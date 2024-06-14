Man saved after SUV plunges into ditch during storm in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) -- Steve Yanniello said he was driving down Plantation Road near Daniels Parkway in south Fort Myers when he drove into a puddle and lost control of his steering wheel, sending his SUV into a ditch.

Yanniello recalled scary moments, saying it was raining so hard, it was hard to see anything.

"I rolled the window down so I could make sure I got out. Because I didn't know if it was a pond or a ditch. I had no idea what I was driving into and started getting on the phone and called a tow truck and 911," Yanneillo said.

He said the water got all the way up to his steering wheel.

South Trail Fire and Rescue crews were able to get Yanniello out of his car. He said he only has two cuts on his arms and he's hopeful his car will still be able to run.

He also has advice for people taking the roads this week.

"If you have to, be careful. If you don't have to, stay home," he said.