Conservative TV and radio host Lou Dobbs dies at 78

Political commentator and television host Lou Dobbs has died.

A statement posted on the X profile for Dobbs says, "Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a patriot and a great American."

Former President Donald Trump was first to announce Dobbs' passing.

"Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country," Trump said on Truth Social. "Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

The 78-year-old was a pioneer of cable news. He joined CNN in 1980 and became the host of "Moneyline," which was later rebranded to "Lou Dobbs Tonight"

Dobbs left CNN in 2009 following backlash due to his public comments about immigration and globalization, which were often viewed as xenophobic.

He went on to join Fox Business Network where he continued to host "Lou Dobbs Tonight" until 2021.

Dobbs also hosted a radio show where he expressed his staunch support for Trump, frequently defending the former president's actions and promoting lies about the 2020 presidential election.

A cause of death has not been revealed.