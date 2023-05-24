One year after Uvalde, Biden asks Congress to act on gun control

President Joe Biden made a fresh call for stricter gun laws as families and loved ones rememberthe loss of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, exactly one year ago today.

At a somber White House memorial, President Biden asked Republicans in Congress to act and put an end to the widespread epidemic of gun violence in the United States.

"Too many schools, too many everyday places have become killing fields in communities across America. And in each place, we hear the same message: Do something. For God’s sake, just do something," President Biden said. "We did something afterwards, but not nearly enough."

On May 24, 2022, a gunman stormed into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 fourth-grade students and two teachers. Additionally, 17 individuals sustained injuries during the harrowing event.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the school shortly after the shooting. They laid flowers and paid their condolences to the families and friends of those who were involved. One year later, the President paid homage to all those who suffered.

"We know one year later, this is still so raw for you," said President Biden in a poignant setting adorned with 21 candles, symbolizing each victim, alongside white roses and satin ribbons in the respective school colors bearing the names and ages of the victims. "You'll miss birthdays and holidays, school plays, soccer games. Just that smile. A year of everyday joy, just gone forever."

President Biden signed an executive order in March to enhance background checks, promote secure firearm storage, and maximize the effectiveness of a bipartisan gun control law. However, he continues to acknowledge his limited power and urges members of Congress to take further action on gun control.

This is the second time this month the president has renewed his push for stricter gun control; earlier this month, following the deadly shooting in Allen, Texas, the president vowed to sign any assault weapons ban passed by Congress "immediately."

This year, in less than five full months, there have been 241 mass shootings, according to Gun Violence Archive.

