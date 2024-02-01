Reba McEntire will star in a new comedy on NBC

Nearly 20 years after her show “Reba” ended, country star Reba McEntire is headed back to comedy television with a brand new sitcom.

NBC Universal has announced a pilot order for a still untitled show staring McEntire, who will also serve as executive producer alongside former “Reba” executive producers Kevin Abbott, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis.

There aren’t many details available just yet, but NBC Universal says it is a multi-cam comedy and that it follows Reba who, “inherits her father’s restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had.”

While it’s not clear if the new sitcom will be related to “Reba” in any way or completely different, McEntire has also brought up the idea of rebooting the previous show, which ran from 2001-2007.

“We’ve been really trying hard to do a reboot of the ‘Reba’ show,” she said on “The Bobby Bones Show” in 2022. “I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years.”

Since “Reba” wrapped 17 years ago, the 68-year-old has made guest appearances on multiple TV shows including “Malibu Country,” “Baby Daddy” and “Young Sheldon” in 2020.

She is now already part of the NBC Universal family, as she currently stars as a judge on “The Voice.” She will be joined by John Legend, Chance the Rapper and Dan + Shay when season 25 premieres on Feb. 26.

You can next catch her at Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, where she’s slated to sing the national anthem.

McEntire was actually performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” when she was discovered by country singer Red Steagall in 1974 at the National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma City.

Steagall ended up financing a recording session for the then 19-year-old, who went on to sing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo for 10 more years.

You can watch her sing the national anthem live at the start of Super Bowl LVIII Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS or stream it live on Paramount+.

