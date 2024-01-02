Rare earthquake jolts New York City not long after one in Maryland

Small, separate earthquakes shook up parts of New York City and the Mid-Atlantic region early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The first earthquake struck around 1 a.m. near Rockville, Maryland, which is just northwest of Washington. According to initial estimates, it was a 2.3-magnitude quake at a depth of about 9.5 miles — which is weak. based on the Richter Scale.

The USGS received nearly 2,000 reports to its “Did You Feel it?” page online from locations in Washington, Maryland and Virginia. Some said the shaking felt similar to when a large truck passes by, and others described hearing a low roar.

Further north in New York City, a 1.7-magnitude earthquake was reported just before 6 a.m. in the Astoria, Queens area.

Hundreds in Queens and Roosevelt Island said they were jolted awake by the rare earthquake, thinking it was caused by some type of explosion, according to ABC News.

While there were some power outages believed to be related to the earthquake in New York City, officials said no injuries or significant damages were reported from either earthquake.

