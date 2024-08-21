'The energy is palpable, it's real': Biden adviser on the DNC and the president's legacy

"The energy is palpable," were the words of Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden Stephen K. Benjamin, who spoke to Scripps News amid the Democratic National Convention ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris' formal acceptance of the party's nomination.

The legacy of President Joe Biden has played a central role in much of how Democrats are promoting their accomplishments while Harris takes over to run against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

"The legacy of Joe Biden, his partnership with Kamala Harris, has helped change this country for the better," Benjamin said. "He's going to keep fighting on through the next five months, to lower costs for American families and find peace across the globe."

Trump, at a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday, hit back at the Biden administration on a number of issues including foreign policy, massive debt facing the U.S. and energy independence.

Day 3 of the DNC was expected to put focus on Harris' running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will deliver the key speech of the night. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was also scheduled to deliver remarks on the DNC stage.