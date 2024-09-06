This fault could pose a bigger threat than the San Andreas. Is LA ready?

Beneath the bustling neighborhoods of Los Angeles is a somewhat underrated threat: a network of faults that present perhaps a bigger earthquake risk than the notorious San Andreas fault.

Not because the San Andreas isn't ready to shake — it is —but because the Puente Hills thrust fault system sits right under densely-packed residential neighborhoods in northeast LA and surrounding cities like Pasadena.

Is LA ready for a quake that could level some non-retrofitted buildings? Scripps News spoke to experts and went behind the scenes at one of the world's leading facilities for testing buildings' earthquake resilience.

