming for a promotion or a career change, we hope you were able to locate the appropriate online business courses.

Whatever the case may be, in today's ever-evolving workplace, the benefit of having the ability to adapt to new situations quickly is invaluable.

Additionally, the more effort you put into learning, the more success you'll have.

Coursera is your one-stop shop for learning all you need to know to advance your career and/or expand your company. Many paid courses are free, including social media marketing, sales, and inbound marketing.

