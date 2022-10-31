10 Best Free Reverse Phone Lookup & Phone Number Search Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Nowadays it's very common to receive calls from unknown callers. Although it could be your friend, or colleague trying to contact you with a new number, it might also be called from pranksters, spammers, or telemarketers.

In the past, you had to report these unknown callers to the local authorities to track them down. However, the process was tedious and sometimes would not yield any results.

Fortunately, things have changed thanks to technological developments. You can now use reverse phone lookup to identify these unknown callers. Here are the 10 best free reverse phone lookup sites which can be accessed directly from your smartphone;

NumLooker - Provides Accurate Caller Information and Residence Details

NumLooker is one of the reliable reverse phone lookup platforms used by millions of US citizens. This site helps users identify persons or companies behind the calls they have received through a new number. The services are available 24/7, so you can perform phone number searches at any time.

Moreover, the platform allows you to do other searches such as address lookup, email lookup, people search, and public records search. You can alsnjoy exciting features to filter the information.

Pros:

The reverse phone and phone number search services are 100% free.

NumLooker provides accurate and detailed results about the unknown caller.

You can access the platform via desktop, laptop, or smartphone.

Cons:

The site does not provide extra details, such as the occupation of the caller.

USPhoneSearch - Unmasks Unknown Callers within Seconds

If you’re tired of receiving mysterious calls, it’s time you try out the USPhoneSearch phone lookup and number search service. This platform makes it easy for you to identify secret callers almost instantly. This site matches the contacts with its rich database, which includes public records, government agencies, online data sources, and corporate databases.

The platform is easy to use, and all you need is to input the number in the search bar, click enter and wait for the system to do its job. The company uses algorithms to search and give results. Moreover, you get all the necessary information about the caller, such as the name, date of birth, age, family members, close relatives, photos, social media profiles associated with the number, etc.

Pros:

Fast searching and retrieval of information from the massive database.

The results are more accurate than most reverse phone lookup tools on the market.

Active subscribers can enjoy unlimited phone number searches and other premium features.

Cons:

The pricing system is not transparent.

CocoFinder - Has a Large Database of Contacts, Emails, and Social Media Profiles

CocoFinder has built an excellent reputation for helping mobile users identify mysterious callers. The process is straightforward: type the number into the platform's search engine, and you get the results within no time. The platform has an extensive database sourced from various directorates. It also has exciting features such as mugshots, inmates, andobituary searches.

Looking at profiles, you may know who's pranking you and report suspicious callers to the relevant authorities if you notice any threats.

Pros:

You can set your search preferences.

Uses next-gen technology to search and deliver results quickly.

Offers accurate caller information

The company's premium packages are cheaper compared to most competitors.

Cons:

CocoFinder is not free; you must pay to get comprehensive caller reports.

WhoCallMe - Identifies Callers Instantly and Their Alternative Numbers

This is another leading phone lookup service provider committed to helping users identify unknown callers. The company allows you to use the services from any internet-enabled device, whether you're a registered user or not. Just visit the WhoCallMe site, key in the phone number in the search engine, and wait for results in a few seconds.

The site will provide you with a caller's report, including the name, social media information, phone number, residence address, and other numbers associated with the caller. Thus, you can identify spammers, and threats, and even block unwanted callers.

Furthermore, the WhoCallMe platform uses next-gen encryption technology to ensure your data is safe. So, no need to worry when searching for unknown callers. You can visit the site anytime and search for any suspicious callers.

Pros:

The platform offers quick and reliable results.

The site has advanced filter features enabling you to customize your searches.

The site is encrypted to ensure confidentiality and safeguard your data.

Cons:

The platform does not allow users to save search results.

TheNumberLookup - Popular Free Reverse Phone Lookup Platform

Don’t stress yourself by dumping your phone or switching it off to avoid calls from unknown callers or spammers. TheNumberLookup helps you discover the identity of these secret callers at no cost. You can search any phone number, whether landline or mobile.

Visit the company’s website, type the number into the search bar, click the search icon and the tool to search the details from its robust database. Within a few seconds, you can get details of the caller.

Thus, you will have sufficient information to trace the caller and take appropriate action. You will know which calls are worth calling back, the ones to block and report threats to local authorities.

Pros:

user-friendly interface.

Fast search options with accurate results.

Customer support services are available 24/7.

The site uses algorithms to retrieve caller identity from an extensive public database quickly.

Cons:

It may not provide accurate information sometimes, especially if the number is new.

USPhoneLookup - Easy-To-Use Phone Lookup Platform

Getting calls from unknown numbers is annoying. However, you can use USPhoneLookup today to search for caller identity and get accurate results directly from your phone.

This site gives you comprehensive details about the unknown caller, including name, friends, age, neighbors, education, and even job title. You can even get information about the callers' offices and home addresses, so you have enough information to locate them.

If the caller has any criminal record, the USPhoneLookup will also let you know. Thus, you can block or report the numbers to the relevant authorities for further investigations.

Pros:

The search results come with a map to help you determine the caller location with ease.

You can instantly get a detailed report about the caller.

The number tracking process is anonymous and secure. So, you have nothing to fear when using USPhoneLookup.

Cons:

Users must pay subscription fees to get detailed caller reports and enjoy high-end features.

Spokeo - The Most Reputable Site for Instant Search Results

Spokeo allows users to search identities by phone number, email, and address. However, if you’re looking forward to using this platform in the long run, you will have to pay subscription fees. For one time search, you can use the free trial version but for continuous use age you will need to pay the subscription fee.

This website ensures you get all-inclusive information to help you track the caller quickly. However, detailed call reports are only available for active subscribers. Additionally, you can request Spokeo to delete your data from their platform. The company also offers an enterprise package for businesses and organizations.

Pros:

Quick processing of phone number searches.

Spokeo offers unlimited searches for active subscribers.

Basic searches are 100% free.

Provides accurate and detailed reports.

If the callers have changed contacts or any other information the site automatically updates active subscribers.

Cons:

The free package provides limited information; you have to pay a subscription fee for more details.

WhatIsThisNumber - Provides Comprehensive Details about the Caller

Knowing who is calling you helps you avoid spammers, pranks, criminals, and aggressive telemarketers. Performing a quick mobile number search via WhatIsThisNumber helps you disclose the person calling you with a new phone number.

WhatIsThisNumber complete report includes the caller’s personal information like name, age and gender, contact information, residential addresses, and so on. Just visit the site, type the suspicious number, click the search button and wait for results. This site will take a few minutes to process the search, compile and generate a report.

Pros:

All WhatIsThisNumber searches are fully encrypted to ensure confidentiality.

The searches are processed within a few minutes.

Provides detailed information to help you trace the mysterious callers.

Cons:

The platform is only helpful in the United States of America.

The search may be slow sometimes.

NumberLookup - Has Exciting Features and a User-friendly Interface

NumberLookup ranks high as one of the market's most reliable and trusted reverse phone lookup service providers. With a large database of contacts, email addresses, and social media profiles, this platform ensures you reveal the names behind the puzzling phone numbers within a few minutes.

Moreover, this website can help you with tracking the caller. It shows you the current location of the caller. The platform offers various search parameters depending on what you need. The filter feature allows you to search for specific information about the caller, such as name, address, or social media.

Pros:

The company has a professional and responsive customer support desk.

Exciting features enable you to customize your searches.

Good platform for tracking secret callers.

Cons:

The platform has no mobile App.

WhoseNumber - Ensures Maximum Confidentiality and Data Security for All Users

Are you worried spammers or criminals might know you have searched for their information online? With the WhoseNumber reverse phone lookup service, all your searches are 100% secured. The platform guarantees maximum data security and privacy. Thus, you can search as many phone numbers as possible without the platform leaking your information to third parties.

In three simple steps (type in a number, search and get results), WhoseNumber will give you all the relevant information about the unknown callers. You will know if it’s a telemarketer, stalker, criminal, or prankster.

Pros:

100% confidential phone number searches.

You have in-depth caller information, including where they stay, their businesses, families, and companions.

Has a massive and authentic database to ensure accurate search results.

Excellent customer support services.

Cons:

The website takes too long to process the searches.

Why Do You Need to Use a Reverse Phone Lookup?

It’s always important to know the people calling you. Reverse phone lookup helps you;

Avoid telemarketers : If you have come across telemarketers, you know how annoying they can be, especially when trying to convince you to buy something you don’t need. A reverse phone search will help you identify them even if they call you with new numbers.

: If you have come across telemarketers, you know how annoying they can be, especially when trying to convince you to buy something you don’t need. A reverse phone search will help you identify them even if they call you with new numbers. Identity stalkers: Some callers might be your friends trying to reach you with a new phone number or scammers trying their luck, with a lookup service, you can know whether to answer the phone or not.

Some callers might be your friends trying to reach you with a new phone number or scammers trying their luck, with a lookup service, you can know whether to answer the phone or not. Critical in decision-making: The reverse phone lookup sites provide you with a complete caller report which can help you make key decisions. For instance, if the caller is a criminal you can forward the report to the police to follow up on the matter.

How Can I Do a Free Reverse Phone Search?

The platforms highlighted above help you do a free reverse phone search. Visit your preferred site, enter the phone number on the search bar, click the search button, and wait for the results. However, some tools may provide limited information. Thus, you have to pay to get a detailed caller report.

What Can I Know from a Reverse Phone Number Search?

With the reverse phone number search, you can get precise information about the caller, such as the full name, gender, family details, social media profiles, alternative phone numbers, and residential addresses.

