A tropical system east of Florida is now up to a 70% chance of development over the next 5 days.

A new tropical system is projected to build next week with the chance of bringing severe weather to Florida, according to experts.

On Sunday, a region of low pressure is anticipated to develop north of Hispaniola, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is anticipated to begin as wide and disorganized before evolving into a subtropical or tropical storm.

“Nothing particularly organized is expected. But still, expect "squally" weather along with periods of heavy rain and coastal flooding at high tide,” says Meteorologist Dennis Philips.

Regardless of how the system develops, the NHC warned that there is a higher risk of "beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas," as well as "coastal flooding, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough surf, and beach erosion."

According to this forecast, there is a 20% possibility that the system will form over the next two days and a 60% chance that it will form over the next five days.

Nicole would be the name given to the system if it strengthened into a tropical storm.