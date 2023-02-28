Texans call 'insanity' at new $13 brisket sandwich at Buc-ee's

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Buc-ee's is ready to serve you nearly a pound of brisket on the road!

Problem is... some folks ain't buying it.

Indeed, while everything's bigger in Texas, their new XXL brisket sandwich may have gone a "bite" too far.

The new Big Buckin' Brisket Sandwich XXL is whomping guests with its $13 cost.

Some fans on social media are calling the price "insanity" for what is ultimately food purchased at a gas station.

Some fans even went as far as to comment that they'll be "taking their money elsewhere."