7 perfect make-ahead oatmeal breakfast recipes

While breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, it’s also the easiest to skip. Between frantically getting the kids ready and making sure you’re in the car on time with a thermos full of coffee—it’s not always a priority to make sure you’re well-fed and ready to take on the day.

But it doesn’t have to be that way! These easy oatmeal bakes can be made in advance and reheated in the morning to provide a meal that’s filling, delicious and quick to prepare.

Sound like just the kind of thing you and your family need? Here are seven recipes you can make ahead and enjoy in the morning:

1. Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal

This isn’t quite the same thing as pulling a fresh loaf of banana bread out of the oven, but it’s close. It’ll still fill the house with a delicious smell, and it’s way easier to prepare. You’ll need oats, brown sugar, bananas and spices to bring this recipe to life, and boy, oh boy will it make your morning so much better! See the full recipe at Love Grows Wild.

2. Baked Oatmeal To Go

By adding a plain oatmeal mixture to muffin tins and sprinkling on toppings right before baking, you’re able to customize flavors for the entire family. Once they’re cooked, these adorable mini oatmeal bakes make the perfect grab-and-go breakfast option. See the full recipe on The Wholesome Dish.

3. Pecan Pie Baked Oatmeal

We’ll take any excuse to essentially eat pecan pie for breakfast! Cut yourself a slice of this ultimate treat to start your day on a sweet note. Rolled oats, flax seed and brown sugar give the oatmeal that pecan pie flavor, but it’s the topping of pecan halves and pure maple syrup that really shines in this delicious dish. See the full recipe at Lively Table.

4. Peaches & Cream Oatmeal Bake

There’s no better fruit to eat during the spring and summer months than fresh peaches. This recipe combines everything you love about traditional peaches and cream oatmeal, but goes a step further and bakes it all together for a meal that’s easy to reheat and enjoy throughout the week. See the full recipe at A Cedar Spoon.

5. Baked Oatmeal With Berries And Coconut

Berries and coconut flakes add an extra bit of freshness to this breakfast item. This isn’t some boring leftover dish you’re pulling from the fridge and nuking in the microwave. This recipe is vibrant, fresh and—thanks to the maple syrup and nuts in the base—also hearty. See the full recipe at Fearless Fresh.

6. PB & J Baked Oatmeal

This is something the kiddos are sure to love. It’s all of the same flavors as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (considering it’s literally packed with peanut butter and grape jelly), and it’s just as easy (if not easier) to serve—which is something any parent will love! See the full recipe at Lean, Clean & Brie.

7. Chocolate Lava Baked Oatmeal

This chocolatey recipe is actually much healthier than you’d imagine—the perfect reason to eat chocolate for breakfast! The recipe calls for cocoa powder, chia seeds, coconut milk and a few other ingredients, and it’s both gluten-free and vegan. Yummy! See the full recipe at Catching Seeds.

Craving breakfast already? Mix these up tonight and reheat for an extra bit of joy in the morning!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.