The spring collection, which starts at $3.99, includes Easter decor, as well as bakeware, serveware and even some toys to keep the kids busy.
Here’s a look at some of the new items you can get from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring collection.
Bunny Serve Bowl
Listed as one of Joanna’s favorites on Target’s website, this stoneware serving bowl costs $24.99 and is seriously adorable. It features bunny heads for handles and offers just enough Easter decor to your table without going overboard. Joanna describes their entire line of Easter decor as adding “a fun nod to the season while still feeling polished.”
Wooden Toy Breakfast Tray
While you’re prepping Easter dinner, your little one can be serving up breakfast with this toy breakfast tray that sells for $24.99. With toast and toppings, as well as different kinds of eggs and wooden utensils, it can keep them busy in the kitchen just like you! And, hey, after a busy Easter, who could say no to a little breakfast in bed on Monday—even if it is made of wood?
Perfect for everyday meals or special occasions, this oval-shaped serving platter costs $29.99 and features a beaded and textured rim for subtle style. Because it has a neutral-colored glaze, it can go with any kitchen decor and be paired with a variety of spring colors.
Hinged Metal Bud Vase
For your freshly picked spring flowers, this stylish vase costs $24.99 and will add a touch of rustic flair to your house. The single vase is actually seven glass vases hinged together in a watertight design for real or artificial flowers. It would make a great centerpiece for your Easter table or even just for decorating around your house.
Decorative Wire Basket
Perfect as a decoration or to hold goodies after an egg hunt, this simple wire basket costs $9.99. It would make a great centerpiece filled with eggs or could even be used as a fruit basket.
Glass Fluted Tumbler
This clear tumbler is not for someone who likes boring drinkware! It will bring some style to your refreshment with a fluted shape, dots around the rim and striped indentations around the base. At $3.99 each, a whole set is pretty affordable.
The entire Hearth & Hand with Magnolia spring collection is in Target stores now. Most items are available for free store pick-up if you have a Target near you. If not, you can get free shipping when you spend at least $35 or use your Target RedCard.
