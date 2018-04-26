Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa Is Pregnant

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, is pregnant with her first child. She reportedly told family and friends last week, which marked the end of her first trimester.

Middleton, 34, a former publicist and party planner, married financier James Matthews, 42, on May 20, 2017.

“When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” a source told UK’s The Sun. “Naturally, big sister Kate and parents Carole and Michael were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted.”

Middleton’s baby, who is due in October, will join three elder cousins — including one who was just born on April 23. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy at 11 a.m. local time at St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London.

The young prince, whose name has not been released yet, weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple’s third child is now fifth in line to the British throne, following grandfather Prince Charles, the Duke of Cambridge and the newborn’s two siblings. The British monarchy updated its succession rules in 2015, so that any younger male siblings would not surpass Princess Charlotte in line to the throne.

Prince Harry, who is set to marry his fiancée Meghan Markle on May 19, has been bumped to sixth in line for the throne following the birth. It’s clearly a big year for followers of the royal family.

Congratulations to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews on their exciting news!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.