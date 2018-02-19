Parents Everywhere Will Relate To What Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Do On Their Date Nights

Relationship experts always tell couples that it is important to get away and enjoy one-on-one time, especially when you have kids. Date nights are the foundation of a healthy relationship (in fact, a 2016 study found that couples who enjoy a monthly date night are more likely to stand the test of time than couples who do not).

But sometimes when you have little ones, date nights can be a little less about deep, meaningful conversations (and much less about passionate make-out sessions) and more about just looking at pictures of your kids.

Most relatable mom ever Chrissy Teigen confessed that she is definitely guilty of this when it comes to having date nights with her husband and musician, John Legend.

“We never thought we’d be those people,” Teigen told Us Weekly. “But it’s fun. She went sledding for the first time, and we shared videos of that on date night.”

Parents can no doubt relate to that experience. You finally get some time away from the kids to enjoy “adult” activities, but somehow you just wind up laughing about something funny your kid said or scrolling through cute pictures on your phone together.

This isn’t the first time that Teigen has been candid about parenting. In a 2017 personal essay for Glamour, she bravely opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression and how she struggled to prioritize self-care after having her daughter, Luna.

“I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate,” she wrote. “I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.”

Thankfully, Teigen sought help for her PPD, and by bravely speaking about her struggle, she no doubt has encouraged other mothers to do the same. She is now expecting another child, so Luna will soon be a big sister.

Teigen and Legend have not yet shared the due date for their second child, but when baby No. 2 (a boy!) does arrive, we know what that means: The cute couple will have even MORE adorable baby videos to distract them on date night.

Admit it! Have you ever spent date night looking at photos or videos of your kids?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.