10 Best Simple Fast Loans: Bad Credit Accepted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

Not all lenders are created equal, and this becomes most obvious when searching for simple fast loans.

Thus, you need to pay extra attention to steer clear of some of these silver-tongued well-wishers. Some will have hidden fees, while others may not be transparent about their rates and terms.

The good news is that we've done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the 10 best simple fast personal loans. All of the lenders such as MoneyMutual that offer these loans are reputable and present you with clear loan terms and conditions.

So, if you're looking for a fast and easy loan application, even with bad credit, be sure to check out our list below.

Best Simple Fast Loans - Top 10 Platforms

MoneyMutual - Best personal loan overall

- Best personal loan overall CashUSA - Soft credit checks only

- Soft credit checks only BadCreditLoans - Lowest minimum credit score requirement

- Lowest minimum credit score requirement Funds Joy - Easiest loan application process

- Easiest loan application process 24/7DollarLoan - 60-second short-term loans

- 60-second short-term loans 24/7CreditNow - Larger loan amounts

- Larger loan amounts 247FastFunds.com - Best for multiple loans

- Best for multiple loans BetterLoansMutual.com - Easy connection with multiple lenders

- Easy connection with multiple lenders PersonalLoans - Best debt consolidation loans

- Best debt consolidation loans iCashLoans.com - Great for smaller loan amounts

1. MoneyMutual: Best Online Payday Loans Overall

Pros:

Over 2,000,000 people served

Fair APR

Next-day funding

$5,000 personal loans

5 minutes to apply

Near-instant approval decision

Cons:

Not available in NY, CT, and IL

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

With over 2 million clients it reportedly served, we understand why MoneyMutual is so popular. This platform emerged as our No. 1 option for simple fast loans because it offers fair terms and low origination fees.

If you have a poor credit score, you may still borrow up to $5,000 at MoneyMutual. The company is a member of CFEF and the Online Lenders Alliance.

The minimum loan amount is $100, and the platform maintains clear and fair loan terms. If you have good credit, you will almost certainly be able to score a lower interest rate on $1k+ personal loans.

The APR remains at 6% to 36%. Unfortunately, the website is unavailable in certain states - specifically, IL, CT, and NY.

If this limitation doesn't affect you, you will enjoy a smooth application procedure - 5 minutes to apply, 2 minutes for approval - and have loan funds in your bank account on the next business day.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

2. CashUSA: Online Payday Loans With Soft Credit Checks Only

Pros:

$10,000 personal loans

Next-day funding

72-month loan terms

Soft credit checks only

Cons:

Slightly dated design

Minimum Loan Amount: $500

Maximum Loan Amount: $10,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

If $5,000 loans at MoneyMutual aren't sufficient for your needs, check out CashUSA for simple fast loans up to $10,000.

Another major advantage of this site is that it sticks to soft credit checks, which won’t affect your credit history in any credit report.

This platform enables you to pay off your debt in as little as 3 months or as long as 6 years, which is fantastic if you're concerned about the prepayment fee.

APR ranges between 5.99% and 35.99%, and origination fee differs between lenders. Although the site might need a visual makeover, the application for a CashUSA loan is simple to use and only takes 5-10 minutes to complete.

If you accept the loan offer, the funds will be delivered to you via direct payment on the next business day after approval.

Check out this CashUSA Review for more Info!

>>Take out $10,000 from CashUSA lenders now>>

3. BadCreditLoans: Lowest Minimum Credit Score Requirement

Pros:

Poor credit loans under 500 accepted

Loan offers up to $10k

Smooth online application

No collateral

Fair APR and origination fee

Cons:

Not BBB accredited

Quick loans capped at $1k for under-500 credit

Minimum Loan Amount: $500

Maximum Loan Amount: $10,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

If you’re searching for bad credit lenders, BadCreditLoans will fund loans even if your credit score is below 500.

Not every financial institution would give you a quick loan offer under such terms, so that's definitely a major plus in our book.

There is a small catch, though.

While loan offers for fair credit borrowers range between $500 and $10,000, poor credit borrowers are limited to $1,000. Still, this beats the $0 loan offers almost any other lender website will present you with.

APR ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%. The site isn't BBB accredited, but it does not require collateral.

If you gather all of your savings or checking account paperwork and account number information, the procedure should take around 15 minutes, and the cash will arrive in your account on the next business day.

As a result, you can start making those monthly payments right away from your next paycheck.

>>Need instant loans with poor credit score? Visit BadCreditLoans loans>>

4. Funds Joy: Easiest Loan Application Process

Pros:

Most straightforward loan platform

Quick loans via direct deposit

$5,000 loan offers

Swift loan approval

Up to 8 years for repayment

Cons:

No phone customer support

Minimum Loan Amount: $200

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR: 5.99% to 35.99%

If you want a lender website that cuts right to the chase, we can't imagine a site that makes it simpler for its users to receive a simple fast loan other than Funds Joy.

The interest rates for taking out a Funds Joy loan are competitive, and the loan terms are up to 8 years. You can take out a quick loan online ranging from $200 to $5,000 with a 1-5% origination fee.

The application procedure takes only 10 minutes, or even 5 minutes if you're tech-savvy. The terms are clearly outlined to prevent unpleasant surprises. All we want is a dedicated phone line for customer service at this stage.

Still, you'll struggle to find a website that is this simple to use while delivering the top-shelf service when it comes to giving you access to a simple fast loan.

>>For easiest online loans, visit Funds Joy and take out $5k>>

5. 24/7DollarLoan: 60-Second Short-Term Loans Online

Pros:

Personal loan in 60 seconds

$1,000 loans available

Loans for entrepreneurs

Clean website design

Cons:

Needs more educational resources

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000

APR: Varies between lenders

Our No. 1 pick for smaller simple fast loans is 24/7DollarLoan. This site is incredibly quick, and we mean really quick. The procedure takes around 5 minutes, and decisions are made in less than 60 seconds.

The loan amount ranges from $100 to $1,000, and you only have to show proof of earnings of $800 per month.

Entrepreneurs are welcome aboard with the same qualifications — you just need $800 in monthly business earnings, and you're good to go. The site is uncluttered, even perhaps too clean since it lacks more in-depth instructional resources.

However, the origination fees on offer are low, and repayment terms are 2-4 weeks. And customer service is just as quick, providing competent, courteous answers in the shortest time possible.

>>Check out the best short-term loans at 24/7DollarLoan>>

6. 24/7CreditNow: Larger Loan Amounts

Pros:

$35,000 personal loans

90-second responses

No extra fees

Easy navigation

Cons:

Website could use a revamp

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $35,000

APR: From 4.99%

If you need larger loan amounts, check out 24/7CreditNow for personal loans up to $35,000. The platform is clean and streamlined to a T. No time wasted, no fluff questions, just near-instant replies - as fast as 90 seconds.

All loan terms are made clear and visible to everyone: they include no extra costs, and you get money in the bank the next business day.

While the design could use a refresh, the platform is 100% safe and encrypted. We appreciate that the devs included the Contact Us page right in the main menu, making it easier to reach the support team.

There are no high interest rates here, as APR starts at 4.99%. We appreciate the variety of fast loans, too - you can take out auto loans for car repairs or an emergency loan for medical bills.

>>Visit 24/7CreditNow for loan amounts of up to $35,000>>

7. 247FastFunds.com: Best for Multiple Loans Online

Pros:

Simple fast loans up to $5k

No unnecessary questions asked

You can take out multiple loans

ACH transfer repayment

Loans approved swiftly

Cons:

Hard credit checks

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR: Determined by the lender

247FastFunds.com is our top recommendation if you're looking for a simple fast loan up to $5,000 with fair terms.

The application process takes under 10 minutes, and you can expect the money in the bank the next day once approved.

We like that borrowers can take out multiple loans to cover their expenses. Processing times differ, and so does the APR. You'll need to be connected to a specific lender to get the exact details.

The site requires a hard credit check - this is something we don't exactly like, but this has become the norm for many online lenders, so no bad feelings here.

>>Go to 247FastFunds.com for $5,000 simple fast loans>>

8. BetterLoansMutual.com: Easy Connection With Multiple Lenders

Pros:

Excellent customer support and FAQ

High-quality website design

Bad credit accepted

$5,000 simple fast loans

Cons:

No phone support

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $5,000

APR: Varies between lenders

BetterLoansMutual.com is one of the best lending websites if you're looking for maximum convenience, featuring one of the most agile support agent teams in the industry.

Loans start at $100 and go all the way up to $5,000. The APR varies based on the lender you are linked to.

The navigation at BetterLoansMutual.com is simple. The application procedure should take you around 15 minutes, and the cash will be in your account within 24 hours.

They've also got a top-notch FAQ section with many common queries that may save you time by not forcing you to communicate with the support team.

>>Take out $5,000 personal loans BetterLoansMutual.com>>

9. PersonalLoans: Best Debt Consolidation Loans

Pros:

Simple fast loans up to $35k

Top-notch website design

72 months to repay the loan

Next-day funding

Cons:

$1,000 minimum loan amounts

Minimum Loan Amount: $1,000

Maximum Loan Amount: $35,000

APR: From 5.99%

PersonalLoans is another valid option for simple fast loans up to $35k. We're looking at a great website with minimal difficulties to use. The application procedure begins on the main page and is as simple as it gets.

You should receive your loan funds within a single day, and you need to borrow at least $1k - no small fast loans here. An origination fee of 1-5% is also charged.

Borrowers can repay their debt in up to 72 months, with an APR of 5.99% to 35.99% in most cases, depending on their minimum credit score and other standard factors.

And if you’re not happy with the loan offer you receive the first time you apply, simply re-start the process and check out other simple fast loans you can get. The application only takes about 10 minutes, so don’t hesitate to check more loan offers than one.

>>Visit Personal Loans for debt consolidation loans>>

10. iCashLoans.com: Small Payday Loans Online No Credit Check

Pros:

Simple fast loans starting at $100

Easy submission form

Swift payout

Quality design

Cons:

Loan amounts capped at $1,000

Potentially high interest rates

Minimum Loan Amount: $100

Maximum Loan Amount: $1,000

APR: Varies between lenders

iCashLoans is a lending platform that specializes in short-term online no credit check loans for individuals with bad credit who need cash quickly.

If you have less than perfect credit, you can expect a higher interest rate. But you can also take smaller loans, starting at just $100 and going up to $1,000.

The repayment terms are quite reasonable; each lender has its own APR on the platform. All transactions are completed through verified third-party service providers, which is a plus.

The application procedure is smooth, requiring just 10-20 minutes to complete. The cash will reach you in less than a single day after your application has been accepted.

The FAQ library beats the majority of competing websites and includes numerous subjects that are genuinely helpful. As a result, you will be more comfortable borrowing money when the time comes.

>>Check out smaller instant loans at iCashLoans>>

How We Choose the Best Online Simple Fast Loans

Since we're talking about simple fast loans, the speed of the approval decision is vital.

But we must not forget about the interest rates, types of credit checks, prepayment fees, the late fee, and many other factors.

Anyhow, these are the 5 critical factors every personal loans website on this list was ranked against.

Eligibility for Getting Fast Loans for Bad Credit

We want to make sure that the loans are available to a wide range of people, even those with bad credit. So, we looked for lenders who offer the best online loans with minimal checks.

Yes, we made sure to include lender sites that offer loans for people with bad credit, as well as online lending platforms that give better loan terms for users with fair credit. If you don’t have the time to build credit, check out BadCreditLoans.

Loan Amounts

Another important factor we considered is the loan amount and terms. We looked for lenders who offer simple fast loans with at least $5,000 maximum loan amounts and terms of up to 36 months.

This way, you can find a loan that's right for your needs and budget. If you need larger loan amounts, some of the lender sites on this list go as high as $35,000. We also appreciate a variety of loan types - whether you need fast loans for car repairs or medical bills, the lending website should have your back.

Interest Rates, Origination Fee, Prepayment Fees

No one likes unexpected expenses and extra fees. With that in mind, we made sure to include lenders who offer clear and competitive interest rates with the lowest possible origination fees, a tolerable late fee, and no prepayment penalties.

This way, you can be sure that the only fee you'll pay is the interest on your loan. In most cases, APR ranges between 5.99% and 35.99%. If your credit standing isn’t in the best shape at the moment, you can expect high interest rates for your installment loan. For the lowest APR, apply for an installment loan MoneyMutual.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

Repayment Terms & Approval Times

We looked for lenders who offer clear and flexible repayment terms, as well as fast approval times for an installment loan - we're looking for simple fast loans here, after all. This way, you can find a short-term loan that fits your needs and schedule.

In most cases, repayment terms range from 3 to 72 months, with some lenders offering same-day funding. When it comes to loan approval, we want to see the money from the loan agreement in your bank account the next business day after it's approved.

Customer Service & Transparency

We only want to recommend a lender website with excellent customer service - a company that is transparent about its terms and conditions. This way, you can be sure that you're getting a fast straightforward loan from a reputable lender.

Along those lines, we also appreciate a clear user interface and a user-friendly application process.

Steps To Qualifying for Simple Fast Loans

All it takes to qualify for simple fast loans is meeting a few basic requirements, which we've listed below.

Worry not - even if you're searching for bad credit loans and your credit status isn't spotless, there's bound to be a good option for you.

We'll take it step-by-step.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

Step 1: Find a Lender for Easy Online Loans

The first step is finding a reputable lender who offers the type of loan you're looking for. Be sure to check out the terms and conditions before applying, as some lenders have stricter requirements than others.

Step 2: Check Your Eligibility

Once you've found a lender, the next step is to check your eligibility for an installment loan. This usually involves a simple credit check, which you can do online.

Be sure to check the requirements before applying and spare yourself the trouble of wasting time with an application that will get rejected.

The usual requirements for every website we recommend are:

You need to be at least 18 years old

You need to be a US citizen or permanent resident

You need to have a regular source of income

You need to have a valid email address and phone number

You need to have a bank account in your name (savings account or checking account)

Step 3: Apply for the Loan

Once you've found a lender and checked your eligibility, the next step is to apply for the installment loan.

This can be done online and usually takes just a few minutes. Be sure to have all the required information on hand, such as your Social Security number and bank account information.

Step 4: Get Approved and Receive Your Loan

Once you've applied for the loan, the next step is to get approved and receive that installment loan.

In most cases, you'll receive the money from your loan agreement in your bank account the next business day after it's approved. Be sure to make your payments on time, as late payments can incur fees and damage your credit score.

That’s all, folks.

Now you know how to qualify for simple fast loans. Make sure you also check out the personal installment loans highlighted in this guide and take your time in finding the right option for your needs and credit status.

Simple Fast Loans: FAQs

What is a simple fast loan?

A simple fast loan is a type of short-term loan that can be used for a variety of purposes.

You can use it to cover unexpected expenses, pay for emergency repairs, or even consolidate debt.

The loans are typically repaid within a few weeks or months, and they can be a great option if you need cash fast.

What is the easiest and fastest loan to get?

There is no simple answer to this question, as it depends on your individual circumstances.

However, we can say that payday loans or cash advance loans are one of the simplest and fastest loans to get, and so are title loans.

These types of loans usually have minimal requirements, and you can often get the loan money you need within 24 hours.

How to compare fast cash loans from online lenders?

The best way to compare fast cash loans from online lenders is to look at the interest rate, fees like prepayment fee or late fee, and repayment terms.

You should also consider the type of loan you need, as some loans are better for certain purposes than others.

Finally, make sure you read the reviews from other customers before choosing a direct lender.

How can I get an instant loan in 5 minutes?

If you want the fastest loans out there, check out 24/7DollarLoan for 60-second approval times.

This site offers payday loans (cash advance loans), title loans, and installment loans, so you can choose the best option for your needs. And if you're approved, the money will reach your bank account the next business day.

Which banks give loans immediately?

There are several banks that give loans immediately, but the interest rates and fees can vary significantly.

For the smoothest loan process for simple fast loans, we recommend checking out installment loan offers online.

You can get the money you need within 24 hours, and choose a repayment plan that fits your budget. Our top recommendation is MoneyMutual.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

Can I get a bank personal loan immediately?

It's possible to get a bank personal loan immediately, but it depends on the bank.

Some banks may require you to wait a few days for the money to be deposited into your account, while others may offer same-day funding by means of a direct deposit.

If you need the money right away, we recommend checking out installment loans online from services like 24/7DollarLoan.

Are simple fast loans legit?

Yes, simple fast loans are legit. However, it's important to remember that not every lender website is equal in its approach to fairness.

There are some scammers out there who will try to take advantage of you, so be sure to do your research before agreeing to any loan. If you’re uncertain, check out our list of personal loan lenders because we only recommend lenders that are licensed and have a good reputation.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

What is the estimated funding time for fast loans?

The funding time for a fast loan can vary depending on the lender. Some lenders may deposit the money into your account within 24 hours, while others may take a few days.

If you need the money right away, we recommend checking out installment loans online from services like MoneyMutual and 24/7DollarLoan.

Can I take out online loans in South Carolina?

Yes, you can take out online loans in South Carolina. However, the laws governing online lending are different in every state.

We recommend reading the terms and conditions of any loans you're considering carefully before agreeing to them.

This way, you can be sure that you understand the loan's APR, repayment schedule, and fees.

Can I get fast debt consolidation loans?

If you're looking for fast debt consolidation loans, we recommend checking out installment loans online.

These types of loans can help you consolidate your debt into one monthly payment, and you can often get the money you need within 24 hours.

Just make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully before agreeing to any loan.

What is an installment loan?

An installment loan is a type of loan that is repaid over time with a set number of scheduled payments.

This makes it different from payday loans/cash advance loans, which are typically repaid in one lump sum. An installment loan can be a great option if you need cash fast and you want to avoid taking out a payday loan.

There are several ways to get an installment loan. You can apply for one through banks or credit bureaus, or you can apply for one online. There are also some lenders that specialize in installment loans, such as MoneyMutual.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

What are credit bureaus?

Credit bureaus are organizations that collect and maintain information about your credit history.

They use this information to generate your credit score, which is a number that lenders use to assess your creditworthiness. There are three major credit bureaus in the United States: Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion.

Should I take out an installment loan or a payday loan?

It depends on your needs. An installment loan can be a good option if you need cash fast and you want to avoid taking out a payday loan.

However, installment loans typically have higher interest rates than payday loans, so you should only take one out if you're sure you can afford the payments.

If you're considering taking out a loan, we recommend doing some research to compare your options and find the best deal. You can use an online installment loan calculator to see how different loan terms would affect your monthly payments.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

What is the Military Lending Act?

The Military Lending Act is a federal law that provides protections for active duty military members and their families. It caps an interest rate on certain types of loans, including payday loans and title loans, at 36%.

It also prohibits a loan service provider from requiring borrowers to submit to an arbitration agreement.

How to prequalify for a personal loan?

There are a few things you can do to pre-qualify for a personal loan, such as checking your credit score, researching lenders, and comparing loan offers.

Most lenders will require you to have a good credit score to qualify for a loan. You can also pre-qualify for a loan by applying for one with a lending institution like MoneyMutual.

Top 5 Online Payday Loans

If you don't have the time to go through every lender website review in this guide, that's perfectly fine. Just make sure you take a look at this top 5 payday loans summary so you can get an idea of what's out there.

MoneyMutual:

APR ranges from 5.99% to 35.99%

2m+ customers

Personal loan offers up to $5,000

5-minute loan process

Modern website design

CashUSA:

$10k personal loan offers

72 months to repay the money

Soft credit checks

Fair APR

Low fees

BadCreditLoans:

Minimum credit score under 500

Take out an installment loan up to $10,000

Easy application

Zero collateral

Fair origination fee and APR

Funds Joy:

Easiest application

High-quality website

Personal loan offers up to $5,000

Fast approval

8-year repayment terms

24/7 Dollar Loan:

Perfect for short-term loans

60-second simple fast loans

$1,000 loan offers

Easy to navigate

Entrepreneurs welcome

Fast Online Loans - Final Thoughts

Well, that wraps it up. We hope you found our guide helpful and that you feel more confident about taking out simple fast online loans.

Be sure to compare your options and choose the best financial institution for you. You can start by checking out our top contender, MoneyMutual, which won us over with its fair APR, fast application support, and next-day funding availability.

>>Visit MoneyMutual for the finest simple fast loans>>

Remember, there's no such thing as a free lunch - be sure to read the loan terms and conditions before agreeing to any loan. And if you're ever in doubt, contact customer service for more information.

That said, never take out personal or no credit check loans that you can't afford to repay. Stay safe, always meet those monthly payments, and have a good one!