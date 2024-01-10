NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean are teaming up for a tour

Rumors of an *NSYNC reunion have been buzzing since the band got together at MTV’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) last fall. And while this news isn’t quiiiiite an *NSYNC reunion, it is a joining of two members of boy band royalty.

*NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean announced on Tuesday that they’ll be hitting the road together for an eight-show tour. Titling their tour “A Legendary Night,” Fatone and McLean will kick off the series on March 15 in Temecula, California, and conclude their outing on March 30 in Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll also stop in Rancho Mirage, California, Wallingford, Connecticut, Boston, Newark, New Jersey, Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Orlando, Florida, per Fatone’s Instagram post announcing the event.

Tickets are currently on presale and will go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 12, at 10 a.m. local time.

Per People, the tour will feature Fatone and McLean performing a selection of each of their bands’ ’90s and ’00s hits together alongside a seven-piece band. There will also be comedy elements and even some stories from their time on the road.

The pair have been friends for decades and performed together as recently as September, when both McLean and Fatone took to the stage in Tampa for the Joey Fatone & Friends Welcome to Tampa 90s Party.

McLean has also been keeping busy with fellow Backstreet Boys Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson. From 2019 to 2023 — due to a long interruption thanks to the pandemic — the group filled stadiums the world over with their DNA World Tour in promotion of their 2019 album “DNA.”

Fatone and his *NSYNC bandmates made headlines last fall when they released their first new song since 2002: “Better Place,” a single for the latest installment of the “Trolls” franchise.

Are you a fan of these boy bands?

