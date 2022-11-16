10 Cheap Essay Writing Services [2022 Review]: Top Services To Write Your Paper

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

All students face the intimidating chore of writing an essay. Some of them struggle to get their ideas in order. Sometimes there isn’t enough time between assignments to do thorough research.

For this reason, they turn to essay writing services. We have researched and tested several options to find the best cheap essay writing service, and GradeMiners is our top pick due to its affordable plans. Keep reading to learn more about the GradeMiners and other cheap essay writing services online.

Best Cheap Essay Writing Service

Students who lack the time or writing and research skills turn to cheap essay writing services when they need high-quality academic papers on a tight deadline. The best cheap essay writing service provides personalized assistance and is staffed by teams of experienced writers.

Here we rank the cheap essay writing services based on the quality of the essay they provide, turnaround time, and pricing. Our affordable college essay writing service reviews prioritized companies offering top-quality college papers within specific timelines and affordable pricing.

1. GradeMiners - Best Cheap Essay Writing Service Overall - Ranking 4.9/5

Pros:

Wide range of cheap essay writing services.

High-quality, plagiarism-free college papers.

Fast turnaround time.

Affordable plans.

Discount for new customers.

Cons:

Plagiarism report costs extra.

Some customers have complained about unresponsive support staff.

What We Liked

GradeMiners is our overall best cheap essay writing service. The academic writing company has a vast pool of highly qualified professional writers with stellar track records. Prices are affordable, and turnaround time is faster than many competitors.

What We Didn’t Like

One possible drawback is that their order calculator may let you choose unrealistic time frames for the most time-consuming assignments. However, this has nothing to do with the quality of their work.

GradeMiners Ranking: 4.9/5

Quality - 4.9/5

GradeMiners offers high-quality college essay writing services at affordable prices. Experienced editors proofread each paper to ensure quality and originality, making GradeMiners one of the most trustworthy essay services.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

GradeMiners offers a turnaround time as fast as one hour, with the longest turnaround time on the platform being 30 days.

Cost - 4.9/5

Prices start at $15.41 per page for a high school essay within 30 days.

Summary

GradeMiners is our number one best cheap essay writing service and an excellent option for urgent assignments because of its fast turnaround time. They have the best essay writers capable of handling any academic writing assignment, from simple high school essays to complex university research papers.

2. 99Papers - Best Value for Money Essay Writing Services - Ranking 4.8/5

Pros:

Transparent and cheap essay writing services.

Unlimited revisions.

Professional writing assistance.

15% cash back on all orders.

Stellar customer service.

Cons:

Extra charge for plagiarism report.

Phone support option is unavailable.

What We Liked

99Papers is the best cheap essay writing service for a college student looking for a cheap option with a fast turnaround time. With each essay, you get unlimited revisions until it meets your requirements.

What We Didn’t Like

Although they no longer offer phone support, you can still reach their quick-responding representatives any time via live chat, Facebook Messenger, or email.

99Papers Ranking: 4.8/5

Quality - 4.9/5

99Papers only hire experts who can provide professional academic assistance. You can also chat directly with your paper writer to track progress.

Turnaround Time - 4.6/5

Turnaround time with 99Papers ranges from three hours to 15 days or more, based on the page or word count.

Cost - 4.9/5

For the maximum turnaround time, a high school essay costs $9.95/page, while PhD dissertation help may go as high as $27.20 per page.

Summary

99Papers offers the best value among other companies in our review of the best cheap writing services. The essay writing website also provides freebies like editing and proofreading services, free revisions, a bibliography, and a title page.

3. Essay Box - Best Cheap Writing Services for Quality - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros:

High-quality essay writer service.

Stellar support staff.

Professional writers.

Loads of freebies.

Writer-level option.

Cons:

More expensive than other options.

Plagiarism report costs an extra $9.99.

What We Liked

Essay Box is ideal if you’re looking for the best cheap writing services offering premium and unique papers and responsive support staff.

What We Didn’t Like

Expensive pricing may scare away customers looking for affordable essay writing services. However, Essay Box has skilled writers who consistently deliver high-quality results.

Essay Box Ranking: 4.7/5

Quality - 4.8/5

Essay Box boasts highly trained professional writers and a steady output of high-quality essays. They also provide valuable freebies like a bibliography option and unlimited revisions.

Turnaround Time - 4.6/5

Like 99Papers, turnaround time ranges from three hours to 15 days or more, depending on the word or page count.

Cost - 4.7/5

At $12.00 per page, you can get a high school-level essay from a skilled writer. The price goes up to $20.99/page for professional assistance from a native US or UK expert essay writer.

Summary

Essay Box is the best cheap essay writing service for excellent article quality and super-responsive customer support. They also provide a few additional and valuable services like a one-page summary, bibliography, and plagiarism report for an extra charge.

4. Essay Factory - Best UK Writing Services - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros:

All writers are native English speakers.

Up to 25% discount on all purchases.

UK-based.

Top quality custom essay writing service.

Free Turnitin report.

Cons:

Expensive pricing.

No instant order calculator tool.

What We Liked

Essay Factory is the best cheap essay writing service for students in the UK who need top-grade and plagiarism-free papers. Their professional college essay writers are well-versed in several academic citation formats and other college essay services.

What We Didn’t Like

Although the prices are slightly more than average, you can view a complete price breakdown for every service before placing an order.

Essay Factory Ranking: 4.7/5

Quality - 4.8/5

Essay Factory hires only qualified native English speakers, so you can be assured that your essay will be well-researched and comprehensive.

Turnaround Time - 4.7/5

Essay Factory turnaround time ranges from three hours to 15 days or more.

Cost - 4.6/5

One page of a high-school-level essay goes for $15 at the maximum turnaround time. All plans include a free Turnitin report.

Summary

EssayFactory is an excellent essay writing service for students in the UK. Given their location, they are the finest choice if you require a writer conversant in British English.

5. Pro Essay Writing - Best Cheap Essay Writing Service for Close Deadlines - Ranking 4.7/5

Pros:

Impressive turnaround time.

Experienced native English writers.

24/7 customer service.

User-friendly order calculator.

Loads of free features.

Cons:

Website could be more intuitive.

Expensive single spaces option.

What We Liked

If you need an essay completed fast or have a tight deadline, the best cheap essay writing service to use is Pro Essay Writing.

What We Didn’t Like

The single spacing option may not be ideal for students on a tight budget, but the standard double spacing option is competitively priced.

Pro Essay Writing Ranking: 4.7/5

Quality - 4.4/5

Pro Essay Writing has well-trained writers that consistently produce plagiarism-free essays for a wide range of subject matter.

Turnaround Time - 4.9/5

Delivery time starts from six hours and may extend to two months based on your order requests.

Cost - 4.8/5

A double-spaced high school essay costs $10.8 per page.

Summary

Pro Essay Writing can help meet a tight deadline by delivering high-quality papers promptly. You may get in touch with your assigned writer and receive prompt responses around the clock.

6. A-Writer - Most Intuitive Interface - Ranking 4.6/5

Pros:

User-friendly website and order calculator.

Multiple plagiarism detectors.

Flexible delivery date.

Free one-page summary.

Direct communication with your preferred writer.

Cons:

Discount for orders over $50.

Expensive single spacing option.

What We Liked

A-Writer is the ideal option for folks looking for a trustworthy essay writing service with a simple-to-navigate website. They use various anti-plagiarism tools to check your paper for duplicate content and ensure 100% originality.

What We Didn’t Like

While their rates are more expensive than competitors, the high-quality professional writing service may be worth the additional cost for some customers.

A-Writer Ranking: 4.6/5

Quality - 4.9/5

A-Writer exclusively hires qualified, professional writers so you may rest assured of the quality of your essay.

Turnaround Time - 4.6/5

Compared to competitors, A-Writer has a smaller range of delivery dates, which is between three hours and 10 days.

Cost - 4.3/5

A double-spaced high school-level essay costs $22.99 per page.

Summary

A-Writer is the most expensive option from the best cheap writing services. However, it offers an intuitive website, and a pricing calculator is also available to ensure that such services are within your price range before placing an order.

7. Essay Writers World - Best Cheap Writing Services for Quality Assurance Checks - Ranking 4.5/5

Pros:

Multi-level quality assurance checks.

Easy-to-use price calculator.

24/7 live chat support.

Fast turnaround time.

Free revisions.

Cons:

Expensive plans.

No discounts.

What We Liked

Essay Writers World is the best cheap essay writing service for producing high-quality papersand providing an excellent research paper writing service.

What We Didn’t Like?

Although Essay Writers World is a newer business with higher prices than older competitors, they provide quality paper writing services and dependable quality control assurance.

Essay Writer World Ranking: 4.5/5

Quality - 4.7/5

Essay Writers World uses a tried-and-true multi-stage quality assurance system to guarantee that your documents are of the highest standard and contain zero plagiarism.

Turnaround Time - 4.5/5

The delivery date ranges between 12 hours and 10 days.

Cost - 4.3/5

Prices start at $20.95/page for a high school paper with a maximum delivery date.

Summary

Essay Writers World offers great assurances, including meeting your deadline and making all necessary changes to the paper, thanks to free revisions.

8. Essays Master - Essay Website With Most Free Features - Ranking 4.4/5

Pros:

Lots of free features.

15% off your first order.

Transparent pricing.

High-quality college paper writing service.

Easy-to-use price calculator.

Cons:

Single spacing costs extra.

Prices are higher than average.

What We Liked

Essays Master offers loads of valuable freebies, including a wide range of formatting, unlimited revisions, bibliography, title page, and more.

What We Didn’t Like?

Essays Master can be very expensive for the average student, but the quality and value of their papers are exceptional.

Essays Master Ranking: 4.4/5

Quality - 4.5/5

Essays Master is a reputable essay writing service that employs many expert writers and academics to help you prepare plagiarism-free, high-quality research papers.

Turnaround Time - 4.4/5

The delivery date on their price calculator starts at 12 hours and can extend to a maximum of 10 days.

Cost - 4.4/5

A high school paper with double line spacing costs $17.94 per page.

Summary

Essays Master’s premium services are worth every penny. Of all the best cheap writing services, they offer the most free features. Plus, you get 15% off on your first order.

9. Essay Expert - Best Cheap Writing Services for Higher Education Papers - Ranking 4.4/5

Pros:

Ideal for college admission essays and resume building.

Top-grade professional services.

MBA consulting and LinkedIn services.

Phone and email support options.

Free resume templates.

Cons:

Difficulty navigating the website.

No price calculator.

What We Liked

Essay Expert is the best cheap essay writing service for executives, college candidates, and job seekers who want to produce high-impact written content and secure unrivaled achievement in their careers. They also offer a top-notch admission essay writing service.

What We Didn’t Like

They may not be the best cheap writing services for college students who need an affordable and intuitive essay writing service. However, they offer top-notch professional services.

Essay Expert Ranking: 4.4/5

Quality - 4.7/5

Essay Experts pairs each client with a writer specializing in the required field to provide top-grade research papers and personalize the essay to your writing style.

Turnaround Time - 4.2/5

You get a delivery date when you contact them and reach an agreement.

Cost - 4/5

Prices are not listed on the website. Reach out to the company to get a quote.

Summary

In addition to academic writing, Essay Expert provides valuable services like resume writing services, LinkedIn services, college application essays, and more.

10. Finest Essay - Best Cheap Essay Writing Service for Complex Topics - Ranking 4.4/5

Pros:

Top-notch research paper writing service.

Checks papers with Copyleaks and Copyscape.

Regular discounts.

Transparent pricing.

Cons:

Steeper prices.

Complicated order calculator.

What We Liked

Finest Essay is the best cheap essay writing service for advanced topics you won't find on other services. Plus, they don’t only offer college paper writing services; they also do editing, proofreading, resumes, paraphrasing, and dissertation writing services.

What We Didn’t Like

They charge higher prices than some services in the essay writing industry but offer flexible payment options based on your desired delivery date and regular discounts.

Finest Essay Ranking: 4.4/5

Quality - 4.5/5

Finest Essay follows a strict in-house quality assurance procedure to offer a reliable essay writing service. They ensure every project passes through a rigorous quality check before sending them to customers.

Turnaround Time - 4.5/5

Finest Essay offers flexible delivery dates, ranging from three hours to 30 days.

Cost - 4.4/5

Prices range between $11 and $19 per page for a high school diploma C essay and a DBA research paper.

Summary

Finest Essay is the best option for advanced and complex topics in our essay writing service reviews. They offer reliable essay writing services from professionals who understand your needs.

Are Essay Writing Services Legal?

Yes. No laws prohibit students from using top essay writing services to complete academic assignments or obtain any form of academic aid.

Plagiarism in the essay is the only way this could be considered wrong or illegal. Fortunately, our recommended best paper writing services use plagiarism checkers to back up their claims of 100% original material.

How To Buy Cheap Essays: Things To Consider

Doing background research, such as reading client reviews on the company’s website and other sources like Reddit, is an excellent way to identify the best cheap writing services. You may also consider these factors when choosing the best cheap writing services:

1. Company Reputation

The best cheap essay writing service will provide high-quality papers that live up to the high standards set by their reputable name. You can research a company’s reputation by reading customer reviews platforms like Sitejabber and Trustpilot.

2. Type of Paper

You may choose the best cheap writing services based on the type of paper you need. For example, Essay Expert is one of the best cheap writing services for college application essays, resume building, and other professional services. Meanwhile, Finest Essay is one of the best cheap writing services for complex and advanced topics.

3. Anti-Plagiarism Guarantee

The best cheap essay writing service will write your papers from scratch. For this reason, any anti-plagiarism software your professors could use won’t flag your paper. You need to look for an essay writing service that runs essays through plagiarism checkers. This additional check ensures that you receive unique content from their professional essay writers.

4. Quality of Writers

Another thing to consider is the quality and relevance of the content offered by different “pay someone to write my paper” essay writing services. Regardless of its subject, your essay must be of the highest quality, plagiarism-free, and engaging.

5. Price

Your budget is also essential when choosing the best cheap essay writing service. While you may want to select a cheap essay writing service that won’t drain your bank account, also ensure they are trustworthy and offer high-quality services. Get a rough cost breakdown using their price calculator to determine if you can afford it.

Essay Writing Service Pros and Cons

Several academic writing services can help you accomplish your educational goals. Here we discuss their pros and cons.

Essay Writing Service Pros

Time-saving: The primary benefit of using a professional essay writing service is the time it will save. You may use that extra time to focus on another project you’ve been putting off.

The primary benefit of using a professional essay writing service is the time it will save. You may use that extra time to focus on another project you’ve been putting off. Learn how to research: When you work with the best cheap essay writing service, they will inspire you to do some actual research. You may use this opportunity to sharpen your research skills.

When you work with the best cheap essay writing service, they will inspire you to do some actual research. You may use this opportunity to sharpen your research skills. Hone your writing skills: Working with the best cheap writing services is a simple way to hone your writing skills. A professional essay writer offers guidance on how to draft a relevant and original paper.

Essay Writing Service Cons

Steep price tags: The cost of hiring an essay writer may vary from service to service. Companies specializing in academic papers have a large staff of writers who collectively produce relevant and high-quality articles. However, you can expect to pay a premium for such excellent quality

The cost of hiring an essay writer may vary from service to service. Companies specializing in academic papers have a large staff of writers who collectively produce relevant and high-quality articles. However, you can expect to pay a premium for such excellent quality Plagiarism: All writing services may claim they never plagiarize, yet some slip-ups are inevitable. To ensure that your work is original and meets all your requirements, you can thoroughly proofread and edit your paper before submitting it.

All writing services may claim they never plagiarize, yet some slip-ups are inevitable. To ensure that your work is original and meets all your requirements, you can thoroughly proofread and edit your paper before submitting it. Improper grammar use: The essay writing service you use can also deliver a poorly written piece riddled with spelling and punctuation mistakes. Some writing agencies carefully vet their staff writers, while others don’t even bother to check their writers’ skills.



Is Paying Someone To Write My Essay Illegal?

No, it isn’t. Many students pay writers or paper writing services to write relevant, plagiarism-free, and top-notch papers.

There are a lot of legit essay writing services, but if you have never ordered from one before, it may take some time to discover one you can trust.

Common FAQs About Essay Writing Services

Here are answers to common questions about cheap essay writing services.

How Do I Find the Best Cheap Essay Writing Service?

You can start by reading customer reviews on trusted platforms like Trustpilot and Sitejabber to find the cheap essay writing services. Focus on the negative and positive reviews about:



The quality of their papers.

Writer’s experience.

Delivery time.

Refund policy.

We have also listed the 10 cheap essay writing services above, with GradeMiners as our top pick.

What Essay Writing Services Are Legit?

Here are the cheap essay writing services that are professional and legit:

What Is the Best Program To Write an Essay?

GradeMiners is our top pick for the best cheap writing services to help you write essays. It offers affordable pricing, high-quality, plagiarism-free papers, and a fast turnaround time. You can also find more affordable and high-quality options among the best dissertation writing services.

Where Do Essay Writing Companies Find Writers?

Most companies use independent college essay writers from all over the world to serve customers in any time zone, 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, other companies have an in-house team of professional writers that edit and proofread the papers written by their freelance writers.

Essay Writing Service Reviews: How We Ranked Them

In our reviews of the best cheap writing services, we ranked the companies based on the following criteria.

Quality

The best essay writing service will have a team of writers who are experts in their field and can deliver high-quality, relevant, and plagiarism-free papers. The companies we highlighted in our essay writing service reviews only hire highly competent writers that hold advanced degrees in their fields.

Turnaround Time

Most of the companies in our essay writing service reviews have the shortest deadlines, about one to six hours. However, we recommend you submit your assignment request in advance.

Cost

The price per page might range from $10 to $40, depending on your specific requirements and deadline. Fortunately, our recommended best affordable essay writing service, 99Papers, offers pricing options that won’t break the bank.

Best Cheap Essay Writing Service: Final Thoughts

Cheap essay writing services can help students who dread writing essays find the right company to help them meet deadlines and submit high-quality papers. These services offer relevant, top-notch, and unique articles at affordable rates.

Our above best cheap essay writing service reviews may also help narrow your needs to factors like paper type, academic level, delivery date, budget range, etc.

GradeMiners is our overall best cheap essay writing service due to its affordable pricing, fast turnaround time, and wide range of writing assistance. However, the best cheap essay writing service for you depends on your needs.

Finally, you must describe your assignment details carefully when placing your order on any of these buy essay or buy term paper platforms. This information can help a professional writer produce high-quality papers that meet your requirements.

