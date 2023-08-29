Get this 10-foot trampoline for $179.99 from Walmart

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Have your kids been jumping up and down asking you to buy a trampoline for the backyard? Maybe you’ve been holding out because quality trampolines cost a lot of money. However, thanks to this incredible deal we found online at Walmart, your waiting may be over.

The Segmart 10-foot Trampoline for Kids is on sale for only $179.99 at Walmart when you buy it online. You will save $320 (64%) off the regular retail price of $499.99.

We’re certain supplies won’t last long at this price, so you’ll want to get it in your shopping cart ASAP.

$179.99 (was $499.99) at Walmart

You do not need any coupons or special codes to get the sale price on this trampoline. Just head to Walmart’s website and put it in your cart. The discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

The Segmart 10-foot trampoline is built with safety in mind, is made of rust-resistant steel — including the ladder — and has a no-gap enclosure system. The jump mat attaches to the enclosure map at each spring, ensuring jumpers will not fall under the net wall.

Your kids can invite a few friends over — and feel free to give it a whirl yourself — because this model holds up to 440 pounds of weight with no issue.

Also included with the trampoline is a basketball hoop. To install the basketball hoop, simply attach the padded pole and hoop inside the trampoline, and your kids can start practicing their dunk shots or enjoy a basketball game.

MORE: This high-pressure showerhead is on sale for $43.99 (regularly $89.99)

The trampoline measures 10 feet long by 10 feet wide and is 8.5 feet high. Its compact size makes it suitable for most backyards, but it still offers plenty of room for kids to jump around and have a great time.

MORE: The best kids’ trampoline

Get this 10-foot trampoline for $179.99 from Walmart by Marie Rossiter originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.