Sen. Peter Welch's thoughts on the election, expert tips to combat election anxiety

On this edition of The Race Weekend, moderator Joe St. George interviews Democratic Senator Peter Welch of Vermont. They discussed President Biden’s candidacy and whether Democrats could lose control of Congress this November. Joe also interviews a licensed therapist to discuss the best ways to combat election anxiety. Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt tells us what Democrats need to focus on to turn Biden’s campaign around, while Scripps News Legal Analyst Michael Scotto discusses how this week’s immunity ruling from the Supreme Court will affect Donald Trump’s other criminal cases. All this while our partners at Politico join us for one-on-one reporting from the campaign trail and the latest in the world of politics for our Inside the Race Panel.