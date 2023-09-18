Pastor charged with stabbing family members, setting house on fire

A husband and father is charged with five counts of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his family and setting their house on fire early Saturday morning in Shawnee, Kansas.

Matthew Lee Richards, 41, also faces one count of aggravated arson with risk of bodily harm, according to a spokesperson with the Shawnee Police Department.

There are six victims total, with two being over the age of 18.

At around 3:47 a.m. the Shawnee Police Department and Shawnee Fire Department were dispatched to the 6600 block of Goode Drive on a report of a disturbance and house fire. Firefighters discovered a fire in the basement, which they quickly extinguished.

The victims suffered laceration injuries.

One adult woman and two juveniles are still receiving treatment at area hospitals as of Saturday afternoon.

A 19-year-old and two additional juveniles have been released from the hospital.

Richards was also initially transported to a hospital for treatment.

Richards is being held on a $5 million bond, and his first court date is set for Monday.

Richards is a children's pastor at Crossroads Christian Church in Shawnee, according to a statement from the church. Based on his notoriety as a pastor, Scripps News Kansas City has published Richards' mugshot.

According to investigators, there are no additional suspects at this time, although the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This story was originally published by Lily O'Shea Becker at Scripps News Kansas City.

