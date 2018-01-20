Abercrombie & Fitch launches gender-neutral clothing line for kids

Abercrombie Kids, part of Abercrombie & Fitch, has just launched its first-ever gender neutral clothing collection.

With inclusivity in mind, the company has named the new line the Everybody Collection, and it’s available to shop in stores and online now, You can choose to dress your little ones in unisex camouflage prints, hoodies and more.

The collection was created after the fashion chain heard demand from its customers.

“Parents and their kids don’t want to be confined to specific colors and styles, depending on whether shopping for a boy or a girl,” Stacia Andersen, brand president of Abercrombie & Fitch said in a press release. “Our Everybody Collection is one assortment, in one size run, that covers the trends we are seeing in both color and style. We are excited to offer these additional options and are looking forward to building on this initial collection.”

The colorful pieces are coming just in time for spring, and the brand plans to continue to add more options for summer and back-to-school time. The items are designed for children ages five to 14 and cover sizes 5/6-15/16. Prices range from $19.95 for tees to $69.95 for jackets.

Parents are reacting to the collection online, with some saying they’re happy to have gender-neutral clothing options for their kids.

“I often shop in the boys section (because) most girl clothes look like either one of 2 things: 1. Someone sent my kid a glitter bomb. 2. A garden threw up across her shirt,” one person wrote on Twitter after hearing the news about Abercrombie Kids’s new line.

Abercrombie Kids certainly isn’t the only brand to offer gender neutral options for kids. Target has a range of unisex offerings for children, as does Jessy & Jack and plenty of other companies. Considering some parents, including celebrity couples like Pink and Carey Hart, are raising their children without labels or confinement to gender norms, it makes sense for clothing companies to make products that don’t confine children to a certain image.

What do you think of the move by Abercrombie Kids? Will you be shopping it for your little ones?

