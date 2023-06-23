'It just stings a little bit, but I'm good': 13-year-old bitten by alligator while swimming in Florida creek

WINTER SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — A 13-year-old boy was hospitalized Tuesday after being bitten by an alligator in Winter Springs.

Trappers were called to the section of Howell Creek that evening after the boy called 911.

"I can walk. I just got bit by a gator,” a 911 caller said.

Despite being bitten by a gator, he remained so calm.

"I’m okay, though. I can walk and I can stand. I'm fine. It just stings a little bit, but I'm good,” the caller said.

A neighbor who didn't wish to be identified says this has been a neighborhood concern.

"We see kids jumping into the creek all the time from just down the street. Swimming around in the water, and it's a big concern for everybody in this community,” the neighbor said.

The report says the boy and some friends had been swimming and were getting out due to a storm.

"He was coming outside the water. He stated that the alligator came out of the water and bit him on the hip,” Winter Springs police Capt. Doug Seely said.

When the dispatcher asked where the gator went, the caller stated, "I don't know. I got out of the water as fast as I could."

Howell Creek is a tributary to Lake Jesup, and Lake Jesup is well known for having a large population of alligators.

"These waterways are pretty active. We're pretty busy in here,” Jerry Flynn, a state nuisance alligator trapper, said.

Trappers were called Tuesday night and were back at the scene in the morning through midday.

"We set traps out here, and we spotted a gator this morning, and we went ahead to see if we could get him out of here. So far we've been unsuccessful, but we still have traps set,” Flynn said.

Police said the teen was doing well–all things considered.

"They treated him last night, he's in good spirits and they're hoping to release him today,” Seely said.

The trapping will continue.

“We don't quit. We're going to trap this thing and get him out of here. Get these waterways safe again,” Flynn said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.