These pumpkin cheesecake thumbprint cookies are perfect for your fall table

Pumpkin and cream cozy up together so nicely that we just can’t seem to get enough of the pairing.

So when we spotted a recipe for pumpkin cheesecake thumbprint cookies at Delish, drooling immediately commenced.

These soft, cake-like cookies combine many of your standard cookie and cake ingredients with pumpkin spice, brown sugar and a heaping cup of pumpkin puree.

The cookies are half-baked before adding the indent that gives them the “thumbprint” name. (Delish actually uses the back of a greased measuring spoon.) Then, they’re put back into the oven for a few minutes. When cooled, they’re topped with a delicious cream cheese filling. A little sprinkle of extra pumpkin spice garnishes each cookie.

One Delish recipe reviewer called these “the best cookies I have ever eaten.”

Need a pumpkin-themed dessert that comes together a little more quickly? This five-ingredient pumpkin dip only requires some easy-to-find ingredients and a few minutes to mix them together with your blender. You can serve it up with apples or pears, or graham crackers, or get creative: The combination of canned pumpkin puree, cream cheese, brown sugar and pumpkin pie spice (plus the fifth ingredient, extra cinnamon!) will create a sweet and creamy dip, but fans of sweet-and-salty dishes might try it with pretzels.

Since we’re loving on the pumpkin and cream theme, these pumpkin cupcakes with pumpkin cream cheese frosting look spooktacular. These treats are easy to whip up; just make sure the cream cheese you have on hand for the frosting isn’t fat free.

For another twist on the pumpkin and cheesecake cookie theme, Chelsweets has a recipe that puts the cream cheese filling inside a ball of pumpkin cookie dough. Once they’re baked and cooled, you can break open one of the cookies to reveal a layer of delicious cheesecake goodness.

Recipe author Chelsey highly recommends chilling the dough for at least an hour before working with it. And the cheesecake filling needs to be frozen for about 45 minutes in order to stand up to the oven heat during baking. A roll of the dough in cinnamon sugar makes this cookie completely fabulous for fall.

The finished pumpkin cheesecake cookies can be served at room temperature or refrigerated.

What kind of pumpkin-cream cheese combo is your favorite?

