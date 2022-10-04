You can get customized ugly Christmas sweaters for your family at Sam’s Club

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re still in search of the perfect ugly Christmas sweater, Sam’s Club is offering a solution: customizable sweaters!

The warehouse retailer just added the capability to create your own personalized holiday sweaters through their Sam’s Club photo center. You do not need to be a designer or even creative, as you’ll simply choose a color and pre-made design, then just customize the text.

You’ll choose from eight designs that are all customizable. Some have fun holiday sayings like “All I want for Christmas is you” or “My kids are on the Naughty List,” but others just have a classic holiday design that can include your name or another message. There’s even one that can include your last name that you can buy multiple copies of for any family Christmas parties.

Each sweater comes in sizes SM-5X and is priced at $25. You can choose between black, white, navy blue, red, green and dark heather gray.

You must have a Sam’s Club membership to purchase one, but you can become a member quickly by visiting Sam’s Club website. Prices start at $45 per year for a basic membership or $100 a year for a Plus membership, which includes extra perks like free shipping on online orders.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you can also customize ugly Christmas sweaters on UglyChristmasSweater.com, where you’ll also find customizable holiday pajamas.

Their custom sweaters are priced at $65, but they also have children’s sizes and offer a few even more unique designs, like printing a photo of yourself dressed as an elf right on the sweater.

You’ll also find ugly sweaters from the website Tipsy Elves, which has more than 100 sweaters, including a light-up gingerbread house, a drinking game and a stocking sweater that holds an entire bottle of wine.

Will you be ordering an ugly Christmas sweater for this holiday season?

