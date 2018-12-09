Tampa mom plans to meet with members of Congress about her son's case

TAMPA, FLA - A Tampa mother is flying to Washington D.C. Sunday where she plans to meet with members of Congress, during the beginning of the week, to talk about her son’s case.

Rachelle Smith said her son’s father abducted him and took him to Lebanon. She said she has not spoken to her son, Dexter, since September. She said Dexter’s father cut off communication with her too.

“I wasn’t able to wish him a Happy Birthday. I wasn’t able to say Happy Halloween or Happy Thanksgiving so I continue to message him and beg him to let me please speak to Dexter,” Smith said.

Smith said she has court orders, here, demanding Dexter's return and has been granted full custody. She said now she has to go through the Lebanese court system.

According to Smith, she will be attending a subcommittee hearing with Congress for International Child Abduction. She said she will meet with members of Congress, during her trip, as well as the US Department of State and the Lebanese Ambassador to the US.

“I have hope, but it doesn’t erase my fear,” Smith said.

She said she will continue to fight until she knows her 4-year-old son is okay and he is finally in the states with her.

“I’d like to tell Dexter, you know, Happy Holiday’s and that I love him. I miss him very much,” Smith said.

For more information go to: http://bringdexterhome.com.

