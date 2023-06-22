'Good Samaritan' dives into bay to rescue driver after tractor-trailer goes over CBBT, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — All northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel are closed Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer went over the side, officials say.

The crash took place around 1:50 p.m. at the 1 MP northbound on the CBBT.

According to Virginia Beach Police, a "Good Samaritan" jumped into the water to help the driver. The status of the driver and the person who jumped is not known.

The truck went over on the west side of the northbound span between Virginia Beach and the southernmost island.

The bridge has sustained guardrail and curb damage, according to officials. CBBT maintenance crews are responding to make emergency repairs, reports confirm.

CBBT police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

When asking Tom Anderson, an official with CBBT, if a person was inside the tractor trailer that went over, he stated, "I assume so, but we have not made identification yet."

Virginia Beach police, Virginia Beach Fire & Rescue and U.S. Coast Guard are assisting.

