Easy 4-ingredient no-bake mini cheesecakes are the perfect personal dessert

We love the trend of individual serving sizes of dreamy desserts. There’s something irresistible about taking full-size recipes for pecan pie, ice cream cakes and peach souffle and turning them into adorable dishes for one. One classic dessert that works perfectly as an individual serving is cheesecake. We’ve previously featured a cheesecake-in-a-jar recipe, but now we have found something that might be even better!

Recently, Kitchn shared an Instagram recipe for a four-ingredient, one-pot cookie no-bake mini cheesecake that has us scrambling to find the ingredients to try it.

This super-simple cheesecake recipe (yes, that is possible) comes from Eloise Head, who goes by the name Fitwaffle on social media. She is an expert in creating recipes with minimal ingredients that require minimal preparation. Her most recent book, “Baked in One,” hit the market a few weeks ago in the United Kingdom and is scheduled for release here in May. The book is filled with recipes that can be made with one small cooking tin.

1 day until ‘Baked In One’ is officially released pic.twitter.com/OJB4L5XX1R — Fitwaffle (@fitwaffle) February 1, 2023

But, this no-bake mini cheesecake recipe doesn’t require any time in the oven at all. You only need four ingredients to make this amazing dessert:

Crunchy cookies, any variety (chocolate chip, graham crackers, etc)

Butter, salted or unsalted

Cream cheese

Powdered sugar

You’ll also need a ramekin to serve the cheesecake in. Ramekins are oven-safe dishes that often hold baked custards, souffles and soups. In this case, it’s simply the shape and size of the ramekin that makes it the ideal serving dish.

To get a step-by-step video tutorial to help you make these no-bake mini cheesecakes, just head to Fitwaffle’s Instagram post from Jan. 28, which you can find right here. This recipe is really as easy as it looks.

When you’re craving cheesecake, but don’t want to take hours to make a traditional recipe, this version is a quick and delicious way to satisfy that craving.

What do you think? Will you give it a try?

