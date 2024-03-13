RFK Jr. eyes Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura for vice president pick

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has some pretty interesting picks for the potential running mate on his independent presidential ticket.

At the top of his list for vice president are NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura, reports say.

Sources told The New York Times that both have welcomed the overtures.

It is not clear whether either has been officially offered the spot, but Kennedy confirmed that the two are at the top of his list as he considers candidates, the New York Times says. Scripps News has reached out to Kennedy’s team for comment.

According to the Times, Kennedy has been in talks with Rodgers "pretty continuously" over the past month, and has been speaking with Ventura since they met at a campaign event in Arizona last month.

The New York Jets quarterback has no political experience, but he is a vocal vaccine skeptic, as is Kennedy.

It is worth noting Rodgers has yet to retire from the NFL, and is expected to play for the New York Jets next year. Scripps News has reached out to Rodgers and the Jets for comment.

Kennedy is expected to have an impact on the presidential race this year, and picking well-known names is sure to garner more attention. A recent Fox News poll estimates Kennedy getting 13% of votes nationally.

This comes as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their parties’ nominations for president as they gear up for a rematch in the 2024 election.

