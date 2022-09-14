10 Best College Essay Writing Services: Top Paper Writing Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WFTS.

The new academic year is here, and no matter if you’re a high school, college, or grad student, your mind is probably on one and one thing only; assignments. If you’re in the middle of your education, you might even have some assignments due for the first week back — so you’ve probably given up on having a relaxing summer break.

If you’re struggling under the pressure of papers, presentations, coursework, and more assignments, you’re not alone. And you shouldn’t give up hope either — thanks to some of the best essay writing services, you can have your assignments written for you to a professional standard, no matter how soon or far away the deadline is.

Best Essay Writing Services Online in 2022:

To help you find the best service, we have reviewed 8 of the most popular essay writing services. These are the most reliable and reputable essay-writing sites with lots of positive reviews that are ranked based on the quality of papers, quality of customer service, and cost.

1. PaperHelp — All-Round Best Essay Writing Service

Pros

The best balance of price, quality, and speed

Low prices starting from $10 per paper

Editing and proofreading services offered

Essays and research papers checked thoroughly for plagiarism

Cons

Only 3 free revisions per paper



After extensively comparing, contrasting, reviewing, and testing these top essay writing services, we found one that stood above all the rest. PaperHelp had the best value for money, the best quality of writing, and great customer service. All of these factors combined make it out to be the best overall college essay writing service.

For a basic, 1-page essay, PaperHelp charges only $10. They can also give you an essay with a same-day turnaround, making it a great choice for tight deadlines.

Paperhelp verifies its professional writers based on their academic and professional achievements. This allows them to have a broad spectrum of specialists, who can help with writing from High School level up to Ph.D. study.

Not only do they offer academic writing services, but you can also request proofreading from PaperHelp. This allows you to submit an essay you have already completed, and get meaningful feedback on grammar, spelling, punctuation, and general areas to improve.

Finally, in the rare event that you’re not satisfied with your assignment, PaperHelp will give you up to 3 free revisions, allowing you to request changes to the content of your paper

If you’re looking for a quality service from the best essay writing website, PaperHelp is your go-to and is our recommendation for the best paper writing service overall.

2. BBQPapers — Best Paper Writing Service for Complex Assignments

Pros

Top 2% expert in every subject area

A loyalty program that offers discounts to frequent customers

Turnaround of as short as 3 hours

Unlimited free revisions

60-day Money Back guarantee

Cons

Pricier than other options

The higher up the educational ladder you go, the harder the academic writing assignments become. Simple writing tasks in high school turn into long, drawn-out books and literature reviews at the college level. This escalates at the Ph.D. level, where every essay can take weeks of planning and weeks of writing just to secure a C.

Sometimes, you don’t even need to write an essay — you might need to do a presentation in a specific way, or produce a reflective journal to support a project. Complex assignments are exhausting because they take more time than you probably have.

BBQPapers is your one-stop shop for complex assignments, as they excel at niche topics and requests that many other essay writing sites tremble in fear at. This means that their prices are slightly higher than other sites, but the quality you get in exchange is more than worth it.

BBQPapers are great for essays, presentations, and other types of assignments. They have the broadest selection of assignment types out of any college paper writing service that we have reviewed.

For classes that love to take up your time and energy with frustrating assignments, leave them in the hands of BBQPapers.

3. EssayPro — Best College Essay Writing Service

Pros

Freedom to choose the best essay writer that is suitable for your task

Best for college-level essays

Strict requirements for professional paper writers include a Master's degree

Unlimited free revisions

Cons

Many of the top writers have low availability



Let’s face it — college is hard. You probably knew that when you signed up for it, but no matter how much you prepare for every semester, it’s impossible to anticipate just how much work you need to do.

The most common customers of essay writing services are college students, but writing an essay for this level of education is also the most difficult. There are different classes, majors, and sometimes even unique academic assignments that professors like to give you.

This is why finding an essay writing company like EssayPro, which specializes in writing college papers, is all the more valuable. EssayPro has professional, highly educated writers from across a range of majors and specialist areas. They know what to do to get you the grades you need for your college assignments.

We love EssayPro for the flexible approach it takes to essay writing services. The site acts as a portal that connects clients to writers, who work on a freelance basis. You have a fully transparent view of the writer's credentials, their specialist area, and the reviews other clients have given them.

If you want to breeze through your major with as close to a 4.0 GPA as possible, look no further than EssayPro.

4. Expert Writing — Best for Speedy Delivery

Pros

Fast delivery with as little as 3 hours turnaround

Discounts for first order

Plagiarism-free guarantee

Cons

Only 1 free revision per paper

The one downside of many essay writing sites is that the faster you need a paper, the higher the price goes. Sometimes, no site can give you an essay fast enough. You might find yourself in a situation where you’ve tried to finish an assignment, but due to a lack of time, procrastination, or just stress and anxiety, you haven’t been able to finish it. And the deadline is ticking ever closer.

At ExpertWriting, you can find a professional paper suited to your assignment, and get it delivered quickly. Need a research paper in 3 hours? ExpertWriting can deliver. Their prices are fair, even for short deadlines. What’s more, is that customer reviews say that they have often received their papers hours before they are due.

Professional essay writers at ExpertWriting are rigorously tested, and go through certification for all of the major writing formatting styles, so you’ll always have a professional standard of writing on any assignment you purchase. For the most pressing of deadlines, ExpertWriting can’t be beaten.

5. Speedy Paper — Best for Affordable Pricing

Pros

Trustworthy service, legitimate and trusted by customers

Transparent and flexible service

Strict recruitment for writers, ensuring the highest quality

Great communication at every stage

Cons

The website is outdated and difficult to navigate

SpeedyPaper is a relatively cheap essay writing service, yet it is professional and safe to use. When asking for something that matters as much as an assignment, you need to know that you’re getting a trusted and reputable service. Many essay writing sites will have customer testimonials and reviews displayed on their website… but it can be hard to know if these are trustworthy. External review sites such as TrustPilot can help, but these reviews can also be faked.

If you want to base your purchase of a paper on customer experience, essay writing service reviews, and the reputation of the site, then you’ll be pleased to know that SpeedyPaper has the best reputation on the market. We found them to be the most trustworthy site for assignments, based on the experiences of other users.

While you can see a lot of reviews on the SpeedyPapers website, we also found several success stories on external sites and forums, further lending to the legitimacy of the service. SpeedyPapers is also transparent, as it clearly states how they recruit the best essay writers and how they are verified.

For the highest quality service that you know you can trust, we recommend SpeedyPapers and award them with the ‘Best Reputation’ title.

6. ExtraEssay — Best Customer Service

Pros

Great customer support team

Modern, easy-to-navigate website

Capability-assurance policy

Money back guarantee

Cons

The fastest turnaround available is 24 hours

Prices start higher than some sites

Digital services live and die by their customer support — when you’re buying an ongoing service, and not a physical product, it’s important to have assurances in case something goes wrong. Good customer service can make the difference between coming back to a site or swearing it off and leaving a negative review.

Even when there isn't an issue, good customer support is valued because it makes clients feel cared for and that the service they are engaging with actively cares about them. ExtraEssay gets this right, with their stellar customer support.

Prices at ExtraEssay start at $19 for a 24-hour turnaround on a paper. Their writers are academically verified, and they offer academic papers for all levels of education. Reviews cited their great experience with customer support, with specific agents being praised for going above and beyond.

ExtraEssay is the best choice for peace of mind and confidence and knowing that your paper is in the hands of professional college essay writers who care.

7. GradeMiners — The Fastest Essay Writing Service

Pros

Easy to use, well-designed website

Super fast turnaround (1-hour deadline available)

Industry recognized

Over 3500 expert writers

Cons

Higher prices than some other sites

Fast turnaround only available for small projects

While it shouldn’t be your priority, it’s always worth considering the speed of the essay writing service that you choose to buy from. Many will only take 1 paper per customer at a time, so if you have a backlog of essays that you need writing, you might find yourself waiting a while.

Your professors and teachers might have told you that writing quickly means that the quality of your work will suffer — for students this might be true, but online essay writing services are experts at providing premium writing with a fast turnaround. No service is better for this than GradeMiners

No matter the length of your paper, GradeMiners can provide you with it in as little as 1 day. For small orders, you can expect your paper in under an hour — that’s less time than it takes for you to plan an assignment.

As we mentioned, their speed doesn’t compromise on quality either. GradeMiners has a dedicated Quality Assurance department that will check every essay for grammar, clarity, and plagiarism.

Their prices do scale with the turnaround time, but the prices remain clear and consistent — so you won’t have any unexpected charges. GradeMiners is our top choice for the fastest essay writing service.

8. EssayTerritory — Best New, Promising Essay Writing Service

Pros

Clean, easy-to-navigate website

Editing and proofreading services

Great value and great quality

High satisfaction rate

Cons

Fewer testimonials than other sites due to being a new service

Competition in any market is always good, and the best new ideas usually come from startup essay writing companies. What these service providers lack in experience, they make up for in new ideas, fresh talent, and great customer service. We’ve identified EssayTerritory as one of the best new, legit essay writing services available right now.

Immediately from the first page of their website, EssayTerritory displays a high-quality service. You can choose the level of paper you need, the deadline, and the word count; from here, you will be given an estimation of the price you will be paying.

EssayTerritory is one of the best-priced services we have reviewed — you can get an essay in 2 weeks for as little as $10. If you want to invest in a new and exciting paper writing service, EssayTerritory won’t disappoint.

9. 99Papers — Cheap & Reliable Writing Service

Pros

Fair price, good quality

Free inquiry available

Special offers and discounts

Cons

Phone support unavailable

Plagiarism report costs $10

Outdated website design, laggy dashboard

Honestly, there’s nothing special about 99Papers if you compare this site to other companies on this list. It has most of the features that a good essay writing service has to have. This site deserves your attention because of good discounts and up to par quality.

10. IvoryResearch — TBest Site for UK Students

If you're a student from the UK who’s looking for professionally-written university papers written in British English, then IvoryResearch is your best bet.

IvoryResearch is a reputable brand and one of the most prominent companies in the UK writing market. Apart from writing university papers, this site can also help with your SPSS and statistics assignments. This company has lots of writers and tutors in fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Pros

Best quality for UK students

Professional writing assistance

There’s an option to pick a required grade

Turnitin-proof service

Cons

Some essential features require an additional payment



Some honorable mentions that didn’t make it to our list: Edubirdie, A-Writer, Essay Writers World, Essay Master, Essay Service.

College Paper Writing Services FAQ

How long does it take to have my essay written for me?

The main reason that many people turn to cheap essay writing services is that they need a paper on a tight deadline — maybe it's an assignment you’ve been putting off or one that you forgot about because of the mountains of other work you need to do.

Regardless of the reason, essay writing services can provide a fast turnaround on your assignments with a professional service. The exact length of time that it takes will vary depending on the essay writing website that you choose to buy an essay from.

There are also other factors that you should consider, such as the length of your essay, the topic complexity, the level of education it is needed for (High School, College, PhD), and more. All of these will contribute to the time it takes for your essay to be completed.

Some sites have a turnaround time of as little as 1 hour for basic essays — others may take up to 1 business day. Make sure to allow plenty of time before your essay is due to engage with an essay writing service.

Will my essay be written by a professional?

Leaving your assignment in the hands of someone else can be daunting. While you will be given frequent updates about the progress of your essay, and have direct lines of communication with your writer, you might feel unsure about the outcome. It’s good to have the reassurance that your essay will be written by a professional writer.

The people who write your essays are paper writers who may be working professionally in a writing job or an academic career. They may work full-time for the essay writer website, or as a freelance writer who provides their services as and when needed.

The best essay writing sites will have strict criteria for hiring writers, including academic credential verification, grammar and writing tests, and frequent performance evaluations.

The essay writers also need to adhere to a strict, professional set of standards when writing papers. Their work will also be checked at key stages, sometimes by several different people.

Is using a paper writing service confidential and safe?

While there is nothing to be ashamed of when buying an essay online, it helps to know whether your transaction will be confidential…and most importantly, whether it will be safe and secure.

Many essay writing sites ask you to create an account before you buy a paper from them. This is to ensure that your product can be delivered securely to you. The account creation process will not take any sensitive or personal details, and will often allow you to identify yourself with a username. What this means, is that you cannot be linked to your account and that your usage of an essay service will remain confidential.

The essay writers who will take care of your paper also work to the strictest standards of confidentiality. You will only be contacted about your paper through the essay writer's website. Our information will also not be shared outside of the site.

Finally, it helps to know that many paper writing services offer an enhanced level of safety by working with secure payment methods. This includes PayPal, ApplePay, and several reputable international payment services.

Are essay writing services legit?

There has been some concern over whether a site that promises to write assignments and essays for you can truly ever be “legit”. These concerns aren’t without basis either — some sites will promise you a high-quality essay, but deliver something unreadable. Even worse, they might take your payment and then completely ghost you.

You should always check the legitimacy of the paper writing services that you find. All of the sites we have listed in this article are safe, legit, and provide a great quality service. Things to look out for include the payment methods offered, the turnaround times, and the price per word.

It’s also worth remembering that there is nothing illegal about buying an assignment from an essay writing service. As long as you don’t submit the essay as your work, it is also not against most University codes of academic conduct to use the paper as a reference, or a model assignment.

What if I am not satisfied with my paper?

Customer satisfaction is everything to a business, and this is also true for college essay writing services. Happy customers are repeat customers, but they also generate new customers by telling their friends and leaving positive reviews online. For this reason, paper writing websites will endeavor to give you the best possible customer experience.

If you are not satisfied with the paper that you receive, you have a few options. You could try to edit the paper yourself — this will allow you to more confidently tailor it to the requirements of your assignment. Alternatively, most essay writing services have free revisions available — in some cases, you are limited to a set number of revisions, but other sites allow unlimited changes to your paper.

To ask for a revision, you can send a message to your college essay writer, or log into your account and request a revision there.

Finally, if after several revisions you are still not satisfied with your paper, you can request a refund. Many sites offer a 100% money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with your paper.

What are the main drawbacks of essay writing services?

Nothing is perfect — and this includes even the best paper writing services. As a whole, these sites have some drawbacks that you should consider before spending your money on an assignment. Some of the main disadvantages of paper writing services include:

Potential for grammar and spelling mistakes

May miss key details about the assignment depending on the information provided

High costs which may increase with the level of education, deadline, and words needed

Prices may be inconsistent across different sites making it hard to compare them

Risk of plagiarism

Not recommended to be submitted as your assignment

Conclusion

Overall, we and other reputable sites like MercuryNews recommend PaperHelp as the best essay writing service. They impressed us with their low prices, great quality of work, and glowing essay service reviews.

No matter the requirements for your essay, and the deadline you need it by, there is a trusted essay writing service for you. Check out the great sites we have reviewed here, but make sure to do your research to find the right academic writing company for your needs.

