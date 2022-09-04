10 Best Emergency Loans for Bad Credit: Get Fast Cash Advance with No Credit Check

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

Financial emergencies don’t give you a ring before they arrive at your doorstep. A car accident or unprecedented medical bills are sometimes all it takes for your bank account balance to dive. Some examples of these emergencies also include the death of a loved one, sudden unemployment, or the approach of a mortgage payment deadline.

It only takes one unforeseen crisis to fall into financial chaos. You’ll need to get back on your feet sooner than later, and an emergency loan can help in these grim circumstances while you gradually recover your cash holdings.

You never need to open up tens of tabs on your browser to search for the right lender. We’ve gathered a list of lenders and brokers leading the way in bad credit emergency loans.

Emergency Loans for Bad Credit of 2022

WeLoans - Best overall

WeLoans takes the win in the emergency loans category, no questions asked!

The online broker takes a two-angled approach in providing borrowers with everything they would need in one place: high acceptance rates even if your credit score is plummeting and low-interest offers from loan providers with a well-known reputation in this market.

Here's another shocker: the entire application process can be completed within three minutes, with no paperwork needed. They will forward your application to their network of lenders who can make you an offer that meets your needs, and you can receive your funds within 24 hours if everything goes smoothly.

If you’re preparing your bank account for the charges that WeLoans will cost to find a lender, put that thought aside because it’s 100% free.

Pros

Apply for up to $5,000 in urgent loans

Network of reputable lenders

Quick approvals

High acceptance rates

Cons

Not available nationwide

US Bad Credit Loans - Best for minimum eligibility requirements

You’re skating on thin ice if you have bad credit and need an emergency loan immediately. Luckily, US Bad Credit Loans goes above and beyond for those with a ‘can’t be said out loud’ credit score.

As long as your repayment capability isn’t falling behind, US Bad Credit Loans’ partner lenders would consider you regardless.

Apply for an emergency loan online via the platform and tap into a network of reputable lenders. With many offers coming your way, you’ll find a sweet deal for yourself. Even if you don’t, you won’t lose anything because they offer no-obligation quotes at zero cost.

Pros

Get funds within 1-2 days

Prequalify for loans

Multiple offers from trustworthy lenders

On-time payments reported to credit bureaus

Cons

Online customer support only

iPaydayLoans - Best for quick deposits

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to claim that iPaydayLoans takes a solid cornerstone in the emergency loans landscape. Their ‘getting you connected to a lender’ platform can get you a loan up to $5,000, enough to keep your finances afloat while you get back up in the game.

Borrowers from all walks of life, with any credit level, can apply for an emergency loan through iPaydayLoans. All they’re required to do is fill out a simple form consisting of their personal and financial details.

You will also be blown away by their quick approvals and receive the funds within a day.

Pros

Certified and licensed lenders

Minimum eligibility criteria

Fast processing system

Competitive APR and charges

Cons

Not available nationwide

US Installment Loans - Best for a user-friendly platform

Imagine finding yourself in a financial crisis in the middle of the night. You need fast cash as soon as you can get your hands on it, and every minute counts. US Installment Loans takes the burden off of your shoulders with its 24/7 emergency loan application service.

24/7 service sounds like a jackpot, but the real deal is that you’ll receive offers from their partner lenders within minutes. The funds only take as little as a day to be deposited into your account.

The online broker connects you with lenders that are willing to play the cards with any credit score for loan requests as far as $35,000. You’re not placing your bet on any lender either, but reputable lenders across the US that have a claim to fame in the lending market.

Pros

Round-the-clock availability

Industry-leading lenders onboard

Easy application and approval process

Cons

Have no mobile apps

CashAdvance - Best for medium-sized loan offers

Emergencies, such as unexpected expenses or unannounced bills, aren't in your control, and you can do nothing to avoid them. But choosing CashAdvance is in your control and one of the few remedies that can get you out of such situations.

CashAdvance isn't the only company that provides emergency loans regardless of bad credit. But it is one of the few brands that can provide you with up to $10,000. The loan provider has eliminated the need to visit brick-and-mortar stores and fill out paperwork.

A quick online application that takes only minutes? Check. Receive offers within minutes? Check. No hidden charges? Check, check, and check!

Pros

Borrow up to $10,000

Free of cost services

A vast network of lenders

Cons

Lenders charge relatively higher rates

PersonalLoans - Best for competitive rates

PersonalLoans is one of the most reputable loan services in the online lending world. It can save your day, especially if you're in a sticky situation with bad credit hanging around your neck. The company can link you up with a panel of lending services that provide personal loans for people at any credit level and with urgent money needs. You can borrow as much as $35,000 and repay it within 72 months.

To apply for a loan, you are asked to complete a fairly straightforward and simple application form. Upon approval, you may get your loan money within 24 hours.

Pros

Readily accessible terms

No minimum credit score required

Speedy loan request process

Cons

The minimum loan amount is relatively high

Ace Cash Express - Best for exemplary customer service

If you have bad credit and need a loan urgently, Ace Cash Express can help.

It offers several types of loans in addition to the company's brilliant check-cashing services. You can regard it as an excellent alternative to credit unions and traditional banking.

The website has no hidden charges or service fees. You won't have to worry about the application process, even if you're not a geek or tech-savvy. You can even cancel the loan within a certain time limit without any financial consequences if you're having second thoughts. Previous clients sing this company’s praises on review sites.

Pros

Option to cancel the loan within 72 hours

Fast and easy funding

No application fees

Cons

Loans aren't offered in all the states

Upgrade - Best for larger loan amounts

Upgrade has more than a million customers, lent worth 15 billion dollars, and has a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot for reasons you can’t argue with. Among loan providers, this is the one that has the potential to convert you from a potential client to a long-term customer.

The company offers a 3 percent cash back on Auto, Health, and Home categories and a 1 percent cash back on the rest. Additionally, you can even get a $200 bonus if you make 3 debit card transactions after opening a Reward Checking account.

Pros

Simple application process

Responsive customer support

Swift approvals

Cons

Up to 8% origination fee

Check Into Cash - Best for nationwide availability

It’s time to look into Check Into Cash if you want a speedy and hassle-free emergency loan, especially with bad credit. An emergency loan from this lender won't leave you with regrets.

Check Into Cash, a grandfather in the loans service, has 22 years of experience in providing financial support to people across the country. The company boasts several strengths that make them distinguished from its competitors.

With Check Into Cash, you will get a reply within a minute of submitting your application about whether you are eligible and qualify for a loan. If you submit your application before 7 p.m. eastern time, your bank account will have the greens by the next day. Moreover, you have the flexibility to choose from a quick payday loan and an installment loan.

Pros

Swift loan process

Customer service

Available in all the states

No need to physically go to a lender

Cons

Slightly higher prices

Upstart - Best for debt consolidation

It is not uncommon to find yourself in a pinch. The problem is finding a company that sticks its neck out for you even if you have bad credit. According to several statistics, Upstart is one of the best lenders for people with bad credit.

Google’s ex-employees decided on taking their legacy to the next level with a unique initiative - Upstart. The brains behind the project didn't stick to exhausted methods and instead went with artificial intelligence for loan qualification checks.

An Upstart personal loan can help you consolidate debt, cover personal expenses, or make large purchases in several ways. You can find numerous reviews of people who gave Upstart a chance and are now devoted clients. The low minimum APR and the ease of applying possess great convincing power.

Pros

Fast funding

Speedy approval and deposit

Easy, simple process

Cons

Origination fee applicable

How Quickly Can I Receive My Emergency Loan?

If the name doesn’t give it away already, you should receive your emergency loan ASAP, which in most cases is within 1-2 days. With a smooth process through and through, you can get the loan as quickly as within a day of your application.

It’s important to note that not all loan requests are equal. While many receive funds within 24 hours, it may take a few days for others. This happens when the lender needs more time to check your qualification and repayment capability or your bank account takes time to process an incoming loan.

How to Get an Emergency Loan?

Here’s what you need to get in order to get your next emergency loan ASAP:

Verify Eligibility

You don’t want to get your hopes up high only to find out you’re not eligible for a loan request. Check the eligibility criteria, including legal age, US citizenship, active checking account, and stable income.

Send in the Application

Take those verification documents that haven’t seen the light of day out from your drawers and keep a softcopy for the application process. Spend around 5 minutes to fill in the application, and you’re done!

Get Quotes and Compare

There’s nothing worse than paying extra from your hard-earned money when you had another perfectly good offer that you overlooked. Take the time out to get quotes from different lenders and compare their offers. The few minutes of work will be worth the significantly lower APR and charges.

How to Compare My Emergency Loan Offers?

With so many lenders trying to win you over and sign up for their deal, where do you even go? Start with comparing offers from these lenders by evaluating the following factors.

Loan Range

Some lenders only go as far as $1,000 in loan amounts; others may offer up to $5,000 or even $35,000. Go with a lender that offers the amount you need within their range.

APR and Charges

You should also compare the APRs and charges. Go for average market prices to avoid getting bankrupt in a debt cycle or falling for fraud.

Funding Speed

You need your loan ASAP, so you went for an emergency loan. Ask a lender beforehand about how soon they deposit the funds. Steer clear of those whose normal processing time takes a week.

I Need Money Now but Can't Get a Loan. What Are My Other Options?

When you find yourself at a dead-end in terms of getting a loan, your financials will likely fall into a pit soon. Before that happens, consider getting a loan through one of these options:

Bring in a Co-Signer

A co-signer, in other words: a co-borrower, can multiply your chances of getting a loan and with better interest rates, especially if they have a good credit score.

Get a Secured Loan

When you’re fixed on getting a loan through a lender and no other option checks out, you can go for a secured loan. In this condition, you’ll have to put something as collateral, such as your vehicle’s title, that is a title loan .

Apply to a Credit Union

Credit unions are non-profitable organizations that offer small loans, no more than $2,000. However, you need to be a member or apply for a credit union before taking a loan.

Alternatives to Urgent Loans for Bad Credit

Emergency loans aren’t where the road ends for bad credit borrowers. You have plenty of other options, including the following three alternatives:

Payday loans

Another quick loan type that can get you through the next few weeks is payday loans . Through payday loans, you can receive the funds within a day or two and repay within a few weeks.

No Credit Check Loans

No credit check loans are a great option for people with bad credit who fear a hard credit check will cause their credit score to plummet. Typically, these lenders will only perform a soft credit check before they approve your loan application.

Installment Loans

Need more time than mere weeks to repay your loan? Installment loans are the way to go in these circumstances. The monthly billing over several months or years makes it easier to repay the loan.

Final Thoughts

A financial emergency is bad, but it doesn’t have to be downright hell when you have an emergency loan in your corner. If you're looking for a hassle-free experience, get one from those tried and tested loan providers for the best possible experience.